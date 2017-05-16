Cardiome Pharma's (CRME) CEO Bill Hunter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cardiome Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:CRME)

Bill Hunter

Thanks very much. I will try and keep the call concise for change. If we go over, it won’t be, because I’ve been rambling too much, I don’t think. It will just be because there is an awful lot of material here, there is a lot going on at Cardiome, right now, and I happen to think almost all of this positive. So as we transition into 2017, I think we’re finally starting to recognize the benefits of many of the efforts that we’ve had in 2015 and 2016. For example, last year, we filed an NDS for BRINAVESS in Canada and built out a small Canadian sales force to begin promoting AGGRASTAT.

In Q1, Health Canada approved BRINAVESS, and as a result, our new force is now being trained on BRINAVESS formally and the product will be launched in Canada as early as next month. In 2017, we anticipate filing for both XYDALBA and TREVYENT in Canada. And so with those two filings, I think we really will be on the verge of building out a significant hospital products business with meaningful growth potential over the next 10 years in Canada.

XYDALBA was officially launched in France, meaning that the three major EU countries that we have under license from Allergan, Germany, UK and France, are now up and running. We expect further XYDALBA launches as we move forward in the Nordics and Benelux later in the year.

TREVYENT continues to progress towards commercialization as well. Recently SteadyMed received a favorable rolling from USPTO and had a successful equity financing. Well not directly applicable to us, a strong SteadyMed means that their U.S. program is on track. And since we will be using that U.S. filling as basis for our European filing, this is good news for Cardiome. We anticipate filing TREVYENT in the EU before the end of 2017. You will recall that we have the rights to TREVYENT throughout Europe that meaning the EU 40, Canada and the Middle East.

XYDALBA is rolling out as expected. We had factored in no revenues for Q1 as the first six months in EU hospital sales is all about detailing the hospitals, getting buy-in on the product from physicians and getting in the queue for pharmacy committee meetings in order to get the drug on formulary. I’ll present the detailed update later as to what this looks like in each country, but we are very pleased with our progress thus far. In fact, the early adopting hospitals are already ordering now in Q2, and it appear that the drug is being used clinically as it is purchased, i.e. it doesn’t appear perhaps due to price that these are actual stocking orders, but they’re clinical orders.

Our annual revenue targets are unfolding exactly as expected. Our guidance for 2017 revenues is $28 million to $30 million. As we have discussed previously, we expect to one-year dip in AGGRASTAT revenues due to global inventory management issues in Middle East. However, the addition of XYDALBA revenues and other expansion efforts will more than cover this, and contribute to double-digit revenue growth once again in 2017. A quick work on those quarterly revenues, I’ve mentioned this many times. But this quarter really highlights that the timing of a large distributor order can in fact artificially effects Q-over-Q revenues. These smooth out over the course of the year, which is exactly why we focus on annual targets. This quarter is a classic example of that. In Q1 2016, the entire $1.7 million annual Chinese distributor order, which recognized as our partner Eddingpharm was launching AGGRASTAT at that time. As a result, Q1 2016 was $7 million and artificially higher than expected.

Obviously, if you analyze that number that would lead to $28 million year, which we didn't do or here was $25 million. This year the exact opposite happened. The Chinese order, which is of similar magnitude, slightly bigger but a similar magnitude, will now be spread out over couple of quarters, Q2 and Q3. And as a result, Q1 2017 appears artificially weak, even though we expect to reach $28 million in annual sales this year, so keep that in mind.

2017's XYDALBA revenue is weighted towards Q3 and Q4 as more hospitals are signed up and revenue start to build. And so 2018 is shaping up very well from a full year XYDALBA sales momentum and perspective. And with TREVYENT coming onboard towards the end of that year, 2019 is looking promising as well. With the recent influx of non-dilutive capital from CRG and a strong business development pipeline, the future of Cardiome I think is looking really bright.

So with that, I will turn it over to Jennifer to discuss the financials and then we'll dig in further.

Jennifer Archibald

Thank you, Bill and good afternoon everyone. I will provide some highlights from our 2017 first quarter financial results, details of Cardiome's 2017 first quarter financial results, press release and a replay of this conference call will be available later today on our Web site at cardiome.com. Amounts unless specified otherwise are expressed in U.S. dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States of America.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $5.2 million compared to revenue of $7.1 million for three months ended March 31, 2016. As Bill mentioned, the year-over-year decrease in revenues was due to the timing of distributor sales. During the three months ended March 31, 2016, we recorded revenue of $1.7 million from an annual order to a distributor. The annual order for 2017 from that distributor will be split into two orders, and we expect both to be shipped and recorded by the third quarter of this year. The first quarter 2017 unfolded as we expected and we are looking forward to seeing the uptake of XYDALBA sales in the latter half of 2017.

