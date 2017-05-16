Ironclad Performance Wear's (ICPW) CEO Jeffrey Cordes on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ironclad Performance Wear Corporation (OTCQB:ICPW) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Now, I would like to turn the call over to the CEO of Ironclad Performance Wear, Mr. Jeff Cordes. Sir, please proceed.

Jeffrey Cordes

Thank you, good afternoon. I’m Jeff Cordes, the CEO of Ironclad Performance Wear, and I want to welcome everyone to Ironclad’s first quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

Joining me on the call is Bill Aisenberg, our Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we will review the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which have now been publicly released. Bill Aisenberg will provide details on the financial results for the quarter; followed by myself where I will provide my insights into the “State of the Company.” We will conclude this conference call by answering any questions you may have regarding these financial results and our business.

I am now going to turn the floor over to Bill Aisenberg, who will provide the details regarding our quarterly and year-to-date financial results. Bill?

William Aisenberg

Thank you, Jeff. As reported in our press release issued earlier today, net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 decreased by 11.7% to $4.5 million, as compared to $5 million for the first quarter of 2016. As we pre-announced on March 31, the quarterly decline in revenues was primarily attributable to reduce sales from our Australian distributor as a late finalization of their largest retail customers’ line review later this quarter.

As we do each quarter to keep this simple. As we speak about the business today, we will look at revenues of the Company over three key areas: our International business, our Industrial business, and finally our Retail business including private label. Our first quarter International segment net sales decreased approximately 37% from the same period in the prior year.

This year-over-year decrease as previously reported is due to our Australian distributor, Performance On Hand decision to delay further purchases as they go through an upcoming product line review with their largest retail customer. The line review was expected to be completed later this quarter.

At the same time, our international-based industrial distributors that we began to build on the end of our relationship with ORR Safety just nine months ago had a strong first quarter recording sales of over $850,000. We now have more than 15 international distributors and see more distributors and growth to come from this area. The first quarter of 2017 net sales for the Industrial segment decreased 15% from the prior year period. This segment decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in sales to the former master distributor of our Kong product, ORR Safety of approximately $620,000.

This represented 12% of total company 2016 Q1 sales and 24% of Q1 2016 industrial revenues. The master distributor agreement was terminated in Q3 of 2016. It is important to note that Q1 2016 represents the last quarter of significant sales to this former master distributor. Grainger revenues were nearly flat in the first quarter when compared to Q1 2016 total. This is very good news given that Q1 2016 shipments were driven by the large initial stock placements, while Q1 2017 revenues are driven by an ongoing and daily written business.

Finally, looking at our other national, regional, and safety industrial business which for the first time this quarter as its own head of industrial sales grew by nearly $300,000 or an increase of over 80% from prior year total.

Turning now to our Retail segment, despite a continuing difficult retail environment, our retail and private label segment for the first quarter increased 25% from prior year. The increase is spread across numerous retail segments and customers as our sales team continues to make greater inroads, a particular note on our exploring business at Amazon have a first placement of our year-round products at Menards.

Gross profit for the first quarter decreased to $1.6 million at 35% of net sales as compared to $1.8 million and 36% for the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease in gross profit dollars and percentage was due to lower sales for the quarter and a mix of business.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $2.2 million or 50% of net sales as compared to $2.1 million or 43% for the same quarter in 2016. The increased spending for the first three months of 2017 was primarily driven by increased wages and related travel of course in the sales area and increases in customer mandated advertising costs. Due to the reduced revenue number, we record an increase and loss from operations to $692,000 or 16% in the first quarter 2017, as compared to a loss of $323,000 or 6% in the first quarter of 2016.

Net loss before provision for income taxes increased $382,000 to a loss of $741,000 in the first quarter of 2017 from a loss of $359,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Net income decreased $409,000 to a loss of $767,000 in the first quarter of 2017 from a loss of $358,000 in the first quarter of 2016.

Ironclad utilized $281,000 of cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to utilizing approximately $2.6 million of cash flow in the first quarter of 2016. The primary drivers of the cash from operations is the net orders recognized for the quarter and increase in prepaids and other assets of approximately $514,000, and the decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses of approximately $2.4 million.

