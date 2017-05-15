Quorum Health Corporation's (QHC) CEO Tom Miller on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Culotta - EVP and CFO

Tom Miller - President and CEO

Marty Smith - Executive Vice President of Operations

Analysts

A.J. Rice - UBS

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets

Sheryl Skolnick - Mizuho

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse

Charles Sharett - Credit Suisse

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Mike. Good morning and welcome to Quorum Health's first quarter conference call. Before we begin the call, I would like to read the following disclosure statement. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks which are described in headings such as Risk Factors in our Form 10-K filing and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

We issued a press release earlier this morning with our unaudited financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures including reconciliations to US GAAP measurements. We have included a slide presentation on our website to supplement today’s discussions. Our results consolidate the results of the 35 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Our same-facility information excludes the Sandhills facility in Hamlet, North Carolina sold on December 1, 2016 and the Barrow facility in Winder, Georgia sold on December 31, 2016. The Cherokee facility in Centre, Alabama, was sold on March 31, 2017, and is included in same-facility information since the results were for the full quarter.

In addition, we have also filed our first quarter Form 10-Q this morning. All of our discussions are supplemented by the press release, the earnings presentation slides on our website and our Form 10-Q. All calculations we will be discussing exclude impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, expenses incurred related to the spinoff of Quorum Health Corporation, certain legal, professional, and settlement costs, net gain or loss on sale of hospitals, severance costs for post-spin headcount reductions, the change in estimate related to the collectability of patient accounts receivable and the adjusted EBITDA of divested facilities and related entities. Please refer to the slide presentation for further description and calculation of adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Tom Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. Tom?

Tom Miller

Thank you, Mike and good morning. And let me also welcome you to Quorum Health’s first quarter 2017 conference call. With me today is Marty Smith, Executive Vice President of Operations; Matt Hayes, Senior Vice President of Operations; Dr. Shaheed Koury, our Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Culotta, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike and I have some comments covering the first quarter results and our continued focus on improvement. We’ll then open the call up for questions.

Let me start with a brief review of the quarter. Our focus during the quarter was the continued restructuring of our hospitals’ portfolio, further strengthening our core hospitals and improving our financial positions. Mike will review the numbers in detail but here are few highlights.

We reported total consolidated net operating revenues of $528 million compared to $550 million in the first quarter of 2016. However, as Mike will detail later, I encourage that adjusting the comparison for leap year and the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee, our same-facility net patient revenues would have grown 2%.

Our adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures was $26.8 million for the quarter. The California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee negatively impacted our results by [ph] approximately $8.3 million We will discuss this later on the call.

As Mike mentioned, we divested the Cherokee Hospital during the first quarter which followed the divestiture of two non-strategic facilities: Barrow and Sandhills in late 2016. The adjusted EBITDA for the Cherokee facility represented a negative $696,000 in the quarter. The negative adjusted EBITDA of the additional facilities which we are working to divest represent approximately $7.1 million in the first quarter. Our net proceeds and all of these sales to date have approximated $18 million and all proceeds have gone to reduce our debt. Presently we have asset purchase agreements on three hospitals that are signed, one transaction for one hospital expected to be included at the end of the second quarter and one transaction for the other two expected to be completed by August first.

We are actually seeking to sell additional six facilities at this time. Please see the additional details on Slides 2 through 4. We continually evaluate additional facilities for potential divestitures as part of our broader strategy to create a stronger more focused company. There are larger facilities included in our potential divestiture list that do not align with our strategic plans for the future. Sales of these facilities will allow us to reduce our leverage and lay a foundation for a cost efficient and profitable operating company. We will use all the proceeds of our divestitures to pay down our secured term loan. We estimate with all the sales proceeds that we'll be able to pay down approximately $200 million of our debt.

To strengthen our remaining core hospitals, we continue to expand our services and recruit physicians in the strategic specialty areas previously discussed. In 2016, 137 physicians and advanced practitioners commenced. This is an increase of 23% over 2015. Through March 31, 2017 another 36 commenced. This compares to only 18 a year ago through March 31, 2016. As a reminder, we will experience some higher operating expenses as new physicians up their practices. Please see the details on Slide 5.

We remain focused on increasing access points in our market at reasonable cost. These opportunities include clinics, urgent care centers and diagnostic centers. We have expanded behavioral health services in selected markets, and are set to open a new behavioral health unit later this year. Our expansion project in Springfield, Oregon continues to progress nicely and is on time for an opening in just a few months of the new patient rooms and additional operating room capacity as part of phase one of the overall project.

The focus on targeted new services is paying off in terms of intensity growth as demonstrated in our Case Mix Index. Our same facility Medicare case mix increased 1.1% in the quarter. Additionally our all payer case mix increased 1.5%.

