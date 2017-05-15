AutoNation Is Aggressively Expanding Its Footprint

Investment Thesis

I saw that the somewhat unknown but truly outstanding value investor, Allan Mecham, owned AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and I wanted to see if I could figure out why he owned it and whether I would like to own it. Incidentally, for those that do not know, Mecham's track record is superb. I discuss my findings in this article.

Business Overview

AutoNation is the largest automotive retailer in the U.S. It offers a range of products and services such as, new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, and automotive finance and insurance products.

Quarterly Earnings

Its gross profit for 2017 Q1 was just below the same period a year ago. However, its other income from operations ($19.5m) was particularly big in quarter, coming from divestitures and legal settlements. Together, with it share repurchases from the previous 9 months increased the company's EPS from $0.89 to $0.97, or a 9% increase compared to 2016 Q1. It is worth mentioning that its parts and services segment continues to make a significant contribution to its gross profit and was up approximately 2% YoY.

AutoNation ended the quarter with $2.5 billion of non-vehicle debt, which has come down by $174 million since 2016 FY.

Brand Extension Strategy

Being the largest automotive retailer has given its some much needed leverage when it comes to spreading its marketing and advertising costs. Since 2013, AutoNation has focused on expanding its retail brand. Management believes that by expanding its size it can increase its operating margins by having a more centralized and streamlined business. The company can have improved financial controls and lower servicing costs through one centralized center, its Shared Services Center, which deals with its store-level accounting and administrative activities.

Also, in 2017, AutoNation expects to open 5 new stand-alone used vehicles sales and service centers. It will also be expanding its branded parts and accessories. Since parts and accessories command such great gross margins relative to the rest of its business (43.3% for 2016 FY), this should be significantly accretive to the company's bottom line.

Mike Jackson, the CEO, is firmly aware of the pricing pressures and believes the best strategy is to grow its number of centers and distribute its operating costs over a larger foot print in its core market.

Nevertheless, headwinds continue to come from OEMs reducing the company's ability to operate profitably in selling new vehicles. Management has attempted to grow profitability in other areas of the business. So far, I struggle to see any realistic strategy to materially expands its consolidated profit margin.

Valuation

I am always intrigued to see how much investors have been willing to pay for a company in the previous 5 years.

Source: morningstar.com; AutoNation

On a P/S ratio investors are currently asked to pay approximately a third less than the 5 year average (the other metrics appear to have roughly the same discount). And this is the trick with investing. You do not get to buy something cheaply when the outlook is great. When the outlook is great you end up paying a premium. When the company has problems you get it at a discount.

AutoNation has a 3 year normalized FCF of $269m relative to its 3 year normalized revenue of $20.5B. Its FCF margin of 1% is paltry.

Personally, I would not have settled on investing in a company for just a 30% discount, I have a bigger universe of stocks available and I would continue to work a little harder and find something with a bigger margin of safety.

Conclusion

Being an automotive retailer is a tough business. The only way to increase operating margins is through growing its centers, which the company is certainly doing. Mike Jackson comes across as a driven and motivated CEO. But the business' economics are tough.

However, both Allan Mecham and Eddie Lampert, who are much better investors than me appear to believe that AutoNation is undervalued. I have failed to see how this is a business worth investing in the current price. It is cheaper than the 5 year average but not cheap enough for me. On the other hand, both these investors have a smaller universe of stocks to ultimately pick from.

