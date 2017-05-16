TearLab's (TEAR) CEO Seph Jensen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TearLab Corporation. (NASDAQ:TEAR)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q1 2017 TearLab Corp. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Lee Roth, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lee Roth

Thank, Zara. And once again, welcome to the TearLab Q1 2017 financial results conference call. Just to remind everyone that certain matters discussed on today’s call or answers that may be given to questions asked include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the Company. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

The risk factors that may affect the results are detailed in the Company’s most recent public filings with both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Provincial Securities Administration and can be accessed through the EDGAR and SEDAR databases found at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com respectively.

Please note the Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

With that, it’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer, Seph Jensen. Seph?

Seph Jensen

Thanks, Lee, and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us on today’s call.

We want to provide a recap of first quarter 2017 performance on the call and talk about the progress we’ve made since our year-end 2016 update. Our first quarter revenues were essentially flat compared to the first quarter of 2016 and while we are not satisfied with flat year-over-year comparisons, we believe the majority of the weakness in our Q1 revenue was due to two primary drivers.

First, we transitioned a large portion of our smaller accounts. If you remember these are the 60% of our customers that drive 20% of our business. So we’ve transitioned these to a new inside sales team, which became fully operational in early April 2017. This was done to allow our field base team to have a stronger focus on our larger accounts, the other 40% of our accounts that drive 80% of our revenue as well as providing more time to focus on bringing in new business.

Now while we obviously would have preferred to have some level of overlap before making the transition it was important to have our field sales force focused under new alignment and targets early in the year, so ultimately we decided to make the transition before the inside sales team was 100% operational and this led to some decline in these accounts in the quarter. However, we do have the inside sales team now fully operational and in the first month of Q2, we have also seen a co-related improvement in our tier 3 accounts that are now covered fully by this team.

Second, we were down from full strength in our field sales force for most of the quarter, however, I am pleased to report that as of now we only have one open territory in the U.S. field sales force and we’ve seen a positive impact of a near force sales team already in the first month of the second quarter as performance across both revenue and placements is stronger than it was during the comparable period in Q1.

So we are very encouraged that our field sales force today is almost at full strength and focused on driving both existing and new business at higher volume accounts and we have a strong inside sales team now in place that is managing both the existing annuity revenue at our smaller accounts as well as seeking to bring in new business from lower volume targets. This is a model that we believe will be efficient in growing our revenue, but more importantly will allow us to segment and target more effectively for new business and better support from growing using in our current customer base.

With a stronger sales organization we believe we are better equipped to capitalize on the sales opportunities that exist in the market both for the current TearLab Osmolarity System and as we prepare the market for the expected launch of our next generation platform. Before discussing some of these catalysts further, I’d like to provide some additional details on our results for the first quarter.

In Q1, we added a net total of 88 new systems of which 24 were added under Flex accounts and 63 were purchased outside of the United States. The Flex contracts generated a revenue or more than $20,000 per account on an annualized basis. The continued performance of our Flex business shows the health of our annuity revenue base and at the level of 20,000 per account this business contributed significantly to our gross profit.

In addition to Flex, we added more than 40 active purchase accounts and more than 50 active purchase devices in the quarter, these purchase accounts mainly come from our smaller volume of customers and targets, the purchase model will be a key tool for our inside sales force as they come up to full speed during Q2 and focus on tier 3 customers and targets.

Now looking critically at Q1, placements were a weakness for us. Part of it was related to the transition of the model that I just discussed and that our reps are now generally calling on larger accounts that take a longer time to close. However, this is an area of focus for us and we’ve seen a stronger start to Q2, which is encouraging.

Now turning to International, our of world business returned to the normal levels that we have seen prior to Q4 of 2016. In Q4, we had some challenges in a [Tear] specific markets, however we put most of this behind us in Q1 as we saw the business return to its more normal trend. We’re excited about some of our recent approvals and the potential for growth in our ROW business.

In Q1 and subsequent to the close of the quarter, we have had several positive items on the regulatory development front that are critical for us and we believe these items will support acceleration of our growth overtime.