This was partially offset by a decrease in accounts receivable of $2.4 million and decrease in inventory were approximately $774,000. The Company's accounts receivables days-outstanding decreased to 59 days from 78 days last year and our owned inventory at March 31, 2017 net of inventory reserves and deposits was down $774,000 from the end of last year.

I will now turn over the call to Jeff Cordes, our CEO, who will discuss the State of the Company.

Jeffrey Cordes

Thank you, Bill, and good afternoon, again everyone. Bill just detailed the first quarter sales results, the sales totals which we pre-announced this quarter and covered again today with the results of the lower ORR levels from our Australia distributor POH. Well no one likes the POH’s decision to lower stocks was the right thing to do, so that after completion of Bunnings line review everyone is positioned to move into the new line as quickly as possible.

Given a situation, our focus has been to work with POH on the new line for Bunnings. We in fact visited POH earlier this year in Perth to do just that. The new and competitive assortment includes a number of innovative items. POH is our exclusive distributor in Australia has assured us that they are working diligently to continue our success with Bunnings. Time will tell. We will look forward to the completion of this line review later this quarter.

We also this quarter in addition to POH had the last quarterly impact of ORR Safety. In Q1 of 2016, ORR shipments were $600,000. That represents about 12% of the 2016 Q1 totals. So POH and ORR combined represent about $1.4 million or 28% of the 2016 Q1 totals.

Now looking at Q1 of 2017, we grew the business outside of POH and ORR by $820,000, put in another way that would be equal to a 16% increase over the $5 million in Q1 2016 totals. The point here is two-fold. First, as we have said on numerous occasions, quarterly order changes with our larger customers can and will continue to impact quarter-to-quarter company performance. We will therefore continue to focus on our full-year objectives and performance.

Second, setting aside the quarterly changes of our biggest customers, we are growing this business. I want to take a few moments today to make sure we are clear on the few other points. While we all focus on accounts like POH and Grainger, the reality is, if we are going to grow over time at the levels we desire, we must build and drive the other parts of our business as well.

In order to accomplish this, we need both confident sales leadership and sales teams to service and promote all channels and regions. So that end we have said before we see three parts to our sales effort; retail, industrial and international. The first leg retail, we set in place with a new sales manager and team during the late 2015 and early 2016. The results are solid and growing already as you have seen today with a Q1 25% increase.

With regards to an industrial and international, there were serious limitations as to what could be done while we resolve the litigation with ORR Safety. We settled the ORR Safety matter in August of 2016, so please remember that as of March end, it only been seven months ago that we ended our involvement with ORR.

Now with ORR behind us, we have quickly acted to set in place both our international team and North American industrial team, our new international sales manager as of the end of March had been on board seven months. Our new Head of Industrial Sales has been on board just two and a half months.

So what's happened in that timeframe? Let's take a more focused look at what's occurred during the first quarter of 2017. International, for the first time we are building a global network of international distributors. And less than seven months Mike Emslie, our Head of International Sales has taken us from three to 15 international distributors and there are still more to come. That’s remarkable when you realize only seven months ago nearly all these distributors were reluctant to even speak to us given the ORR litigation. Keep in mind, these are stocking distributors, they service and use in more than 25 countries.

This quarter we picked up placement in South and Central America, Norway, Malaysia, India, the UK, Poland, Brunei, [indiscernible], Japan, Korea, Mozambique and Germany. In fact in POH, it matched its 2016 first quarter numbers in 2017 for the first time ever they would have been smaller than what our international distributors booked in revenues during the same period.

Our international distributors are aggressively pursuing new business all over the globe. They currently have more than 180 end user opportunities working. They currently have more than 120 wear trials with the distributors, end users and progress as well.

Up to now the international focus has been primarily oil and gas gloves. However, through Mike and his team’s effort, we are seeing more and more Ironclad EXO products penetrate in this market. Additionally, as word spreads of the changes in Ironclad, we are seeing more offshore interest in places like Malaysia, West Africa, the North Sea, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and other parts of the Far East.

I would like to take a moment to talk about Kapern, our South and Central America new distributor. This Company is investing heavily since the start of 2017. The distributor in addition to taking on stock has developed an extensive marketing campaign across Central and South America, translating our entire product information package to Spanish and Portuguese and it’s making significant investments in tradeshows. With more than 40 field professionals and distribution in 14 countries their business is beginning to grow.

