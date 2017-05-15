Electronic Arts Is A Game Winning Investment For Gaming Enthusiast

Since the start of a new millennium, gaming industry experienced an exponential growth as the technology of development, production and publishing of games improved and new trends started to quickly evolve and attract new customers to the business. The rise of mobile gaming gave the industry the second breath and the release of the eight generation of consoles made the video gaming experience suitable for a large audiences. And as the business evolved, so did the companies that once pioneered this space.

If you take a look at Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), you'll see that for over 30 years, the company evolved from the small development shop to a worldwide corporation that creates and publishes different kind of entertainment products that targets a wide variety of people across the globe. Its portfolio includes assets like long-term partnerships with major sports organizations, retail and online distribution network, best-selling franchises, more than 40 development studios worldwide and more.

Last week, Electronic Arts reported amazing earnings results for the fiscal 2017 and beat all the predictions, as its stock reached new all-time heights:

Image: Bloomberg

If you follow my profile, you know that I hold a number of gaming companies in my portfolio and Electronic Arts is one of them. Since the publication of the first article, the company returned more than 30% in less than a year and has all the chances to continue to run higher.

Image: TipRanks

Going through earnings report, we could see that Electronic Arts is more diversified than ever. Out of $4.845 million in revenue, more than half came from digital sources like game downloads, paid downloadable content, subscriptions and mobile sales. Fiscal 2018 is expected to be even better for the company, as the gaming industry continues to evolve and will be worth around $130 billion by the end of 2020 with the annual growth of 6.2%. With the projected net revenue of $5.075 million and the projected net sales of $5.100 Electronic Arts will set a new record for its major financial metrics and continue its domination in the entertainment field.

Source: Presentation Slides

Besides strong digital front, Electronic Arts expects to once again profit from its annual sports franchises as the major sports games will come at the second quarter of this fiscal year. In addition, the release of new games from the Star Wars and Need for Speed franchises will help to attract loyal fans and monetize them via different services like season pass. Also, at the beginning of June, Electronic Arts will make a presentation at the annual E3 conference and we should expect that the company will announce a couple of new IPs that could also be released this year.

Source: Presentation Slides

From a financial standpoint Electronic Arts has all the symptoms of a healthy company. Its cash and cash equivalents outweigh all the debt that it owes and its cash to debt ratio is 4.58. The operating and net margin of 25.26% and 19.96%, respectively, are higher than the gaming industry's average, and the continuous growth of operating and free cash flow will help the company to stay competitive and use that resources to improve its stance in the industry.

Source: gurufocus

Conclusion

When popular American academic Michael Porter was creating his theory of five forces that have the biggest influence on the markets and companies, threat of new entrance was one of the most important one, since the entrance of a competitor meant that the rival will take some chunk of your market share and make your business less competitive. While this was true back in the days when Electronic Arts was only founded, now as a big entertainment conglomerate that participates in a growing gaming market, Electronic Arts has nothing to fear nor from the new entrants nor from the other big publishers. Thanks to its solid financials and a diversified portfolio of assets, Electronic Arts presents a unique opportunity for those who are interested in making a bet on the growth of a gaming business.

However, I don't think that buying at the all-time heights would be smart at this moment of time, so I suggest that those of you, who are interested in the company wait for pullback and watch major technical support levels like $100 before getting into the action.

Right now, Electronic Arts is like Mike Tyson at its prime and from the outlook that the company presented, we could suggest that this will be a great fiscal year for all shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.