As outlined on Slide 6, we have multiple near term initiatives to improve operations. The first step is to continue to divest negative to low margin operating and reduce leverage. We will focus on restructuring our portfolio of the hospitals that can improve in market share and contribute to our operations and strategy. We will concentrate on our market demographics, payer mix and targeted physician specialties that will increase access to care in our communities.

On the cost management side, we are aligning cost and business strategies as we reduce our portfolio, improving labor staffing, improving performance and underlying physician practices. We continue to concentrate on reducing supply costs and other costs while additionally working to increase profitability at QHR and assess businesses lines for strategic fit. We should see further reductions in cost as we complete our second quarter.

Regarding our various outsourcing agreements, we are still in negotiations to transition the billing and collection cycle agreements. We believe we will experience lower costs, higher collection rate, and better patient satisfaction as community-based services are put in place to address our patient questions and needs. We are optimistic about this transition even as we work through some areas of disagreement which we hope to be able to resolve successfully.

As we take advantage of the opportunities before us, we continue to make progress to achieve our long term objectives for growth while remaining focused on our mission of leading in safety, quality performance, and patient experience, investing in resources and services to improve access to local care, valuing the input of our physicians, nurses and other professionals, attracting and retaining engaged professionals who share our vision and being a good corporate citizen. Our vision is to improve the health of every community we serve.

Thank you and now here is Mike to discuss the first quarter financial results.

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Tom. I'll start first with our divesture plan and the impact of divestitures on our financials. On Slide 3, we have included those hospitals that we are in the process of selling or have sold. Tom also mentioned the facilities we sold in the first quarter of 2017, three more under asset purchase agreements, and the others under letters of intent.

The total divestiture group represented $7.8 million in losses during the first quarter. In addition, we have included Slide 7 for the adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures, reconciliation and bridge for your review for both quarter versus quarter comparison and sequential quarter comparison. Remember we did not exist as an independent company until April 29, 2016. Thus the first quarter comparison relates to the ownership under Community Health Systems and there are numerous items that affect the year to year comparison. Some of the larger items relate to volume and rate impacts, increases in losses from facilities that are being considered for sale, changing corporate office versus prior management allocations resulting from the spin-out, other previous corporate allocation and credits, increases in medical specialist fees, differences in TSI cost compared to previous intercompany charges from CHS; changes in electronic health record reimbursements and rebates and administrative fee reimbursement that declined due to the change in ownership.

In addition, on a sequential basis there is also a large difference in net revenues and other operating expenses related to the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee. All of these are described in more detail in the Form 10-Q in the management's discussions and analysis section where we included a Q1 to Q1 comparison and a sequential quarter comparison. We've included Slide 8 to demonstrate the impact of the California Hospital Quality Assurance fee.

Let me review some items relating to revenue. On the same facility volumes and revenues, our total net patient revenue declines were result of the volume declines in admissions, adjusted admissions, ER visits, surgeries and the reduction in the California Hospital Quality Assurance fee. When factoring out the one leap day, our admissions would have declined only 0.6%, adjusted admissions would have actually shown a positive growth of 0.4%, ER visits would have been down only 0.6%, and surgeries down only 0.3%. The one day actually represented about $8.4 million decline in total net patient revenues for comparison purposes. See Slide 9.

We also went back and recalculated certain volume metrics relating to the group of hospitals divested and to be divested. Excluding these facilities, the remaining 24 facilities on a quarter comparison basis would have been a negative 0.6% on admissions and adjusted admissions would improve to a 0.3%. This is without factoring any impact of the lead day. See Slide 10. This Slide also represents the volume trend sequentially. Other items to note in volume trends were that flu related cases were down 4.3% for the quarter while weather related respiratory rate cases increased 104 cases for the quarter.

Also, Medicare one day stays and observations were both down 4.1% and 6.4% respectively for the quarter. The in-patient orthopaedic surgical cases were up approximately 7%. In terms of payer mix, we saw a slight increase in shared revenue from Medicare and self-pay while commercial and Medicaid declined slightly. In volume terms, we experience declines in admissions and adjusted admissions in managed care and other insurance, up 7% and 6.7% respectively. We also experienced declines in Medicaid admissions and adjusted admissions of 6.3% and 5.4% respectively.

We experienced increases in admissions and adjusted emissions in Medicare of approximately 2.5% and 4.6% respectively, and we experienced increases in admissions and adjusted admissions in self-pay of approximately 3.3% and 10.5% respectively. These breakdowns are shown in Slides 11 and 14.

The reduction in the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee for the first quarter was $11 million. Remember this is offset by the reduction in the provider tax of $2.7 million. Please review Slide 7 for a detail of this for all four quarters of 2016 and also see Slide 13.

