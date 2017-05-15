Zoned Properties' (ZDPY) CEO Bryan McLaren on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX:ZDPY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Bryan McLaren

Thank you, Brett. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Zoned Properties' earnings conference call. We are off to a fantastic start in 2017 with solid financial results.

In the first quarter of 2017, our revenues increased by 33% as compared to the same period last year. We achieved profitability and we generated positive cash flows from operations. Just as important we expect these positive results in this trajectory to continue as we execute our business model and proceed with plans for expansion at our medical marijuana properties.

With long-term leases, and including escalating rental payments, we have reached an inflection point with our current portfolio that enables profitability and generation of operational cash flow, a significant milestone in our corporate history. More importantly we escalating rental payments for our properties are supported by our cost structure that is largely fixed enabling incremental increase or directly to the bottom line of our income statement and increased cash reserves available for reinvestment.

In addition, we are in a much stronger position from a capital structure perspective. And we have liquidity to fund near term projects and continue to execute our strategy to grow our portfolio and deliver a material return on our investments. As our cash reserves continue to grow we expect to build a pipeline of qualified properties that meet our criteria for acquisition transactions, by establishing a comfortable state of relationship focused on real-estate development with license operators who are developing their own facility, we are able to more thoroughly vet these operators and their businesses over a longer period of time, contribute to the strategic growth of their facilities and create a pipeline of potential property acquisitions as our capital funding sources increased. We have been exploring these types of relationships with a number of operators across the country and expect to proceed with several by the end of the year.

Operationally, our portfolio development and schedule property expansions continue according to previously announced plans at both our medical marijuana business park in Tempe, Arizona and also our medical marijuana cultivation facility in Chino Valley, Arizona. These expansions will continue to accommodate our tenants growing business needs.

At our medical marijuana business park in Tempe, Arizona, we completed an expansion for the existing tenant, an increase of rented space from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet enabling an increase in rental payments of nearly 90% that began on February 1st of this year. The construction was completed on schedule and according to our tenant's specification enabling a seamless expansion and transition to increase monthly revenue.

Furthermore, we expect continue increasing the development lease space this location to 20,000 square feet by the end of the year. Upon completion, monthly rental payments will again increase. This growth rate has provided a roadmap to fully leasing the entire 50,000 square feet of space at the medical marijuana business park within the next few years.

In Parachute, Colorado we are continuing the process of due diligence on perspective tenant's operators and expect to move forward with tenant selection in project development this year. The Colorado market for medical marijuana operators has been shifting rapidly and our team will be taking the extra time needed to find an operating tenant that shares our vision for the project in a larger market place.

In Chino Valley, Arizona, we have signed an amendment to an existing commercial lease agreement with our tenant to expand the lease space from 25,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet. The lease amendment became effective on April 1st, after the end of the first quarter. We plan to complete construction for a total of 45,000 square feet of space at this facility by the end of the year, which we then expect will lead to additional lease amendments in early 2018.

The medical marijuana cultivation facility at Chino Valley has undergone rapid expansion and we are working closely with our tenants to provide additional operating space design according to their specification to accommodate their business growth. Upon completion, this expansion will drive incremental increase in monthly rental revenue from 55,000 per month to 60,000 per month later this year.

Although the construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017, increased monthly rental payments for the next expansion will likely start in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of a three month lease deferment we granted to the tenant to support their near term capital needs for more expansion. The deferred rental payments will be repaid in future monthly installment at an annual interest rate of 8% starting in January 2018.

As we strengthened our income statement, we are also working to improve our balance sheet during and subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we completed financing transactions that effectively reduced our financial leverage. First, we sold a non-core property and used the net proceeds to repay a mortgage payable. Second, we issued non-toxic [ph] convertible notes, reducing our cost of debt and extending our maturity date by eliminating convertible notes that were due to mature in August of this year.

