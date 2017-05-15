J.M. Smucker Is A Buy Here

Dividend is very healthily supported by free cash flow and still has room to grow meaningfully.

The April dividend was the last on this cycle, expect around an 8% increase soon..

Investment Summary

Here are the summary reasons I will cover as to why J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is a buy here, today.

Adjusted P/E of 16.4 based on full year estimates

Stock beaten down to a 52 week low

2.4% dividend yield is higher than the market

Low free cash flow payout ratio will lead to continued high single digit increases

Dividend contender with a 19 year dividend growth history with 20th increase expected in the next few weeks

With the bull market in its eighth year, it has become increasingly difficult finding stocks which present a fair value opportunity for investors. This is especially a problem in the dividend growth realm, as investors have bid many dividend paying stocks up due to historically low interest rates. One of the most stable industries in one of the most stable sectors is the food industry. Several big food companies have appeared on my stock screeners and on Custom Stock Alerts due to their recently falling stock prices and proximity to their 52-week lows.

I've already covered other big food companies Kellogg (NYSE:K) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Company Brands

(Courtesy of dividend.com)

Notable brands for J.M. Smucker include Smucker's, Jif (the number one selling peanut butter, Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts (exclusive license to sell Dunkin' products) and Pillsbury.

The astute food investor may have noticed both Smucker and General Mills sell Pillsbury products. General Mills bought Pillsbury in 2001, but as part of antitrust law, J.M. Smucker bought the rights to the dry baking products and frosting. General Mills sells the refrigerated and frozen Pillsbury products.

The Magnolia milk brand has been divested so this image is slightly dated.

Sales

SJM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Sales over the last 13 years have tripled though they have recently taken a step back. The big jump in the past year was due to the Big Heart acquisition in 2015. That tacked on brands including Meow Mix, Kibbles 'n Bits and Milk-Bone. On the third quarter release from February, the company noted net sales decreased 5%. Excluding the canned milk business divestiture, comparable sales were down 3%.

On an adjusted earnings basis, the company earned $2.00 versus $2.05 in the quarter in 2016. Excluding the sale of the milk business, adjusted earnings increased 5%. Here's a snapshot of the third quarter results I just discussed.

The only good note here is that the number of shares outstanding decreased 3%, though when viewing on a historical valuation perspective it seems those shares were bought at a higher than desired price. The concept makes sense as 20M shares were issued to help digest the Big Heart acquisition. Over the long term management expects to be able to grow non-GAAP earnings at a 8% clip.

Full Year Outlook

For the full year outlook, management is now guiding to a 3% sales decline versus the previous guidance of flat to -1%. Adjusted earnings and free cash flow guidance has also been slightly lowered. At an expected $7.60 adjusted earnings per share, that puts the stock at a multiple of 16.4. Remember, that is adjusted earnings, not GAAP.

The company is slated to report full year 2017 numbers before the bell on June 8th.

Growth opportunities for the company come in a few facets:

Increased sales of existing products

New products under current brands based on consumer preferences

Opportunistic acquisitions

Share buybacks to increase EPS

Adjusted vs GAAP Earnings

The company makes heavy use of "non-GAAP" measures throughout its reporting with special emphasis on them. It's said to be done to provide more apples to apples comparables. It does, however, remove real costs of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency impacts.

Using FUN Graphs, I've mapped the relationship between operating "adjusted" and GAAP earnings per share. The brown bar represents operating earnings and it represents the earnings management would prefer to present, which excludes most bad, though real, impacts on the business. Some years have a larger impact than others.

The point to make in this example is for 2016, the company on a GAAP basis earned $5.76 and $6.57 on an adjusted basis. It's this difference that will drive the different P/E ratio that is advertised on various websites.

I'm willing to give the company a pass here, the costs associated with a large acquisition are real costs but should not be continued expenses year after year. Historically, the two earnings numbers have been pretty close to one another. It's only in the last two years there has been some discrepancy between the GAAP and adjusted figures. Keep an eye on this metric going forward; the pass I am giving them does not have an infinite timeline.

Q3 Results By Segment

U.S. Retail Coffee

Net Segment Segment Sales Profit Profit Margin FY17 Q3 Results $537.6 $172.2 32.0% Increase (decrease) vs prior year (7%) (12%) -180bps

Coffee sales were down primarily by lower sales for Folgers, though it was partially offset by gains from Dunkin' Donuts and Cafe Bustelo sales.