Gross margins for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 68.5% compared to 79.9% for the same period in 2016. The drop in gross margin was a result of customer mix, a significant portion of our sales in the first quarter was through distributor lower margins.

Selling general and administration expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $8.2 million compared to $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The increase is due to expansion of our direct sales force in Europe and other costs related to the launch of XYDALBA, and to initiation of a small Canadian sales force. There was also a large stock-based compensation recovery that was recorded in the first quarter of 2016 as compared to a stock-based compensation expense in the first quarter of 2017.

For the remainder of the year, Cardiome expects SG&A to show marginal increases on a quarter-over-quarter basis as the Company continues to build commercial support and regulatory functions required for the advancement of current and pipeline products. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with cash of $19.4 million, including $2.8 million of restricted cash. The cash burned this quarter is heavier than normal due to the timing of inventory production and payments of usual expenses. We expect the quarterly cash burn to decrease for the remainder of the year.

Earlier today, we announced we amended the terms of our loan agreement with CRG manage funds, which now provide Cardiome with up to $50 million of available borrowing capacity. We began our relationship under the premise that CRG would offer a platform to scale with our growing business, and we are pleased that CRG is increasing its investments alongside our significant progress. It is important for us to have financial arrangements in place and ready to fund business development activities. Our current cash balance together with expected future cash inflows and the sales of our products, proceeds from the amended CRG term loan and other financing vehicles available to us, will be sufficient to finance our operational plans beyond the next 12 months.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hunter

Thanks, Jennifer. I know everyone is interested in how things are going with the XYDALBA launch, so let’s take a look at. As we described, hospital sales process, particularly in Europe, is somewhat protracted sequence. The sales process begins pretty much like any other drug product by presenting XYDALBA to the KOLs in the local infectious disease physicians to get their buy-in on the product. Once those local physician and advocates are on-site the product is then presented to hospital for potential inclusion in the hospital formulary.

So if you look at the boxes, you can see that in UK, for example, 221 hospitals have been targeted for XYDALBA, 87 hospitals in France and about 50 in Germany, thus far. These are primarily large academic institutions where we believe the highest probability of success lies and where there are the highest patient volumes. With the UK being a smaller geographic territory to cover, we can target both larger and smaller centers which explains the higher number there; while in Germany and France, are first way interacted really strictly at the largest volume institutions.

Much of this initial work has already been done. The drug has been presented to a large number of hospitals and is now working its way through the formulary inclusion process. We are now waiting in the approval queue at more than 300 hospitals across these three countries. More than 90% of the P&T committee meetings are already on the calendar and will occur within this calendar year.

XYDALBA interest levels are as high as can be evidence by the very high conversion rate of hospital targeting to entering the formulary approval process. The small number of hospitals have already completed entire cycle; we now have 21 hospitals that are able to order product; that number will continue to grow throughout the year and some hospitals are starting to order now. So as you can see, a bunch of formulary meetings will occur each quarter; we’ll get more and more of those that we’re able to go; get more and more hospitals on-board and then we’ll recognize sales from an ever increasing number of hospitals, which is why Q3 and Q4 is really where we’ll start to see the traction.

So I don’t want to read anything into it, because it’s far too early to do that. But somebody on the line is going to ask me anyway. So what is going on so far? Well, for logistical reasons, we’ve only been able to supply in the UK; Germany and France are coming online very soon, and by that I mean in dates. And over the last couple of days, we’ve been shipping over $10,000 a day to UK hospitals as they come online.

And from what we have seen so far, this appears to be actual product use. We don’t believe that people are stocking this product, probably, because it is quite expensive and so they don’t want it to sit on the shelf. And as many of you know, it’s always difficult to tease out those early sales, because you wonder what stocking and what is actual use; really small sample size so far; but it appears that the people are ordering right now are ordering it to use and ordering it to administer patients and are not stocking it on the shelf. So I think we’ll probably find that whatever our sales rate is, it's probably close to what our usage rate is. But we’ll see as it goes along.

In summary, I don’t think there is any reason to believe, at this point in time, that our 2017 target is unrealistic; we’ve got a lot of hospitals signed up; everybody is going formulary, which is great and we’re starting to get on formularies, but by that we’re really pleased so far. I also want to take a couple of minutes to convey the results of some recent publicly available clinical data on XYDALBA that was presented recently at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease, or ECCMID, which was held in Vienna in late-April. There were several actually studies involving Dalbavancin, but there were two that were noteworthy that I just wanted to bring to people's attention and you'll be able to find these online, if you so desire.