The provision for bad debt increased approximately $2.2 million as a percentage of net patient revenues before the provision for bad debt increased to 10.8% from 10.3%. We are experiencing a higher percent of insurance and royalties with higher co-pay and deductible plans. Historically more co-pays and deductibles has been the case normally in the first quarter but this quarter was a bit higher. See Slide 12. Overall factoring out the one day caused by the leap year and the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee, our same-facility net patient revenues would have grown approximately 2% as Tom mentioned earlier.

Turning to expenses, we've included Slide 15 for your review on the changes in salaries and benefits, supplies and other offering expenses. Further details can be obtained in our Form 10-Q but briefly salaries and wages and benefits increased due to the corporate office salaries and benefits shifting from a management fee allocation to actual cost, increased employed physicians and hospital costs offset by declines in the sold facilities and QHR staffing. Corporate office salaries and benefits accounted for approximately $9.1 million of the increase. Of this, $2.8 million is stock based compensation.

Salaries and benefits at QHR declined $1.7 million as it relates to our fourth quarter staff reductions. Facility level cost increased $7.7 million of which physician clinics salaries, wages and benefits increased $2.9 million due to the increase in employed physicians as described earlier. Overall salaries, and wages and benefits declined $7.9 million as a result of the two less facilities for the quarter.

Supplies expense as a percentage of net patient revenues increased 50 basis points in the quarter. Our overall rebates declined $600,000 from a year ago as a result of not being an equity partner in a GPO. In addition, we experienced an increase in implants as a result of increases in orthopedic surgeries as we have described earlier. This was up $1.1 million on a same facility basis.

Other operating expenses declined $1 million in the quarter but increased 110 basis points to 31.1% as a percentage of net operating revenues for the quarter. There was an $8.8 million decline in management fees as previously discussed, offset by increases in medical specialist fees of $4.1 million, an increase in contract labor of approximately $2.9 million and declined overall in other offering expenses due to the sale of the two facilities in 2016 of $5.5 million.

We experienced an increase in legal and auditing fees of $1.7 million relating to the delay in the timely filing of our Form 10-K. Taxes and insurance declined $2.7 million due to the California provider tax mentioned earlier. High-tech accounted for a reduction in reimbursement of approximately $1.8 million. The majority of the decline in the depreciation expense line item was a result of last year's impairment charges.

Our first quarter results also include updated long-lived impairment charges of $3.3 million as a result of additional assets being relocated to assets held for sale. See Slide 16.

Net cash provided by operations for the quarter was $18.5 million. If you will note, the accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased as a result of the increase in accrued interest expense of $31.2 million. Both the senior notes and the term loan bonds had interest payments totaling $37.8 million in April. We also paid legal settlements in the quarter of $3.8 million.

Capital expenditures including software for the quarter were $24.7 million. Of the $24.7 million, $15.7 million related to items in accounts payable at December 31, 2016. There is presently about $6.9 million in accounts payable at March 31, 2017. Of our capital expenditures, approximately $11.7 million was spent on the Oregon project. We have spent approximately $60.6 million over the life of this project. We still estimate that the total project will be about $105 million and will be completed in early 2018.

Due to the negotiations that were in process on March 31, 2017, the company borrowed $39 million from each of the revolver and the ABL facilities. The net cash on hand was $11.5 million. The net secured leverage ratio for the quarter on a trailing twelve month basis is approximately 3.83 times. Our consolidated EBITDA cushion is $33.9 million and our secured debt cushion is $152.6 million. This is based on a new calculation under the renegotiated facilities.

Our confirmed guidance is as follows, and we refer to Slide 17. We expect operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 to range between $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion; adjusted EBITDA to range from $150 million to $170 million; adjusted EBITDA adjusted for potential divestitures to be in a range of $170 million to $200 million, and we have headwinds from the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee Program of approximately $13 million; lower reimbursement on electronic health records incentive of $7 million and related to the net New Mexico gross receipts tax refunds of $2.3 million.

We have non-cash items included in our expenses of approximately $10 million to $13 million of stock based compensation and other non-cash benefits and approximately $25 million to $26 million of noncash self-insurance reserves. All of these items are add-backs under the credit agreement. In addition, remember that we estimate the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee will be recorded all in the fourth quarter and is estimated to be approximately $21 million. The Illinois income tax credit of approximately $8 million is estimated to be recorded in the third quarter. Tom?

Tom Miller

Thank you Mike. As you can see we're making progress on divesting underperforming facilities. We are in negotiations we believe we will improve our billing and collection processes and are identifying every opportunity to improve cash flow and decrease unbilled write-offs and missing billing opportunities. We continue to evaluate productivity at all levels and we continue to adjust as we see variability in volumes.