We expect Kapern by Q2 end will exceed our original full-year 2017 volume targets. On a separate note, we are gaining recognition around the globe as well. This week in Dubai, Eric Jaeger will be a keynote speaker for ADIPEC, one of the largest oil and gas shows on the planet.

On the industrial side, Ron Broussard, our Head of Industrial Sales was been on board about two and a half months has been driving new road inroad for his segment. Keep in mind just like international, Ironclad face significant resistance from many major industrial distributors before and frankly even after the ORR settlement in August 2016.

Ron Broussard’s outsider status whoever has opened many new doors that we struggled to open previously? Ron has in the past 75 days added three new season professionals to the Ironclad sales team. This now places a total of five sales professionals focus on our general industrial business. We expect this quarter to add one more. Every dollar in SG&A is being focused on selling. For the first time, we will have true coast to coast industrial coverage. For the first time we will have coverage in the Permian Basin where things are already getting busy.

During the first quarter, across the entire industrial group in working with our distributors we close more than 1 million in new end-user business for Ironclad. This business as always will transition over several quarters to Ironclad product. However, this tells us we are making solid progress. As in the international area, we have numerous work trials going on as well.

Finally, retail. Mike Fowler’s team had a solid quarter with a 25% increase. These were particularly gratifying given that we had a slower quarter in the hardware segment as these merchants both balanced and lowered warehouse stocks. The good news is within hardware things are back online and growing during Q2. The online and catalog business continues to expand at a record pace.

Amazon grew in the quarter by more than 100% and we anticipate will be a seven [figure] account for this Company in the near future. We now have more than 100 products on Amazon site. DIY is also expanding that’s again do-it-yourself, as we shipped three new styles from Menards that are now part of their year around assortment. While we continue to grow Menards, we are turning our focus as well to other DIY members for the second half of 2017. Cash flow also continues to grow.

Our online general retail and industrial outlooks are all steadily expanding their Ironclad tactical assortments. We see greater growth in the balance of this year in this area. During Q1, we also added a new and well respected sales rep group, the Maersk Group at Dallas, Texas were sales team members in more than 17 states is now working to support our sales efforts at retail.

Looking at the second quarter, the retail team's focus includes DIY, Farm & Ranch, Selective Hardware and of course greater online emphasis. In addition, Mike and his team have several new private label programs that they are working on presently, which will not guarantee he has a good chance of landing.

And speaking of product given your position as a technology company in many ways we are also driving a number of new product introductions coming to market. During the first quarter, we had a series of leather water gloves and leather cut protection drivers that have already gain placement including a few container orders. During Q2, we introduced a new line of performance for the gloves with simply incredible abrasion resistance when compared to conventional leathers.

During Q3, we will expand our line of new products. This is a very viable market that we know we can be competitive in drive volume. Bottom line, the list of opportunities in work is growing as an engaged and focused sales management and sales team digs in. While we do not like to give guidance, we would like to gain, again emphasize to you that we do expect double-digit topline growth in 2017.

We are in agreement with publicized guidance that we should achieve at least $28 million of net revenue. This represents a 12% increase over 2016 net revenues. In regard to gross margin, we believe that we should be in the range of 36% to 36.5%, an increase from 35.7% in 2016. This increase in net revenues coupled with the increase in gross profit will generate positive income from operations.

Before we move to questions, I would ask that our shareholders beyond to look out for their 2017 proxy materials. We have a number of important matters on the ballet including the election of two new board members and authorization for reverse split of Ironclad shares. Please be sure to return your balance as currently as possible.

At this time, I'd like to open the floor for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question today from Louie Toma with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Louie Toma

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my call.

Jeffrey Cordes

Hey, Louie.

Louie Toma

Hi. I just had a couple questions. So just if you could give us a little bit more insight on Grainger, you said it was flat this quarter. Can you give us your thoughts on what you think growth from that channel could be for 2017 for the year?

Jeffrey Cordes

Yes. Again first of all – again you have to remember the last two – we had a huge rollout in the first quarter and actually some are in the second quarter. So now it's really happening, you're getting regular online business that's growing every week and we love that I mean, and so again well it’s not higher than last year the fact that it's all coming under regular basis tells them how fast we're ramping up.