U.S. Retail Consumer Foods

Net Segment Segment Sales Profit Profit Margin FY17 Q3 Results $517.3 $119.2 23.0% Increase (decrease) vs prior year: As reported (9%) (8%) 30bps Excluding impact of divestiture (2%) 26% 510bps

The consumer foods segment was also down, Smucker breaks this into both "As Reported" and an "Excluded" line. The 9% drop includes the reduced sales as a result of divestiture while the 2% drop adjusts for that for an apples to apples comparison.

U.S. Retail Pet Foods

Net Segment Segment Sales Profit Profit Margin FY17 Q3 Results $550.9 $126.3 22.9% Increase (decrease) vs prior year (4%) 2% 120bps

Pet food sales were down 4% primarily due to lower prices. This is disappointing as the company acquired Big Heart Pet Brands in 2015.

International and Foodservice

Net Segment Segment Sales Profit Profit Margin FY17 Q3 Results $273.0 $45.5 16.7% Increase (decrease) vs prior year 6% (7%) -230bps

Finally, international sales were the strong segment, accounting for a 6% gain in net sales. Actual profit was lower due to write-offs associated with disposing of assets.

Historical Performance

Fast Graphs helps provide a clear picture on how a company has performed over time. J.M. Smucker has produced consistently growing earnings (save for one year) for the timeframe I'm using here. They actually grew earnings during the recession though the stock price did not respond well. The company current sports a BBB S&P credit rating with a 2.4% yield, slightly higher than the market as a whole.

With price plotted as the black line we can see how the company has come in and out of favor over time. For the reference time frame, the company typically trades at about 17x adjusted earnings.

The company has arguably been trading above that point in time since about 2013, only briefly touching a historical valuation in 2014 and again today. This is where I think an opportunity lies.

A sample return is visible on the image above. I selected the timeframe in 2014 where the valuation was approximately equal to its historical multiple of 17. The stock then rose dramatically over that fair value, touching a peak of about 22x earnings. Since then it has fallen back to around 17x earnings. During that rollercoaster experience, a buy and hold investor could have received an 11% annual return.

Simply Safe Dividends

Per Simply Safe Dividends, J.M Smucker rates very highly in terms of dividend safety. A high safety score is the first value I look at when considering a new position. I want to see a business that is financially capable of paying current dividend obligations as well as raising them in the future. Smucker has a safety score of 97, meaning it ranks higher than 97% of all dividend paying companies in SSD's universe.

The yield rating, 53, ranks in the middle of the pack. The 2.4% dividend has been growing better than most companies, however.

There has been a deceleration with dividend growth, with a 10 year growth rate of 9.8% to 2016's 8.4% increase. With no clear earnings catalyst on the horizon, investors or potential investors should expect this deceleration to continue. A healthy increase in the range of 8% could be expected however.

The dividend itself does not take up a large portion of the company's free cash flow. This is actually a bullish sign that the dividend still has a long way to grow. Over the last several years, the payout ratio from free cash flow has been in the 25-50% range. While the free cash flow generated bounces around, the low payout is one reason Smucker ranks highly per SSD.

Concerns

A recent warning from Morgan Stanley highlights that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is increasing pricing pressure on Smucker. Wal-Mart accounts for 22% of sales, so this isn't to be taken too lightly.

J.M Smucker has a series of bonds coming due in the next 5 years that will need to either be repaid or reissued. They have favorable interest rates on these bonds so prudent investors would be wise to see how interest rates change over time and the impact it may have on new issuances.

Conclusion

With shares down 20% from their all time and at a 52 week low, J.M. Smucker is a buy here. Is it a pound the table, screaming buy? Probably not, but with the market at all time highs there are not many quality companies trading at reasonable valuations.

On an adjusted basis, shares are trading at a multiple of 16.4 based on the low end of full year guidance of $7.60. The stock provides a healthy 2.4% current dividend yield with an increase expected over the coming weeks.

This is the actual text alert I received from Custom Stock Alerts informing me that the stock was nearly at it's 52 week low. That informed me to investigate the stock further for this article.

For a buy and hold investor, you could do a lot worse than owning shares of J.M. Smucker at these levels. Shares have not been at this valuation level since 2014 and only briefly then.

If you are still on the fence about the company, wait for the full year report on June 8th where the dividend increase should be announced.

I hope you enjoyed the article and please leave me feedback. If you found this value, I will encourage you to follow me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.