As you know, XYDALBA is being positioned primarily as an alternative to Vancomycin, and a lot of effort has gone into identifying the XYDALBA patient profile. So for example, people who could discharged from hospital except for the need for IV antibiotics or patients who might be lost to follow up if discharged to out-patient infusion centers or patients who might be compliance were just like IV drug users or elderly patients. But one other thing to consider is the patient's renal status. Vancomycin is an excellent drug, but it can be hard on patient's renal function, particularly in those who already have compromised kidney function.

So if you look at this abstract pulled results of three Dalbavancin pivotal trails looked at Dalbavancin in renal function. And as you can see, nephrotoxicity rates were lower in patients on Dalbavancin versus patients on Vancomycin for greater than 10 days. If you flip to the next slide, you can take a look at the actual data chart. And you can see a presentation of the data itself for those of you who want to do a deeper dive. No matter how you look at it, whether you look at serious adverse events, these were definitely less frequent with Dalbavancin therapy at around 2% versus 13% on patients with Vancomycin therapy. And what’s respected in nephrotoxicity issues, nephrotoxicity was observed in a little under 4% of patients receiving Dalbavancin versus over 9% of patients receiving Vancomycin. So the drug seems to be a little bit better on the kidneys than other alternatives. This usage of the drug of course is on label.

There are a couple of other studies; there was one other study that I wanted to point out; I do want to mention that this is experimental use; it is not on label it is not intended to be the drug to be used this way. But there are some people looking at Dalbavancin and studying Dalbavancin in the treatment of osteomyelitis. This was an abstract presented just a few weeks ago. Importantly, in the past, previous studies have examined the pharmacokynetics and tolerability of Dalbavancin as a potential treatment for bone infection. A few years ago phase one bone penetration study was done in 30 healthy volunteers to examine the penetration of Dalbavancin into bone.

So patients undergoing electric joint replacement surgery, actually it was 22 knee patients and eight hip patients, received 1,000 milligram single dose of Dalbavancin at various times for up to 14 days prior to surgery. Then when they had their joint replacement surgery, excise the portions of bone more than analyzed to determine the levels of Dalbavancin. And it was found that hip bone levels were observed within 12 hours of administration and were maintained for up to two weeks. This was felt to be sufficient to warrant the study of the drug experimentally an osteomyelitis patients.

So based on this and on some animal studies, Dalbavancin was given to osteomyelitis patients in two doses, 1,500 milligrams on day one and 1,500 milligrams on day eight, and about 59 osteomyelitis patients so far. This is compared to the standard of care treatment, which is typically IV Vancomycin alone, or IV Vancomycin with a switch to either IV nasal aid or IV levofloxacin and that is continued on for a number of weeks often four to six weeks of IV therapy versus obviously eight day of IV therapy in two doses for Dalbavancin.

The primary clinical endpoint in this study was the clinical response at day 48 and the secondary endpoints involved tolerability of the drug. Dalbavancin was very well tolerated in this group. And one can appreciate that this dosing regimen could have certain advantages to patients. You’re shortening the treatment course to eight days as opposed six to eight weeks and you’re talking about administering the drug twice versus administering the drug daily over many weeks at a time.

I will point you to disclaimer again at the bottom of the slide. This drug is not approved to declare safe and effective for the treatment of osteomyelitis and this is in no way any recommendation drug should be used this way. So what did the investigators find when they looked at the patients? You can see the primary endpoint once again was clinical cure rate at day 42, 54 patients have reached that point so far and 54 out of 54 met the definition of clinical care at day 42. If you look a little further out by day one, that was 50 out of 54, two of those failures were in determinant, two of them were outright failures; on the right hand side you can see the results for the standard-of-care; there’re obviously many much bigger studies that you can use to determine how Vancomycin cures.

But I think what you can see is that the drug so far in this experimental population has looked really, really good and this was data that was most encouraging. Again, osteomyelitis is not an indication in European label and I do want to point out that there is no current plans to complete the studies required that would be needed to add this to the label. But it certainly speaks to the drugs ability to work in grand positive infectious.

Moving on to Canada, I think we really are starting to build an acute care hospital business in Canada here. In Q1, BRINAVESS was approved by Health Canada, and I think this was really a significant internal development milestone for Cardiome. So for a number of people who’ve been here a long time, it was a really big deal. Last year we formed a small Canadian sales force to launch AGGRASTAT in the hopes of boosting Canadian sales of AGGRASTAT. It had never really been promoted in Canada and Medicare was experiencing success quarter-on-quarter launching at or re-launching it really into the U.S. So we felt that there was potential there and worth building a sales force. But we were also anticipating that 2017 BRINAVESS launch, an approval was possible.

