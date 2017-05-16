Scoring A 5% Dividend Yield With The National Bank Of Belgium

Despite the lack of transparency, I consider the NBB to be a good dividend pick, and expect the dividend to increase by 50-75% when the ECB's easy-money policy ends.

The shares trade at less than 1/4th of the theoretical book value, but again, nobody knows which assets underpin this book value.

The National Bank of Belgium is an interesting company, as profit maximisation is NOT its intention.

Introduction

Sometimes the best investment ideas are complete 'left-fielders.' I believe the Banque Nationale de Belgique or National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF) is one of those companies. It's one of the very few 'real' central banks listed on the stock exchange (the Swiss National Bank is another one) and it definitely isn't an easy story to explain, but I'm trying it anyway. At the time of writing, the NBB is trading at 3,038 EUR/share.

I would obviously strongly recommend you to trade in the NBB's shares on Euronext Brussels, where the bank is trading with BNB as its ticker symbol. The liquidity is much better than the OTC listing, and on the Brussels exchange, the average daily volume is in excess of 100 shares ($330,000 in daily dollar volumes). The current market capitalization is just over 1.2B EUR.

All amounts in this article are in EUR.

So, what do you exactly own when you are a shareholder of the National Bank of Belgium?

A) What do you OWN?

The answer to this question is very simple, but the answer is incredibly complicated. It's: 'you don't know.'

The perversity of having a central bank listed on a stock exchange could be traced back to corporate governance. How can a bank serve two masters, with on the one hand the capitalist investors wanting to see a certain return on their investment, whilst on the other hand the main task of a central bank should be to ensure the stability of the local economy and the currency. The NBB definitely has to take orders from the ECB in Berlin and can't just do whatever it wants to do.

Source: press release

The company/bank/government institution (pick your choice) hasn't published its annual report over 2016 in English yet, so all numbers in this article (except the 2016 net income and dividend obviously), have been farmed from the Dutch and French version of the annual report.

The balance sheet total was approximately 89B EUR as of at the end of 2015, of which the majority was obviously 'invested' in the monetary system. You clearly saw how the ECB policy to purchase securities had an impact on the 'local' central banks as well, as the NBB saw the value of its 'securities held for monetary policy purposes' increase by almost 17B EUR. This trend continued in 2016, and the total size of the balance sheet increased to 131B EUR, of which 73B EUR was related to the ECB's asset purchase program.

A massive balance sheet, and the NBB's equity value was 5.5B EUR as of at the end of 2016. Divided over 400,000 shares makes a nice book value of 13,700 EUR per share (versus a current share price of 3,000 EUR). Sounds great, right?

But that's the catch. Whilst all assets are reported on the balance sheet of the national bank, the line between juridical ownership and economical ownership is thin, and sometimes completely unknown.

For instance the gold position. Belgium traditionally had one of the highest gold reserves in the world (especially for a country its size), but who owns the gold? The Belgian State? The National Bank of Belgium? The shareholders of the National Bank of Belgium?

Some activist shareholders have been trying to get a court confirmation that the gold position belongs to the shareholders (after all, it's on the NBB's balance sheet), but received a clear 'NO' in court. Whether this court decision was based on 'true' deliberations or by political pressure from 'above,' we will never know. And although I'd fully agree with the assessment the gold belongs to the state with the NBB playing the 'treasurer' rather than being the owner. But then again, the argument could be made that not the state, but the central bank needs to look after foreign reserves.

After all, it does raise the next question; if the shareholders don't own the gold, what part of the 131B EUR balance sheet DO they own?

The answer: we don't know. There just isn't a clear answer. And this also is the main risk associated with an investment in the National Bank of Belgium.

B) What are you ENTITLED to?

Now it gets interesting. To keep its shareholders from asking annoying questions and to keep them happy, the NBB has initiated a new dividend policy a few years ago. Have a look at how nice, transparent and straightforward this dividend policy is (not).

Source: press release

So basically a shareholder has no clue what he owns, but is entitled to 1.5 EUR per share per year + 50% of the net proceeds from the "statutory portfolio."

What's in this portfolio? Just a bunch of bonds. But quite a lot of them. In another strategy to appease the shareholders, the NBB has been increasing the value of its statutory portfolio. The book value (NOT the market value) of the bond portfolio was 4.53B EUR at the end of 2014, increasing to 4.85B EUR at the end of 2015 and ended 2016 at 5.08B EUR.

