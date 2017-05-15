Premium Brands Holdings' (PRBZF) CEO George Paleologou on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holding Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 1:30 PM ET

George Paleologou - President and CEO

Will Kalutycz - CFO

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

George Doumet - Scotia Bank

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Leon Aghazarian - National Bank Financial

Ben Pereira - Canaccord Genuity

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, George Paleologou. Please go ahead.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Lean and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to our 2017 first quarter conference call. I will be turning the presentation over to our CFO, Will Kalutycz for an overview of our financial results for the quarter, after which, I will make a few brief comments. This will then be followed by the Q&A segment of the presentation. Will?

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, George and good morning, everyone. Before discussing our results for the quarter, I would like to caution you that, to the extent we make forward-looking statements during our presentation, our forecasts and assumptions are subject to change, and actual results may vary. Please see our 2016 MD&A, which is filed on the SEDAR Web site www.sedar.com, for details on some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations.

Turning to our results, the first quarter is generally our weakest of the year due to the seasonality of many of our businesses. As a result we are pleased and we can start the year strongly as was the case for this last year. Our revenue grew by $97.2 million or 25.5% to $478.2 million; acquisitions accounted for $95.2 million of the increase; and organic volume growth were $11.9 million.

These increases were partially offset by the impact of an average stronger Canadian dollar, which resulted in the lower translation of our U.S. based businesses revenue. As well as price deflation, most of which related to cost plus tight pricing arrangements.

Our organic volume growth rate for Q1 was 3.1%, which was below our long-term targeted range of 4% to 6%, but within our expectations for the quarter. As there were several temporary factors that impacted our year-over-year comparatives.

These included delays in the timing of certain product promotions to future quarters and a major new product launch in the first quarter of 2016 that resulted in a large bump in sales as sales channels were filled.

Our organic volume growth rate was also impacted by several of our specialty protein businesses exiting certain lower margin sales opportunities. This was the result of the normal product portfolio rebalancing that all of our businesses are constantly engaged in to ensure their capacities are being allocated to the products with the highest and more sustainable margins. Excluding this factor, our organic volume growth rate for the quarter was 4.6%.

Looking forward, we are on track to achieve our objective for 2017 of exceeding our long-term targeted range for organic volume growth of 4% to 6% and in fact have increased our growth expectations for our Premium Food Distribution Group from last quarter based on the momentum building in a number of its businesses.

However, as we have previously discussed, much of our growth in 2017 will be weighted to the back half of the year, which is when our new sandwich plant in Phoenix and our new food service distribution facility in Toronto come on line.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by $13.3 million or 53% to $38.4 million. This was driven by a variety of factors including our strong sales growth in a number of innovation and continuous improvement initiatives about our driving operating and distribution efficiencies.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.0% as compared to 6.6% for the first quarter of 2016. This improvement reflects the factors that I just mentioned, as well as benefits associated with the changes in our sales mix as businesses exited lower margin product categories in favor of more differentiated products with higher and more sustainable margins.

Looking forward, we are on track to achieve our 2017 objective of an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9%. In fact, our adjusted EBITDA margin for the trailing four quarters is at 8.6% already in this range.

Our earnings for the quarter were $15.3 million or $0.52 per share. This is an increase of $6.1 million or 66% as compared to our earnings for the first quarter of 2016 of $9.2 million or $0.34 per share. On an adjusted basis, our earnings were $15.6 million or $0.53 per share as compared to $9.9 million or $0.37 per share in 2016. As this been the case in previous quarters, the key drive of our improved earnings was the increase in our adjusted EBITDA.

Turning to our financial position, we continue to be in very solid shape. Our senior debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 0.8:1, while our total funded debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, which includes our subordinated convertible debentures was 2.3:1. Both of these ratios are well below our respective long-term target ranges for them namely 2.5:1 to 3:1 range for our senior debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio and 4.0:1 to 4.5:1 range for our total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Furthermore, we had approximately $207 million of unutilized credit capacity on our revolving senior debt facilities at the end of the quarter.

Looking forward, we intend to use a portion of our excess debt capacity to fund a variety of growth initiatives including capital projects and business acquisitions. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $14.1 million consisting of $11.9 million for project capital expenditures and $2.2 million for maintenance Capital expenditures. $10 million or 84% of our project capital expenditures were for the Phoenix Sandwich Plant and the Ontario food distribution facility projects. Both of these are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of this year and will be significant drivers of our growth for the next several years.

During the quarter, we also invested $15.3 million in the acquisitions of three businesses. These consisted of the purchase of the minority shareholders interest in our Made-Rite Meat subsidiary, as well as two new businesses, Nova Scotia based Interprovincial Meat Sales or IMS and BC based Ravensbergen.