And since then, we obviously in first quarter, got approval for BRINAVESS. And just last week, the sales force was trained on the drug; supply will be ready in June and we should be launching this drug into the sales force we already have in early June; I think the opportunity gets even more interesting when you consider that NDS submissions both XYDALBA and TREVYENT are expected before the end of this year; so drugs three and four of the Canadian pipeline are already pretty much ready-to-go; XYDALBA is going to be more a Q3 event; TREVYENT will probably be a late Q4 event; but these submissions are in the near future. As David Dean will speak to later, we’re continuing to be aggressive on drug and licensing opportunities. And we expect that this Canadian pipeline will grow even further.

After pull of that last statement, this morning, we announced that we had expanded our loan agreement with CRG out of Boulder, Colorado, in a competitive transaction that was brokered by Piper Jaffray. We reached the conclusion that the partner we already have was the partner that we wanted. And just on a personal note, I just want to say that when we first singed up with CRG, our decision was based on their willingness to take risk, their desire to grow with us and their track record for continuing to provide capital to their investment companies that we're executing on their business plans. At the signing of the initial agreement, Luke Duster and Cameron Hui had assured us that if we were able to continue to find assets like XYDALBA and TREVYENT, when the time came to add to that portfolio, they will be there for us.

Lots of lenders say that, but not many of them actually live that. True to their words, CRG has been there for Cardiome. And as Jen alluded to, I'm happy to announce that we now have access to up to $30 million in additional capital, non-dilutive capital to continue to grow our business. Right now, we find ourselves with a number of really exciting business development opportunities that we think could accelerate the Cardiome business plan.

And so, at this point, I'll let Jennifer speak to the actual terms of the CRG loan and then David will speak to the different opportunities that we are looking at.

Jennifer Archibald

Thanks Bill. The amended agreement provides Cardiome with up to $50 million of available borrowing capacity. Under the terms of the original term loan, CRG has provided $20 million to us last year. On the effective date of this amended agreement, CRG provided an additional $10 million to us. Two additional tranches of $10 million each are available to the Company such as the current condition. The loan has an interest only period to March 31, 2020 with an extension to maturity available upon achievement of certain revenue milestones. The loan matures on March 31, 2022, so it's actually five years.

With that, I will turn the call over to David.

David Dean

Thanks Jen. I think that the CRG's amendment is a very important catalyst for our BB pipeline. We’ve seen momentum across the pipeline and negotiations since our year end call early in March. So I think it was important to strengthen our balance sheet at this time. Although, the timing and the probability of success of any of these negotiations is very difficult to predict, and we're very excited about the opportunities that we’ll see and we're currently negotiating.

So some of these are class leading medicines, either their phase three data suggests that they could become a new standard of treatment or these drugs are already in the market in the U.S. and they're doing very well. We found that our license of XYDALBA, about a year ago, was a catalyst moment for Cardiome, licensers have at looked to that very differently since we did that. XYDALBA is clearly a very valuable program, and I stated to pay $675 million for it. And I would say that many of the assets that we're negotiating for right now are of similar quality.

These programs all have at least phase three data, and we’re not looking at any phase two assets, and most of them have completed their entire phase three program, some have already been filed for approval in the territories that we’re renegotiating and others are already approved but not yet launched. And we're also looking at more than one asset that has already been commercialized, and Cardiome would take over those efforts. So it's important to note that all of these programs that we are looking at are also strategic to us, and none of them are outside of our call point. We’re looking at multiple antibiotics, there is some pain medicine, which we think would be a really great addition for us given the frequency that pain medicines are used in the hospital plus there is other acute care indications, I think would all fit nicely into our existing call point.

And our usual strategy is to start discussing European rights and then expand discussions to include Canada. And as typical for most of what we're negotiating for right now, but I think it's also worthy of saying that we are negotiating or some assets that would be for our Canadian force only, so the business to build that strategy continuing to go well. We might bring in a new indication or two, but we would not need to materially change make-up our sales force. So the incremental cost of sales should remain very low for us. Again, I can’t overstate the importance of this morning’s amendment with CRG to our BD efforts. We’re negotiating for some very exciting assets and a stronger balance sheet and only assist with coming to definitive terms on some of these.

And I think it’s also a useful time to give an update on TREVYENT. This should be a very exciting year for TREVYENT as well. Last week, some of you might have noticed that SteadyMed reiterated that it expects to file its NDA in Q2 of this year. That has become a near-term event and we believe that it won’t take us long after that for us to reformat their NDA and file our MMA requesting approval of TREVYENT in Europe. But as Bill mentioned earlier, we also expect to file the NDS for TREVYENT in Canada before year-end at this time.

