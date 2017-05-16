Cisco: Will Services And Security Outperform Again?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to release fiscal 3Q17 results this Wednesday after the closing bell. In this article, I will briefly discuss some of the key items that I will be paying close attention to when the company reports.

Health of security and services businesses

At the center of my investment thesis on CSCO lies the success of a couple of faster-growing initiatives that are crucial in countering the decline in traditional switching and routing. These include the security and services businesses and, at a higher level, recurring revenues (currently representing 31% of total sales).

Last quarter, the security segment grew at a solid 14% YOY, picking up the pace in fiscal 2017. With cyber security a lingering concern, I believe the space is likely to continue benefiting from an increased share of IT spend in the foreseeable future. This relatively small piece of Cisco's portfolio (about $2 billion in annual revenues at last quarter's run rate) still has room to run, and I hope to see a low double-digit YOY improvement in fiscal Q3.

Services have become an increasingly important piece of Cisco's business (see graph below), particularly since the unwinding of the company's traditional products portfolio in early 2014. Services produce higher gross margins than products in general, by about 400 bps this year so far. And with nearly 90% of services revenues now being recurring, per my estimates, I expect growth in the segment to be modest but "sticky." For fiscal 3Q17, I will be satisfied to see the services segment grow in the low- to mid-single digit range and maintain slow-but-steady momentum.

One important item to keep an eye on this Wednesday is the evolution of Cisco's deferred revenues. As I have presented, deferreds have been growing at an accelerating pace since fiscal 2Q14. Should the momentum carry forward this quarter, it will be a good indication that the company's revenue pipeline remains healthy.

Managing carrier headwinds

Not unlike last quarter, I expect to see unimpressive results in the service provider client segment offset at least a good chunk of the upside produced in services and security, particularly on the enterprise side. The extent of the offset is hard to predict, due to the lumpy nature of the telco business. Carriers continue to face a fiercely competitive environment, and I believe soft capital spending will be the norm through at least the remainder of this year.

When peer Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) reported earnings about three weeks ago, the company reaffirmed its positive outlook on the cloud business, which seems to be outpacing expectations. Some of that momentum could spill into Cisco's carrier vertical, but I would not keep my hopes up. I expect this client segment to come in slightly down in fiscal 3Q, and would be satisfied to see it flat YOY.

In conclusion

Should Cisco report a quarter than is aligned with my expectations presented above, my investment thesis should remain intact.

Currently, I believe that CSCO is a solid investment due to the company's growth potential in key areas outside traditional switching and routing, an increasing net cash balance that can further fuel acquisitions and cash return to shareholders (particularly if tax reforms allow the company to repatriate some of its assets held overseas), and a stock that, while no longer a bargain, I still believe to be reasonably priced.