IMS is a protein wholesaler to retailers, food service distributors and manufacturers in the Maritimes, while Ravensbergen is an exclusive distributor of certain premium gelato making ingredients imported from Europe.

In terms of dividends, during the quarter, we declared a dividend of $12.5 million or $0.42 per share, which on an annualized basis works out to $1.68 per share. On a trailing four quarters basis, our free cash flow was $130.8 million, as compared to dividends of $46.2 million, resulting in a payout ratio of 35.3%. Normalizing for a full year of our new dividend rate, which was increased during the quarter by 10.5% to the current rate of $0.42 per share per quarter, our payout ratio is 38.4%.

I will now turn the presentation back to George.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Will. Our first quarter results demonstrate the solid progress we are making in becoming North Americas leading specialty foods company. Since we found that Premium Brands back in 2001, we have consistently executed on our core strategy of partnering with successful and talented food entrepreneurs. And providing them with the resources they need to strengthen and grow their businesses, both through organic initiatives and acquisition.

For more information on our unique strategy and future plan, please refer to my 2016 Letter to Shareholders, which can be found on our website at www.premiumbrandsgroup.com, titled, Building Growth and Performance Platforms.

Overall, we are on track to deliver another record year of top and bottom-line growth and to meet our goal of delivering steady and consistent returns and growing dividends to our shareholders. I can’t emphasize strongly enough that one of the key reasons for our success, and what makes us different from many other publicly traded food companies, is that we take a very long-term view to our business.

Our willingness to make capital allocation decisions that are based on developing consumer and demographic trends is what has propelled us into leading market positions in a number of rapidly growing product categories, including meat snacks, sandwiches, sea food and artisan deli meats and breads.

At a time when most national and international consumer package goods companies are desperately trying to manage product portfolios that are losing their relevance to today’s consumers, our Specialty Food businesses which focus on themes like local, fresh convenience and authenticity continue to gain momentum.

In terms of our acquisitions, I am pleased to report, that we are enjoying an especially robust pipeline of opportunities and fully expect to add to our portfolio of great specialty food companies in the near future. We are working on several interesting projects, including tuck-in and bolt-on transactions that will strengthen one or more of our existing businesses, in a larger, more transformational opportunities with a particular focus on expanding our U.S. footprint.

I will now turn the presentation over back to Lean for the Q&A part of our presentation. Lean?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks and good afternoon. Can you maybe talk a little bit about the specialty protein product exit that you mentioned. And would you say they are all behind you in Q1 or is there still some more product are you looking to exit as we head into Q2 and Q3?

George Paleologou

Yes, generally speaking, a lot of the rebalancing as Will talked about takes place in the first quarter. It’s generally a quarter where we plan things out and plan the rest of the year, in terms of promotions et cetera. So yes, we are not expecting any other major rebalancing for the remainder of the year.

Will Kalutycz

But Sabahat, the Q1 impact was sort of just that. So you’re going to see a sort of similar impact each quarter as we go over the year-to-year comparative, right. But it’s sort of like George said, it’s a onetime amount and then it will flow through the rest of the year.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, thanks. And then you mentioned that H2 kind of results or 2017 results are going to be H2 weighted. Is it fair to assume that they’re probably more Q4 weighted as your new Sandwich facility and the Centennial facility in Eastern Canada are going to come online at some point during Q3?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, it’s kind of a mixture, the Sandwich plant is expected early in Q3. So it could have more of an impact in Q3 then Ontario facility is at the end. So it will be kind of part Q3 mostly Q4.

Sabahat Khan

Great. And then just if you could give us update on some of your major commodities in terms of your input cost outlook and what you are seeing in those from your major cust?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, again, I mean we deal in all commodities as you know, beef and pork and poultry and cheese and breads and flower et cetera again. Generally speaking we manage those, we have an active system of managing those commodities and the pricing around those commodities, a lot of times we price forward or we buy forward.

Again, we don’t generally speak specifically about a particular commodity, in many cases for example in pork what drives legs for example is maybe something different than what drives bellies, which goes into baking as you know. So again it’s a very complicated picture and in the past obviously we’ve managed those well, based on a dynamic pricing model.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, thank you.

And we will take our next question from George Doumet with Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

George Doumet

Hey, good afternoon guys and congrats on the quarter.

George Paleologou

Thanks George.

George Doumet

Just looking at Alberta first year-over-year growth you seen since Q4 ‘14 in distribution segment. Can you maybe provide us a point to any qualitative signs there that maybe we could be seeing a bottom if any at all?