One of the reasons we’re still excited about TREVYENT is that it really is very easy to identify who the target patient is. Whereas simply the first target marketed those patients who are currently taking Ostinol, which most people on the call will recognize as branded as Remodulin remodel. TREVYENT has proposed to be a significantly more patient friendly way to administer Ostinol. And if you look at the size of the target market defined by current Remodulin remodulent sales that was over $600 million in 2016, about 25% of that amount was outside of the U.S., which of course aligns with our territories under license from SteadyMed.

So first target market easily exceeds $125 million. But the market should be a lot larger than that, because we believe that there are significant number of additional eligible patients who would otherwise be receiving Ostinol. But for various reasons that -- importantly, we believe are addressed by TREVYENT, are not taking it. Therefore, we expect that TREVYENT will capture a percentage of the patients who are currently receiving Remodulin, but also that TREVYENT will penetrate the segment of patients who are eligible for treprostinil but for various reasons are currently choosing not to take it. So even though the target market is already very large and should be easily addressable, we think that the market will ultimately prove to be a lot larger than that then that defined by current Remodulin sales.

And you can imagine the sales leverage that TREVYENT would have since under 15% of the eligible patients are driving the market to over $600 million right now, when we take a high percentage of patients outside of those currently receiving drug to produce a large amount of additional revenue. And that’s why we’re so excited about this program and why the MMA and NDS that we expect to file later on this year, are important to Cardiome.

And I think with that, I’ll turn it back to you quickly, Bill.

Bill Hunter

Thank you. And as we continue to roll out more trials, I’m pleased to announce that effective tomorrow, [Justin Renz] will be joining our management team as CFO of Cardiome. In less than five years, Cardiome has gone from eight employees with royalties on one product to 128 employees around the world with multiple products and sales in over 60 countries.

As we become more and more complicated as a business, we felt the need to grow our management team as well. Jennifer Archibald has done a tremendous job stepping into the CFO role and guiding us to where we are now. She will now assume the title of Chief Business Operations officer and will be primarily responsible for driving operational excellence in the organization as our business continues to embark on a path of extensive and rapid growth. She want to share alignment across the organization with our corporate goals and will also be responsible for the internal audit and risk management functions in addition to other operational functions in the business.

So this is not a replacement, it's an addition. We're starting to build out our capability here. I have known Justin for a long time. I will let him to give his background on the call. But I sat on the board of the company that he was CFO of and two other of my Cardiome board members, Mark Oregano and Jim Jose, have direct experience with Justin as well. He's been in this role in multiple companies previously. He is imminently qualified and has significant experience in capital raising and in public markets. And importantly, I think he will be based in the Eastern United States where most of our shareholder base resides. I think that we have tremendous addition to our team and Justin if you wouldn’t mind just perhaps giving a little bit of your background and for the folks on the call who may not know you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Bill. And I'm delighted to be joining the Cardiome team as Global CFO. I began my career at Arthur Andersen in 1993 in the audit practice and after I earned my CPA designation for past 20 plus years, I've been focused on life science companies and their development, working in organizations of all various stages, sizes and geographic locations. Cardiome is poised for success and today we took our next step to be amended and expanded CRG agreement, which Jen and David spoke to earlier. With this additional capital leverage we gained today, I look forward to assisting the team in future deal makings and financings.

Cardiome has really strong Canadian roots and an expanding European presence in my opinion is very under-appreciated story. I felt my background was a good match as I have experienced working in Ottawa, Vancouver and Geneva and most recently as Bill alluded to, I was a U.S. CFO and has had headquarters in Massachusetts where I had a lot of interaction with investors, investor relations, public relations and west bankers, et cetera. So in summary, I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to assist Cardiome as we build our global organization, adding new products innovative new offerings for our sales force and really looking forward to expanding a great team. So thank you Bill, I'll turn the call back over to you.

Bill Hunter

Thanks Justin. And finally, the summary slide, thank you for hanging in. And just so that we cover yet one more topic before we end up. Obliviously, it's been a very busy start to 2017 for Cardiome. I think the fact that the issues that we're talking about be they, enhancing the balance sheet, enhancing the management team, launching products, building sales forces in multiple jurisdictions, a lot of really important things are happening. But in addition to everything we talked about, we did also meet with the FDA back a few weeks -- about a week ago, I guess. The purpose of that meeting was to present the findings from our recently completed animal studies and to discuss potential paths forward.

