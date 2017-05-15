Noble Should Be Worth Less

I have recently published an article arguing that, within the battered OSD (offshore drilling) industry and considering the significant macro risks, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) deserved a closer look by risk-seeking investors looking for exposure to the sector. I do not share the same level of optimism, however, about one of its key competitors, Noble (NYSE:NE).

The driller was the only one out of the top five OSD names (see graph below) to see a rebound in share prices following its most recent 1Q17 earnings release. The uplift, carried by management's comments about "continued improvement in customer activity overall" and $650 million in new contract awards, has been short lived and shares are now back down to trading near $4.50.

Looking a bit closer at the company's fundamentals, however, I would not be surprised to see shares dip further from current levels. Evidently, the softness in the offshore drilling space may still persist for as long as crude prices remain weak, despite some early signs of increased exploration activity. But beyond that, NE does not look de-risked enough for me to consider the stock a good buy given the fundamentals, even after prices have declined a peer group-high 53% over the past 52 weeks.

The driller is the most heavily leveraged among the "surviving five." Net debt to market cap reached over 300% in 1Q17, compared to Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) 124% and Transocean's 117%. While very little of that debt matures within the next 12 months, the total debt load impacts the company's ability to turn a net profit by generating very large amounts of interest expenses (160% of op income in 1Q17).

In addition, Noble is involved in what could escalate to a judicial battle with Paragon Offshore over its bankruptcy. SA contributor Vladimir Zernov has covered the subject well, pointing out that an easy win for Noble is far from being a certainty. Either an off-court settlement or a legal dispute could further put at risk Noble's already fragile balance sheet position.

In addition, and despite Noble's recent claims of an "impressive trend of strong operational execution," the driller produced the second lowest op margin in the sector last quarter, trailing only Ensco. The nearly 17 percentage-point deterioration in operating profitability reflected a sharp YOY drop in revenues of 40%. GAAP opex of 42% of revenues in 1Q17, as bad as it gets within the peer group, has not helped Noble convert drilling efficiency into superior bottom line results.

Given the above, one might think that valuation must be de-risked enough to reflect what seems to be inferior fundamentals. Instead, NE trades at a sector-high 10.9x forward EV/EBITDA (see first graph below). And even from an EV-to-backlog perspective, one of my favorite and least used valuation metrics, shares appear more richly priced than I believe would be reasonable (see second graph below).

Conclusion

Investing in offshore drillers nowadays is certainly not for the faint hearted. Yet, if I were to bet my money on one of the top five OSDs, Noble would likely feature at the bottom of my list.

Because of the steep drop in share price over the past year, and given the high levels of financial leverage, NE could be one of the most sensitive names to a hypothetical, drastic improvement in the offshore drilling landscape. But I think the space is already risky enough as it is, and betting on the underdog seems to me like taking unnecessary chances.

