Gilead: Dead Money, Time For Investors To Move On

Internal prospects are only marginal over the next three years. Gilead needs, or needed, to take risk and make a deal. They haven't, and they very likely won't.

When I last wrote on Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) late in 2016, I took a numerical approach, trying to stress test various scenarios to derive some semblance of what fair value might be. The exercise was done in order to try to figure out if retail investors were simply missing something that larger investors had caught onto, as big money hedge funds and other large players were exiting in droves, despite what looked like a cut-and-dry deep value opportunity. Even I was tempted to point to conclude there might be some relative upside at the end of that research, and like many sell-side analysts, I was caught off guard by just how abrupt HCV sales began to decline. Even my bear case assumptions for fiscal 2017 ended up being substantially too aggressive: my sales estimate was 15% above what is now current company guidance.

Looking back six months after publication, at least for now, it appears exiting then was the proper play. Gilead has substantially underperformed peers this year, all in a sector that has trailed the broader markets post Trump election. For as much coverage as Gilead gets on Seeking Alpha, the story continues to remain the same: trends in HCV sales, the pipeline for NASH (Selonsertib), and poor use of cash on hand. Until one of those three facets of the story shift, there is simply no reason why Gilead's share price should improve.

HCV Issues Continue, NASH Remains Far Away

Obviously, there is no reason to expect a surprise shift in HCV sales back towards a positive trend. Year over year, sales were down 40% in Q1 2017, helping drive a consolidated revenue drop of 17%. That is a gut check if there ever was one. Importantly to me, reported non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, even backing out the $191M favorable impact to Q1 2016 related to BPD fees, fell less than 3% over that period. Research and development expenses increased as well, combining to drive a nearly 700bps contraction in operating margin. My expectation was for management to be much more flexible when it came to re-aligning its cost structure with declines in HCV, and that simply hasn't been the case early on.

According to company pipeline guidance, there won't be anything meaningful in NASH and associated liver disease treatments through the rest of 2018; the completion of Phase 2 studies for GS-9674/GS0976 are not going to wow the market, and the Phase 3 portion of Selonsertib is not expected to be completed by the end of 2018. While there are dozens of other decent compounds in Phase 3 trials currently at Gilead, there isn't anything in there with an addressable market to really offset HCV losses in any meaningful way. Management has been in damage control mode for months, so if they really had a viable opportunity to distract the market by saying "Hey! Look over here at this opportunity!" they would have taken it. Instead, when they talk pipeline, they talk NASH, which will not be approved for consumer sale until late 2020 in a best-case scenario.

Cash Continues To Waste Away

I've long been a staunch defender of buybacks, as I much prefer their tax-advantaged nature compared to dividends. And besides, who besides management is best suited to evaluate the fair value of their firm? There are numerous investors that follow insider purchase activity for that very reason, and that should extend to some degree to scheduled buyback activity as well. Unfortunately, Gilead management either severely underestimated upcoming declining sales in its HCV portfolio when planning its repurchase activity, or simply misjudged how aggressively the market would pummel the company's shares in response.

From 2012 to 2016, Gilead repurchased more than 312M shares, substantially reducing the company's share count. As cash flow grew, particularly from 2014 to 2015, repurchase activity accelerated dramatically. At this point, largely due to a (in hindsight) mistimed massive accelerated buyback in Q1 2016 that saw Gilead rebuy 81M shares for $91.06/share, the average purchase price under this program sits at $88.82/share, or a 27% loss. Recently reported Q1 2017 will have helped this average price marginally, but the cumulate loss grew (average purchase price was in the low $70s/share). So just like most Gilead investors, management too is sitting on losses as part of its capital return program: more than $5B USD over the past four years.

Everyone has been looking for an acquisition from Gilead management, but this team continues to be paralyzed. In pursuit of another blockbuster deal at the perfect space, they seem unwilling to commit. This is a space you have to take risks in, and you have to be willing to pull the trigger. Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), Exelis (NASDAQ:EXEL), Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF); all of these companies were floated as potential opportunities for Gilead over the past two years. All of these are good complementary fits, or made sense in the context of shifting into new indications that would work under the Gilead umbrella. You know what else they all have in common? They all have outperformed Gilead's common equity over that timeframe.

There isn't anything wrong with a conservative management style. There is something wrong with being asleep at the wheel, watching perfectly viable opportunities fall by the wayside. If investors haven't gotten the hint yet, they should at this point. The pastures are in fact greener elsewhere in the biotechnology space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.