4 Biotech Firms That Have Crossed My Radar

I am always scanning for new ideas — looking at insider buys, high percentage gainers from each day, corporate presentations, conference calls, and other screeners to come up with the best ideas of stocks that are undervalued with catalysts on the way.

Below, I present a few intriguing names that I came across recently.

Stock #1: Antares Pharma (ATRS)

ATRS data by YCharts

Shares of Antares Pharma have risen over 220% over the past year as Vibex sumatriptan device sales to Teva continue to impress and revenue from Otrexup continues to rebound.

Figure 1A: Vibex sales growing and taking market share

The firm focuses on self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products, led by its methotrexate injection for subcutaneous use (Otrexup), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis. The company's Sumatriptan injection is indicated for patients with migraine and cluster headaches and is distributed by Teva (NYSE:TEVA).

Another catalyst for the stock is the approval of their Quickshot testosterone treatment, Xyosted, expected in late 2017 with product launch in early 2018. Antares has also partnered with AMAG Pharmaceuticals for their Makena subcutaneous auto injector, with the sNDA filed in April and potentially approved within the following six months.

All in all, the company expects five regulatory approvals over the next 18 months and currently sports a decent balance sheet of $23.7 million in cash and zero debt. Analysts at Jefferies believe the stock could hit $15 as a result of successive product launches and currently have set a $6 price target, over a double from the current share price.

Risks include regulatory setbacks, slowing sales, competition, and near term dilution, as the company recently filed a $200 million mixed shelf.

Stock #2: Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

TBPH data by YCharts

Shares of the $2 billion biotech company have more than doubled over the past year as they approach several important milestones and catalysts for their deep clinical pipeline of assets.

Data from a phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis for their intestinally restricted pan-janus inhibitor TD-1473 is due in just a few months, as is data from a phase 2b study utilizing their 5-HT4 agonist TD-5108 in patients with gastroparesis. Later in the year they also expect data from a phase 2a study in patients with nOH utilizing TD-9855.

Another significant catalyst is the completion of their twelve month phase 3 safety study in patients with COPD utilizing TD-4208 (revefenacin) in the middle of the year, with positive results leading to an NDA filing later in the year. A separate phase 3b study PIFR could be completed in early 2018 with regulatory approval in the United States coming later in that year.

Also on the regulatory front, the phase 3 IMPACT study testing the combination of fluticasone, furoate, umeclidinium and vilatnerol should be completed later this year, with potential regulatory approval coming by the end of 2017 in both the European Union and United States. Their CAPTAIN study in asthma patients should be completed in with regulatory submissions to be filed in 2018.

Nearly a quarter of the company's market capitalization is backed by their cash position, with management's guidance of 2017 operating loss of $195.0 million to $205.0 million implying a significant runway to continue operations.

The Baupost Group and Woodford Investment Management both own very large stakes in the company, implying high conviction on continued clinical success.

Any weakness in shares could be a good time to add to one's position in this promising story, although readers should keep in mind it has already run up quite a bit. Risks include clinical and regulatory setbacks, as well as potential dilution in the medium term.

Stock #3: Egalet Corp (EGLT)

EGLT data by YCharts

Shares have slid over 40% in the past year, potentially forming a bottom at the $3 level although it will take some confirmation before that becomes a firm assessment.

In January the company announced FDA approval of Arymo ER extended-release tablets for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long -term opioid treatment where other options have proven inadequate. Launching three dosage strengths (15 mg, 30mg, and 60 mg), the approval led to $40 million in new funding for the company via senior secured debt financing with those purchasing the notes to receive a royalty right.

On the negative side, the label claim was not what management was hoping for, as it included the language that abuse of the drug is still possible by injection, oral, or nasal routes. Even without the oral or nasal claim, the drug still addresses a large market opportunity although the burden of proof is on the company to show that via gaining market share. One thing that might be helpful on that front is that in late March Egalet announced the FDA didn't object to their distribution of materials communicating to healthcare professionals the abuse-deterrent properties of Arymo ER tablets based on in vitro data.

Another near term catalyst is the recent submission of prior approval supplement for Oxaydo tablets for the 10mg and 15mg dosages, which was accepted by the FDA and should be reviewed by mid June.

Taking all of the above into account as well as their $105.3 million cash position as of March 31st, I believe shares are primed for a rebound. Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story might want to start with a small pilot purchase, awaiting confirmation of the double bottom and ensuing strength in shares before adding to it.

Risks include disappointing launch, failure to take market share, regulatory risk and continued cash burn while taking on further debt.

Stock #4: Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

SGMO data by YCharts

Sangamo shares are up 30% over the past year and have rocketed 80% in the last few days alone, after announcing a collaboration with Pfizer for the exclusive global development and commercialization of gene therapy programs for Hemophilia A, including candidate SB-525 which is initiating clinical trials in the near term.

With this vote of confidence Sangamo receives $70 million upfront and is responsible for a phase 1/2 clinical study involving Sb-525, while Pfizer will take care of later stage activities. The smaller firm can also receive up to $300 million in milestone payments and $175 million for other Hemophilia A clinical candidates, as well as tiered double digit royalties on sales.

After the spike in share price and sporting a market capitalization of $600 million, I would recommend exercising caution at this point and waiting for a significant pullback in the following months before initiating a position.

Other relevant news includes the receipt of Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for SB-913 in Mucopolysaccharidosis, which could lead to a priority review voucher. The company also presented preclinical data pointing to the potential of its gene therapy technology in Fabry disease, reducing tau in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and correction of disease in mouse models of MPS I and MPS II. Keep in mind that data from two phase 1/2 clinical trials utilizing SB-318 and SB-913 in both conditions is expected in late 2017 or early 2018.

With cash and equivalents of $132.7 million as of March 31st not including funds received from the Pfizer collaboration, I would look for shares to correct in the next month before readers interested in the story could initiate a position in anticipation of a significant runup in share price into late 2017 data readout.

Risks include disappointing data, clinical setbacks, competition, and dilution in late 2018.

