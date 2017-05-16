Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Corporate Update Conference (Transcript)

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) Corporate Update Conference Call May 15, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Riccardo Delle Coste - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Tesoriero - Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Cugine - President

Mike Donley - JVC Capital

Justin Boris - Lazarus Investment Partners

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Neil Fagen - Private Investor

Joining us today is Barfresh Food Group's Founder and CEO, Riccardo Delle Coste; Joe Cugine, President; and Joseph Tesoriero, Chief Financial Officer of Barfresh Food Group. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

The discussion today will include forward-looking statements, except for historical information herein. Matters discussed on this call are forward looking within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance.

These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as grow, expand, anticipate, intend, estimate, believe, expect, plan, should, hypothetical, potential, forecast and project, among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors that the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The content of this call should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Now with that, I'd like to turn the call over to the Founder and CEO of Barfresh Food Group, Mr. Riccardo Delle Coste.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017. Even though our last update was announced six weeks ago, on today’s call, we’ll discuss some of our recent accomplishments that are putting us in a position to win many additional accounts in 2017, discuss the state of our operations, and share some insight on recent developments across our sales channel. But first, for those of you that are new to our story, I’ll start with a very brief company overview.

Barfresh manufactures and distributes frozen, ready-to-blend beverage packs including smoothies, shakes and frappes. Our business model leverages and uses our contract manufacturers and third party distributors to product an efficient and cost effective solution to food service operators that wish to offer blended beverages to their customers.

Our product offerings which are pre-packaged portions of real fruit, juice, yogurt or sorbet, and even the ice cubes. All the operator needs to do is add water to the frozen content of the ingredient pack and blend it. Our website features a video demonstration of the blending process, so you can see just how easy it is.

Foodservice operators love our product because there is no waste, it's consistent and all you need is a blender. With the Barfresh line of products, our customers can introduce new healthier beverages to their menus with a little to no investment required, so they can start making profit from Day 1. Our ready-to-blend products solve issues with spoilage, labor and even the unavailability of ice behind the service counter, while at the same time allowing many customers to access these fast growing segments of the market for the first time.

So with that, let’s turn to our business update. The first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter have provided some great progress and we expect this continue in the coming quarters. We launched our innovative new bulk, easy pour product offering which is designed by high traffic high-volume locations. Our bulk, easy pour product is currently being served in high volume market locations such as Statue of Liberty Monument on Ellis Island, New York, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. We have seen excellent customer activity to the new bulk format with the product being sold under the Barfresh brand name giving us great brand awareness among consumers.

We recently entered into a multiyear supply agreement with a largest food service company in North America. This agreement allows access to its parent companies more than 10,000 managed food service outlets. This latest supply agreement is the third that we’ve executed in this massive contracted food service channel and is the result of our success in securing a comprehensive distribution network expect the entire United States. Their receptiveness to the Barfresh solution is extremely encouraging and management expects momentum to continue in high-traffic, high-visibility locations.

We recently announced our expansion into Canada together with Sysco and the leading broker in the region. We also continue to make meaningful progress with multiple in market test we are running with a number of National Quick Service Restaurant chains. We are seeing the benefits of the changing our sales force to focus on larger accounts.

As a reminder, during the fourth quarter of 2016, we made an important shift in our sales strategy which narrows our focus, leverages proven broken relationships and create 1.5 million annualized cash saving for the company. We are focused our internal sales team on regional and nation accounts where our product platform is resonating well, which is driving a larger return on investment for time spent of timing and supporting the customer.

These large customers are looking to capitalize in the fast growth blended beverage segment and they possess the operational procedures and metrics to ensure execution at the outlet level. We are gaining traction across multiple channels with this approach and expect these efforts to come to provision in 2017.

We are also continuing to experience improvements in the logistical and distribution aspects of our business. Joe Cugine with provide some further insight into the progress on these fronts as well as comment on our progress with our regional and national accounts throughout the United States.

In summary, I am proud of the framework we’ve put in place this past year and expect the combination of these work to result in the national account role in 2017. Everything from manufacturing and distribution to our sales agreements and new channel penetration has been necessary to build credibility within the industry and our partners.

As I said at the top of my remarks, we are in a position to dramatically increase our sales in 2017 and I look forward to sharing our future success with all our stakeholders.

With that, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Joe Tesoriero. Joe?