As we work on our portfolio, our team continually assess hospitals that we believe do not meet our long term goals or strategies. We're also strengthening our core hospitals by growing our access points in our-patient services to better serve our communities. We continue to make improvements in quality as our internal executive quality dashboard indicates a 1.6% improvement for all hospitals over the fourth quarter of 2016. Improvements in our serious safety events is now at 86% reduction, through quarter fourth 2016 from the 2013 baseline. We are very proud of our quality improvements and our continued success in this area.

In closing, I want to thank our physicians, hospital leadership team, nurses and our staff for their dedication and encouragement. We thank you for your support. With that Mike, we're ready to take questions.

A.J. Rice

A couple questions if I could ask. On the payer mix dynamics, first of all, the California fee, lack of that money in the first quarter, is that affecting the payer mix in any way, or did you exclude that from the payer mix calculations?

Tom Miller

That’s a great question. It actually would have increased the payer mix. I mean if it was the same number A.J., it would have been all related to Medicaid.

A.J. Rice

I'm just trying to figure because when you look at the admission numbers and looks like there's a pretty significant variation in payer mix going on there year to year for sure. Alternatively when you look at the revenue numbers it doesn't seem has moved around nearly as much. What’s your perspective on it or are you concerned, what looks like a deterioration of volume on the commercial side and a pickup in self-pay and some weakness in Medicaid, I guess as well?

Tom Miller

A.J., I would say no. you When we went back and looked at this trend over the last couple of years we actually saw a similar trend. This was a little bit more dramatic than we've seen but historically a lot of times when people are new into, for example, into a managed care program or they may be sitting in Medicaid pending which is in self-pay, we usually see a shift back in the second and third quarters.

Michael Culotta

We've been successful in recruiting our physicians and particularly orthopedics and what we would normally see was the first volume comes from the ER and the ER is going to be a little more focused towards some of the Medicaid Medicare type patients, and as they build their reputation in the community and do a good job you'll see the commercial following that. And I know it's a question that that you have asked in the past which is what is the net effect of our recruitment and we actually -- we did some review of that and identified that we had in our core hospitals a 9% growth in our physicians in the recruitment of our employed doctors so far, so very positive result.

A.J. Rice

And obviously, I think you mentioned in the prepared remarks but also in the press release some modest pressure on labor. I know you've got a lot of higher salaries and contract labor dragging EBITDA, you’re about $11 million and 4.9 sequentially. I know there's some step up occasionally in higher payroll taxes et cetera in the first quarter that maybe part of what’s going on; it did seem like some of the other companies wanted to a little bit of relief in the first quarter; how would you describe the situation you're seeing?

Michael Culotta

AJ, it’s true, you see a pickup in terms of the taxes that you normally see in the first quarter because you have [indiscernible] that is higher in the first quarter, although usually that’s fallen a little bit by a little bit lower in self-insurance on healthcare – your self-insured for health care, insurance reserves. However on the other side as Tom mentioned we had a pretty sizable pickup in Q3 and Q4 and even including in Q1 on physician recruiting. So the big component of that has been those employed physicians that’s been a part of it.

A.J. Rice

And my last question is, I know in the end of your prepared remarks, Mike, you gave a little bit of color on where you are at under the new agreements. There is language in your documents says, this gives you clarity as you can remain a going concern for the next year, is that just boilerplate or is something happened after a year a step up in covenants or something, they create some uncertainty, how would you describe, how you feel like you're situated relative to what’s happening with your debt?

Michael Culotta

Well the way to technical literature works with that, you have to continually always constantly be looking a year out. And so when we renegotiated our credit facility we pushed that pretty far out to 12/31/2018. So we don't really see that to be a problem.

A.J. Rice

And same on the covenants as well, there's other steps up materially to be in the next year anything that would give you pause?

Michael Culotta

No, it picks up after that.

Frank Morgan

I'm curious if you just from your own internal expectations, did the timing of the divestitures, were that really consistent with what you were looking at internally?