Adam will provide more details on this, but the net results of these transactions is the decrease in debt with extended maturities, lower quarterly debt service payments and additional liquidity to support current and future development and construction projects. All in all, we are in a highly desirable financial position as we proceed into the second quarter of 2017.

Moving forward, we will continue to pursue opportunities in a licensed medical marijuana industry that are complementary to our portfolio, add incremental value and increased returns for our shareholders that are a strategic fit with our disciplined approach to property development.

With that in mind let me breakdown some of our targets for 2017. We currently have 42,937 square feet in total leased space and we expect to enter 2018 with an additional 15,000 square feet, for a total of 57, 937 square feet in total leased based. We currently own five properties as a part of our Arizona portfolio using our consultative approach to vetting operators and creating new acquisition strategies, we hope to increase that number to six or seven total properties by the beginning our next year, including our Parachute project in Western Colorado.

There appears to be a real appetite for sale lease back structure transaction within our market at attractive valuation. As we continue to review these types of projects, competitive capital financing will be essential to complete future acquisition transaction and increase the size the valuation of our portfolio.

I will now turn the call over to Adam Wasserman, our Chief Financial Officer for a more detailed review of our financial results for the first quarter of 2017.

Adam Wasserman

Thank you, Bryan. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 revenues were $540,000, an increase of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2016. This increase in revenue was driven primarily by an increase in revenue related party of approximately $145,000 or 42% due to the increase in space leased to related parties offset by a decrease in third party rental revenues of approximately $11,000 or 18% year-over-year due to non-renewal of certain leases of third party tenants.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 was 406,000, a decrease of 31% compared to the first quarter of 2016 primarily due to a decrease of professional fees primarily attributable to a decrease in legal activities related to legacy legal issues and other legal matters and a decrease in general administrative expenses, which were primarily offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, property operating expenses and compensation and benefits. Income from operations which excludes the onetime gain of approximately 832,000 on the sale of one our properties in Tempe, Arizona was 134,000 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to a loss from operations of 180,000 for the first quarter last year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2017 was approximately 889,000 and compares to a net loss of 237,000 for the same period last year. Even considering the onetime gain from the sale of the property in Tempe, Zone was profitable for the quarter. As Brian discussed achieving profitability during the quarter was a significant accomplishment and we expect this trend to continue moving forward.

Taking a look at our balance sheet, as of March 31, 2017 we had cash of $2.1 million compared to $366,000 at December 31, 2016. The increase in cash since the end of 2016 was due to primarily to cash proceeds of approximately $2 million from the sale of non-core property approximately $2 million in net proceeds from a private placement transaction and positive cash from operations of approximately 13,000 during the first quarter of 2017. This increase in cash was partially offset by the repayment of approximately $2.1 million of mortgage debt associated with the non-core property sale and capital expenditures of $150,000. I would like to discuss these cash impacts one-by-one.

During the first quarter of 2017 we completed the sale of a property located in Tempe, Arizona with 2.125 million in gross proceed. The property had been leased to a non-marijuana business and non-core to our strategy. Using the net proceeds from this sale we repaid $2.1 million of mortgage debt and secured our release on the deed of trust related to this property and our remaining Tempe property.

Early in the quarter we issued 2.2 million of five-year convertible notes paying quarterly interest of 6% per annum with a $5 per share conversion price through a private placement transaction. The net results of the balance sheet at March 31, 2017 was increase in cash for approximately $1.8 million and a slight decrease in debt. The company has outstanding debt of 3 million at March 31, 2017 compared to 3.1 million at December 31, 2016. Furthermore subsequently [ph] ended the first quarter of 2017 we retired 1 million of our 2014 convertible 7% notes that were due to mature in August 2017 with a portion of the proceeds from the private placement transactions.