Joseph Tesoriero

Thank you, Riccardo. Today, I’ll provide an update of our operations after I first summarize some of our financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Our U.S. GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $312,000, an increase of 13% as compared to $275,000 for the comparable prior period. The increase in revenue is driven by the expansion of our customer base beyond our basis Sysco business. During this quarter, we have continued to sell products to natural account customers that are in test mode. And in addition, we continue to sell our products to all 72 of Sysco’s U.S. mainland distributor centers or OPCO’s.

Our gross profit margin for the quarter was 42% as compared with 49% in the year ago period. This decrease was due to a sales mix shift related to customized products but we believe these onetime higher development costs will moderate overtime. While we anticipate that are gross profit percentage for the remainder of 2017 will be comparable to the percentage for the current quarter, we expect that our gross profit percentage will increase as our business continues to increase in scale.

Longer term as our business gain scale and we realize savings in raw materials sourcing and expand our manufacturing operations, we see a path to achieve gross margins as high as 50%.

During the quarter, we realize the year-over-year savings of $233,000 in our personnel expense, and expect an even greater quarterly savings in personnel expenses from the second quarter onwards as we began to see the favorable impact of our recent personnel restructuring.

And turning to our logistic network, we have established forward warehousing partners that have improved service to our customers through our third party distributors, while at the same time reducing our cost. Our shipping and storage expense includes the cost of moving product from our two factories to the forward warehouses. The cost of storing product at those forward warehouses and any cost we incurred to deliver the product from the forward warehouse to our customer.

Shipping and storage as a percentage of sales improved from 31% in 2016 to 20% in this current quarter. We expect to see continuing improvement in our shipping and storage expense as our operations grow.

Regarding our balance sheet, we ended the first quarter of 2017 with $7.5 million of cash and virtually no debt. We are on solid financial putting as we look forward to the balance of 2017 and continue to position the company the way to maximize opportunities, while evolving to the most efficient cost structure possible.

And with that, let me turn the call over to our President, Joe Cugine. Joe?

Joseph Cugine

Thank you, Joe. We’ve had a great penetration in various channels and business and with our most recent success coming from the top third party food service operators. Barfresh is under contract or green lighted if you will to sell our products in six of the seven largest third party operators including a recent contract with a largest operator and procurement company within food service.

This access is really accelerates our success in workplace, education, healthcare and sports and entertainment. These operators literally control thousands of food service outlet, some of the largest venues and institutions in the country where consistency and speed of service are really critical operating directives and Barfresh lease those needs perfectly. We can provide these outlets an all-natural product with no artificial ingredients that aligns with the increase in demand from their consumers for healthier and better for you food and beverage option.

Additionally, we have innovated in response to a very unique customer circumstances that are extremely high traffic locations that require quality and the most important thing speed. To that end, we've created a bulk format that we call easy pour. As a result of our product positioning and our team's willingness to innovate with our customers, we're seeing heightened interest from multiple universities, business dining locations, airports, travel and leisure locations, zoos, stadiums, casinos, et cetera.

Examples of easy pour momentum include placements at three food service locations at the Statue of Liberty that Riccardo mentioned and Ellis Island, as well as the Barfresh Hut at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, Elitch Gardens, amusement park in Denver. Also we’re seeing high chattered properties within theaters and ballparks and convincing centers to name a few.

Now these venues are catch the body incidence [ph] whereby we have an opportunity to leverage the Barfresh brand, not their brand but our brand to hundreds of thousands of potential customers but millions of consumers annually that sell several hundred thousand serving of our frozen beverage.

As I mentioned in our last call, these locations really position us to generate more revenue from these types of loan than the entire company did in sales in 2015. After few months of selling, we’re seeing a great level of interest within our customer set, which we expect to translate into significant revenue contribution from the second quarter onwards.

Now switching to our relationship with Sysco, it really continues to improve. Sysco provides us a national supply chain which is essential for us to acquire many of these customers. This relationship has recently also provided the foundation for our initial entry into Canada that we announced a few weeks ago. Sysco brand at Barfresh accessed to two of their key distribution hubs in Toronto and also made a key connection to one of the leading food service brokers and dominate these market.

Similar to our U.S. operations, leveraging a proven broker network helps establish credibility with customers and also significantly reduces our capital needs as we begin penetrating these locative markets.

Initial discussions have been very encouraging and giving our success that we’ve been having generating interest of major customers in the U.S.; Canada with a natural evolution for us and we are pleased to have made the transition so seamlessly.

