Spine Injury Solutions' (SPIN) CEO Dr. Bill Donovan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Bill Donovan

Good afternoon, I am Dr. Bill Donovan, CEO. Welcome to our Q1 2017 conference call. With me todayMr. John Bergeron, CFO; and Dr. Matt DeGaetano, our Senior VP Sales and Marketing.

Before we get into the Q1 financial numbers, I would like to discus several issues affecting healthcare in general in Spine Injury Solutions in particular. Number one, reimbursement is down for all factors due to the ACA as now Trumpcare. Number two, hospitals have increased competition from physician-owned Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Number three, modest total joints and spine surgery cases now are being done in Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Number four, telemedicine is growing rapidly and was just approved by the Texas legislature this past week.

And finally, today we are going to spend extra time talking about the development of the affiliated doctor networks, because of the things I highlighted above, we feel there is a good opportunity to increase the affiliated doctor network. But let me add, we have no interest in added an affiliate a code for once we start our relationship, we have to be confident that will be long lasting, so while we do have a number of potential affiliate candidates in our data base, our selection process requires much more than desire. The value on care demand also has to work.

I asked Dr. Matt to be on the call today because he has invited me to present a SPIN's affiliate program on his online webinar dated Bulletproof your PI case for chiros and pain doctors on 5/23/17 hosted by Dr. Matt through Personal Injury Institute. Matt will also be on this webinar as a presenter along with me on the May 23rd webinar will be the keynote speaker at the Atlanta seminar a few months back, the nationally recognized colossus speaker James Mathis, a former top executive of State Farm. Jim has expressed interest in helping Quad Video in development and spine entry with development. At the time of our last conference call several weeks ago, I mentioned about opening a new affiliate center in Lubbock, Texas. At the request of one of the large law firms, the local Lubbock newspaper picked up the announcement which has helped us to identify referral sources in the Lubbock area.

We'll show a copy of the Lubbock newspaper article later in the conference call. One last point before we get into the slides, the development of the standardized and scalable affiliate program for expansion will require time and is not going to happen overnight. We developed standardized documentation tools to assist in this development. As you know Spine Injury is a company that helps doctors with turnkey solutions and these are the doctors who treat automobile and work related accidents. We fund procedures and by facilitating early treatment through our affiliated doctors, we believe that health conditions can be prevented from escalating and injured victims can be quickly placed on the road to recovery. Through our affiliate system, we facilitate the doctors to provide reasonable necessary and appropriate treatment to these patients. We assist the centers to provide this treatment and pay the doctors for the fee for the medical procedures they perform.

Next slide, since inception we have funded over 8,500 procedures. We have paid out over $8 million in financing for some 45 million in case procedures and we have collected over 16 million in cash with an additional 6 million pre-paid waiting for settlement. This creates the rate of return approximately 150% calculating in the projected 3 million or what comes into the remaining 6 million. Our hope and desire is to try and attempt the 12 new affiliates over the next 12 months to 18 months because of the changes that we’re seeing happening in healthcare. We’re getting more calls from doctors that we've never had before, so there is a change in the Plainfield of all doctors and practice.

Next slide, I'm going to have John go over the financial snapshot and the numbers and then I’ll comeback both myself and Dr. Matt after John gets through the numbers.

John Bergeron

Thank you, Dr. Donovan. Actually, there was not much change in the first quarter, it was slow quarter -- we had some activity, one of these if you look at the shareholder equity was still at $2.7 million, we had $1.7 million at current assets and $1.6 million in current liabilities. We still have $725,000 to drawn on line should we needed. I will readdress over to you next screen please.

You'll see that in the first quarter we had net revenue of $501,000 with a loss of $49,389. It should be noted that of the $49,389, we had a little over $47,000 in non-cash expenditures, so it's not as bad as it seems. We’ll also noticed that we had a drop in the revenue from Q1, 2017 from 2016 reasons for that is basically the loss of St. Antonio affiliate. You'll notice also that the gross margin was a little bit better in 2017 and 2016 and that’s due to mainly to a little bit higher collection percentage than we’ve had in 2016.

Next slide please, basically, we have $4.2 or $4.3 million of total assets, there is no that much change from the year-end 2016, but I will show you that if you look at the notes payable, we’ve paid off $50,000 in the note payable due to an investor that was at 10% rate. We also -- there is been a question last time about the account receivable reserve and I wanted to kind of bring that you to your attention, at the end of the year we had a reserve of $958,000. At the end of the first quarter, we had a reserve of $907,000, but this basically means is a reserve is what we believe maybe possible you written off.

