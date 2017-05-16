Rice Explodes Higher: A Warning For Agricultural Commodities

The agricultural sector of the commodities market has had a very rough time in recent years. The drought of 2012 has faded in the market's rearview mirror, and prices for corn (NYSEARCA:CORN), soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB), and wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) have all declined dramatically from highs seen five years ago. As the market prepares for the growing season and harvest of 2017, complacency has replaced the general concern over this year's crops. Consumers have been buying on a hand-to-mouth basis after watching every rally fail over recent years. When it comes to other agricultural products, prices have also moved lower. The price of sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) reached a high in October 2016 but has been heading lower since. Coffee (NYSEARCA:CAFE) has declined, and cocoa (NYSEARCA:CHOC) fell to the lowest level in a decade in April.

Last week, on May 10, the United States Department of Agriculture released its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The May WASDE is always a preview of the coming crop year. Each season, it is the weather across the fertile growing areas of the world that determines the path of least resistance for prices. With recent years in the market's immediate memory bank and inventories at close to record levels, the price action in the wake of the report has been quiet. However, the one constant when it comes to the monthly missives from the USDA has been that steadily increasing world population means that each year the demand side of the fundamental equation for all agricultural commodities is growing. Each year the world becomes more dependent on another record crop.

Rice is a grain that feeds people all over the world. The price of rice had been making lower highs and lower lows since trading to its all-time peak at $24.46 per hundred-weight in 2008.

A low on April 28

The price of rice futures that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell to lows just a few weeks ago on April 28. Source: CQG

As the quarterly price of CBOT rice futures highlights, at the end of April, the grain fell to a low of $9.13 per hundredweight which was within one-half a cent of the lowest price since the third quarter of 2006. However, less than three weeks later, the price has corrected higher, and the momentum indicator has crossed higher in oversold territory. Moreover, rice futures moved to a lower low in the second quarter compared to the first three months of 2017. The price has climbed to around $10.60, which is above the Q1 highs of $10.10. Any close above those first quarter highs will result in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the quarterly rice chart. Rice is looking good on the long-term chart, and the daily pictorial looks like a breakout to the upside when it comes to the price of the grain that is a staple for people around the world.

The daily rice chart breaks higher

Rice futures took out highs last week and are now in bullish mode. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, July rice futures moved above the April 12 highs at $10.545 on May 11. The move was followed by a bearish key reversal on the daily chart on May 12 which could just be an attempt to close a gap on the chart from 10.295 to 10.420 created from May 10-May 11. The selling on May 12 closed part of that void, but 2 cents from $10.295 to the lows at $10.315 remains as what could be a downside magnet for price over the days and weeks ahead. Meanwhile, rice has broken out to the upside, and it is the fundamentals of the staple that have driven the price to the highest level since July 2016.

WASDE propelled rice higher

On May 10, the USDA released its May WASDE report, and when it comes to the state of supply and demand in the rice market, some countries are facing a crisis. In Bangladesh, the loss of Boro production during the current season because of flash-floods and pest attacks on paddy crops has caused the government to import the grain for the first time in six years. Despite a bumper rice crop in Vietnam, China and Africa have been scrambling to buy supplies. In April, China imported 288,000 tons of rice from Vietnam compared to a monthly average of 176,000 tons during the first quarter. During the January-April period, Chinese imports of Vietnamese rice are up 16% on a year-on-year basis. In India, a strong rupee has made rice more expensive, and supplies are thin in Thailand. India, Thailand, and Vietnam are the world's biggest exporters of rice.

The May WASDE reported all rice production in the U.S. for 2017/2018 will be 201.0 million cwt, down 23.1 million from the previous year, all on a significant reduction in long grain acreage as indicated by the NASS Prospective Plantings survey issued March 31. The forecast 2017/18 yields are based on long-term historical trends and are higher for long grain but slightly lower for combined medium- and short-grain. Total 2017/18 rice supplies are forecast to decrease 7 percent from the previous year to 273.1 million cwt, primarily on the reduction in long grain.

All rice 2017/18 ending stocks are projected at 38.1 million cwt, down 21 percent from last year. Long-grain stocks are projected at 20.7 million cwt, down 8 million from 2016/17, while combined medium- and short-grain are projected 2 million cwt lower at 14.6 million. The 2017/18 all rice season-average farm price is projected at $10.70 to $11.70/cwt, up $0.80 from the previous year's revised midpoint.

Total 2017/18 global supplies are at 599.9 million tons, up 2.6 million from 2016/17, based on larger carry-in stocks. World 2017/18 rice production is projected at 481.3 million tons, down fractionally from last year's record output. Total global rice consumption is projected at a record 480.1 million tons, up from the revised 2016/17 level of 478.7 million. Global exports are projected at 42.2 million tons, up 0.8 million from 2016/17. Thailand and India are expected to be the leading rice exporters for 2017/18, both at 10.0 million tons. World 2017/18 ending stocks are projected at 119.8 million tons, up marginally from 2016/17. China continues to hold the majority of global rice stocks as its increasing production and massive imports continue to outpace consumption. While rice fundamentals, according to the WASDE, are moderately friendly for the price, considering the grain was trading at $9.13 on April 28 and the USDA projects prices from $10.70 to $11.70 lifted futures prices dramatically which cause the break to the upside.

The weekly and monthly look bullish

On the weekly chart, rice has gapped higher. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that rice futures traded to a high of $10.415 during the week that ended on May 12 but traded at a low of 10.535 so far during the week of May 15. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, has crossed to the upside and relative strength is rising, both bullish signals for the price of the grain. Source: CQG

The monthly chart indicates that momentum has shifted higher and the trend is rising. All signs are pointing higher in rice as fundamentals have the technical winds behind its sails.

A commodity that trades by appointment only- But a warning for other agricultural products

When it comes to trading in agricultural products markets, rice is a disaster as the staple trades by appointment rather than in a liquid environment. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of CBOT rice futures shows that total open interest currently stands at 9,516 contracts and monthly volume tends to range from 12,000-40,000 contracts. Source: CQG

Open interest in CBOT wheat futures is around 433,000 contracts, and around 1.5 to 3.5 million contracts tend to trade each month. Source: CQG

Soybean open interest is currently around 641,000 contracts, and total monthly volume ranges from 4-8 million contracts. Source: CQG

Open interest in corn is around 1.36 million contracts and total volume each month ranges from 4-11 million contracts.

As you can see, rice futures offer very limited liquidity, and I would discourage any long or short positions in the CBOT rice contracts. However, the recent price action in rice is a lesson when it comes to grain prices. The price of rice turned from bear to bull on a dime on supply issues in a world where demand is constantly on the rise. When it comes to wheat, soybeans, and corn the prices are significantly lower than the highs seen in 2012 and any weather issues that impact supplies over coming months will likely cause price rallies as we are currently seeing in rice.

Rice exploded higher in the wake of the May WASDE report and it closed at $10.63 on May 15, close to recent highs which should be a reminder that other grain prices are always susceptible to a similar fate.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page. Additionally, check out my website for more information about commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.