Tom Miller

Yes, I think it was. I think we had identified when we first spun out that it would tell between a year and eighteen months to get us to a point of divesting the original facilities that we talked about and we're going to be ahead of that time frame. We believe that of the remaining ones that were initially identified will be completed sometime in the third quarter associated with that. So we're right on target associated with it. As many people were concerned, they were concerned about how you’re going to sell these negative EBITDA hospitals and we have had a lot of interest among our hospitals, again we've got three more hospitals with signed definitive agreements and the remaining hospitals that we initially identified all have letters of intent that we're working for. We had increased the number of hospitals for sale as we went through our year end conference call with you, identifying three to four more hospitals that we thought would not be strategic for us. And that's why we've increased – I believe that we will hit on the debt repayments to $200 million, we think that will put us in a very positive position. And the remaining 24 hospitals, as Mike worked through the numbers, you can see on one of the slides what we believe we would have done this quarter are associated with that and we were at $26.9 million in regard to the quarter, we had losses of $7.1 million and then the California provider tax would have provided another $5 million, and so when you start adding that all up, we get to numbers closer to $40 million for the quarter. We want to try to get you the feel of what does our hospital to look like going forward as we get to those core assets and that's why we're reconfirming our earnings for the year. We know that California -- if it does happen when we anticipate, will be in the fourth quarter and that's a significant positive for us. Unfortunately it puts the first quarter at a lower number than we would normally have seen but it was right on what we expected.

Michael Culotta

And Frank, if I can double talk about that from the standpoint, is remember we sort of released our year end only four weeks ago really and we were in the process of negotiating the credit agreement. So we knew roughly where our numbers were going to be and where they were going to come out. So Tom's exactly right, we very much hit the numbers that we knew that we were going to hit and we did see these hospitals that we were planning to divest and how much losses that were coming through during the first quarter. So we did have that idea when we gave the guidance, we did have that idea when we were negotiating the credit agreement.

And just a little bit more color too, that the ones under three asset purchase agreement their losses within the item to be divested was roughly about $1.4 million.

Tom Miller

And if you come back to what we said a year ago, we identified the hospitals that we would divest, we identified our recruitment efforts associated with that, and what I think I said to you is as we're successful in some specialty areas, you'll actually see some -- the best measure of that will be our supply costs, because orthopedic type procedures and cardiac procedures have higher supply costs. We did see that in the quarter, we had the first quarter in our minds positive adjusted admission growth when you take away the leap day. We had been running negative 3%, negative 3%, negative 3%, negative 3%, and we actually grew adjusted admissions by 0.3 but it's still a growth of adjusted admissions and seeing the effect of recruitment.

And then the other area was our patients, our intent was to grow our acuity to get above 1.4, we’re up 1.39 for this quarter which was a positive case mix growth and we're continuing to see that. As we recruit we've positive net physician recruitment, we're seeing our case mix growth, we're seeing volumes for the first time growing and the impacts that we’ve had in working with our doctors in our hospitals -- our hospitals that are negative performing, we're right on target, maybe a little ahead of schedule in regard to the divestitures of those assets and 24 remaining hospitals look really positive for us going forward.

Frank Morgan

With that in mind, is there anything that you would remind us in terms of the quarterly cadence for the balance of the year that may we should think about particularly in this upcoming quarter?

Michael Culotta

Well, we don't give quarterly guidance, but the one thing we do want to note is don't forget we expect the Illinois property tax credits to come in roughly about $8 million or so will come in the third quarter and of course the California provider will be fourth quarter. So those two quarters will be much higher than the first two quarters.

Frank Morgan

And then I think you called out Ortho is an area where you're starting to see some leverage of your investments but any other areas of other service lines you're either seeing strength or even weakness, and then in past quarters I think you’ve given some color there.

Tom Miller

Well, we continue to recruit in the four areas that we've focused on which is cardiology, general surgery, orthopaedics, and gastroenterology. So we're seeing strengths across those areas, that will be our continued growth associated with that. We had been successful on adding some outpatient sites, urgent care centers in trying to make sure that the access points are wider for our hospitals. So we continue to see the positive. I would say our basic fundamentals are positive and so we're optimistic going forward in regard to – and that’s why again we reconfirmed our earnings guidance for the year. We see the positives coming out.

Sheryl Skolnick

Let me start with an easy one if I may. So the drawdown on the revolver in the ABL, that was 39 and 39; has that been repaid yet in the second quarter?

Michael Culotta

Most of that has been paid down in the second quarter relating to that. We were in the process of negotiating at that point when we felt like that, the best thing to do to be safe was, even though we had cash on the balance sheet was to draw those down.

Sheryl Skolnick

So it’s tactical.

Michael Culotta

It was tactical.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay, that's what you meant by the $11 million in cash on the balance sheet when you made that comment, yes?

Michael Culotta

Yes ma’am.

Sheryl Skolnick

Now I'm going to turn to your guidance. Gentlemen, I'm confused and concerned and I don't know how to say it anyway, so I am going to depend on you to walk me through your thought process about how we should really think about that. And so I hear you very much on the positive of, you're starting to see some momentum and we can quibble about whether you should have -- you and the rest of the hospital group should have accounted for the Easter shift as well as the leap day and to the extent that you might have gained some volume in the last week of the quarter that you didn't have last year. I'll let that go for now but it's out there the fact of the matter is it's less force than it was, so that's good.

