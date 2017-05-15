Who's 'Smart' And Who's 'Dumb' Ahead Of OPEC?

It's about time for me to update you with my take on crude.

Listen, I'm not going to regale you with the long version of my approach to analyzing the crude market.

Most of the Heisenberg crowd has already been down that road and if you want the diatribe-ish take, just scroll through my articles and click on the ones with "oil" in the title.

I will give you the short version by way of a quick introduction.

Basically, this is far simpler than anyone wants to admit. The bottom line is that OPEC is out to find a kind of Goldilocks price point that's just high enough to ensure GCC economies don't tank but just low enough to prevent a sustainable bonanza for US shale.

Finding that sweet spot was bound to take some time, and then figuring out exactly the right mix of production cuts and (sometimes contradictory) jawboning to actually move prices into that sweet spot was bound to take even longer.

So, what you got was OPEC doing something dramatic (see last year's production cuts) to move prices materially and then the US response controlling the range-bound action in the interim period between the initial OPEC action and some future OPEC decision to be made once the cartel had a chance to assess the fallout from its original move.

And, that's exactly what you've seen over the past six months. On May 25, we're almost sure to get an extension of the production cuts because, well, because again, it's going to take some time for the cartel (plus Russia) to engineer the exact range they want prices to trade in.

This whole "OPEC is shocked at the scope of the US shale response" meme is patently absurd. It's as if people think that somehow OPEC knows nothing about how oil prices work and was completely blindsided by the US ramp up. Does anyone seriously think the folks in Riyadh woke up one day in March and said something like "my God, I can't believe US operators ramped up production when we drove prices higher!" Obviously, that's ridiculous.

In the same vein, the punditry's take on the latest OPEC monthly report was silly. Here's the table that everyone was talking about last week:

(Source: OPEC)

Does anyone really think it's a coincidence that the cartel "just happened" to raise its estimates for rival supply growth by 64% less than two weeks before a meeting at which it will be looking for an excuse to extend the production cuts?

Clearly, it waited until the last possible minute to determine what it wanted to do on May 25 and then once it decided, it went out and hiked its estimates for rival supply to give itself an excuse. And yet, every commentator I saw was pushing this line: "OPEC suddenly realizes rival supply is set to far outstrip their previous estimates." I mean how silly is that, right? Anyway, you can read the full breakdown of that report here.

That's what counts as a "quick" introduction in Heisenberg's world.

The point I wanted to make here is about how the market is positioned because I think it's interesting and more than a little funny.

First of all, the extension of the production cuts was all but confirmed by Khalid Al-Falih and Alexander Novak on Monday morning (full story here). That led directly to a spike in crude:

Ok, so the question is: "how is everyone positioning for this?"

Well, that's where it gets funny.

So, for one thing, hedge funds got burned badly over the past couple of months on their record net long position. First, in early March, and then again, during the recent commodities carnage and the oil flash crash that unfolded two Fridays ago (well, two "Thursdays" ago, depending on what time zone you're in).

As such, the "smart" money is understandably gun-shy, having trimmed their longs for three consecutive weeks. Here's what that looks like:

(Source: Bloomberg)

That's current through last Tuesday (the latest date for which the data is available), and this Friday we'll learn whether the news flow we've gotten over the past five trading days (which included bullish EIA data) caused hedge funds to partially reverse course.

Meanwhile, the "dumb" money is buying hand over fist. The U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) took in $215 million last week, the second largest inflow this year:

(Source: Bloomberg)

This is an amusing juxtaposition and, assuming it doesn't change materially before May 25 (which it might), it sets up a pretty interesting scenario where we'll get to see who's actually "smart" and who's actually "dumb."

Meanwhile, it's also worth noting that for once, equities (NYSEARCA:XLE) seem to be way ahead of credit when it comes to correctly pricing things. Have a look at this:

(Source: Goldman)

What you're looking at there is HY energy (credit) versus the HY market as a whole plotted with WTI and energy stocks versus the S&P. Clearly, stocks think they know something about energy that credit doesn't, and as I detailed here, I'm inclined to agree with them.

In any event, that's the Heisenberg read on the latest from the oil market which you'll undoubtedly be hearing a whole lot about over the next two weeks.

Trade accordingly. Or don't. Either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.