Now first and foremost among these highlights was the CE marking of our next generation platform, which has the Osmolarity plus one additional inflammatory biomarker and our planned achievement of CE marking of the first commercial version of our next generation test card. As a reminder, the commercial version will include biomarkers for testing for Osmolarity and two additional inflammation markers and we expect to receive CE marking for this version either late in Q2 or early in Q3 of this year. As we’ve said in the past, we will not commercially launch the product immediately in Europe, instead we will use the time between our CE marking and FDA clearance to gather data, [increase care] well experience and prepare for robust global launch in the first half of 2018.

In addition to the European approval and planned commercialization of the next generation platform, we continue expect that we will file our 510-K application for the U.S. FDA clearance of the next generation device including all three biomarkers by the end of the third quarter.

The release of our next generation system represents a significant growth driver for TearLab as this multi flexing capabilities enable the measurement of multiple tier base biomarkers in a single sample. This multi flexing capability, a first of its kind in the eye care field gives us an opportunity to introduce additional biomarkers to our test cards as we further leverage the power of our core technology. Our objective is to make the next generation device a broad diagnostic platform enabling eye care practitioners to perform a comprehensive suite of diagnostic tests using a single tear fluid example.

We also look forward to exploring opportunities to expand the platforms reach beyond our core focus on ocular conditions through slight partnerships, as we believe that the potential of our platform extends beyond its ability to diagnose diseases of the eye.

Now turning to the current generation TearLab Osmolarity system, we continue making important progress in strategic markets outside of the U.S., which we expect, will drive growth in our international business. In the first quarter, we launched a system in India to renewed distribution partner, receive regulatory approvals in Korea and Mexico and launch the system in Korea. We are working closely with our partner in Mexico in preparation for a commercial launch by the end of the second quarter.

In addition, as we announced last week, the product was recently approved in Brazil, the largest market in Latin America with a population of over 200 million. Given that we submitted our application to [Indiscernible] in February, this approval comes well ahead of our initial expectation of having the device approved in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a result, we believe we can launch in Brazil during Q3 of 2017 and we are working to secure the right distribution partner with the scale and complimentary pipeline to drive revenue and placements in this exciting market.

Now on a separate note, we are making progress on our evaluation of strategic alternatives for the company and we have engaged in investment bank, Cowen and Company to assist us with the process. While we are not able to provide an update on any specific alternatives today, I believe it is important to point out that all potential options remain on the table. The goal of this process is to determine and execute the best course of action that will maximize the shareholder value and we are committed to seeing it through.

Before I turn the call over to Wes for a review of the Q1 financials, I would like to say that our current position is one of cautious optimism. 2016 was a year of significant change for TearLab as an organization. We overcame a number of challenges and enter 2017 with a level of uncertainty that impacted our business in the first quarter. While we are not yet at the point we would like to be as a company, I can say with confidence that the path forward now is clear than it was at the beginning of the year and we’re approaching opportunities methodically and pragmatically.

Our performance in the early part of Q2 has been encouraging and gives a sense of what this team is capable of. We’ve expanded our geographic footprint for the Osmolarity System through regulatory approvals and new distribution partnerships in key international markets and secured initial European registration for the next generation platform.

So in summary, we continue working on the best strategy to maximize shareholder value while continuing to execute on our organic growth initiatives.

So with that, I would like to turn the call over to Wes for a review of the financials.

Wes Brazell

Thanks, Seph, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. During the first quarter of 2017 we were able to generate revenue of $6.7 million for the quarter essentially flat compared to Q1 of the previous year.

For the first quarter of 2017, we’ve expanded the U.S. active device base to approximately 4500, TearLab Osmolarity System while adding a net total of 88 devices in the first quarter of which 24 were in Flex program and 63 were purchased outside the U.S.

As you we report all of our shipment and account numbers to you net, so let me give you a little more granularity on these numbers on a gross basis. For Flex, we added 18 new accounts and ship 71 devices on a gross basis in Q1 2017, which is encouraging that we’re increasing our average number of units per Flex account as our historical average were only about two per account.

This supports our strategy of focusing our field sales force on larger volume accounts. Overall our P&L results compared to the prior year were strong. Our gross margin of 55.1% for Q1 2017 was up about 90 basis points compared to the previous year.

