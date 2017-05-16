Research Solutions' (RSSS) CEO Peter Derycz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSS) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Peter Derycz - CEO

Alan Urban - CFO

Analysts

Peter Derycz

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. I’ll open the call with a brief state of our business and then pass the call to Alan to speak about our financial results. Finally, I will return to address other details of the business and our outlook.

Our third quarter was yet again highlighted by rapid growth in our platform business, this triple digit growth in both revenue and its deployments. Our platform subscription revenue increased 124% year-over-year driven by a 152% increase in total deployments. Further, 70% of our fiscal year-to-date deployments are with new customers, evidence of our large market opportunity.

While transactions and customer count in our transactions business accelerated from prior year, revenue was essentially flat due to declining orders from existing customers that were mostly offset by orders from new customers.

At the end of the quarter, we launched the latest version of our cloud-based Platform solution. The upgrade showcases full mobile responsiveness, design enhancements and the introduction of 'gadgets,' or powerful apps that allow for sophisticated data augmentation of content. We believe the gadget concept will revolutionize the way research is done today.

Like mobile apps, gadgets are flexible, customizable tools for scientific research that are capable of augmenting scientific documents with data, streamlining cumbersome research processes. Early customer response has been encouraging and we look forward to our expanded sales force introducing the enhanced product to an even wider audience of customers in need of this unique solution

But now, I’d like to turn the call over to our CFO, Alan Urban who will walk us through some of the financial details for the quarter. Alan?

Alan Urban

Thank you, Peter, and good afternoon everyone.

Before I begin, a quick reminder that platforms provide premium access through our research intelligence products and services on an annual subscription basis, while transactions primarily represent customer article purchases conducted via both paid premium platform access and free-standard platform access.

Now, a few comments on our Q2 results compared to the same prior year period. Our platform subscription revenue increased 124% to approximately 271,000 compared to the year ago quarter, which was driven by a 152% increase in total platform deployments to 116. This translates into 23 incremental deployments in Q3.

With a total platform deployment up over 20% over the previous quarter, the quarter ended with platform annual recurring revenue up 127% on a year-over-year basis to $1.1 million and up 24% sequentially.

Please see today's press release for how we define and use annual recurring revenue and other non-GAAP terms. Transaction revenue was essentially unchanged at $6.4 million compared to the same year ago quarter as declining orders from existing customers offset an increase in order from new customers. However, total customer count was up 9% to 985. The number of corporate customers was up 5% to 802 and academic customers were up 32% to 183. Together, this drove a 7% increase in transactions to approximately 213,000.

Total revenue was $8.6 million compared to $8.7 million in the same year ago quarter. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to a $200,000 decline in our legacy reprint and ePrints businesses.

As we have stated, reprints and ePrints order volumes often fluctuate from period to period depending upon customer marketing budgets and the publication of journal articles matching their requirements. While this segment is cash flow positive, it continues to be a low margin business that requires limited resources and time.

Moving on to gross margins, our platform business to our gross margins declined by 370 basis points to 78.5% driven by the addition of new data sources to further bolster our technology offering. While the addition of new data sources improves its platform cost of revenue in the short term, rapidly growing platform revenue should lessen this impact over the long run.

Gross margin in our transactions business was down 150 basis points to 21.6% due to a reduction in publisher copyright discounts. We are taking action including price increases to mitigate this pressure and have other cost reduction initiatives to offset this margin pressure forthcoming in fiscal 2018.

Total gross margin was 20.0% compared to 20.2% in the same year-ago quarter. The slight decrease was primarily driven by the lower transaction margin as well as lower reprints and ePrints margins primarily due to increased content costs.

Our total operating expenses increased to $2.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the same year-ago quarter, driven primarily by our planned investment in sales and marketing and technology personnel.

Net loss totaled approximately $600,000 or negative $0.03 per share compared to a net income of $32,000 or $0.00 per share in the same year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled negative $500,000 compared to $200,000 in the same year ago quarter.

Both net loss and adjusted EBITDA reflect the personnel investments in our fast growing platform business.

Moving on to the balance sheet, cash and equivalents at March 31, 2017 were $5.2 million versus $6.1 million at June 30, 2016. There were no outstanding borrowings under our revolving line of credit and our balance sheet continues to remain clean with cash and receivables comprising nearly all of our assets and accounts payable and accrued expenses representing nearly all of our liabilities.

This completes our financial summary. I would now turn the call back to Peter.

Peter Derycz

Thanks, Alan. So now, more details on the progress of our Platform business. Our third quarter was another step forward in our development and enhancement of the product. We continued to build out our sales and marketing team to support the vast market potential we see for this product.

As I mentioned, 70% of our new platform customers represented company’s brand new to Research Solutions. Our Company has been affected by acquiring these customers through content generation, digital and [inbound] marketing and traditional sales [task therapy].

We have initiatives in place to increase market awareness and engagement, lead generation and sales conversions. As for the upselling of current customers, we are currently working to train our teams on how to best accomplish the upsell process.

In fact, we’ve created an account management group that is now dedicated to it. We will be doing other things to shorten sales cycle like the pre trials at the self sign adoption. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, in April we launched a new version of our platform what we are calling Article Galaxy 1.5. The new version has been introduced to selected customers in a faint approach, which we began in late March.

Initially, immediate migration is absolute and we will continue to support the current legacy platforms until September 2017. The new platform delivers a completely redesigned user interface with more friendly navigation capabilities and enhanced technology infrastructure, improved order history and new functionalities enabling quick recap of reused rights, availability options and online inventions of journal articles.

The new platform to switch from the multi page application to a single page application allows for faster response times, improved user experience and full global responsiveness across devices for seamless use on smart phones and tablets regardless of operating system.

In viewing with this new version, our ecosystem of gadgets was a truly gather and enhanced data from the variety of formats such as bibliographic citations, tables of contents, RSS feeds, PDF files, XML feeds, web content and much more.

An alternative to manual data filtering and extraction, gadgets are powerful apps capable of performing a particular function. For example, identifying protein structures from bibliographic information and internally sourcing 3D visuals, saving time for users and making data dramatically more useable.

Gadgets can be dragged and dropped across user stream with remove the desire and customized in a matter of minutes. The first flagship gadgets include a 3D protein viewer, which visualizes protein structures extracted from any good bibliographic citation.

Journal table of contents gadgets, which followed the newest journal in 24,000 publications and product news, which helps users, follow any product mentioned online. Going forward, many more gadgets for a multitude of functions will be deployed weekly and can be custom developed on demand by the tech team in our gadget factory within days.

This is ultimately a huge competitive advantage as it positions us to be much more highly responsive to customers and to stay on the cutting edge of scientific software development.

And the follow-up to this launch we expect to introduce Version 2.0 about platform in the first fiscal half of 2018. Some of the enhanced features to expect include an array of content management gadgets, personal and corporate libraries as well as the host of scientific and information productivity gadgets.

Given our continued momentum in our platform growth, the successful launch and a completely upgraded Version 1.5 and an expanding sales team covering most of our region markets both domestically and aboard, we certainly, believe the outlook for business is strong.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

Peter Derycz

Thank you for attending today's earnings call. We look forward to reporting our annual results sometime in the summer.