But here's what my concern is; first of all when I just look at your run rate and I add in the $21 million from California and I add in the 8. If my math is anywhere close to being right, that's only going to get me to roughly $120 million, $135 million of EBITDA, not pro forma for all the ones you haven't sold yet but that gets me just to that much number, okay. Then I'm going to add some in for the add backs of the rest of the year losses after you sell the ones that you're going to sell by August. Because we don't have timing on the others; so maybe that gets me to 140-ish, please help me with that. But for the rest of the year the losses we're going to avoid but how do I get to the 150?

Michael Culotta

It basically relates to the timing on the sold facilities as we were estimating some of those. There’s others that we are very close to letters of interest that hopefully in the second quarter that we will be announcing further EPAs under some other hospitals that we are attempting to sell, some will take a little bit longer, some hopefully will go a little bit quicker. There are other cost measures, cost saving measures that we are in the process of right now relating to at various locations that we're looking at that were also part of that, that relates to that number.

Tom Miller

Yes, I would say, Sheryl, that the biggest component of that, Mike mentioned some improvements in the collection processes associated with it and denial that we've had, but we've also implemented in the end of the third quarter some additional cost saving activities in regard to our hospitals and there will be some additional cost saving activities that we have going on that will make up that difference. Some of those have been implemented, some of those are about to be implemented throughout the company and those savings will make up a majority of that difference associated with what you’re talking about.

Sheryl Skolnick

So these cost saving programs, what kind of costs are they addressing and are they the kind of costs that you can actually see the impact immediately or do they flow in over time?

Tom Miller

Well, at the hospital level in the end of the first quarter we talked about reductions of FTEs associated with it and losses in the physician practices, that were implemented about the second week in March and those impacts will have an impact for the rest of the year, those are permanent. In regard to re-addressing our cost structure, as we divest hospitals, we also have a very definitive plan in the second quarter to implement associated with that is, as these hospitals are reduced and that will also be a direct savings that will reduce our expenses.

Sheryl Skolnick

I'm sorry as the hospitals are sold you're going to take overhead out; is that what I'm hearing?

Tom Miller

Yes.

Sheryl Skolnick

All right. That's helpful. Can we focus on these physician losses for a second? Because the whole physician strategy is crucial here, and you’ve identified that beginning, Tom, as being the real opportunity in some of your markets where you have unmet demand and you're turning patients away. So help me to reconcile that really excellent insight with the notion that you have physician practice is running off?

Tom Miller

Well, I think what Mike was identifying, we had about a $2.9 million increase in salary expense for our physicians. But there was also revenues associated with that. I don't think we identified significant increases in the physician losses, we had done some reductions of our physician practices where we had some underperforming doctors. And so we have reduced some of our physician employment in some of those levels associated with it. But overall even with the reduction I think that was about 15 doctors or so. These are good people, who just weren't performing at a level that made sense in the community. We had a 9% overall growth in recruitment which is the number that you have been asking for, and we thought that was extraordinarily positive with the reductions that we had.

Sheryl Skolnick

So that’s the net number. So maybe you can give me a sense of this and both of you have seen this play out before. Given what you described as excess demand in some of your markets, would you characterize your P&L on the doctors to the extent that you can, as sort of being ahead of the normal curve because you have this excess demand? Or are these losses that or costs in advance of revenues tracking on par with the normal model?

Marty Smith

Sheryl, this is Marty. I would just say that on these physician starts, you're going to see a significant amount of costs in the first 90 days before the revenue starts to catch up and there is a lot of different contributing factors there when you're talking about start-ups. But we do see that the initial impact of starts is about a 90 day lag where you really start seeing significant amount of revenue associated with the physician volume, and now I am thinking on the clinic side specifically when I am talking about the revenue there.

Tom Miller

And Sheryl, the reason for that is that you're not billing the insurance companies until you get these doctors’ credentials. Because they're just going to send it back as denied, and so we make sure that we have all of our physicians credentialed with the insurance companies before we significantly drop all those bills. It just doesn’t make sense they’re –

Sheryl Skolnick

So that's an excellent point but it sounds like if it's only really costing you 90 days before you start seeing meaningful revenue, then you are kind of ahead of the typical throughout the fishing line real in the doc and 18 months later you get revenue.

Tom Miller

I think the other part of this is we're recruiting these orthopaedic surgeons, the business they're going to get is the business coming to the ER, that has to be more related to government payers, Medicaid, Medicare, self-pay than commercial business. And as they are in the hospitals, and starting to build the reputation, that’s when the word of mouth starts hitting the communities, and you should see some change over that. Hope that makes sense.