George Paleologou

Yes, actually, it was more -- it was not too much growth, but it was stability with the first quarter where we didn’t see year-over-year contraction. And we are seeing some very positive signs in Northern Alberta where we actually did experience growth, but Southern Alberta is still actually contracting a little bit. So that kind of offset the positive we saw on the North. But in my understand the economy is quite the natural cycle that sort of the blue color work comes first and white color catches up. So, overall it’s a positive sign and we’re gaining some optimism around that economy.

George Doumet

Alright helpful, thanks. We’ve already see some very strong organic growth in this segments, for a few years now I think George you speak to this in your shareholder letter just in general lack of production capacity. So how should we think of kind of growth in CapEx or growth I capacity in the next few years here?

George Paleologou

Yes, we -- the Sandwich project is the big one on Specialty Foods side. Last couple of years, we’ve completed a number of products in the meat snack segment to salami segment. So you are not going to see anything major in the near-term there. Outside of that, that's really always got at this point that sort of definitive on the Specialty Foods side.

Will Kalutycz

And in sort of consensus, obviously we look to acquire capacity and we have acquired capacity in the past in certain of segments. So, right now we are tight for capacity in the U.S. especially with respect to daily meats and meats snack and we’re looking at some opportunities to purchase capacity.

George Doumet

Yes, that’s really helpful. Maybe a good segue way into the next question, I guess on the M&A, is the focus maybe in the U.S. are there any thoughts maybe in terms of certain geographies that you are looking at I think you mentioned deli meats in the categories, but maybe geography or categories that we’re looking to target in the U.S.?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, again George, our major themes and I don’t think they are going to surprise anybody would be ethnic meats specialty deli and meat snacks and of course sandwiches. So those would be the major themes that we’re pursuing in the U.S. We have a couple of very successful platforms, couple of strong management teams in the U.S. and we’re always trying to obviously find capacity and growth solutions for them.

George Doumet

That’s helpful. And just last one if I may, on your guidance for the year on the EBITDA margins of about 8.5 to 9, just wondering if that accounts for any start-up cost or inefficiencies out of our new DC or Phoenix plant?

Will Kalutycz

No, if we do have any there and we do expect that some -- nothing is material in the past that’s not included in that margin expectation.

George Doumet

Great, thanks that’s it from me.

We will take our next question from Derek Lessard with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Derek Lessard

Yeah good afternoon guys and congrats on some really good execution. I just maybe wanted to touch on the Belmont Meats, I was wondering if you could give us maybe what the actual revenue seasonality is in Q4 and Q1 versus I guess the high barbeque season the summer quarters?

Will Kalutycz

Yes sure very seasonal so in general terms there Q1 and Q4 is probably above 35% of the revenue.

Derek Lessard

Okay, very helpful. Thank you, guys. And just on the sandwiches in the year-over-year dip, you recon that some drop in temporary factors including the promotions in last year’s new product lunch, just maybe if you can clarify what was going on in terms of the promo and maybe why you didn’t grow off of last year’s new product in stores?

Will Kalutycz

Well, so a couple of factors the promos were actually in a variety of platforms both our deli meats and the sandwich in particular and there are just programs that they’re lumpy. We have this in 2016 as well as some times though fall in a certain quarter and other times other quarter. So there’s a number of features that were in Q1 last year that have been delayed to Q2 or Q3 of this year. So that’s just the timing issue.

In terms of the year-over-year on that specific one we talked about in the MB&A that the sandwich launch in 2016, it was a major launch and it’s -- the product itself is actually performing quite well, it was just as a channel fill issue. So when you first launch it you’ve got a big-big piece of business that goes out as you fill the channel and then you don’t, it’s kind of a one-time bump.

George Paleologou

I think we have to remember Derek is that if a customer or if a QSR customer has 6,000 stores or 7,000 stores or 8,000 stores the timing of a given promotion in a given year will have an impact on our sales. So that’s obviously something that the business has to give you a stew and we benefited from that in the first quarter last year, but not this year, again timing of that.

Will Kalutycz

And further to that Derek is any one of these issues win the stock out as much it was just a question in the quarter that a bunch of them happen at the same time and that’s what made it overall sort of a material impact. But as we talked about these were -- we needed these they were planned for and that’s why we’ve been talking about a lot of our growth coming in the second half of the year.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And maybe slip one final one in there just on the -- just a quick update on the Arizona plant where are you in the process and maybe some insight into the sales opportunities and talks that you may have going on?