In Florida, we’ve had a lot of problems so that’s why you see such a large increase, when we write off the Florida receivables that’s the thing there were no longer kind of be collected. It does not go against the financials. It goes against the reserve, so there is no P&L effect. The only P&L effect was with the reserve concerns that bad debt expense. In the first quarter, we took a $40,000 bad debt reserve. So, just if there is any questions please give me a call and I'll be happy to help you with it.

We didn’t have any inventory build up for the Quad Video HALO. We maintain the line of credit. We didn't pay or didn't borrow any additional money from Wells Fargo. Our total stockholders' equity went from $2.7 to $2.665 and that’s about it, I'd like to say it's a very slow quarter.

And with, that I’ll hand it back to Dr. Donovan.

Dr. Bill Donovan

Next slide, I want to show that historical growth with cases and collections, and what has really worked out very well is that the collections in the management of the cases has really worked very well. We live on the collections and we have to remember, we did all the development research with a QVH plus the overhead and most of that was paid with collections. And remember, we started this company back into 2011 with essentially no money. We had a couple small raises with pay down all back. But the affiliate network does work, but here we can see what they have collected over 16 million and there are still additional cases to settle. We have had 4.3% of the cases not collected anything. So, we feel that this is a viable model and this is why we want to pursue and really push the affiliate doctor in network.

Next slide, when we talk about cases and procedures, what we are seeing is the doctors are referring us bigger type cases, which means the patients are having more than one injection, and it's because of the complexity and the type of cases. We prefer to deal with the larger cases, but as you see we have continued to grow both in cases and procedures.

Next slide, this cumulative cases and procedures tells you that we are on the right route. Now here just a couple of notes on the QVH. This is what separates us from our competition. We have a good pattern. We have a good CE mark, it's been all approved and people are gravitating now to video document patients. Can we show the video at the bottom? Can we start out that? We have showed part of this the last time, but we are in the middle of the procedure here and able what I have found with the video what it does, it's safer for the patient on risk management for the doctors providing. So there is a lot of reasons why we want to be aim to the documents, what was done? How it was done in more than one view.

The doctor here is performing a transforaminal nerve block and the needle that's been inserted it comes in at about a 45 degree angle from the site. On the bottom right view you can see the needle there and this has come down to the nerve root, so the doctor talks to the patient that he's getting close and many times it will cause pain which is captured on the audio. So, the audiovisual documentation is important, and when patient has pain on this type of procedure because that is the nerve that's pinched and when you get down in the vicinity of that nerve, it can reduce the pain, which is what we want to do, so we can speck the difference the nerve and the documentation is really good and as the procedure us being done it's being uploaded in the [Indiscernible] to secure HIPPA compliance cloud and that remains there forever.

Now, we can compress it and bring it down and you see this that's with your right L5 nerve block and the patient had a pain because that's the nerve that's pinched. Anytime, the patients will have pain but we block the nerve, we freeze the nerve like with a local anesthetic like what the dentist does. Putting the nerve to sleep, we then say to the patients as the pain in your hip and leg gone away and usually they'll say yes, so we know we're at the right level. If the patient says no, I'm still having that pain down the leg and hip it's very easy to do another injection and nerve block at the level above or below. This is why you want the patient awake. You don't want the patient asleep because the patient is working with you to help us provide the correct diagnosis.

Next slide, we want to spend some time now on the affiliate program and it's obviously dealing with doctors, you can even deal with physical therapists depending on the state. We only want to deal with doctors who are very good, have a clean record and doctors who understand and should be able to generate new revenue center with increased cash per month. If there is not an MD or a DO we can help partner up with the doctor through a different method and this will vary from state to state.

One of the things, next slide, one of the things that I've been working with Dr. Matt is there's a lot of doctors out there that have a large number of patients and they can be chiropractors, they can pain directors, they can orthopedic surgeons. And what we’re seeing, we’re getting calls now and Matt I'm wondering if you can say some words about your webinar. What differences have you noticed in the last six months in dealing with doctors on the other end, and this could be doctors in West Texas, they could be in Tennessee, there could be what are use -- what are you feeling and finding with your webinars in the response?