What we learned from the animal studies is that there doesn't appear to be any obvious benefit to changing the dosing parameters of the drug. And so given that, it seems prudent to continue with the dosing schedule that we know best and have the most information on; that one obviously being the one that's been used clinically and over 30,000 patients now. At the meeting, it was agreed by all parties that no additional animal studies appeared to be warranted. We have gotten our munis back from the FDA, and it appears that there is no need for us to continue looking at preclinical studies with respect to the drug.

The FDA has asked us at this point to take all the clinical data that we have compiled, including the spectrum study in Europe, which I believe is close to 2,000 patients enrolled and submitted under our R&D -- under our IND -- so there can be duly considered by them. We will then need approximately 60 days after that submissions, so roughly 60 days from now to discuss what path forward, if any, will be available to BRINAVESS.

Really from our perspective, the clinical performance of the drug has been excellent; the real world efficacy rates have been quite that higher than the clinical trials would have anticipated; the safety profile in the real world now and in tens of thousands of patients has been very, very good; and clearly, the risk management approach that we have taken and the way that we are training physician users appears to be quite effective and ensuring that only the appropriate patients are getting drug. We are not seeing patients with advanced heart failure getting the drug and we’re not seeing the issues that can go with that.

What we will do in the next 60 days or whenever we meet with the FDA is we’ll have a discussion about where we go from here once that they have had time to look at all that clinical data and analyze it. Our last submission for the last meeting over a thousand pages long, so there is a lot of material to go through and look at. Someone is going to ask me what this means, and I will answer that question now. The best that I can tell you is that we think we are no longer required to do anymore animal studies. What we don’t have any knowledge of is where the FDA feels what the next steps might be. And as a result, that could range from them not feeling that they wanted to move forward with the drug in clinical patient groups all the way up to us being a physician to re-file our NDA.

So there is a huge amount in there, I would encourage people not to speculate. And I would encourage people to focus on all the other things we did this quarter and in the business that we’re building. And as soon as we have an update from the FDA, I’ll be happy to pass that on.

Just a quick look as we run that down, I think the Canadian approval of BRINAVESS was great; we are now really approved by almost every major regulatory body outside of the United States; we’re in the process of launching that drug; the XYDALBA French launch is in good shape only early metrics that we can look at from XYDALBA are quite promising; we’re getting into a lot of hospitals; hospitals are agreed to take it to formulary, that doesn’t always happen, by the way; a lot of times they may decided that it's just not a drug they’re interested in; so that high hit rate is really great.

We’re starting to get some orders; we’re starting to look a little bit of revenue; I don’t think Q2 is going to be a big XYDALBA revenue quarter for us; but certainly in terms of the timing of things, Q3 and Q4 are really starting to shape up well and that means that as we had into next year, we should be really fully engaged look for other markets to come on board. We do have some another 10 or 12 countries in Europe that we will be starting to access throughout the course of the year, as well. So that’s also good for us. I want to emphasize again that our Q1 revenues are exactly where we expect them to be. This is a business that we forecast annually not hourly and that’s something that we are pretty close on most of the time.

We think that our revenues will be between 28 and 30, so double-digit growth again, and staring to see XYDALBA contribute to that. But as you look at XYDALBA hitting its stride really towards the end of the year and then things like TREVYENT and global expansion, we’re getting very close to starting to build some significant momentum there. We do now have the capital, courtesy of CRG, to add to the portfolio. It's always difficult to forecast when or if deals like that will be consummated. So I'm reluctant to go out on a limb, but I can say that the quality of assets that we're seeing is really, really high and we seem to have locked into this niche of bringing top tiered drugs that potentially from smaller companies would one product portfolios into the European market. And I think we're really excited about what we are seeing.

We’ve built out the management team this quarter. Well, today with the addition of Justin and we now are little bit bigger on the senior team. We've been running around all over the world. We need more hands here on deck and I think Justin will certainly help us with that part. You can probably appreciate how complicated some of this business actually is despite its small size when you think about selling all over the world and you're starting to think about multiple-multiple products are online as well. So I think we're making a ton of progress here. I think this business is really starting to take shape. And hopefully you concur.

And with that, I will turn it over to people on the phone for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir [Operator Instructions]. And your first question will be from David Novak at Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Novak

I'm hopping on from another earnings call, so I apologize if I ask something that was discussed in your early prepared remarks. But first off, congratulations on the credit amendment this morning, that's some great news and just moving on to AGGRASTAT real quick. So I see the timing issue of about $1.7 million in orders since we picked up later in the year that perfectly correlates your results to my estimates, so that's good. However, I wanted to circle back to something we spoke about last quarter and specifically we discussed that there could be some inventory destocking that could play out in the Middle East this year to the tune of $1 million to $2 million. So had we do not start to taking effect, or is that something we're still expecting later in the year?

