Can AC Modules Save Enphase Energy?

AC Modules, or ACMs, are the next level of evolution for solar MLPE; they offer 100% system reliability, reduced installation times with increased productivity and much-improved, price-competitiveness against their "optimized-string" nemesis. Sunpower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) latest announcement that their Equinox AC Modules accounted for 67% of all new product orders signal an inflection point for the MLPE market, showing that this technology could very soon gain dominance in a market that has seen microinverters battling central string inverters for almost a decade.

AC Modules have built-in rapid-shutdown capability, guaranteeing NEC 2014 compliance. For optimized-string solutions to be NEC 2014-compliant, many require not only solar panels, power optimizers and central string inverters, but also the addition of a clunky rapid-shutdown device in order to meet compliance, so compared to a single AC Module product which gives you compete fault-tolerance, the simplicity cannot be matched, and SunPower's 67% statistic proves it.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and its ACM partners, LG (OTC:LGEAF), Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) and SolarWorld (OTCPK:SRWRF) are following SunPower's lead, and releasing AC Module products this July which have Enphase's latest IQ microinverter integrated. In the Q1 2017 conference call, Enphase stated they had already received "tens of thousands" of orders from their partners. The AC Module will help Enphase address additional revenue needs, and expand their marketing reach much like SolarCity (NASDAQ:TSLA) did for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) back in 2014. With Enphase Energy being the leader of microinverter technology, and the microinverter being the core of the AC Module product, LG, Jinko Solar and SolarWorld believe AC Modules with integrated Enphase IQ6 microinverters at the factory are the true evolution of solar MLPE, and will mimic the success SunPower has experienced this past year with their Equinox™ ACMs.

Enphase Energy, like most of the solar companies over this past year, has had their share of financial troubles. Due to the company not meeting its projected Q1 revenue guidance given on Feb. 28th, the Enphase share price is at all-time lows. Just reviewing Enphase's actual quarterly revenue of $54.8M, margins were at 12.9% at $7.1M. For Q2 2017, Enphase has guided $72M to $80M in revenue, with 18.5% projected margin at $14M, so the additional $21.2M of revenue brings in $7M which equates to a variable gross margin of about 33%. If Enphase can manage to earn an additional $25M of business at greater than 30% margin, this would allow the company to go from $75M to $100M revenue.

Basically, Enphase's 33% variable margin is meager, but it does also reveal a $35M fixed cost. Assuming $100M carries a $35M fixed cost of revenue, then 33% margin on $65M is $21.5M. Enphase needs 30% on $100M to get to the targeted 10% operating margin to sustain an $18M OpEx. With their new COO Badri Kothandaraman, hand-picked from Cypress by new Enphase director, TJ Rodgers, Enphase top priority is to cut fixed-costs which is why they have given a low-guidance of $17M for this OpEx this quarter.

Enphase Energy's Possible Projection Q1-2017 Q2-2017 Needed Desired Inverters 573k 787k 1,060k 1,060k Revenue 54.8M 76M 100M 100M Fixed 35M 35M 35M 25M Variable 19M 41M 65M 75M Margin 7M 14M 21.5M 28M Variable Margin 33% 33% 33% 38% Variable Cost 67% 67% 67% 67% Apparent Margin 12.9% 18.5% 21.5% 30% OpEx 18M 18M 18M 18M Profit/(loss) (11M) (4M) 3.5M 10M

Investors should still consider that Enphase already did 90M in revenue in Q3 and Q4 of last year, so it would not be impossible for them to rapidly return to that number, especially considering the IQ (s290) margin improvement alluded to on Analysts Day in 2015. Margins are a problem for Enphase right now, but a large part of that will be solved with the IQ6. Currently, Enphase stock is being priced for failure, for fear is a much stronger emotion than greed, which is why the share price has been hit so hard. Investors should also consider another scenario where Enphase would have hit their guidance at $66M had they left A/R alone -- that is, if they had left inventory in the channel and not taken a $12M revenue hit via A/R reduction, but that is behind Enphase now. The focus now is on reducing fixed-costs, increasing margin with IQ, and selling as many IQ, ACB and ACM products as they can.

In order to understand the importance of the AC Module product for Enphase Energy, one must understand just a little of the evolution of solar MLPE technology. In 1981, SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF) introduced the first "central string inverter" device to convert the combined DC electricity from a "string" of solar panels into AC electricity for use in a residential home, and the residential solar PV industry was born. This "centralized" topology for a solar system has been the predominant design choice for solar professionals since then. With the debut of power optimizers in 2010 complementing the central string inverter, a newer solution called an "optimized-string" helped the centralized solution maintain marketshare; however, a technology called microinverters introduced in 2008 before power optimizers, has been gaining marketshare since. And in 2016, a successor technology to the microinverters called AC Modules, analogous to "microinverters 2.0" is starting to replace the concept of selling microinverters and solar panels separately with just a single product.

In 2008, Enphase Energy was the first company to successfully market microinverters which offered true reliability to solar systems. Since then Enphase has designed 6 major generations of the product with a 7th due in Q1-2018 that offers inverter miniaturization down to the size of an Apple iPhone. This size microinverter will be perfect for the most cutting-edge AC Modules on the planet. The label "Enphase Inside" could become synonymous with the old "Intel Inside" label. Current reports have put Enphase's microinverters at an estimated 15% marketshare in Australia and 30% in California, which show microinverter technology is seriously competing with the venerable central string inverter technology solution.

