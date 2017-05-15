Gilead Sciences Is All About The Cash

If you want to bet on big cash acquisitions, Gilead is the right pick. Pricing has finally come to a level I can appreciate, and the dividend carries appeal.

Hep C. losses must be countered. HIV sales growth is good, but not enough. Even a few small moves just to create a portfolio of incomes would help.

Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) first quarter results were pretty much what I preicted. The company missed estimates, with a 31% profit decline. Revenues of $6.5 billion are a 16.6% drop from 2016. This result also lead to an 18.9% drop in diluted earnings per share to $2.05. Despite the terrible quarter, you can't completely write the company off. The massive cash position allows a lot of wiggle room if Gilead can find the appropriate way to allocate it; i.e. a gold star acquisition.

Product Declines

The story isn't complicated. Gilead is renowned for its line of HCV (Hepatitis C) antiviral medications. The growth achieved from these drugs like Harvoni was amazing. Now, momentum is beginning to decline and the company is reporting a mix of declining/gaining products.

To name a few of the larger decliners:

-Harvoni's sales for the first quarter fell 34% year over year to $1.37 billion. Sovaldi sales fell by 75% year over year to $313 million.

-Approval of Epclusa created a positive note for HCV sales. The drug had $892 million in sales.

The positive area for the company right now is HIV sales. Current products are expanding, and there is promise in the pipeline.

-Genvoya has experienced excellent sales growth. The HIV drug grew 386% from last year to $892 million in sales.

-Odefsey sales for Q1'17 are more than 17 times that of last year to $227 million.

-Descovy (an HIV hybrid of proven and experimental drugs) put together $251 million in sales.

All in all, the gains have not offset the losses, as total antiviral sales declined 23.6% year over year to $5.84 billion. Total product sales including all products have fallen 16.9%. The shining part of GILD's balance sheet has been the cash position. With over $34 billion on the books, the company is not hurting. That being said, a 31% falloff in profits hurts regardless of how much cash the company has. Where will it go with this money?

Future Moves and Potential

Realistically, the stock was run up far beyond any achievable valuations. At $120 a share, I was extremely bearish. Now that things are calmed down, it becomes a question of potential. From an investors standpoint, Gilead really only offers upside potential in the event of a solid merger or introduction of something new in the pipeline. For it to work on the stock long term, it's gotta be the right acquisition. There's nothing worse than spending cash on low return mergers (General Motors (NYSE:GM) buying Saturn anyone??). As things stand, there's no reason for the stock to climb. The hep C sales are no longer exciting; and it's clear from the low price to earnings that this stock isn't going to run at high premiums.

It would be great to see a balanced product line to lay the groundwork for Gilead no longer being dependent on Hep C. There's a legit business in their HIV sales, and if that can be combined with some work from the pipeline, Gilead could be stable in terms of revenue.

Any breakthrough in oncology has the potential to open up a firestorm of income, and that seems to be where things are heading. The company hired Alessandro Riva from Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The former head of Oncology is a clear indicator of where Gilead is looking. Potential mergers are always "hinted at", but until they happen or we see some concrete developments on this front, you have to look at Gilead from the standpoint of where it is now. It's profitable, but with narrowing margins. The 3% dividend rocks; and as long as things stay steady it makes the company appealing while it hunts for the right place to put all that cash. I've been bearish for a long time, but I think the stock pricing is finally fair. Things have quieted down and the stock is waiting. If you want to bet on cash, this one has a lot of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.