I think we've talked before that we feel we're probably I don't know 70% converted somewhere in that range right now. So we expect again that we will continue to growth from Grainger. There's a lot of areas we haven't touched still. We have a long way to go I think on the – we got the mechanics glove in a lot of areas well done. But I think we have a lot of opportunities as well on the oil and gas side.

And again, you have to remember two – we talked about the – in the Industrial segment, I think we had about $1 million of closures this quarter at distributors that obviously included Grainger. So we see some really good growth, I don't want to go exact numbers, but I think we see strong growth coming – continue to come in Grainger. We certainly haven't tapped out Grainger in anyway.

Louie Toma

Got it. That's helpful. And just international versus domestic, I know your international was down because of POH, but can you tell us what the mix is between the two segments?

Jeffrey Cordes

I'm sorry. Say it again one more time. You cut out there for a second.

Louie Toma

Sorry, what's the mix between international and domestic revenues?

Jeffrey Cordes

Yes. Probably – I guess right now about 30, 70, but I want to go back and just make sure that for sure, that’s not on top of my head, but I'll clarify and come back to you on that one. I don't have it right in front of my face right now.

Louie Toma

Okay. I appreciate that. And then about the POH and the timing of what's going on there, you said it should be completed this quarter. Do you have any sense or what product line, how much share you'll get after they're done with their analysis of what they're doing, and what we get a ramp from your initial channel fill when they start their new line up, what are your thoughts on that?

Jeffrey Cordes

Well I don't have a crystal ball. I mean obviously, we've been an important part of the Bunnings equation for a long time. We’ve heard nothing, but positive comments on Bunnings and I know our folks are working as hard as they can; our team is working hard and make sure they're ready.

So from a standpoint of whatever happens, obviously they have to restock their shelves, Bunnings has to restock their shelves. So we would see a bump from that standpoint as to say whether you are going to – everything you had before or more or less, I don't have a crystal ball. I think we've got a really good lineup. I think we're very competitive and we price ourselves extremely competitively to make sure that there's no surprises.

Our supply chain has done a good job of driving cost out to make us competitive. But beyond that, I can't tell you more now. I think we're optimistic. I think we have a lot to offer and a lot of new things that we never had before. We really never went in with a lot of leathers and things like that and we walked in with more products this year than ever before. So I think we have some great opportunity there. But beyond that Louie, we’ll have to wait and see.

Louie Toma

Got it, okay. That’s helpful. And just lastly, can you elaborate on the gross margin? You mentioned that it was down because of mix, can you just give us a little bit more details on what – was there higher margin products that were down or just give us a little bit more detail on how the mix affected the gross margins? Thank you. That's all I have.

Jeffrey Cordes

Sure. I think a little bit – again, hardware normally historically carries a little higher margin. I think that got here a little bit, that was one of the pieces. I think it was just a little bit a mix on some of the industrial side too. We had a couple different products that whatever reasons seem to move heavily at the end of the quarter and I think that was another piece of it. So that there wasn’t any perfect glamour reason, but I think those two areas that one being hardware and the other being just some of the mix on the industrial side was a little bit lighter in margin than historically we've seen.

Louie Toma

Great, thanks guys. I appreciate it.

Jeffrey Cordes

Thank you.

We will now go to Ron Chez is a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Bill inventory is very high relative to sales. Are you ever going to bring that number down consistent with sales and better your cash position?

William Aisenberg

Yes, Ron. Inventory is down about $0.75 million from December 31 of 2016, while it still a bit higher than we’d like. We do have a target inventory number about another $0.75 million down from there. Now that will obviously change at different times a year, and the different quarters from that at different inventory levels.

But we are laser focused on inventory and what we need to do to take it down. And obviously, we’re much [indiscernible] our sales team to sell pockets in the warehouse and bringing in product obviously as – from the factories. It is trending in the right direction and like I said we’re down about $0.75 million less than three months ago.

Unidentified Analyst

And you do have goals to make it better?

William Aisenberg

Yes, we do. We have targets numbers that we should for internally and I would – it came as well aware of what those targets are.

Unidentified Analyst

And with respect to product and inventory maybe the Company has too many products?