SunPower released its Equinox™ line of AC Modules last year with the highest efficiency panels on the market approaching near 23%. SunPower's ACMs are aesthetically attractive, use a 96-cell panel design, are about the same size and weight as standard 72-cell panels, and offer the most power on the market for panel technology with their 360-Watt X-22 series. SunPower's 96-cell panels are more expensive than their lower-celled competitors and only allow up to 10 panels per string.

Another solar panel vendor which is having success with an ACM product that integrates Enphase's microinverters is Australian company, Tindo Solar, which is Australia's 5th largest local supplier of solar panels and 10th in the commercial sector; Tindo Solar's ACM product uses a 5th-generation Enphase S-series microinverter which adds namebrand quality to the product. Tindo Solar's 260-Watt Karra, 60-cell panel ACM solution allows up to 17 panels in a string. Tindo Solar was recently acquired by Cool or Cosy, who claim to be Australia's "#1 Energy Solutions Company."

Enphase CEO Paul Nahi stated that the company learned from past designs that for an ACM product to be a success, 1) both the inverter and solar panel must come from namebrand sources, and 2) the AC Module must be priced competitively vs. just buying the parts separately (panel + inverter); Enphase's ACM, produced with its panel partners, will address both points combining their cutting-edge 6th-generation microinverter with their partners' latest, panel technology.

LG's Director of Sales, David Chang, says his company is planning on offering serious competition to SunPower with a high-performance 330-Watt ACM model using an Enphase IQ6+ microinverter. The fact that SunPower's AC Module sales have gone from 2% to 12% of the company's total product sales this past year, points to Enphase's AC Module product potential. Furthermore, Enphase's partner LG has been selling a lower-powered AC Module based on the 315-Watt panel in the Philippines and elsewhere, so an existing customer base already exists which makes for an even smoother LG-Enphase product debut.

Enphase's ACM will offer an important aerodynamic design improvement and sales advantage. Cooling has always been a hot topic for microinverters, literally, and bolting a microinverter onto the back of a solar panel as other ACM product designs exhibit, brings the cooling issue to mind; Enphase has addressed this by designing an ACM with a detachable microinverter which allows for much easier service should the need arise (without having to replace the entire solar panel should only a microinverter replacement be necessary).

Considering the SunPower Equinox™ AC Module statistics also shows that product marketshare is being taken from the "optimized-string" solution. In the EV-Powerwall, electricity-hungry of our world today, a reliable solar system is becoming a requirement that "optimized-string" solutions cannot provide, and maybe that partially explains why ACMs have taken a 67% share of SunPower's latest product orders, because ACMs do provide 100% reliability. Furthermore, the fact that the solar industry now employs more people than all the fossil fuel industries combined shows that solar is growing.

Just this month, San Francisco became the first city to mandate solar on every new building, and in the congested city settings alone, AC Modules have a seriously competitive advantage. AC Modules do not require installation of a bulky central string inverter, are simple to install, and have a much wider installer audience due to their simplicity than the more complex "optimized strings." AC Modules have no panel minimum, whereas the "optimized-string" solutions require about 8 panels minimum in order to operate, and then you have regional maximum DC voltage regulations which limit panels on the roof for an "optimized-string" solution with AC Modules really having no limit.

AC Modules are going to be a major new revenue stream for Enphase hitting the books for Q2. ACMs will help installers increase productivity - faster installations equals more installations equals more product sold. In the U.S., solar soft costs are 60% of the cost so consider $2/Watt soft cost vs. $1/Watt for ACMs. As hardware pricing becomes less of an issue, this will increase TAM which increases product sales. The ACMs will give Enphase access to huge markets which they are not currently in (Germany, Italy and India) but their partners are; this increases SAM, as does the latest 6th-gen IQ6+ microinverter because it is designed for pairing with higher-wattage solar panels. For some time, Enphase installers have wanted to use Enphase microinverters with higher-wattage panels, but have been unable to do so due to Enphase product availability; this is no longer an issue.

If Enphase's ACMs can have the level of success that SunPower's ACMs have had, but multiply that out for each panel partner, then the additional revenue Enphase requires could be met. LG, Jinko Solar and SolarWorld, as well as other panel partners, are all going to be important for Enphase going forward. And let's not forget the installers, especially the "long tail," and their needs - ACMs are going to be a refreshing technology for them, and could become the solar technology of choice as SunPower's statistics suggest.

The simplicity offered by AC Modules will allow marketshare growth given all the perks aforementioned. For Enphase's Q2, the high-revenue guidance of $80M is attainable considering the "tens of thousands" of orders Enphase has already received from its panel partners and the growing acceptance of solar globally. Enphase has stated Q2-OpEx could be as low as $17M, and reducing costs at Enphase are now a top priority. In summary, the AC Modules are a new twist to the MLPE market dominance battle, one which definitely favors Enphase and the rest of the microinverter camp. If the SunPower ACM statistics can rub off on Enphase and their ACM partners, then the additional ACM revenue could potential save Enphase Energy.