Now shifting to an update on other large accounts including national and regional chain; on the regional count front, for example in April, we announced the rollout of all Landry’s U.S. based Bubba Gump restaurants. This relationship began with the PepsiCo introduction. We were able to get in front of the customer in a very short period of time and demonstrate the value of our solution to the implementation of our pre-portioned pre-packaged products in their specially beverage menu.

A given Bubba Gump’s commitment to only serve in the guest products made with the highest quality ingredients, Barfresh collection exclude these were a perfect solution to enhance this better-for-you segment on their bar, in their bar menu. Our prioritization against this important segment of the food service university is really paying dividend. These regional customers can make quicker decisions and move with much greater speed to market. We expect many more rollouts in Q2 and Q3 delivering very strong sales momentum.

On the other hand as we've discussed previously, the process within the largest national account segment is lengthy and deliberative and it takes time - deliberate and it takes time. You know with the payoff is well worth all the diligence and testing. We continue to achieve milestones with these largest accounts and based on our current results, we fully expect to continue to grow our penetration with these customers throughout 2017 and into 2018.

And with that, I'd like to hand it back to Ricardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks Joe. As you’ve heard on this call, we have executed on building an operational foundation across customer development, manufacturing, distribution, operations and strategic partnerships that put us in a position to have a breakout year in 2017 where we expect to generate a significant acceleration in revenues. We have seen opportunities across several channels and have been able to share some recent successes that have right Barfresh’s brand profile. With some of these large opportunities - well some of these large opportunities are approaching roll out, we haven't slowed down our development pipeline one bit. In fact, our customer pipeline is bigger than ever and contains many of the household names in the QSR industry as well as marketing customers and venues across the managed foodservice landscape that are creating awareness and credibility that we're able to leverage on a daily basis.

Finally, as we look to the balance of 2017, we continue to expect to deliver significant multiples of revenue, consummate an additional key customers sales agreements bringing more product developments and improvements to our customers, and announcing the roll out of national accounts. We are extremely excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to demonstrating our team's execution as 2017 unfolds.

Now with that, let me open up the call for some questions. Operator?

Our first question today is coming from Mike Donley from JVC Capital.

Mike Donley

Hey guys, congrats on the continued progress. Is a third party foodservice operator you mentioned, new?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, that's correct, it is a new agreement Mike, only just recently signed. We aren’t actually allowed to publish the name of about partner, but they are the largest in the market and that’s only literally just - literally just being signed.

Mike Donley

Great, congratulations.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks.

Our next question is coming from Justin Boris from Lazarus Investment Partners.

Justin Boris

Hey, Ricardo and gang for doing this call. Anyway, so I saw Barfresh branded smoothies in a Subway restaurant in New York City last week, I assume this is you guys?

Riccardo Delle Coste

That’s correct.

Justin Boris

Are you able to tell us how many Subway restaurants you're currently in?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No, we're really not allowed to talk about it all, Justin.

Justin Boris

Okay. Let me ask this question in different way. I assume Subway isn’t putting you in some of the restaurants unless there might be plans put you in all the restaurants, I did a quick Google search, it sounds like there's about 23,000 Subway restaurants in the U.S. and other calls and presentations, you’ve suggested that you might sell 20 drinks per day per QSR location, so if we gotten all 23,000 subways at 20 drinks per location at a $1 per drink that would be about $168 million annual account, does my math sound reasonable to you or am I missing something?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Justin, the only way obviously you wouldn't know, it was our product, because our brand is actually on the menu, but we really cannot talk about it. And I’d say, I can’t really talk about it as part of their relationship.

Justin Boris

Well, you should talk about it, because maybe I want to go out and buy a smoothie.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Well, anyway we appreciate the support, but you know we really need to work very closely with our customers and it’s really not something that we should be talking about.

Justin Boris

What I would say is, if you really are indeed in a number of subways, I mean that's huge, that's $168 million account even if you cut my numbers in half, it's still a nine figure account almost. I'd say for a stock that's at $0.60 that seems to go down a penny every day on 10,000 shares of volume, it's time to fire up the Investor Relations efforts because it did say Barfresh in the Subway, so maybe you can't put out a press release on it, but it’s pretty publicly well-known information.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yeah, where you are coming from and that's really a testament to what we’ve been signed. We've been signed that we've been in multiples of these national accounts that a household names and this one is probably the first one that has been evident of evidence of that purely because our brand names up there. But these are the talks of accounts that we're working with, that's just one example. So you know at the right time, we'll be able to communicate the right information.

Justin Boris

Well congratulations and early congratulations anyway. And that's really exciting to see it in the fresh [ph].