William Aisenberg

I guess that’s a subjective answer, subjective question. I mean obviously, as our customer base continues to grow, there will be certain variations, for instance our EXO products. We originally started with 17 different gloves in our EXO program and we are now up to approximately 90 different gloves now, it's moved into different categories also from EXO was designed as a retail product, but when you brining into the industrial segment and also the international segment.

As Jeff mentioned before, you will have to possibly do gloves to fit those segments a little bit better. So we're not building product just for the sake of building product or building products, fit for a specific demand or purpose for a given customer. And obviously any product we're not just buying and to putting it on the shelf, we’ll always build and probably shelf when there's a known demand.

Unidentified Analyst

Any problem with ops lead inventory?

William Aisenberg

No and actually we have a good reserve on the books [indiscernible] and new auditors look at that reserve at every interim period and year end and to be honest with you they keep proposing and believe of reserve done inventory. So I think as long as BDO is comfortable with it, I think we are too.

Unidentified Analyst

Is this number net of that reserve? Yes, it has to be. Right?

William Aisenberg

Yes. The number is net in the reserve and the reserve on the books currently is about – well above $190,000.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I'm sorry, I see it, I apologize, I see it, okay. And are you making any effort to get these deposits back and then I'll ask Mr. Cordes a question.

William Aisenberg

Yes. The deposits are after the vendors we've been dealing with for a long time, a good piece of those deposits are actually tied with the fabric that they're holding for us. So as we utilize that fabric, the deposit numbers going to come down.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I didn't hear the numbers Jeff and I just listened to what you said, I would think business was great, you have spectacular results and so many things going on. The problem is it never produces profits?

Jeffrey Cordes

First of all, good afternoon, Ron and I think we've been pretty clear of that. Again as we go through the year, we expect a double-digit growth and it will result in bottom line operating earnings later this year. We obviously run a little better this time a year, we're working on getting that number up. It doesn’t help when we have issues like POH, but again the fact the like as well. So we're watching where we are spending SG&A, it's focused on selling. And we're doing and kind of cut our expenses, so we expect to be profitable this year, absolutely to be profitable this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's assume you've got to $28 million or north of $28 million, if you did some back of the envelop numbers with gross margin and existing cost, if you got to $40 million, $35 million to $40 million the earnings are still relatively small as a percentage of sales. And just in total with regard to earnings per share, it just isn't good enough?

Jeffrey Cordes

Well, from our perspective I think Ron we've talked about before, we said it probably to $40 million to $50 million is targeting into the operating margins in the 10% range and we think we are obviously going to ramp from there. So again that's a decision you have to make as a shareholder, but we believe from that standpoint we start to drive significantly more value to the bottom line as those numbers start to come on.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one more thing about that, but let's assume you're number 10% on $40 million would be $4 million of operating or pretax income and that would still only be what would that be, that would be maybe $0.05 a share, $0.04 a share in operating income and that's a hell of a long way – away on sales. My point is it's a nice sounding story, but the results aren't there and maybe on behalf of shareholders you've got to consider strategic alternatives with regard to how to deliver results for shareholders and I'm sure you're trying to do that.

Jeffrey Cordes

Look, you well know that there's a lot of other things going on whether it would be driving sales through other channels or driving sales through M&A, there is a variety of things going. I'm not going to see today and tell you I'm trying to do a massive expense reduction, we think that business that sales side will pay for itself as from an investment standpoint. And we want to be conservative you rather under promise and over deliver.

So again we feel those numbers are our doable this time. You also know with income here for those numbers. We came for much larger numbers and we expect down the fact they will come, but I'm not going to over promise right now. We've got to do one step at a time.

We certainly had a – last year we did a lot of things from a revenue perspective to drive revenues, clearly we had to replace existing business that wasn’t sustainable, didn't make anybody feel good about that. But the point was that we did drive that. So we’re hopeful that later on to go through the year some of those things we will see again.

Unidentified Analyst

You got to make sure that you're not too dependent on Grainger I know it's a very large customer we have spread that out?

Jeffrey Cordes

That's absolutely look – that is why Ron’s here and we're working feverishly define other companies along with Grainger in good growth, so same thing on the retail side, even in the international side. And that’s why you’ve got three legs and to your point about inventory that's one of things we have to watch everyday because we have a variety of products and more products and we don't put something in unless we absolutely have a customer for it.