By retiring and replacing the high cost convertible debt we have lowered our cost of unsecured debt by 100 basis points extended maturities such that 100% of our total debt outstanding now matures in 2022. And better aligned our capital structure for long term. For the three month ended march 31, 2017 net cash provided by operating activity was 13,000 compared to net cash used in operating activities of 22,000 for the same period last year. during the three months ended March 31, 2017 net cash provided by investing activities was 1.8 million and included approximately 2 million of net proceeds received from the sale of one of our Tempe properties and cash used in operating building improvements of 151,000. This compared to cash used for building improvement of 207,000 during the compatible period last year.

With that I'll turn the call back to you Bryan.

Bryan McLaren

Thank you, Adam. In summary 2017 is off to a great start, both financially and operationally. Most importantly we are focused on continuing to execute the strategy that has brought us to this point of profitability and generating positive cash from operations. We expect to continue along this trajectory as the licensed medical industry continues to flourish and the demand for our property development expertise continues to grow.

This concludes our prepared remarks Adam and I will now take questions you may have. Operator please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Alan Brochstein from 420 Investor. Go ahead Alan.

Alan Brochstein

I just had couple of big picture questions. What do you think about the environment in terms of changes? I noticed one of your competitors is using the REIT status to go public on the NASDAQ, how are you viewing that?

Bryan McLaren

Yes, I think there is our basic business strategy focus Alan is development of the properties. I think we need to focus on being agile in the space from a regulatory perspective. We typically get questions on this in the earnings call and I am sure we will today. We have some additional information on the federal level from the new Trump administration and they all say it's kind of vague at best with conflicting comments on how they are going to formally treat both the medical and the adult use license marijuana market.

So I'm thinking with our strategy, being able to be agile and moving in that environment is really important. So our focus on development and expansion of those properties, selecting properties in regions in multiple states where rules and regulations are a little more well established rather than necessarily being in their infancy from inception or establishment of new legislation.

I think sometimes we have discussed REIT status or approaching that direction and that is while a very good strategy that complements our strategy, our focus is to redeploy capital into our projects in order to lead to increase rental revenues and increase cash flow for the company.

The only other perspective I would say to your question Alan is, it's really important I think in the industry as a whole, especially for us on the real-estate side where we have higher value assets that are really dependent and our capital is dependent on rental revenue. So the success of our tenants leads to the success of our company. If our tenants are doing well, that will increase the growth rate that they are looking to have for extension of construction which then in turn obviously lead to lease amendments and increased rental cash flow on our side.

So focusing and studying the market saturations of the industry itself, what are the growth patterns in the different regions of the consumers for us focused only on the medical side of the industry, obviously that patient growth -- patient population centers. So that's another really important part of projects selection and acquisition targeting as well as in new part of business we'll be focusing on these consultative relationships, trying to find projects with sophisticated operating tenants that we've always been focused on, but also really honing in on those geographic regions where the patient population centers exist.

So I hope that answers your question Alan and again thanks for been on the call.

Alan Brochstein

Sure. Can I ask a follow up?

Bryan McLaren

Please, yes.

Alan Brochstein

So, congratulations on 6% convertible note interest, its pretty amazing. Is the full capital available to you opening up a little bit, because it seems like it's still a little bit curtailed, you could do a lot more it would seem with more capital. How is that changing?

Bryan McLaren

Sure, yeah. I think I guess I can answer that Alan in a couple of ways. On a macro level, definitely seeing capital becoming far more available to the industry. I think larger capital groups are kind of dipping their toes into the pool so to speak more quickly and aggressively than say a year ago. On the kind of more micro level and as far as our company is concerned, we have been having more conversations with larger capital groups that are interested in putting money into the industry, but are really worried about a lot of the volatility and lack of good due diligence with operating groups.

So I think a lot of large capital groups do like the real-estate asset side of the industry. They like that we have personal guarantees on the leases. They like how we set up the financing structure for the properties. I think it's really just a matter of continuing on with a good reporting process for the company trying to be as transparent as possible in our expansion or operation, our financials and getting those larger capital groups more comfortable.