Bill Hunter

What it will be is that we just don't get the orders from the Middle East, so they already have product. So the forecast that we gave today of kind of 28 to 30 includes the drop off from the Middle East. So that tells you that XYDALBA and some of the other things we're doing, there is enough growth there to overcome that and still grow the business beyond last year's sale. So that number needs to be considered in the context of one year dip in AGGRASTAT.

David Novak

And then quickly moving on to BRINAVESS and the FDA, so I called that you planning to submit a data package under your IND. Would that data package be essentially the same one that you submitted to Health Canada under your NDS?

Bill Hunter

We prepared a lot of things for the FDA meeting. And that included pretty extensive clinical data. The purpose of the meeting was really to discuss the animal data, so that took place. We also had a big clinical submission now that potentially the whole animal thing is behind us now, we will now move on to a clinical discussion. So it will really be the data from spectrum and other things that will be submitted. Your point about the Canadian pieces is relevant but in a different way where we to be invited to resubmit our NDA.

One of the advantages of having gone through the NDS program with Canada is that we have a pretty live document, we just been through that submission and the approval process in Canada. And so that document was submitted last year, I don’t remember the exact time. So we would only really have to update it over the last year or so, and we wouldn’t have to start from scratch, because we already have that. So in the event that we were able resubmit our NDA, we do have a fairly complete document. And so I don’t think it would take us a year to prepare or something like that, it would probably only take a matter of months.

David Novak

And just the last question on that then; so with the NDS package, I mean the fact that Health Canada approved you, I think, speaks to the fact that you’ve really strengthened that package since call it 2010. So I’m just wanted to kind of go over what you’ve built in there. I think you’ve got data from spectrum; it's real life data from the 22,000 or so EU cases; you have data from the handful of independently sponsored studies; and you have that pre-clinical animal hypotension that. Is there anything else that I am missing that you believe is really material to that package?

Bill Hunter

No, not really. I think the big difference between now and years before I joined the Company, that data the initial approval data was 300 patient type studies. Spectrum is now, I believe, almost 2,000 in of itself and then obviously you have the real world data. Since the concern, I guess, is a concern of potential depth or whatever which would not be under reported for obvious reasons. I think we’ve got a pretty good answer as to what looks like because of the 30,000-odd patients treated.

And one of the big concerns with this class of drug is that the possibility of twist out of it on, and we have not had one and still have not had one. And I think that is somewhat unique among the class of drugs that we’re in. If you only have 300 patients, the incidence of these things is somewhat difficult to guesstimate. But as you get into tens of thousands of patients, you really do start to have an understanding of what your baseline side effect profile is. And so I think it’s a pretty compelling clinical regimen itself, but we’ll see that.

David Novak

And then just moving on to XYDALBA real quick. So just wondering, if you continue to hear no rumblings with respect to oritavancin or if there was anything that you might have heard over the last quarter?

Bill Hunter

No, nothing that’s crossed our desk, no. We’ve seen no indication that they’re preparing to launch the data…

David Novak

And then quickly on ESMOCARD, I didn’t really hear you guys touch on it. Can you quickly update us on that how that product is performing?

Bill Hunter

So without going into a long drawn out story, there were some manufacturing and supply issues with the drug that were not Cardiome related. I’ll just leave at that. The drug is now in the process of being supplied. And so I expect that I think our last assessment was by August, we would be back-up and running with that drug.

David Novak

And then just housekeeping question on the Canadian business. So flipping to your slides here, I noticed that you mentioned three MSLs/chems. I think previously, we had four. Do we turn that down a bit or did I just misunderstand that?

Bill Hunter

That was kind of some internal decisions. But we will -- I suspect that as we get towards the end of the year, we'll be up to five.

David Novak

So do you think five is kind of sufficient to run in detail like BRINAVESS, AGGRASTAT, maybe XYDALBA and TREVYENT in the next couple of years, like is five a pretty good number?

Bill Hunter

No, I don't. I think what we want to do with Canada though is pay to play and grow in proportion with our sales. So I think we'll start with five as soon as territories get lucrative enough that we can start dividing them then I think we'll grow as sales grow. I suspect the right number here might be more like between 10 and 15, if we had all four drugs in the bag and we were across the country. But five is kind of where we feel we can get traction and make some money and then add as the economics warrant.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Dave Martin at Bloom Burton. Please go ahead.

David Martin

You're mentioning you're finding a profile of which patients should get XYDALBA. And I'm wondering if you can give us an idea of what percent of patients who get Vancomycin would fall in the category of those that should -- would benefit from XYDALBA?