Dr. Matt DeGaetano

Good morning afternoon everyone. Thanks for the opportunity to explain a few things today. To answer to your question Bill, one of the things that I'm seeing is that there are a lot of net working developments that are going on. So, there is groups of multiple practices that are kind of collaborating and obviously the Quad Video HALO offers a very unique tool for these providers to establish some traction, but as well as accurate key settlements. And so, we’re seeing a lot so pertaining to webinars, we’re seeing more and more doctors looking for education, but as well as strategic relationships and various markets from California to Tennessee to New York and all the way down through Florida. And we have multiple large group practices that are now we’re in dialogue with them as we speak because they are looking for these tools.

And so they’re looking for a unique relationship with Quad Video HALO and SPIN as they would embark as the deeper approach, but we’re also speaking with some of the local colleges for chiropractic as well as other groups that have large hospital networks. And so, it's kind of a mix of opportunity but for the webinar we have a over 200 practices that have registered over the last few webinars and they are now engaging with deeper conversation about how to strengthen their position in personal injury. So to answer to your question, yes we’re seeing a lot of net working that’s going on and a lot of relationship building that can help large operations with the management of large patient base.

Dr. Bill Donovan

Matt, have you seen a change over the last six months to 12 months about the groups looking for revenue centers?

Dr. Matt DeGaetano

Yes, I have. And I've seen also a need for practices in various markets as well. So, yes groups are medical large medical groups are moving more and more in this direction. I was contacted by two surgeons over the past couple of weeks and then I have some large interventional pain management groups that are large group communities they have interventional pay management locations that are now moving into personal injury from management Medicare and Obamacare as you mentioned. They're looking to have more balance in their practice and they’re looking to step into personal that we’ve been not having much awareness of what it will mean, that’s where we come in as a team to help them navigate it successfully as well as documented accurately. And then the video gives them a lot of power in this industry.

Dr. Bill Donovan

Which brings us to -- we have made some changes to the affiliate program because we are seeing more interest and Matt and I talk almost every other day. And he' telling me what he stands from his side what we were said. So we have modified and made few changes and we want to work with the local docs and make it very simple. And the affiliate will work with us about the funding and if they do work with us on the funding cases, we can get a QVH there at a minimal cost, transportation and then the storage cost of 450 a month, which provides maintenance and 24 hour monitoring -- obviously the affiliate will pay for the rest of the stuff.

Next slide the other way, but essentially little to nothing has paid to spend, but our goal is with the new changes we're well into putting and expensive piece of equipment at no cost. And what we are asking is that we get the opportunity to fund this procedure. And we are also saying to the doctors, we will put on seminars and webinars, and this is just like the webinar that Matt, Jim Matt and myself are doing on May 23rd. So, there is way that we can help the doctors to get additional cases as its most funding companies only come in and buy procedures. Now, we are coming in with something more, it's a better program, it's good for the doctors and it's really good for the patients.

Next slide, I mentioned that I had a call from some people that may sit in -- we would really like you to have the QVH in Lubbock, but I have never been in Lubbock, it's a wonderful study. So we went up and we found significant interest. And lo and behold next slide, the Lubbock Chronicle had an article on about us and this obviously attracted the interest by doctors and obviously some local attorneys, but they are really terrific cases, big cases, and they're sort of start in limbo trying to get the appropriate necessary reasonable type treatments for their case.

Next slide, with the affiliate essentially patients come in, they have complaints, they have clinical finding be it low back pain, hip and leg, neck pain into the shoulder and arm. And what the affiliate doctor is doing, is going through a process called differential diagnosis. How can he take the symptoms, his clinical findings and do some type of injection to help him make the diagnosis for this reason and not that reason? Typical example, someone's in an accident, they have severe pain in the shoulder. Everybody focuses on the shoulder, except most pain in the shoulder comes from the neck. So, we would do epidural steroid injection or maybe a nerve block. This now will help us in the differential diagnosis.

We also have the ability to do additional type treatment. It could be a facet block, it could be radiofrequency ablation both in the spine and in some joints. We have had some patients with knee pain, severe knee pain that we could not control with anti-inflammatory medication, patient didn't want to be on narcotics. We have done our RFA ablations to the knee and the results are really-really good. It's incredible, so it’s been very-very, it's been very helpful. What we have found is that we're seeing bigger cases, they're higher level cases can be helping the process of this differential diagnosis and combined in all the changes out of Washington, we're seeing a lot more interest in what we're doing.

Next slide, remember back up one, what we'll do is we try to identify the pain generator site, which we talked about. Now, there's a lot of competitors out there.