George Paleologou

Yes the project is going well, we’re both on time and on budget, I think we’re going to post some pictures as part of our AGM presentation on our website. So again it’s looking really good in terms of timing. So we will probably begin to ramp it up sometime in the beginning of the third quarter.

We think that our timing with respect to adding this type of capacity is excellent for a couple of reasons. One reason is that labor is very tight in the U.S. I think you probably seeing the national unemployment numbers in the U.S. they do have full employment in the U.S. today as we speak. And that bodes well for the value proposition that we’re able to give to QSRs with our ability to assemble very efficiently, food safe very high quality products for them, which will enable them to reduce labor cost. And to ensure consistent execution across their vast networks.

And secondly, I think as we all know, handheld foods, good quality handheld foods are very much in demand with millennials as they snack while they're on their screens. So I think there is a lot of very positive demographic trends that are driving demand for this segment. With the completion of Phoenix we will have probably the best most efficient food safe plant in North America and we are pursuing a number of opportunities because of that.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Thank you, guys.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

And we will take our next question from Stephen MacLeod with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just on the gross margin performance in the Specialty Foods business. You had some seasonal I guess weakness from the Belmont business, in Q1 to Q4. So when you look out Q2, Q3 with sales coming back in I guess seasonally strong. Would you sort of expect to be in that 22.6% to 22.8% range the numbers that you've called out on an ex-Belmont basis?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, well I don't have the Q2 comparatives right now to Steve, but the reality is yes, if you look at -- because we have a number of seasonal businesses so you can't really compare Q1 to Q2. But if you look at the impact of Belmont in Q1 and its negative impact, we won't see that in Q2. So whatever Q2's margins were from last year, there should not be a normalization for the Belmont impact, a much smaller one anyways.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Yes a bit more normalized on a year-over-year basis, yes. Okay, but it won't be additive to margins necessarily?

Will Kalutycz

No, Belmont business is a bit different from a number of our branded business in that. It has lower gross margins, but it also has lower SG&A. So it has a comparable EBITDA margin, but a little bit different mix in terms of the components.

Stephen MacLeod

Right, okay. That's great. And then just when you think about the ramp of the Sandwich plant and similarly the ramp of the Centennial operation in Toronto. Can you talk a little bit about what customer commitments you currently have in terms of -- I don't know -- I am sure you don’t want to say dollars, but maybe in terms of proportion of capacity for those two facilities?

George Paleologou

Again with respect to sandwiches, we have a plan of obviously ramping up Phoenix. Part of that plan involves actually moving business from both Columbus and Reno into this facility. Columbus and Reno have been running flat out for the last couple of years. So part of the ramp up of volume will come from those two facilities. We've also gotten significant commitments from large customers to be done by our sandwich platform.

Again, we're confident that we are well positioned to ramp up the Phoenix facility over the third and fourth quarters of 2017. With respect to the food service facility being built in Toronto, don't forget that we are a major player in seafood in that market. We’re running our current facilities well above capacity so to speak. I mean we're basically going flat out.

In addition to that, we made some acquisitions as well, we acquired the wholesale business of Diana Seafood, which is a growing business as well, we plan to move a lot of that business into the new facility. And in addition to that, we're looking at a number of other accretive and synergistic acquisitions in that market.

So we believe that again having new efficient capacity and acquiring some businesses in that market that are not necessarily well position with respect to capacity, will get us on our way with respect to filling that capacity.

Stephen MacLeod

Great, okay that sounds great. And then can you just remind us on the facility in Toronto is it just that distribution center or do you also do some secondary processing or anything there cutting or anything like that.

George Paleologou

No, it will do secondary processing as well, similar to the Centennial network in Western Canada.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, great. And then just one final one, if I could, just in terms of -- can you talk little bit about your CapEx expectations for 2017 above and beyond the maintenance side?

Will Kalutycz

Yeah, so really the only major -- we have got three major products that we have given some guidance on. The Sandwich plant, the Ontario facility in our ERP project, which is sort of a multiyear project. Outside of that, we have no other specific guidance at this point. We have got a number of projects we’re looking at in as they go through the process, the capital allocation process they get announced accordingly.

Stephen MacLeod

Great. Okay, that’s great. Thank you.

And we will take our next question, from Leon Aghazarian with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Leon Aghazarian

Hey guys. First question will be from end would be on the Specialty Food side, I know there were some questions asked about this. But just regarding the sandwiches and you mentioned new product launch in Q1, can you just gives us a little bit of color on that? And what I mean by that is, like was it predominantly Canadian, U.S. and is it a new kind of line that you are focusing on, i.e. is it more for a breakfast, is it more for dinner. Just trying to get some color around that.

