Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 27 Increases Expected In The Next 11 Weeks

In compiling the Dividend Champions list (found here), I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Since most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, I can say with some confidence that they are likely to do so again. I have separated the Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years) into distinct groupings, so please look for the other articles, which I hope will be published about the same time. Note that "CCC" refers to the combination of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Summer Lull Begins

After a brief pick-up last month, the pace of dividend increase announcements has eased considerably heading into the Summer months. Except for a couple of surges, we should see the typical slowdown from now until Labor Day and beyond. The number of announcements for all Champions, Contenders, Challengers, and Near-Challengers expected in the next 11 weeks has decreased to just 53 from 113 a month ago and 186 during the busiest season around Groundhog Day.

The table below coincides with the usual "forward look" of about 11 weeks for this article. Based on last year's announcements, I'm expecting the following companies to announce dividend increases between now and the anniversary of the Ex-Dividend Date of their previous increase:

Dividend Challengers (5-9 years):

Company Ticker No. 4/28/17 Div. MR% LY DGR Name Symbol Yrs Price Yield Inc. Ex-Div 5-yr LyondellBasell Indus. (NYSE:LYB) 6 84.76 4.01 8.97 5/20/16 43.4 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 6 18.24 1.86 13.33 5/27/16 27.0 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) 5 56.22 0.71 33.33 6/6/16 79.7 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) 7 82.12 2.68 10.00 6/11/16 17.2 El Paso Electric Co. (NYSE:EE) 6 51.60 2.40 5.08 6/13/16 13.2 Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) 7 75.53 4.13 32.20 6/13/16 39.2 MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) 5 42.51 1.79 11.76 6/13/16 79.2 UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) 7 174.88 1.43 25.00 6/15/16 31.1 Lennox International (NYSE:LII) 7 165.39 1.04 19.44 6/28/16 18.0 Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) 5 32.45 1.60 8.33 6/28/16 10.0 Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) 7 39.65 4.19 3.75 6/30/16 20.2 Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) 5 25.37 1.10 7.69 6/30/16 n/a Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) 6 20.65 1.74 5.88 7/5/16 8.3 Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) 7 74.13 1.83 9.68 7/7/16 8.6 PNC Financial Serv. (NYSE:PNC) 6 119.75 1.84 7.84 7/14/16 14.9 Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) 6 21.73 1.10 20.00 7/15/16 49.0 Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) 5 25.06 8.14 2.00 7/20/16 n/a Education Realty Tr. (NYSE:EDR) 6 38.77 3.92 2.70 7/27/16 15.8 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) 8 46.33 1.73 8.11 7/27/16 14.3 CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) 5 16.43 1.22 11.11 7/28/16 36.6 LegacyTexas Fin'l (NASDAQ:LTXB) 6 37.81 1.59 7.14 7/28/16 23.7 Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) 6 59.28 3.10 9.52 7/28/16 7.1 William Penn Bancorp (OTCPK:WMPN) 6 24.00 1.17 3.70 7/28/16 13.3 Bank of New York Mel. (NYSE:BK) 6 47.06 1.61 11.76 7/29/16 8.4 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) 6 42.90 1.96 5.00 7/29/16 6.4

MR=Most Recent; LY=Last Year; DGR=Dividend Growth Rate through 2015

In addition, there are a number of Near-Challengers that are on schedule to record their fifth year of increases during this period:

Company Ticker No. LY Name Symbol Yrs Ex-Div United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) 4 5/27/16 NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) 4 7/14/16

Not all of the above companies will meet the strict standards of every investor, but some may be appropriate for portfolio diversification. Potential investors should do more research before committing funds.

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the stock's price line has moved into the green area, it indicates that the stock is undervalued in relation to its earnings. I'm attaching the chart below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.