Next slide, there's a lot of funding companies out there. They even pay higher percentages for the case procedures. These funding companies aren't helping the doctors attract new patients, none of these competitors have the QVH, so we feel that we have an important key to help the doctors with the QVH video and we feel that this can help attract doctors more patients. And I think it was the last conference call we had Larry Tylka, who's on our advisory board. He has said you know he's a big proponent of QVH. He doesn't understand why if the tourneys know about it, they don’t use it or having their doctors to use it. We’re finding, we’re getting calls from doctors and attorneys and others cities, how soon can you get QVH in place.

Next slide, you probably wonder, why would we provide a QVH at essentially no cost? Well, I truly believe that’s our SPIN advantage. We have once the QVH is setup, its monitored 24/7 and we know when it's turned on. We know that if we have all of the appropriate paper work, and we know if the affiliate is working within our guidelines. If an affiliate tries to circumvent the system, we can shut the QVH off and remove it. And we’ve done this before in the City of Texas, we just removed it. They were not -- the doctors were not reasonable. And we just moved it.

Next slide, as we’ve mentioned before there is a lot of procedures that we can fund, and we’ve funded over 8,500 procedures, its generated $22 million in net revenues and over $45 million gross revenues. This is all in the SEC filings. To-date, over $16.5 million has been collected with some $7 million in gross billings to be collected. It is clear that this was model as work. And if we look back over the last couple of years, the affiliates have developed the money to develop the QVH and cover the SG&A as a public company. We don’t have to spend a lot of money at QVH now, so we feel that by adding new affiliate we can net net per share additional revenues. So, we feel that we’re hoping that be able to through the affiliate program increase net revenues and so forth. In addition, we obviously have third party sales and there is people that are interested in the third party sales and we’re getting calls on that.

So, with this review of what we’re doing, let’s open up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. We have several already in, I didn’t mention upfront, but if you mute on the call, remember you have that little box on the right hand side of this question, just type your question and we will answer them in the order as they received. And our first question is from Steve Miller. Let's start at the bottom right now several questions here. Actually, it's from [Lee Gale].

A lot of affiliates start up procedures in April, it's been one and half months about how much revenue you will this contribute to Q2 numbers from [Lee Gale]?

Dr. Bill Donovan

Hold on just a second. There may be a little premature to answer that. I haven't seen the May numbers yet, so we will be just speculative guessing. I usually find those end up binding you when you make a guess and you are not sure of yourself.

Unidentified Company Representative

Matt, can you maybe give him about how many procedures in the short period of time have already been scheduled now that will probably take place this quarter?

Dr. Matt DeGaetano

I don’t know. We would have to pull those numbers. We don’t have right here now.

Unidentified Company Representative

It's okay. Next question from [Lee Gale] QVH Centers in El Paso in Dallas, how do they work? Do they also contribute revenues spin now these are the QVH centers not affiliates?

Dr. Bill Donovan

The QVH center in Dallas was a pure sale and they don't do the -- it's just the pure and they got a year free on the 450 a months, so at the end of the year we will get some -- we will be able to generate some revenue. In El Paso, it's gone from a click, per click basis to a sale and I believe all the paper works been signed. So that will be a sale.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Steve Miller says, he's got six questions. Since a last earnings call, there were no press release in the Company, no other updated information within company on more of as appear elsewhere either in the Company's website or otherwise that to say shareholder that concerns me. Well, that's I guess question. There is more like an observation. Do you want to address that or just want to go him next question?

Dr. Bill Donovan

No, I think it's a fair question. And we have to be able to have better communications with our shareholders of interest. Part of the absence of a lot information, in Texas, the legislatures in session every two years and they were -- they had some really nasty bad bills out there, but they have all been defeated. So, I think we can really expand in Texas and elsewhere. So, we try not to send out information unless it's relevant and I am hoping that we are going to have more relevant information Q2, Q3 and Q4 this year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay second question, hope this one used in the hailing connection with affiliates and not making the significant effort to sell it, tells me quite simply, there is not really a third-part demand for it, which in turn tells me the technology is not all that specialist that it maybe help for a connection with affiliates? Again, Steve Millar.