Sheryl Skolnick

That all does make sense and it's very consistent. So let me move -- that's very helpful because that to me is really the key -- you're kind of running a balanced plan of you've got to make progress here, you only have 24 remaining co-hospitals which is a very very small scale, so you've got to do everything right, otherwise you'll have the law of large and small numbers working against you. But what I want to sort of move to now is, I'm still a bit confused about the guidance but I get it that it can't just come from the revenue line; it has to come from the cost lines; I appreciate that very much; that's helpful. What I don't understand is how -- in the comment you made the $26 million and change of EBITDA for this quarter how that was on plan? Because when we last had this conversation about the fourth quarter EBITDA report, there was a lot of conversation around the run rate and all the add backs that we should put in it and what was going to happen versus not happen. Now we get maybe not on revenue but on volumes a pretty significant -- more than mid single digit decline in managed care admissions and adjusted admissions; great pricing there but if the heads aren't in the beds it doesn't help you. So I just don't understand how this could have ended up being a quarter that was on plan and if it was -- and I know you don't give quarterly guidance and I don't, I ask this question either way -- how do you let consensus still be $35 million?

Michael Culotta

Well, I think to the same point, again we don't give quarterly guidance, we give yearly guidance. We did see, as we were looking at this, as we were seeing the volume trend, that we did see the issues that were relating to it but then we also looked at the impact that the leap year was having on us, and then we also see what is taking place as we continue each and every quarter. So from the standpoint there it was several things that were popping up, we had several expenses that took place, we had higher expenses for example and legal and accounting as we talked about, the $1.7 million to $2 million that we should not see pop back up that we can’t add to adjusted EBITDA. So there were number of items within the quarter that were expenses that we don't -- that will be recurring.

Tom Miller

But coming back to it, Sheryl, I think if you look at the $26.8 million and you look at the $7 million in the first quarter for the losses of hospitals for sale and you adjust for the California provider taxes going to be at the end of the year you actually can see how it all works out with -- again we believe that we've gone from three quarters of negative growth to the first quarter of positive growth and we think that really is related to the recruitment and the strategies that we put in place associated with our hospitals. We just look at that’s going to continue, with cost savings associated with it, with slight revenue growth, in regard to our volumes, we actually think that we can make these numbers with – we’re comfortable with these numbers today.

Sheryl Skolnick

Yeah, well, I would agree with you that that's really the secret sauce that you have is that you're fortunate enough to have excess demand in your markets from a lack of properly staffing your clinician needs there over time. Well look I appreciate the fact that you try to answer the question as opposed to just clicking the off button on me. But it is clearly of concern to everyone today, how this sort of develops so that we can understand your thought process. I just have one further clarification.

So the guidance of the $150 million to $170 million, when I do that, do I model the timing of the asset sales as – some in June, some by the beginning of August that have been identified or do I leave those losses in for the entire year?

Tom Miller

You would not leave the losses in for the entire year. It would be estimated when the leave. And there would also be others right now that we're working very closely on that; hopefully we'll have a couple of other sales that will take place at the end of September.

Sheryl Skolnick

That's what I thought; and just one final thing -- the $200 million in proceeds is the $100 million more than we originally thought; is that correct?

Tom Miller

Correct, and the reason for that, Sheryl, is the number of the hospitals that have been added, roughly there's about four hospitals that were added to the equation and their total revenues are right around $475 million, $485 million.

Chris Rigg

Just to follow up on the last question, the comment you made. So the $200 million of proceeds, what percentage of revenue does that represent?

Michael Culotta

It really depends on the hospitals. Remember these are hospitals that have negative EBITDA. So roughly you're looking at somewhere between the 25% and 35% mark.

Chris Rigg

On the plan -- hospitals that you plan to divest, I just want to make sure -- is the performance there deteriorating or is there just something seasonally when we look at it from Q4 into -- I know it's more difficult if you go back a full year ago but is the performance steady or is it getting worse?

Tom Miller

As we start -- as we get letters of intent, then we have started doing due diligence, and the facilities learn about it, and the doctors learn about it, and the community, and it tends to get negative as you go further along in the due diligence process for a lot of reasons. Some are physicians who may be working at that hospital, who say they’re not going to know who the buyer is, or what they’re going to be like, they might do some cases at other hospitals just to secure themselves they have a place to do cases. And so the tendency is as we go further along they tend to get negative. Even though we're still managing these facilities that just has been the process.

Chris Rigg

And the buyers generally understand that conceptually and so the performance does deteriorate a little bit, it doesn't cause them to get cold feet normally –

Tom Miller

We have not seen that yet.

Chris Rigg

And then just with regard to the full year, so is there any risk just with regard to -- if the performance is deteriorating, if you don't get them sold by, call it, the end of summer or early September, does that put at risk -- I guess I just really want to try to get at is how much sort of cushion loss wise lies have you baked into the outlook?