The majority of the book value (in excess of 40%) was invested in Belgian government bonds, followed by France, Germany, Spain and 'international organizations' which very likely is the European Stability Mechanism.

So, long story short, you are entitled to the income from the statutory bond portfolio and the rising interest rates should have a positive impact on the portfolio income. Sure, there's no way the NBB was able to reinvest the maturing bonds which yielded 3.4% at the same interest rate, but the continuously increasing size of the portfolio will compensate for the lower interest rate (expressed as a percentage).

Thanks to the increased portfolio, the dividend will also increase this year, as the NBB has declared a dividend of 140.79 EUR per share. Based on 400,000 shares, this will result in a cash outflow of approximately 56.3M and is a payout ratio of less than 10% (as the NBB reported an after-tax profit of 638M EUR, or almost 1,600 EUR per share (yes the NBB is trading at less than 2 times its net income).

Archaic and medieval - the Belgian state gets a preferential treatment

You surely have noticed the final point in the dividend policy. Bullet point 4 clearly states 'the balance of the profits is allocated to the state.' Not the shareholders, but the Belgian state, and I do understand why some activist shareholders get upset about this 'arrangement.' After all, why shouldn't all shareholders be treated equal? The Belgian state owns half of the outstanding shares of the NBB, so why is it entitled to so much more?

Approximately 319M will be added to the reserves, the non-governmental shareholders will receive a payout of 28M EUR, and the state will receive 28M EUR in dividends as well. The balance goes to the state as well, and this amounted to 263M EUR in 2016. On top of that, the NBB is also subject to the corporate tax regime in Belgium and paid 152M EUR in corporate taxes to the government of Belgium.

Total cash inflow from the NBB for the Belgian state taking everything into consideration? 471M EUR. A true cash cow and it's entirely understandable the country wants to keep the remaining shareholders of the NBB under control (read: suppressed).

The risks associated with an investment in the NBB?

There are quite a few risks that come to mind.

First of all, a rising interest rate will reduce the market value of the bond portfolio. That wouldn't be a huge issue, as I used the Bank's book value of the bonds (i.e. the par value, and not the market value). So a decrease in the market value shouldn't have an impact on the interest income. If anything, the NBB will be able to reinvest the proceeds from maturing securities into new bonds with a higher yield.

A second obvious risk is corporate governance. The Belgian state has an undeniable advantage over the common shareholders, and it's possible the NBB will revise its payout procedure once again to give the state a larger piece of the pie. Although it's a possibility, I'm not sure it's very likely as the recent dividend policy will very likely stay in effect.

A decreasing interest rate might pose a higher risk for a dividend investor buying the NBB. Not only will this result in a lower average performance of the portfolio as cash will be (re)invested in new securities with a lower return, it might also 'force' the bank to take more risks by investing in higher risk assets to boost the return on the statutory bond portfolio. Again, although this is a possibility, there's no real reason for the NBB to do so, as the central bank doesn't really work for its shareholders. This is also confirmed in the overview of the statutory portfolio provided in the annual report.

Source: annual report

As you can see, the incoming cash flow has predominantly been invested in more German and Belgian bonds. The total amount of Spanish bonds remained stable, whilst the NBB cut its exposure to Greece, Italy and Ireland. That's not the behaviour you'd expect from a central bank taking additional risks.

Source: annual report

The higher yielding bonds will mature in the next 1-10 years, and as you can see on the previous image, the average interest rate seems to be falling off a cliff in 2027. So we should see a gradual increase in the interest rates from 2020 on to mitigate the impact of the maturing higher yield investments.

The upside? A higher dividend and perhaps a going private-transaction

As the NBB continues to add cash to its reserves and its statutory portfolio, the increased amount of assets is mitigating the impact of the lower yield environment. As the NBB keeps 50% of its net profit inside the bank as a counter-cyclical buffer as long as the 'special' monetary situation persists, I would expect the statutory portfolio to reach a total value of 5.5B EUR by the end of this year, and definitely in excess of 6B EUR before the end of this decade.

