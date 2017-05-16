King Dollar Has Lost Some Mojo

Mojo is magic power, and as the currency of the world's largest and richest economy, the dollar is a means of exchange that reflects the position of the United States of America in the world. The dollar is the leading reserve currency of the world, and central banks all over the globe hold dollars because of the currency's stability and value versus other foreign exchange instruments.

The dollar has been in a bull market, making higher lows and higher highs against other world currencies since May 2014. The most recent high came at the very beginning of 2017 at 103.815 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. The dollar has had just about everything going for it over recent years. Moderate economic growth in the U.S. has led to three short-term interest rate increases since December 2015, and the Fed Funds rate at 1% is significantly higher than euro and yen rates. The dollar offers yield and until recently capital appreciation, but over recent weeks, the U.S. currency has been grinding lower and now the dollar index is below 99 and staring at another lower low threatening the bull market that dates back to 2014.

The bull market dates back to 2014

In May 2014, the dollar index traded to lows of 78.93. The aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008 and years of artificially low interest rates and quantitative easing weighed on the U.S. currency. However, signs of moderating economic growth in the nation with the world's largest economy caused the dollar to rally sharply from its 2014 nadir. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the dollar index highlights, the greenback surged to highs of 100.38 by March 2015, an increase of over 27% in ten short months. While the dollar put in a marginal new high at 100.60 in December 2015, after the explosive rally in the currency, it had taken the U.S. currency 20 months before it made another move to the upside. The bull market in the dollar started in May 2014, and it hit its most recent high in January 2017 when the index traded to 103.815, 31.5% above the May 2014 lows.

As the monthly chart shows, the momentum indicator has crossed to the downside in neutral territory and the price action in the index over recent weeks has been lethargic as it has had little luck rallying too far from recent lows.

A peak in January 2017 for the dollar

The highs for the dollar in January at the very beginning of 2017 were the highest level for the index since way back in 2002. The decade and a half highs were part of the optimism that gripped markets in the wake of President Trump's victory last November. Many market participants believe that the new President would fulfill promises made on the campaign trail to end business as usual in Washington DC. Stocks rallied in a Trump bump on the prospects of tax reform. Commodities prices moved to the upside on the promise of the biggest infrastructure rebuilding project in the United States since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. However, as the new President has found that Washington is difficult terrain to challenge, only stocks have remained high, for now. Commodities have moved to the downside, and the dollar has been under pressure.

Lower highs and lower lows since the peak

The dollar index has been making lower highs and lower lows since the early January 2017 highs at 103.815. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the index has been under pressure for almost all of 2017 and support currently is at 98.355 on the June contract, the May 8 lows. The current President has seemed to abandon the "strong dollar policy" of previous administrations. President Trump along with his Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, have mentioned on multiple occasions that a weaker dollar will benefit U.S. trade and exports while a high dollar will be bad for the domestic economy. Recently, the dollar has moved lower because of strength in the euro currency. Emmanuel Macron's victory over Marine Le Pen at the beginning of May was a vote of confidence for the European Union after last year's Brexit referendum in the U.K. The euro rallied to the $1.10 level against the dollar in the wake of the election. While the dollar has been under pressure and the euro is flying high over recent weeks, fundamentals still tilt the scale for the U.S. currency.

Fundamentals support the dollar, but it is at the low end of its trading range

Foreign currency exchange rates are a combination of a myriad of economic and political factors. However, the most significant issue when it comes to currency rates has typically been interest rate differentials. The U.S. Federal Reserve ended its program of quantitative easing in 2014 and began increasing the Fed Funds rate from zero in December 2015. Since then, there have been three rate hikes, and the short-term rate is currently at 1%. It is likely that the U.S. central bank will act at least once again in 2017, with the next rate hike coming as soon as June, in less than one month. One or 1.25% is historically a very low rate of interest but not when compared rates in Europe and Japan. The program of quantitative easing continues in Europe where the ECB is not only buying back government debt but selected private sector bonds to keep interest rates low. At the same time, the short-term rate in both Europe and Japan is at negative 40 basis points. U.S. rates are 1.4% higher than rates in those areas of the world and may be 1.65% higher in a matter of weeks. The interest rate differentials favor the dollar at this time, but the path of least resistance for the dollar index has been lower.

Why the dollar could move lower despite current interest rate differentials

The 98 level on the dollar index could represent a line in the sand for the U.S. currency despite interest rate differentials. Source: CQG

If the dollar decides to break below the May 8 lows, the next area of technical support is down at 95.905 the November 2016 lows that occurred before the Presidential election in the U.S. Stocks have not returned anywhere near the pre-election lows, but commodities certainly have. The prices of iron ore, copper, and many other industrial raw materials have recently posted significant losses as the markets have become frustrated with the lack of legislative action and the fleeting chances of an infrastructure rebuilding bill in 2017. If the market begins to doubt tax reform, we could see a similar move in stocks in the not too distant future.

The dollar rallied on post-election optimism that gridlock in Washington DC would give way to a new era of proactive legislation. However, even though the majority of Congress is from the same political party as the President, gridlock has continued. President Trump is trying to break through the previously impenetrable wall of Congress, but so far he has had to resort to a series of executive orders which are the subject of consistent challenges in the courts and the tribunal of public opinion via a hostile media.

Optimism took the dollar index to the highest level in fifteen years in January. However, as that optimism fades and now that Europe seems to be back on the unity path, it is possible and perhaps probable that the dollar index will head lower to challenge the 96 level on the dollar index futures contract. The odds and fundamentals favor a bounce in the dollar but so long as it sits at the bottom end of its trading range the changes for a probe lower will increase. King dollar has lost a lot of its mojo over recent months, and now it will need a legislative booster to get back in rally mode.

