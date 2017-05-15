Tesla Shareholders Have Things To Worry About, But Morgan Stanley's Downgrade Isn't One Of Them

On Monday, Morgan Stanley dropped a proverbial bomb on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with analyst Adam Jonas downgrading it from an overweight rating to a mere equal-weight rating on concerns that competition might catch up with the electric car maker, and that Tesla would likely burn more cash this year than initially expected. Specifically, Jonas' earlier estimate that 2017's free cash flow of -$2.3 billion would actually be closer to $3.1 billion worth of net cash-usage.

The end result was a tempered but decided 2% drop from TSLA shares. It's always concerning when one of a company's most prolific fans starts to voice new doubts about said company.

The bad news is he's probably right about Tesla's brewing cash need and the subsequent fundraiser that's in the cards. The good news is none of that is actually surprising, nor does it matter. Tesla shareholders have not only seen it before, most of them seem to have been counting on some sort of dilution or new debt. It's a reality that's already priced into the stock's value.

Don't Misread How to Play the Tesla Game

Jonas' exact comments were "we expect much larger and more well-capitalized competitors to unveil strategies that directly address sustainable transport and mobility," adding there is "execution risk on unprecedented innovations brought to market on its models and capital intensive initiatives." The analyst even went on to suggest Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) - both of which are working on self-driving electric cars of their own - could create a headwind for Tesla sooner than later.

He's 100% right, by the way. Between Tesla's cash crunch and the fact that other tech players can more cost effectively develop their own version of what Tesla offers now that Elon Musk has blazed the trail, it would be surprising if the liked of Alphabet and Apple didn't bring some competition to the market. And it would be surprising if Tesla didn't reach out to the market for more money again.

Where Jonas may be missing the point, however, is in seeing the disconnect between Tesla as a company and TSLA shares themselves. This is a classic story stock, driven higher by a premise rather than fundamentals. Implying the cash burn matters right at the onset of a massive undertaking - the launch of the Model 3 - is a little mistimed.

For the record, while I can certainly appreciate the fact that CEO/visionary Elon Musk has validated and mainstreamed electric vehicles, I can't appreciate the fact that he's lost $1.8 billion over the course of the past three years not necessarily to be the best, but to be the first. Yes, one has to spend money to make money, but Musk has never fully appreciated the notion that his string of debt and stock issuances is other people's money who'd prefer to see some sort of viability sooner than later. It's also a bit annoying to see Tesla given a pass on things that would infuriate investors of other companies, not the least of which is perpetually negative cash flow.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

In Musk's defense, though, this is a case where being first may be more important than being best. And so far, Tesla is first and the best, so the gambit may well have worked. As Jonas is finally starting to concede though, other companies are no longer going to let Tesla carve out the bulk of the EV market for itself when they don't have to.

None of it matters, however.

Worry about Jonas' new stance all you want, but at the end of the day, the only thing that's going to drive TSLA shares higher or lower is the tone of the collective rhetoric surrounding it. That rhetoric is still (mostly) bullish. Even Jonas himself couldn't find enough of a reason to lower his $305 price target on TSLA shares, even though he made a point of lowering his official call on the stock. Doing one without the other largely negates the action Jonas was willing to take.

And the bullish rhetoric is about to heat up again, with the Model 3 in the works. The last word is they'll go into production at-scale in July, bringing a premier name to a price level affordable for most consumers.

At that point how much money Tesla is making on the Model 3 won't matter. Investors, who are also consumers, will be too amazed by the rollout of the vehicle to worry about profits (or lack thereof). If you thought the underlying story was enough to keep the stock propped up now, just wait until then.

Odds are good the first quarter of the Model 3's commercial existence won't be pretty. Musk has a way of over-promising and under-delivering, and spending more money than expected to do both. Again though, it doesn't matter. The crux of the Tesla story has always been where it will be a year from now. A year from now - once Model 3 mania has started to simmer down - the attention will turn to where Tesla is going to be by mid-2019. Odds are good the future will be exciting then too, not for fundamental reasons but for developmental ones.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Right or wrong, that's how the Tesla game is played.

Bottom Line

Just for the record, there will come a time when Musk has to produce results... real profits. There will come a time when Alphabet, Apple and others are true competitors to Tesla, stealing market share back from it. Jonas thinks that could be sooner than later too, saying "these may seem like issues that may take a long time to answer. But we wouldn't be surprised if some of the early clues are on display within the next year or so."

It's not a timeframe that's easy to accept though. While Apple and Alphabet may be moving rapidly, Tesla is moving just as rapidly, and is arguably two to three years ahead of any plausible competition. It could be years before anybody meaningfully closes that gap.

That's why of all the things for current and would-be TSLA shareholders to worry about, Jonas' downgrade is the least of them. Keep your finger on the pulse of the rhetoric surrounding the company's products rather than its fiscal performance, or its debt, or its potential dilution. This story stock's got a few years left before the story gets too old to keep the stock aloft. Hopefully by then Tesla will be palatably profitable, in line with its peers.