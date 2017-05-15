Cheniere Energy Could Strengthen An Already Solid Outlook

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), the only company in the US to export liquefied natural gas from the lower 48 states, is getting support from the Trump administration. The Houston, Texas - based company could end up securing long-term contracts with Chinese buyers which could complement an already strong outlook.

Sabine Pass liquefaction, April 2017. Image source: Q1-2017 presentation

On Thursday, the US Commerce Department revealed that it has signed a trade deal with China which could give the US an opportunity to reduce its trade deficit with the world's second largest economy. The US traded $579 billion of goods with China in 2016, with a deficit of $247 billion.

The deal could potentially open up Asia's powerhouse for a number of US-based companies, including LNG producers and exporters. In fact, the Trump administration seems eager to ramp up LNG exports to China. In its press release, the Commerce Department wrote that the US "welcomes China" to receive LNG from the US and that Chinese companies may approach LNG exporters in the US at any time "to negotiate all types of" contracts.

A day later, Cheniere confirmed that it has had "extensive negotiations" with Chinese state-owned companies in the past month.

Cheniere hasn't made any long-term contracts with Chinese buyers. In fact, so far, Cheniere has shipped just nine LNG cargoes to China at spot prices. That's a small part of more than 100 cargoes it has delivered to various countries since its Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana came online in 2016. But the latest talks with Chinese buyers could be a precursor to a long-term contract. This could be a major win for Cheniere, considering that China is the world's fastest growing LNG market. As per Wood Mackenzie, China could become a $26 billion a year market as its annual LNG imports treble from 26 million tonnes 2016 to 75 million tonnes in 2030.

Remember, Cheniere's revenues and earnings are already heading in the right direction. If it successfully wins long-term contracts from Chinese buyers, then that would further solidify its outlook while reducing its exposure to the volatility seen in the LNG spot market.

Cheniere has been busy developing trains and export facilities for the last several years, but its first train at Sabine Pass began operations in early 2016 and began contributing to revenues from May-2016. In Q2-2016, Cheniere exported five cargoes of LNG. Back then, it reported a 160% increase in revenues to $177 million and a 20% drop in operating loss to $76.4 million.

Fast forward to Q1-2017 when Cheniere operated three trains, including Train-3 which came online in late-March, the company loaded a total of 43 cargoes representing more than 150 TBtu of LNG which were delivered to 20 countries, including China. That led to a surge in total revenues from just $69 million in Q1-2016 to $1.21 billion in Q1-2017. The growth was driven by an increase in LNG revenues, which were immaterial in Q1-2016 (just $3Mn) when none of its trains had achieved completion, to $1.14 billion in Q1-2017. Moreover, the company also swung to an operating profit of $376 million from a loss of $91 million a year earlier.

But above all else, for the first time, Cheniere has finally reported a net quarterly profit. Note that in Q4-2016, the company reported a profit of $109.7 million, or $0.48 per share, but the profit came on the back of a one-off derivative gain of $232 million. In Q2-2017, the company said that it earned a profit of $54 million, or $0.23 per share, but this time, the derivative gains and other income totaled just $3 million. The company also booked $6 million of restructuring charges and $42 million of loss on early extinguishment of debt. If it weren't for these items, the profit would have been $99 million as per my rough estimate (LNG did not report adjusted EPS for Q2-2017).

In short, Cheniere's revenues and earnings are heading in the right direction. Moving forward, these metrics will likely continue to improve as Cheniere brings additional trains online. Train-3 and the start-up of Train-4 will fuel the company's growth in H2-2017 and H1-2018. This will be followed by the start-up of Train-5 at Sabine Pass and Train-1 at Corpus Christi, Texas in 2019. That should increase the company's annual production capacity from current levels of 13.5 million tonnes to 27 million tonnes. The surge in volumes will likely be accompanied by an uptake in revenues and earnings.

Note that Cheniere has warned about some weakness in Q2-2017 owing to the dip in LNG prices which will negatively impact the company's margins, but it has reiterated its full-year target of increasing adjusted EBITDA to the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion in 2017 from just $153.6 million in 2016.

Cheniere Energy stock has gained almost 19% this year. I expect shares to continue moving higher on the back of volume, revenues and earnings growth.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Note that Cheniere Energy does not directly own its LNG facilities at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi. Rather, these are held by its subsidiaries, primarily Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC, Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSEMKT: CQH) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT: CQP). However, Cheniere Energy is the only way to gain exposure to the entire Cheniere family. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.