And then on top of that you are right, the inventory was high, we did it as we talked about a year ago and six months ago for Grainger’s specifically and answer one more question on Bill side is there was a place for inventory is a little high right now. It would be on the oil and gas side because we're hopeful that business continues to start to come back and rejuvenate we'll be in a good position of assuming it does. Otherwise we’ll continue to work that inventory down. That would be the one side where I’d say we're a little steep in inventory in there.

William Aisenberg

For you last thing please maintain your focus on the responsibility to shareholders to deliver some value, you came here three years ago and the stock was $0.20 a share and today it's virtually the same. Okay. I know that doesn't please, you maybe – you would consider demonstrating your confidence by purchasing stock in the aftermarket.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, sir.

William Aisenberg

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we will go to Ben Padnos with DONE! Ventures. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Padnos

Good afternoon, Jeff and Bill.

Jeffrey Cordes

Hey, Ben.

William Aisenberg

Padnos, how are you?

Benjamin Padnos

I am doing all right. Thank you. So like Ron I always appreciate the upbeat sentiment and it does sound like the international is the primary reason for a softer quarter than we'd all like to see. Can you just talk a little bit about what you're seeing from an M&A standpoint? We've talked probably for years now about whether the acquirer or the acquiree. I think there's some people think about the potential acquiree, I think you guys have presented more that where the acquirer, what are you seeing and what can you talk about today?

Jeffrey Cordes

My job is to worry about where I can go find something to buy and I have a board and proper board besides the other side of that equation. From an acquirer standpoint, as you already know, but we've looked at a significant variety of different companies out there. There are some I think that potentially shortly we have a real opportunity to go do something with.

It's been a long road, we're trying to find something of a specific size in nature that fits in and that’s kind of a tuck-in deal. And I think you talked about this before too, that the first one is always the toughest to do. I try to make all constituents happy, so that's still say top of mind in fact we've had discussions with a couple of companies in the last two weeks, so it just continues to work on that path and hopeful later on this quarter early next quarter, we have some good news to talk about on that front.

Benjamin Padnos

Got it. And do you care to talk a little bit, I was personally pleased to see just some new blood on the Board of Directors, do you care to comment just a little bit about the two new proposed additions to the Board?

Jeffrey Cordes

Look Emmett and Bob both have great backgrounds, [indiscernible], very eager to help, very eager to engage and be involved and be active board members, not taking anything way from the prior two gentlemen who are stepping down, we can't thank them enough for the service they've done, everything done for the Company.

But again, one of the objectives here as we get out with the board is to find other folks who can bring value, Bob being a long time merchant, Emmett being a long time capital markets guy. I think both those guys bring great value to us. So we're very much looking forward to having them and having them contribute and be actively involved with our management and what we're trying to do.

Benjamin Padnos

Great. Well that's it for me. Looking forward to the next quarter update.

Jeffrey Cordes

Thank you, sir. Appreciate it.

Operator

And we'll now take a question from Mike Andrew is the Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, gentlemen, good afternoon. I’ve just taken my phone off speaker. Ben [indiscernible] a little bit with question about the board, but one other – just as one other question real quick, the $28 million that you're saying you can achieve topline full-year, does that include anything from Performance On Hand?

Jeffrey Cordes

Yes, we've included something from Performance On Hand, absolutely yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Would it include sales similar to the 2016 levels from Performance On Hand?

Jeffrey Cordes

Look, I will tell you that I would – we’ll not get into that conversation too much. I think the answer is we have enough different pieces and things in the fire that we feel comfortable we can achieve that number when and where it comes from. So at this point – and again – the other problem is other people listen to these phone calls and so I really don't want to be talking about what we do or don't do from a specific customer. I think it's a little dangerous, happy to talk offline, but just prefer not to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. Understood. That concludes my questions, guys. Thanks.

Jeffrey Cordes

Good. Thank you.

End of Q&A

And that will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeff Cordes for any additional or closing remarks.

Jeffrey Cordes

Thank you again for everyone joining us. On behalf of our management team, we want to thank you for your continued support and participating in today’s call. Our next financial reporting for the quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2017 is tentatively scheduled for August 14, 2017. Please note this date in your calendar and schedules and we actually hope you have a great week.

Thank you very much. That does conclude our conference for today. I’d like to thank everyone for your participation.