Bill Hunter

That's a really tough question. I almost answered it by exclusion, which I know is now what you're looking for. So I think the people who are in hospital and are going to be in hospital are probably better off on Vancomycin. And if they're going to be admitted and they're going to be there for a while, clearly the drug is less expensive, and if they have IV access that's great. And the decent percentage of patients would fall into that category later have other medical illnesses or their infection is serious enough that you want to keep them in for observation.

I do think what we're seeing is that the potential patient profile for this drug is bigger than we thought. I don't think we fully appreciated that this drug could be used to as for lack of better term, as a discharged agent. I think we looked it at as something that could be used to prevent admission in the first place, but I think that it's ability to -- as you can see even from the studies we presented, it's not unusual for a Vancomycin patient to be converted to another drug on their way out the door or as part of their treatment regime.

I think there is the potential here for this drug to be used not instead of Vancomycin but as part of the same continuum of care. So the person comes-in you make the Vancomycin decision, they’re in for a few days, they look like they're responding and you can give them the dose of Vancomycin -- of Dalbavancin and send them home. So I don't know how to look at you and say okay, if there is this many Vancomycin patients, what percentage are Dalba eligible, I don't know how to answer that question. But I will say that I think it's a pretty decent percentage could benefit at some point from the drug.

David Martin

Next question, as far as the FDA, how aware are they of your safety in Europe at this point? And do you update them on adverse events on a regular basis, or will the report you submit to them have potential surprises for them?

Bill Hunter

No, we have a requirement to update them immediately about safety issues within hours. So they have a running record of everything that's happened with this drug in Europe. And so there shouldn't be any surprises in there. I don't know how long it has been since they may be looked at it very, very closely. But they have had access to that information on ongoing basis for since the drug has been under IND.

David Martin

I would assume part of your argument that's going to be based on the mortality rate and the serious adverse event rate, these many patients on BRINAVESS versus other modalities for converting AF. How is it stacking up against the other standards of care?

Bill Hunter

It's always difficult to make definitive statements, because often times it's not a fair apples-to-apples comparison. DC Cardioversion, in particular, is used in patients with class 3 and class 4 heart failures to some extent so as Amiodarone and we aren't. And so it's not always appropriate to compare. I would say there is kind of three arguments that I think are important. The first is that converting a patient in severe heart failure is potentially about idea no matter what you use. There is a death rate that's associated with DC Cardioversion or Amiodarone or other drugs in that patient group. And since obviously that was one of the problems we have with our drug in the study that I think speaks to the fact that it might have been patients like that can die from Cardioversion and no matter how we do it, it's not necessarily BRINAVESS specific and it may have to do with their underlying cardiac function and whether or not you actually want to convert that at all with anything.

The second piece I think clinically is just concept of speed being important in terms of stroke risk but also in terms of getting higher conversion rates and keeping people converted. I think one thing about this drug is it does have very nice ability to convert people very quickly as they kind of move over from emergency department. And then the last piece I think has to do with just the overall body of evidence. And if you look at that on a strictly numeric basis, there is no reason to believe that our death rate or serious adverse event rate is higher than any of other drugs being used out there. If anything, numerically, it's lower. But again, we don't always have the most difficult patients. There is nothing that stands out that would suggest our death rate is in any way out of the bandwidth that will be expected.

David Martin

And one last question, with AGGRASTAT, if you take out all the stocking and destocking issues, how is that drug doing year-over-year? Is it stabilized now or would you say looking forward we should continue to model slight decreases?

Bill Hunter

I think the bandwidth around it is getting smaller and smaller. We actually grew AGGRASTAT a tiny bit last year, year-over-year -- yes, on volumes, certainly not on price, but on volumes. So our revenue from AGGRASTAT last year was actually little higher than it was the year before. This year it will fall off because of what we've already discussed. I think it's really quite stable. There will be these little gyrations. But I don’t think they're going to be overly large gyrations. And I don't really see that changing all that much going forward.

David Dean

We view it as a flat, David.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions].

Bill Hunter

Well, if there is nothing more, I'll cut it off. We're coming up close to the hour.

Operator

Go ahead Dr. Hunter.

Bill Hunter

Thank you. I'll cut it off, because we're coming up close to an hour anyways. Thank you to all of you for hanging through the presentation, and we do try to be done faster than that, but there is an awful lot of material to cover this quarter. I think that speaks to the fact that the business really is starting to gain momentum. And importantly, I don't think it's a transient momentum build either or you can see things starting to come out with somewhat regularity over the next two to three years. And so for those of you particularly on the equity side, the time to take three and five year views, I do think this business is starting to build itself towards that as we move forward. So with that, we are all around as always. And if anyone has any questions, please feel free to follow up. And I look forward to next quarter. Thanks very much guys.