George Paleologou

Yeah, I mean there is always product launches Leon by our customers, obviously they are always trying to be innovative and again there was a major launch last year in the first quarter, which was rolled out across North America. With respect to new initiatives, again we’re focusing our assembly plants on making these type of snack trays now, which I think you may see some of those in grocery stores, where you see sliced meats with cheeses as well.

Again we have built some capacity in that in the Columbus facility. Again it seems to be a product that is very conducive to millennials as they snack and we are -- we will probably be adding more capacity in that area at the Reno plant, once we move some business out to the Phoenix plant. So that probably the one major product line that we have launched in the last year or so.

Leon Aghazarian

And are you happy with your current stable products for the sandwiches are you -- do you need something else that you are lacking in order to offer a full array of different sandwiches for your client?

George Paleologou

I think as we have said in the past Leone, we have -- in this part of the business, we have never really had the luxury of extra capacity. So, we look forward to having capacity at Phoenix, so that we can pursue business in other channels, other than just QSR. There is opportunities in the retail channel, there is opportunities in the convenient store channel, and we do extremely well for example in Canada in both those channels.

But we have never had the capacity in our network in the U.S. to pursue these other channels. So we are looking forward to being able to rebalance our business and to be more diversified in terms of the channels that we service.

Leon Aghazarian

That’s good color. And switching over to the food distribution side, I mean, volume seem to be very strong there, I know you spoke about some of the factors behind that and you mentioned some channels in the Specialty Foods. So just wondering is a lot of the demand coming from the retail side, in terms of food distribution or there are other channels as well that are really targeting this?

George Paleologou

There is no question that our specialty -- our premium distribution business to specialty retail has been strong, but also we are getting a lot more opportunities with respect to seafood, seafood is in high demand. We have positioned ourselves with excellent supply chain partners. We’re able to offer a full array of excellent seafood to our customer base in food service and we’re getting some nice wins because of that.

Leon Aghazarian

Again a final one from me, just similar to a question before on Belmont regarding to C&C, I found that personally event there was a strong M&A contribution from the food distribution side. So wondering what the seasonality is for C&C and if that was a big component in Q1 there?

Will Kalutycz

No C&C is fairly stable business, there’s a little bit of seasonality. But one of the things impacting C&C has been because they are a wholesaler there has been a tremendous amount of beef deflation. And so that’s impacted -- it hasn’t impacted the volumes and their EBITDA. But it has impacted their top-line.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay, thank you very much guys.

Will Kalutycz

Thank you.

And we will take our next question from Ben Pereira with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Ben Pereira

Hello guys and congrats on the quarter.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Ben.

Ben Pereira

Following up on some earlier questions, could you please provide a little more detail on the favorable sales mix shift in Premium Food Distribution towards greater seafood sales to be at Toronto network. Assuming global supply returns would you be directing that towards the retail channels over wholesale or are you truly sort of running above capacity?

George Paleologou

I would say both Ben again we’re focusing obviously on maximizing the value proposition of each channel. And we do a lot of business -- seafood business in the retail channel and we’re very well developed in the retail channel especially in Ontario. But we’re also looking for opportunities on the food service side as well. Couple of years ago we’ve invested in a company called Ocean Miracle, which services restaurants and hotels and we are growing that part of the business as well.

Ben Pereira

Alright, thank you. Second question can you provide some explanation as to what proportion of the Specialty Foods SG&A the respective increase in the quarter is attributable to discretionary marketing costs? And how long will the company be pursuing this for the current rebalancing and to what extent do current efforts have you seen increased the growth rates for the intended products?

Will Kalutycz

Yes in terms of the impact on SG&A, the discretionary compositions was smaller, it was a smaller component in the impact on that margin, it was more the marketing cost, which was a big factor driving some of the growth that the specialty branded more differentiated products. And then the second part of your question was sorry Ben?

Ben Pereira

How long will the company be pursuing the sort of discretionary marketing costs to sort of up along the current rebalancing and to what extent have you seen the current efforts increase the growth rates as intended?

Will Kalutycz

Yes it will continue through the quarter. In terms of the reality is though the contribution to the net EBITDA has far exceeded the marketing costs, and as long as that equation stands we will continue to pursue it.

Ben Pereira

Okay, thank you.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Ben.

Operator

That concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back to Mr. Paleologou for any additional or closing remarks. Please go ahead.

George Paleologou

Once again I’d like to refer you to my Letter to Shareholders, which was posted on our website on Friday, which explains our various strategies, growth strategies and expansion strategies. The letter is titled Building Growth and Performance Platforms. Thank you for attending today.

This does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

