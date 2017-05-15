Bitcoin Surges And Falls; Is This A Big Correction In The Making?

Bitcoin, which has been on an impossible upward surge, hit yet another all-time high reaching nearly $1,900.00 - valuing Bitcoin at more than a troy ounce of gold. This is more than double from just one month ago when the Japanese government legalized the cryptocurrency. However, for the first time in a while, there was a break in the price surges; Bitcoin has fallen 10% since the surge higher. I have written many articles on the cryptocurrency and gotten several messages the past few hours on whether I believed this was a good time to get out of a long position. Likely, the cryptocurrency will head lower from here. But that does not mean you have to exit your trades just yet. Instead, you can hedge on a potential move lower with options, my favorite tool for trading.

Here is a chart on the latest moves in Bitcoin showing the price action over the past few months:

In disparate news releases in March, the Winklevoss twins were denied their ETF for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sold off sharply - the SEC is revisiting its earlier decision but no new word. Then, in the first part of April, the Japanese announced their legalization of the coin. At the time, as the chart shows, Bitcoin had fallen from about $1,300.00 to the $900.00 level, cutting the coin's value nearly by 30%. The surge on the Japanese legalization turned Bitcoin's fortunes around to the high just witnessed yesterday of nearly $1,900.00.

Then, if you look at the chart, the coin sold off to $1,650.00. There is no news on this, just profit taking. I imagine that stops are going to be triggered from this latest move lower and we could see bigger moves downward. This is what I am gearing up for. I have sold calls and purchased puts on this over the past few hours - I trade options with Deribit from Amsterdam (I have no affiliation with Deribit except customer relationship).

The options I put on expire in one week; they have weekly options that expire every three weeks and quarterly options expiring every three months. The current price is $1,725.00. My strike price is $1,650.00 and I paid $30.00 for the puts. My expectation is that the market hits the $1,550.00 level before the expiration on Friday. I am not going to exercise but offset the options. But a move in the next 36 hours to the downside hitting my strike price will allow me to sell my options for about $55.00 (.45 delta)

The fundamentals on Bitcoin are strong. I want to remain long, but for now, the cryptocurrency may take a much needed move downward. Despite the fundamentals supporting a long-term sustained move upward, there are going to be times when the market sells. Today is one of those days. The real issue is that although I am likely to remain long for a prolonged period of time, if you take a good look at the chart, when Bitcoin does sell off, it does so in spectacular fashion. This move lower could easily be a short-term bounce downward only to resume right back upward. Options work well in a scenario such as this.

In Japan, there are a lot of reasons to want to buy Bitcoin. First, the Bank of Japan is taking extraordinary measures to prop up an economy that largely has accomplished nothing in the past 25-30 years. Inflation has gone negative. As far as growth goes, the economy is largely flat. So, the Bank of Japan has been purchasing bonds to keep interest rates down. The inverse relationship with price and yield dictate that if a large buyer is in the market, they can purchase bonds, pushing up price and inversely sending bond yields lower.

These measures will ultimately dilute the currency and create a sustained amount of inflation. Since the government of Japan passed the legislation, Japanese citizens have been moving into Bitcoin as a hedge against the potential dilution of the Japanese yen.

Who knew that Bitcoin would turn into a hedging instrument to protect value in a currency. But that is what Bitcoin is about. There is a specified amount of currency, and no more. There is no central bank that can dilute the currency.

Also, as the law that legalized Bitcoin as a payment method went into effect, real money has started to step into the markets pushing up the cryptocurrency sharply. With the limited supply of coins and this new influx of funds into the currency, Bitcoin has a lot of potential upside.

Then, there is the fact that since Bitcoin has been surging as much as it has, this has created interest for the professional traders looking for an instrument that moves quickly.

But, for now, I believe we have topped out. This surge has been extraordinary. And, if you look at when Bitcoin has fallen, it does so in dramatic fashion. Some speculate that Bitcoin is ready for this kind of fall despite there not being any kind of new news. A rival cryptocurrency, lite coin, has been able to answer a question that is putting pressure on Bitcoin, that being the software issue to deal with capacity. Bitcoin is straining to keep up with the capacity. One issue is that many individuals buy Bitcoin and just sit on the coins. This limits availability which drives price upward.

I can see the long-term picture of Bitcoin pushing to above $5,000.00 per coin. This may take a couple more years, but the coin will get there. For now, however, Bitcoin is due for a sharp move lower. I do not want to exit my long position, but I do not want to lose profits from sporadic and radical price fluctuations. Because of that I have protected my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BTCUSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BTCUSD. I have purchased $1,650.00 puts selling $1,850.00 calls with a 1-week expiration (Friday). I am going to maintain my long coin position and will protect potential downside moves with options. However, my size is 4:1 ratio, meaning, I have options equal to 4 coins to every 1 coin I am long. I believe that the market is about to get choppy.