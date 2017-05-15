Nvidia Set To Face Stiff Competition, Tighter Margins

Author: Petra Hess

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is currently clocking an over 212 percent increase in its price in the past 12 months. Now is the time to take stock whether NVDA has run its course and how earnings may impact its performance in the stock market. For its fourth quarter, the company had delivered stellar performance by posting results exceeding its own guidance and its latest Q1 announcement has followed suit. However, there are several points of concern as well. While experts expect the company to maintain momentum, it is difficult to ignore the growing competition in the market.

Nvidia's performance is largely dependent on the performance of its gaming segment, which contributed over 60 percent to its total revenue in the past quarter. The gaming sector in general is seeing an upswing in its fortunes. But growth in the PC gaming segment is still slower than the overall growth rate. During the fourth quarter earnings call, the company CEO referred to the growth rate for its Pascal GPU. While the prospects for Pascal GPU look good as the company recently released its beta version for macOS as well, expanding the market scope for the GPU, it is also facing stiff competition ahead as Nvidia's main competitor Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) also introduced its Vega GPU.

AMD is planning to release its Naples CPU and Vega graphics card in the second quarter, thus offering stiff competition to Nvidia in the gaming sector. The competition heats up despite the fact that the overall gaming market may see some cooling time. According to a report released by Jon Peddie Research, GPU shipments reported a 16 percent decline for the March 2015 quarter on quarter over quarter basis. The decline shows the weakness in market, which coupled with growing competition may make things difficult for Nvidia. The company also benefited from the faster adoption rate for its Pascal GPU. Since the GPU was introduced a few quarters back, the rate of growth is expected to simmer down in the coming future.

Another issue for Nvidia is its product portfolio, which severely lacks diversification. The company's revenue leans toward the gaming segment. Nvidia does offer products in the data center segment. The company is performing well in this sector even if by percentage and not by absolute numbers. In its latest earnings announcement, it was quite clear that the growth in the data center business compensated for the rather slow growth in the gaming chip segment as its datacenter GPU computing almost tripled its volume from the previous year. However, the main focus of the company still remains its gaming chip business.

The company's recent quarterly income announcement offered expected results. It grew its revenue up 48 percent from a year ago to $1.94 billion while its NON-GAAP EPS showed 85 percent year over year growth to touch $0.85. However, the EPS also recorded a 25 percent decline from the previous quarter when the figure stood at $1.13. The company's net income stood at $507 million, compared to $208 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Some other points which need to be kept in mind is that the quarter also marked the end of the company's cross-license agreement with Intel. This is expected to have a negative impact on Nvidia's margins. The concerns about the company's margins are also fueled by the fact that they have failed to record any upside in the recent past. The company also reported a decline in its revenue from OEM and professional visualization business.

Nvidia also provided rather conservative guidance for its second quarter as it expects the revenue to be $1.95 billion, with an error margin of two percent. Its GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 58.4 percent and 58.6 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. The numbers provide a cautious outlook which should be kept in mind while taking a call about investing in this stock.

Nvidia stock had a pretty great run-up in the recent past and it showed over the top reaction to its mildly good results. With over 45 percent growth in the past six months, the stock is now trading at a P/E ratio of 43, which is on the higher side of the spectrum, making the stock expensive at this juncture. It has recently created a new 52-week high of $130.43, which makes the price point rather ripe for taking a short position in. The company stock's over-enthusiastic reaction to the announcement and its mild outlook for the second quarter is likely to show an impact in the coming days. I would recommend taking a short position at the existing price point and liquidate the position as the expected weakness in the general PC gaming market and the increasing competition take their toll on the stock price.