Michael Culotta

We baked timing differences relating to it, so we have factored in losses associated with it in case they run further.

Tom Miller

Chris, right now from where we started a little over a year ago we’re ahead of schedule in regard to the divestiture of our hospitals.

Chris Rigg

And then just lastly – and you touched on this very briefly with regard to comments around behavioral oriented growth. Is that just sort of a one-off project right now or are you actually trying to emphasize that more broadly going forward?

Marty Smith

Chris, this is Marty Smith again. We do have one significant project in Texas that is important to us. We’ve also added beds in select markets as we go forward and as you – no surprise here, there is significant demand in this area, so we have added beds in certain select markets to be helpful to volume growth.

Tom Miller

It’s really based on market conditions and the demand in those markets, whether there is an opportunity or not. We do have a significant number of site beds and if it's right for that community and there is a need, then we do look at whether that’s a good investment in our time.

Scott Fidel

First question just want to go back to the payer mix and it sounded like you think there was a pretty meaningful amount of seasonality there in the first quarter in terms of some of the adverse trends there. I just want to get a sense in terms of the actual guidance. Are you assuming in the guidance that the payer mix I guess reverts back to some more favorable trends in the second and third quarter or are you assuming it's relatively stable with the first quarter?

Michael Culotta

No, we're assuming that it reverts to what we’ve seen historically which we've seen improvements in the second and third quarter.

Scott Fidel

Then just a second question, I know there was some noise up in Oregon around some of the budget issues they were having and sort of how they're thinking about Medicaid expansion in that contact store in terms of being able to maintain the Medicaid expansion. Just wondering if you've heard any updates there in terms of their latest thinking on that?

Tom Miller

Yeah, I don't think there's anything new. There are always state financial pressures underway but I believe the state is committed to expansion. There is still uncertainty in regard to waivers going forward and new waivers that are requested. And we'll see how that process goes in regard to the new administration but we're optimistic that there will still be a waiver process and it makes great sense.

Scott Fidel

Then just have one last question. And you did give us some ways to think about the revenues from the planned divested assets. Just interested though if you had sort of a point or sort of a range just on the Slide 17, you do give us that adjusted EBITDA expectation adjusted for divestitures; wondering if you had a sort of projected revenue that would match up with what you're assuming on the timing for that $170 million to $200 million of pro-forma adjusted EBITDA?

Michael Culotta

Yes, somewhere it is roughly about $675 million of all the assets that we plan to divest.

Scott Fidel

Then I guess we just make some assumptions around timing I guess within that –

Michael Culotta

Correct. Some of the assets that we most recently divested have been very very small, very smaller hospitals.

Charles Sharett

Good afternoon. I wanted to talk about the transition service agreement you talked about being able to negotiate out of that or looking to negotiate out of that. You talked about what the potential savings is and the cost to achieve that.

Tom Miller

Well, we're in negotiations with our parent in regard to that, so it's hard to project real savings because of the timing associated with this. But what we do anticipate is as our hospitals are more focused towards their individual results and the CFOs are more engaged in it, that we would see some positive results associated with that. Mike, anything you want to add with that?

Michael Culotta

No, I think we may have mentioned it on one slide the last quarter I think we had mentioned something like $13 million roughly annualized, once we get the opportunity to bring all those back into our facilities.

Charles Sharett

And lastly on liquidity how do you see that trending through the year? Obviously you're projecting payments from Illinois and California in the third and fourth quarter but anything around liquidity would be helpful.

Michael Culotta

Yes, the biggest number that we're looking at and it will come either in third or fourth quarter is we're expecting a payment. Remember the California provider is usually about fifteen to eighteen months behind, so you sort of have to separate what we're accruing from a P&L perspective and what we're collecting on it from the previous years and so we're expecting a pretty large sum, I think about $33 million in either late Q3, or early Q4. So you should see a large influx coming in there.

End of Q&A

Tom Miller

Mike, I don't believe there are any more questions, so let me just -- let me end by first of all thanking all of you for spending time listening to us. From a fundamental standpoint we believe our fundamentals are headed in the right direction. We have been successful in generating interest and moving forward with commitments in regard to the divestiture of assets. For the first quarter we've actually seen exclusive of the leap day a growth in adjusted admissions for our hospitals. Our recruitment has been positive and is making a difference in regard to the acuity of our patients that we’re taking care of. So we're seeing sicker patients and we believe that for their future -- that as we get to our core assets that we will have a positive company going forward that will be a positive investment. Mike, anything you want to add?

Michael Culotta

No.

Tom Miller

Thanks for your time. Thank you.