Dr. Bill Donovan

I disagree with you 100%. Interesting, there is financing companies out in the market place that wants the QVH big time. We're interested in QVH with affiliate doctors. There's a lot of interest in documentation with video and I think you're going to be seeing some changes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay next question. When would you expect the next affiliate to be announced, March PR, you said six to eight in the next 12 to 18 months which I think was updated today, but the real target being 10 to 12, I think that was in the press release, so it says we should -- I am sorry, there's very tiny writing that comes through this little window over here when I have to read these questions. We should now have at least one to two more you know in the middle I guess.

Dr. Bill Donovan

There is Matt and myself. There is quite a bit of activity going on and we need to have the right affiliate and I said earlier we have no interest in that affiliate as a quoted filler. Steve there's a lot more activity and interest now than a year ago, than six months ago, and I think what's happening these large groups like what Matt was talking about. People are afraid of Obamacare. They're petrified of Trumpcare and everybody's looking for new revenue centers. I think that's going to be helpful to us.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, company express law a lot of optimism in last earnings call, stock achieved the trading in the 20 some range but no insiders are buying since that call. No one on the Board of Directors or otherwise, yes, I know some of the insiders or Board members hold large positions, but biz prospects are still very hard to understand why?

I might just make a comment over here that we've been in a dark period, non-stop since December 15th anyway, but say whatever you want to add to that.

Dr. Bill Donovan

Well, as everyone knows I've bought stock and I can only speak for myself, and if we produce we'll have people buying stock and we have to produce. So, I can only talk, speak for myself and I bought on the exchange not only for debt that was owed me, but I bought quite a bit of shares. I believe in this -- I believe in this company and this product.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, after having -- another question from Steve, after having Board reported the large expenses developing QVH and dealing with associated patent expense in the past. I find it somewhat discouraging that this quarter you nonetheless reported a small loss versus a small gain for the same quarter last year. Lots of optimism talk like on every call, but when fact we're going to really see an impact of our earnings, 2018, '19, 2025?

Dr. Bill Donovan

Well, let's talk about Q1 '17 versus '16. That was the last '16 when we had San Antonio, and we lost that, that for certain reasons. That was affected the revenue. And we have -- that’s why we have to replace that. That was the -- one of those expired the situation there, and that’s what hurt us and we just have to get going. And I am hoping '17 is better than '16, '18 better than '17.

Unidentified Company Representative

In the last conference call when asked about HALO evaluation, Dr. D mentioned that at that point Spencer was contacting a tech company about HALO's evaluation. Any more update on that from [Lee Gale]?

Dr. Bill Donovan

No, we are tackling phrase people about evaluations for QVH. But at this point, we really can't say anything more than that.

Unidentified Company Representative

In today's PR talks about searching for COO, what is the progress on that?

Dr. Bill Donovan

We have some ideas. We have talked to some people and we are talking with people. We need someone who understand widely to and most importantly be organized and to be able to achieve certain goals. And when we find that right person, it maybe from within or could be outside, we will fill that slot.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. You've mentioned a knee case a few moments ago. Is that part of PI case? Is this a new area that we may be entering in, in addition to Spine?

Dr. Bill Donovan

Well, it's a great question. We see a lot of knee cases by the way and with they are the dashboard injuries. You are in front seat, there is an accident, your seatbelt -- you are in a seatbelt, you have extension flexion that twisting of the neck, you can twist the lower back in a seatbelt and many times the knee will hit the dashboard, it's called the dashboard injury. And by that tough to treat, and it causes knee pain, and depending the patients in the front seat will get the dashboard injuries back seat, they will hit in between the seats, you get a rotation injuring, you can tear a meniscus. So, we do see quite a few knee injuries with accident.

The other thing we see in fact that held one today. The patient's main complaint was pain in the back of the knee, the back side. Well, I examined the patient and treated elsewhere, they have been focusing on the knee except the patient's problem is coming out of the back. So, we will do a nerve block, block the nerve in the back and the pain in the knee will go away. So, we do see some de novo or by itself knee injuries especially dashboard injuries. And we have a lot of people coming with knee where it's actually refer pain from the low back into the knee.

Unidentified Company Representative

So we are actually financing that paper as well now.

Dr. Bill Donovan

Yes, sure.

Unidentified Company Representative

While with the PI new, new even to me. So, Dr. Ryan, Bill Ryan in reference to the HALO just another question that bump that one. In reference to the HALO Rx being in developed as a concept the integrated operating room continues to evolve a progress here in the United States. How do you see HALO Rx and SPIN relating to this development? Does the HALO Rx in particular coexist with the interactive operating room?