Not only will this result in a substantial cash inflow related to the interest income, there's another very important part of the total picture. The NBB's dividend policy literally says 50% of the net income will be allocated to the available reserves 'as long as the period of unconventional monetary policy measures persists.' So, when this situation will desist, the NBB no longer has an excuse to not hike the dividend as there's no need to increase its buffers. That's confirmed verbatim in the accompanying notes:

If the Bank does not have to make further allocations to the reserves, and if the profit is sufficient, the second dividend is increased until it corresponds to the total net proceeds (100 %) of the statutory portfolio.

Aha!

So once the ECB stops with its easy money policy, there's no reason why the NBB couldn't increase the payout rate of the income from its statutory bond portfolio to 100%.

That's great but it's also pretty clear the current situation is quite explosive and a clear and final solution might be in everyone's interest. The cleanest solution would be for the Belgian state to acquire a 100% ownership of the Central Bank of Belgium by acquiring the 200,000 shares it doesn't already own.

This would solve a lot of issues. First of all, the state wouldn't have to tiptoe around the other shareholders to defend the massive payout to the state. Secondly, it could become the country's 'cash cow' to fill a final gap in the annual budget. The national phone company Belgacom (now Proximus) used to pay one dividend per year, in April/May. But roughly five years ago, when the socialist government needed cash to reduce the budget deficit, Belgacom 'suddenly' initiated an interim dividend policy. The NBB could provide the same service to the state and write a cheque when necessary.

Once the NBB doesn't need to put money aside to cover the risks related to the monetary policy of the ECB, it could move to a 100% payout of the total profit (and not just the income from the statutory portfolio). Based on the 2016 results this would result in a total cash inflow for the Belgian state of approximately 800M EUR. That's 329M EUR more compared to the 2016 payout to the state.

So even if the Belgian government would pay 5000 EUR per share, the 1B EUR operation would have a payback period of just over 3 years. Should the Belgian government make a knock-out offer of 7,500 EUR per share, the payback period would be just five years. So from all points of view, a going-private transaction would make a lot of sense for all stakeholders (an immediate payday for the private shareholders, and full ownership of the central bank for the government).

I'm not claiming the Belgian government will make a move anytime soon (the Belgians aren't really known for swift political decision-making processes), but from a longer term perspective, it would make a lot of sense.

Dividend expectations? Let's play with some numbers

I already briefly discussed in the previous subtitle, I do expect the NBB to be able to increase its dividend due to A) a larger statutory portfolio and B) a higher payout ratio once the ECB's monetary policy changes. Technically, I would also be expecting a higher average interest rate, but I will keep it arbitrary and use a scenario with an average interest rate of 2%, 2.5%, 3% and 3.5% on the assets in the bond portfolio. This will allow you to create your own dividend expectations based on your own parameters.

I will use a base case size of 6B EUR for the portfolio, which is a level that should be reached before the end of this decade.

Source: author calculations

I highlighted my base case scenario using a 75% payout ratio in the longer term. As you can see, using an average interest rate of 3% would then result in a 7.38% dividend yield. This isn't fiction, but pure reality as increasing the payout ratio could (and will) have a huge impact on the dividend yield.

I would like to make two additional remarks here.

First of all, keep in mind these calculations exclude the dividend income from other participations, which totaled 13.6M EUR in 2016. These 'other participations' mainly consisted of a stake in the Bank of International Settlements. On an after-tax basis, the dividend income from these participations adds an additional 15-20 EUR to the gross dividend per share of the NBB.

Secondly, I used a 75% payout ratio, but the NBB's statement 'until it reaches 100%' indicates my prognosis might be too conservative. Even if I'd use an average interest rate of 2.5% on the bond portfolio, the gross dividend would be 249 EUR (+ the dividend income from the other participations).

So even at a low average interest rate of 2%, the NBB's gross dividend would still be 50% higher than today thanks to the higher payout ratio once the monetary policy of the ECB 'normalizes.'

Conclusion: consider an investment in the NBB to be a bond portfolio at discount

Investing in the National Bank of Belgium really is an 'out of the box' investment, as the bank serves a general purpose rather than aiming for profit maximisation for its shareholders. You should consider the 'company' to be a dividend payer with an attractive yield which should compensate for the corporate governance questions and the preferential treatment of the Belgian government.

I would recommend to keep the exposure limited considering the lack of transparency involved with the National Bank of Belgium. At least the dividend policy is transparent, and in its annual report, the NBB provides a clear breakdown of its debt securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BQNBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.