We have had several handfuls of term sheet that we have looked at, that I just have not felt were competitive enough and didn’t feel like we needed to take on higher interest rate at the expense of our growth pattern. So I am confident that 2017 will lead to some higher capital availabilities for advancement of projects to move into the portfolio.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] And our next question comes from Milton Hubbard. Sir, go ahead.

Milton Hubbard

So first of all Bryan, congratulations on the quarter, great work, really excited to see the progress and hopefully people see that the company is setting a completely different trend compared to a lot of the other companies that don’t have real earnings. So congratulations again on that.

My question actually have to do with the -- you mentioned something about the lease backs, I guess, kind of following up on the previous question about, you did talk about the model to grow the decent amount available space right now, so from my perspective, I am thinking what's the strategy to I guess to get the word out or either to maximize opportunities to lease out the exiting space. You mentioned something about lease backs or lease buybacks or something like that, is that a part of this strategy? And I guess I am just trying to understand like what -- amongst people who were looking to -- who have licenses and are looking to have cultivation space like -- I mean do they know or how do they know about Zone so to speak, how do they find out?

Bryan McLaren

Sure, yes good to hear from you Milton, thanks for being on the call as you have been in the past and good question. Yes, so we are really starting to pivot part of our kind of arterially focus on this lease back transactions. On one hand if we had $100 million sitting in the bank right now with capital ready to deploy, the long list of people who've been calling Zones on a weekly basis about their projects and a lot of operating groups in the country right now that need capital.

I think the sale lease back structure is a good model, the biggest challenge is finding the right group, the right project, the right locations. So as we have talked about a lot in the past, our -- one of the most important points for the Zones properties business model is that we find the most sophisticated operators in each of the locations we are looking for. Those sophisticated operators are going to be able to capture the most market share, they are going to be adapt to volatility in the operator side of this industry, again that’s all risk mitigation for us to be able to increase the size of the properties and the rental cash flow.

So on the consultative side, when I kind of mentioned pivoting on the arterially focus, of course we are still going to have our primary focus on the acquisition and development and leasing of properties. But there is a lot of opportunity in the arterially side to leverage the relationships we have developed over the past three plus years across the country in a lot of the different developing states that I've talked about in the past and we can utilize these relationships in an advisory or consultative way to help them strategically advance their projects and create these sale lease back opportunities for us in the future. So let me say a little bit more about that, Milton to clarify.

At this point in the industry and I still think nationwide this is a very young industry that emerging, it's in its infancy still, it's still trying to find its grounds operationally, but there are a good number of very sophisticated operators, entering a space and that have been in the space now for a year or year plus. These are groups that are well funded internally, they don’t necessarily need a capital vehicle at the moment, but what they do need is a lot of help navigating the land mine field that is this industry.

A huge part of those lands mines are the zoning, the permitting, construction design. Certainly these groups, even real estate developers that have experience with this and other projects, they could navigate on their own, but the time and the opportunity loss they'll face is still significant and the operator there sophisticate enough definitely understand that. So the conversations we're having with them is, brings Zone properties on, bring other team on as advisors, as consultants for a reasonable fee on the front end, but with much higher gains on the back end.

So that might look like an option to do a sale lease back transaction with a very competitive rental rate on a long-term lease that might look like a shared revenue stream from their own rental payments they have set up, but a lot of opportunity for us to use our experience and leverage the relationships we’ve made over the past few years.

Operator

There appear to be no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to management.

Bryan McLaren

Thank you, operator. Just to close I want to thank everyone for taking the time to get on our earnings call. And we really appreciate your attention to the company.

Our teams working hard to accomplish our business model, we're going to continue to approach this market in a way I mentioned in the past with patience and persistence. We’re really set up to be able to maneuver within the space and have a large list of opportunities identified to move forward on. And we'll continue doing so to create the most value for our shareholders moving forward.

So have a great rest of the week everyone and thanks again for taking the time.