Dr. Bill Donovan

There is no question in fact we'll have something here very soon to talk about, but the Rx works very well and all we're looking for are inputs from a microscope from spinal cord monitoring, external video cameras. We've been working with a 360 degree camera. The Rx absolutely will work within a greater and for Dr. Ryan what's interesting on the integrated ORs, all the different machines don't talk to each other. And we were up in Michigan, remember a year ago we did some work with a big teaching hospital and we used, we were having inputs from the high tech instruments that they were using and the video was beautiful in fact while they were doing that procedure with the robotic surgery, it was being watched in I believe Europe, so and that was Rx, and we've made some changes to Rx, there will be a place in certain integrated rooms.

Now, the other thing to Dr. Ryan one of our biggest problems have been hospitals giving us approval to videotape, no questions hospitals don't; however, ambulatory surgery clinics total different environment, they're usually doctor owned and the ASC are much easier to deal with when we're talking about video recording with the Rx and I think you will see some things come out fairly soon, about the Rx in ambulatory surgery and it's just amazing how much spine surgery, total joint surgery has now gone to ASC and the reason they can do it, they have better methods of pain management being done as an outpatient so that the pain management post op is what has been and obviously instrument, and that's why it's allowed more cases to go ASCs which is perfect because it's so much easier for us to get into an Ambulatory Surgery Center than a hospital, although we do have some hospitals that are very interested because they're interested in risk analysis just like we are and marketing just like we are.

Unidentified Company Representative

In a previous slide it's something about possible of adding $0.02 a share in earnings for I guess a year on an affiliate that consistently doing 25 cases per month. How realistic are these 25 cases per month? And for example, can you give where would you expect Lubbock housing before they could be doing 25 cases per month?

Dr. Bill Donovan

I think Lubbock is going to be very buys. I think a good center can do 25 cases. Odessa does that very easily. But I think when we are talking about like Dr. Matt was talking about with some of these big groups with a lot of centers, I think what I was trying to get across most of the money that we have been collecting has been spent in the Company with QVH and SG&A. We need to increase revenues, we need to increase collections and we feel that we can increase the earnings per share because we really -- we have spent a lot of money on QVH and Rx. There is no need to spend a lot of more money on that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Another question from Bill Ryan and the future Dr. Donovan. Do you see PRP prolotherapy utilizing HALO technology?

Dr. Bill Donovan

Okay, that’s tip of the iceberg Bill. PRP for sure stem cell absolutely, cord blood is the source of the stem cells. And the reason is for documentation in the technique and was it done correctly to a particular location. So it's just not PRP, it can be PRP, it can be core blood, it can be A2M which is type of stem cell which probably works the best for degenerative arthritis and so forth. So yes, and when you went to Boston BioLife which is the big stem cell education thing. What they were interested in was QVH for monitoring and that issue is still right out there. So, do I think there will be absolutely much more than just PRP.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Do we have anymore question, you got about one minute to add them to it. And still we have a couple of questions that Bill said they were sent to you by email here. I sort of cover those real quick here. Let's see, has the Company had any departures in key personal over the past 90 days?

Dr. Bill Donovan

No.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hello?

Dr. Bill Donovan

That’s no, the answer was no.

Unidentified Company Representative

I am sorry, okay. Put down this phone here. Where if it all do you anticipate the needs for hiring -- additional hiring to manage the Company or support of its business objections? Well, you got to see it or any anything else?

Dr. Bill Donovan

Yes, we have already talked about that. Yes, we are absolutely looking and we know there is a need in areas. And when we find a right people we will do it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Has any question been raised to the validity of any of the patterns for any basis whatever by third party?

Dr. Bill Donovan

No, not at all.

Unidentified Analyst

Is doctor do you get time to involve in the sales and marking the legacy locations or is also involved in sales and marketing of the QVH?

Dr. Bill Donovan

That's a great question. We were invited to talk in Atlanta because of Dr. Matt. I am on this webinar because Dr. Matt. And I think we'll see things come out of all these things both sales and legacy. And as I am talking to Matt, I think there's a lot of opportunities with legacy and in certain situations there may be sales or stay legacy. So, we're talking about a lot of things, but he's on both sides of the fence.

Unidentified Company Representative

And by the way he's still on the call here, so he did find pipe in over here as well.