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks.

Our next question today is coming from Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group.

Anthony Vendetti

Thanks. In terms of Centerplate and they appears to be about 300 venues for Centerplate, how many Centerplate venues are you currently in and what’s the opportunities there?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Joe, you want to talk to that?

Joseph Cugine

Yeah, I'm not really 100% sure how many exactly we’re in. We’re probably in. We just signed the contract with them I don’t know six weeks ago. But they have many large, large accounts. We’re probably in three to five of their big account today. And I think the universe is a couple hundred for us. So about where we have the list of all the accounts, we're actually selling as we speak. We have terrific endorsement from Centerplate senior team, and we also have some successful stories that we can tell future customers about the existing customers we have with Centerplate. So we think that can be a very, very big business runs over the next six months.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then your Canadian distributor - is that Sysco, did you say that was Sysco on the prepared remarks?

Joseph Cugine

Yes.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Anthony, just to put it in perspective though the Centerplate one has about - they do about 300 locations, the new one that we just signed is well over 10,000 locations.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, great. That's helpful.

Joseph Cugine

Anthony, this is Joe again. All of Canada is distributed by the Sysco, Sysco, we’re in the two Sysco houses. They are big player in Canada. So yes that we're in the Toronto Sysco facilities, which many of the big players up there pull from Sysco, so we're expecting the results.

Anthony Vendetti

Excellent. All right, great, thanks guys.

Our next question today is coming from Neil Fagen a private investor.

Neil Fagen

Hey, Ricardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Hey Neil, how are you doing?

Neil Fagen

Good, good. I’ve got two questions. It's my understanding that we've been in market testing with some of these large regional and national accounts for quite some time. I believe we've been working with some of them for over a year and we’ve been testing with some of them for maybe six months or longer. Is that fair to say that any of them that we’ve been involved with for that length of time if they’re going to roll out our product across multiple region, they’re going to do it this summer. Is there any potential that these accounts that we’ve been working with in that timeframe would for some reason delay and so next year and if so, could you tell us why?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No, look it’s really not - what we need to keep in mind is that these accounts that permanent menu items. So it’s a long term proposition for them. So hitting the season isn’t necessarily the top priority. It’s more about having the programs launched successfully within their network. So look we’re not going to speculate on the timing because it really is up to the customers that we working with. It could happen sooner than we think. I’ll leave it with that.

Neil Fagen

Okay, but I mean based on your in-depth working relationship, is it possible, it’s what I’m hearing it’s possible that some could have good test results and want to launch the product and decide to do it in the late fall winter?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. That’s really possible.

Neil Fagen

Okay. And my second question is around easy pour. Could you just walk us through that starting with where is that batch product made? Is it distributed with Sysco or is it got into the vendor in a different manner, if it’s not mix there? And then what are the margins on that if it were in full scale operation compared to this single serve package or what are we expecting the margin to be on easy pour?

Riccardo Delle Coste

So it’s basically leverage everything that we already do. So it comes out of our current facilities, at one of our current facilities to start with that we used to manufacture our product. We do leverage our Sysco relationship and product does go through Sysco. We also have the opportunity to have it go through all the distributor and the margins are comparable to our current products.

Neil Fagen

Okay. And one final question. If you did have a large national account let’s say 2,500 locations or more, make a decision to roll out, how long is it going to take Barfresh to Europe manufacturing and get inventory in place so that one of the chains could actually start to sell the product. What would you estimate that time would be from the go until they’re actually up and selling?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Again it depends on the chain. Some chains would be…

Neil Fagen

Just take a generic one.

Riccardo Delle Coste

I’ll give you both scenarios. So some chains may end up being and all in one roll up which would need more time. So that if it’s a large chain and they need all their stores launched at once for a certain launch day and that may be a few months to get up and running, whereas if they were to do some regions at a time, it could be as quick as 8 to 10 weeks that we could have product out. So it really just depends on the chain and how it’s rolled out. Some will end up being rolled out by region and others will be a national or once.

Neil Fagen

Okay, well listen, it sounds like we’re at that tipping point, so I appreciate the detail and the call and I hope you’ll be able to make announcement on a lot of these events as they happen without using the customer name, so we can all stay up-to-date.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Right. We look forward to sharing it with you soon.

We reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comments.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yeah, thanks, Kevin. I just like to thank everyone for joining us today and we look forward to providing some great updates to everybody shortly.

That does conclude today's teleconference.