This gross margin was driven primarily by our Flex account productivity and continued healthy revenue per device metrics that you see in both our Flex and Masters accounts.

We continue to improve cost following the 2016 restructuring and efficiency improvements. Through prudent spending decisions we’ve reduced first quarter 2017 sales and marketing expense by 28% from Q1, 2016 and G&A expenses by 44% from a year ago.

Our clinical, regulatory and R&D expenses were up about 400,000 year-over-year and this was driven by the increase spending on our next generation platform to complete both the CE mark and FDA filing.

Despite this increase in the clinical regulatory and R&D line our total operating expenses decreased 29% from the first quarter of 2016. The combination of the uptick in margin and reduction in operating expenses had a significant impact on our bottom line.

Our operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $3.4 million compared to $6.3 million for the same period in 2016, a 46% year-over-year improvement.

Cash burn for the fourth quarter was approximately $2.4 million. This is a significant improvement compared to the first quarter of 2017 cash burn of $6.6 million. Overall we made a great deal of financial progress on our P&L and cash burn in quarter and we have adequate runway to execute our plans and fund discovery development.

We’re considered whether to get sales guidance moving forward for the balance of the year, and ultimately we decided not to do so at this time. While we feel much better about our business with a nearly full field sales team and our insight team is up and running, we still have many moving parts. We will continue to evaluate a providing guidance make sense as we move forward.

Finally, last Wednesday May 10th, we’ve received a letter from the NASDAQ listing qualification staff, information us that our shares were subject to the listing as we are not compliant with the minimum 35 million market value of listed securities requirement, unless we request a hearing with the NASDAQ panel at which we would present a plan that we’re getting compliance with those requirement and request and extension to do so.

We do plan to request such a hearing and prepare such a plan. I’m not able to share any further details on the hearing or the plan at this stage, but we will provide an update when additional relevant information is available.

And with that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Seph.

Seph Jensen

Thanks, Wes. Before we open the call for Q&A, I’d like to say that our core objective for the company remains unchanged. Long term growth, success and sustainability for the company, which drives value for our shareholders, our customers and our employees. We’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our current business and which may arise as a result of the strategic revenue.

So with that operator we’ll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Yi Chen with Rodman and Renshaw. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. This is [Mitchell] on for Yi. Thank you for taking questions. My first one is, what is the expected growth in revenue attributable to the recent approval in Brazil? And how do you see as SG&A changing to support that commercialization?

Seph Jensen

Yes. I’ll take first one. So obviously we mentioned that we’re not giving guidance, so I’m not going to be really specific related to exactly what Brazil will do for our overall growth rate. Suffices to say as we mentioned, it’s a huge market. We’re excited about the possible partners that we think we can commercial with there from a distribution standpoint.

And the fact that we’re going to be able to commercialize much earlier than we thought, we think would certainly positive impact, but beyond that we’re not prepare to talk about the growth rate. So I’ll let Wes handle the SG&A one.

Wes Brazell

So, we in our international business we work primarily through distributors. So it will it will really be a fairly minor impacts on SG&A. There might be a little bit more from some meetings and launch preparation, but it’s not anything that will have a significant impact or change trends on SG&A.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay great. Thank you. And my second one is, you mentioned expanding on your platform beyond ocular indications. Can you just talk about that a little bit?

Wes Brazell

Yes. I would simply say this, that there are number of systemic diseases that have highly correlated identified biomarkers that have been found in the Tear film. So I think there’s two really important things to understand regarding that comment, which is one, the amount of information that exist in the Tear film is really tremendous and I won’t go too detailed on it, but it’s a highly rich medium that is very pure and would lend itself well to analysis if it wasn’t for such a small sample volume that’s available.

And our ability with our platform to take so much information from such a small working at the nanoliter scale is really what enables that. So those are the dynamics that allow us to talk about leveraging TearLab discover to do thing outside of eye care diseases

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions. I really appreciated that

Wes Brazell

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I’m currently showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to management for any further remarks.

Seph Jensen

Thank you, operator, and I just like to say thank you to everyone for joining the call. We appreciate your time today and the interest in our company. And I hope you have a great evening. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a good day.