Dr. Matt DeGaetano

I wasn't directed any specific questions, but to a couple of points that I think we can add here. There is a lot of vertical opportunities in the work that HALO is doing and it's -- a lot of it is exploration at the same time as new discovery of new opportunities but you know the webinar that we're going to be holding we have one of the top experts from the insurance industry who has been discussing video technology for long time. He has been recommending this to thousands of doctors across the United States for many years. But to incorporate that process very few have know how to and what that looks like and so that's why we have engaged with him he is now obviously going to be an integral part of our education process as well as letting other providers know about this unique service. So there're going to be other affiliates that will open up different opportunities and so I think that's what we're exploring. There're a lot of conversations that Bill and I have of opportunities that are developing almost on a daily basis. So it's not just working in one channel, we're working in multiple channels at the same time and it’s a time based situation where it does take time to develop these ones as Bill had mentioned earlier. So those are my points.

Unidentified Company Representative

Let me add one thing to what Matt just said. All of us as investors, we've heard about urgent care centers and free standing energy rooms well urgent care centers which is a lower level of service than obviously a free standing emergency room, there's thousands of them in the United States and Matt has been working with some large groups. We feel there can be some opportunities with urgent care networks.

Dr. Matt DeGaetano

Yes, to add to that, yes, we've been in some discussions for a lengthy time period and Quad Video HALO has been part of the discussion with very large groups.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, another question in here from [Lee Gale]. Well, this is one first. Take a few minutes to talk about the advisory board. Are they just here there to support marketing and sale effort, will they be involved both legacy side of the business as well as QVH? Will they have any role in assessing SPIN's business offerings legacy or QVH or new product development and do you have anybody else that may soon be joining?

Dr. Bill Donovan

I think the advisory board has an important function it's to advice us in their areas of expertise. Now, Larry Tylka is the Head of the Advisory Board, first member. And he understands the value and we are going to be get him on to the website to tell us from his perspective that is the transparency to resolve issues of doubt about choose this patient really hurts so on and so far. So it really transcends legacy and sales. And we have other people we are targeting, they maybe come on as a constant, they may come on as advisory board. But we have some unique people, who believe in HALO, and they feel that there is a need and a place for it in the right situation. So we are not going to rush in and do add a bunch of people and not really provide us with the right of advice and perspective.

Unidentified Company Representative

And here is a last question from [Lee Gale]. Marketing Google searches truly a remarkable tool, folks like a product of services, they talk about it. Why is it when I do a Google search I come up empty? Is it because it is not attracted any attention yet interest or is it because that somebody has not market or publicized it in that environment?

Dr. Bill Donovan

That’s a great question. We haven't marketed to investors. We have been focusing on doctors that were hoping to bring in as affiliates. We obviously when we provide treatment in the videos, it's been marketed directly to attorneys. We have gone to some seminars and meetings in the past, and we were going there with the original proposal. We have changed the lot of the finances and so on and so forth. So we are not out selling the product where you would probably find it on Google, that maybe we should make some changes and whatever is going to help my investors, we will do. So Lee, I appreciate that question.

Unidentified Company Representative

And here is the follow up in that area, as the company considered perhaps hiring a tech writer or again someone to write a journal article both medical and legal?

Dr. Bill Donovan

That’s a great question. We have started a campaign that’s been on for two or three months. And we have a good writer and we are specific targeting an audience. And we are capturing untold a good response to this and that’s follow that with additional emails. Should we have a white paper, well we have the person that can do it, and she's working with us. She's from Dallas and she's working on this other campaign. I think we're getting very close to maybe we should do that. And then we can then market it to the large healthcare companies that do a lot of this, Becker is one, an example, and I think we're getting very close to a time that we can start doing it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Think that about does it. I see no more questions and if you want to make a final comment or two here, Dr. Donovan we can terminate the call.

Dr. Bill Donovan

John, Dr. Matt and myself, we appreciate you taking time and listening to what's going on. We have a very unique product in the QVH. We're dealing with doctors who are looking for new good products to use with their patients. We're trying to resolve these issues for doctors, patients and so forth and we have to continue on this path to do a better job and I think the tide is changing, thank god for Obamacare, thank god for Trumpcare. It's scaring doctors like crazy and we're getting calls now from people who would never have called us a year ago. So, stay tuned, stay with us and we're working diligently because I want to prove that this HALO is the right product at the right time to help our patients and because I know it works. There's no question it works. But thank you very much for being on the call and please send my emails and stuff anytime you have any questions, thank you very much.

Dr. Matt DeGaetano

And goodbye to all.

Dr. Bill Donovan

Okay, take care, bye.

