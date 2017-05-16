Bank Of America: Major Positive Catalyst Looms

I submit a major positive catalyst is on the horizon many have not considered. In the following piece we reveal the catalyst and come to a conclusion for concerned investors.

I am a big fan of Tepper. I appreciate him confirming my position that the bank offers an excellent buying opportunity at current levels.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Fund’s 13F filing showed a new $200 million stake in Bank of America was created in the first quarter of 2017.

What Happened?

David Tepper's Appaloosa Fund opened a new $200 million position in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) in the first quarter of 2017. The significance of this purchase is twofold for me. First, it was made by Tepper. As I have stated in previous articles I have a lot of respect for Tepper and his decision making. Second, Tepper opened the position in the second quarter, essentially after the latest run up in the stock.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Tepper bought the stock even though it is up over 100% from its 52 week low. The stock is up 72% over the past 52 weeks and is trading just a few percentage points off its 52 week high. To many, this may who believe the only way to make money in the market is to buy low, sell high, this may not make much sense. Nonetheless, sometimes the mantra is "buy high, sell higher." Sometimes a stock is at 52 week highs for good reason. But what is the major catalyst on the horizon you say?

The 2017 CCAR

According to the Federal Reserve website:

"Bank holding companies participating in CCAR are required to submit their capital plans and stress testing results to the Federal Reserve on or before April 5, 2017. The Federal Reserve will announce the results of its supervisory stress tests by June 30, 2017, with the exact date to be announced later."

I think Bank of America is one of the best position banks in regards to the stress tests based on their fortress balance sheet and solid fundamentals. Bank of America's solid fundamentals and fortress balance sheet coupled with President Trump's promise to bring about major regulatory reform and tax relief for the banks leads me to believe the bank will be allowed to significantly increase the dividend in the coming years.

Bank of America's solid financial results

Bank of America substantially beat earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2017. Earnings per share of $0.41 beat estimates by $0.06. Revenue of $22.2 billion was up 6.8% year-over-year beating estimates by $590 million.

The company is operating quite well in all major categories. Net income of $4.9 billion was up 40% year over year. Earnings per share of $0.41 was up 46% from a year earlier as well. Net interest income was up $700 million which equates to a 5% increase. I see this as only the tip of the iceberg.

With year over year improvements in all business segments, the company definitely qualifies as a lead mean profit machine. The banking industry has been put through the ringer over the past eight years by the Fed. Now, with Trump in office, things are about to change. Bank of America's earnings per share is set to soar. Therefore, dividend growth is set to soar.

Dividend growth prospects solid

In the first quarter of 2017 Bank of America returned the best ever capital to shareholders than any period since the 2008 housing crisis. I expect this trend to continue. Brian Moynihan stated on the latest conference call:

"This quarter, we produced strong revenue growth; we drove cost savings that offset higher revenue related cost; and we managed risk well; and we returned more capital to you, our shareholders, through dividends and increased repurchased shares than any period since the crisis."

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.64 prior to the 2008 housing debacle. With the current quarterly payout standing at $0.07, that implies a potential nine-fold increase in the dividend may be in store. I expect the Fed to allow Bank of America to begin to return much more capital to shareholders starting with the current CCAR results due out by the end of next month. This is a huge reason to get long the stock.

The Bottom Line

Trump's pledge to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, buy and hire American, and abolish most Dodd Frank regulations will underpin the Bank of America's bottom line and free cash flows for years to come. After all, Bank of America is THE BANK of America.

I believe the primary catalyst for the stock will be dividend growth. A massive paradigm shift has occurred in the banking sector. A regulatory relief, rising interest rates, and a potential trillion dollar infrastructure package will create the perfect storm of profits for Bank of America. The stock remains a buy at these levels for long term holders. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

