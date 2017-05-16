Aspen Pharmacare Has Continued To Grow And Branch Out

The acquisition of the anti-coagulant business has been an uncommonly lackluster deal for Aspen, but the prospects for the recently-acquired anesthesia business are brighter.

Aspen has realized management's vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical player; South Africa now contributes less than 25% of revenue and Aspen is present in virtually every major market.

It has been many years since I've updated my coverage on South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (OTCPK:APNHY)(APNJ.J), but the intervening years have seen a lot of familiar themes. Management has continued to use M&A to expand its market reach and has continued to expand beyond South Africa, while organic growth has continued to be underwhelming relatively to perpetually rosy expectations from investors and most sell-side analysts.

Assessing the shares remains a difficult exercise. On one hand, the likely underlying discounted cash flow doesn't seem to support the share price, but that has long been the case and the shares have risen despite that (up more than 20% since my last article for the ADRs and up over 100% at the interim peak price). Aspen continues to offer rare access and potential to high-potential markets like China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Sub-Saharan Africa, but price controls and consumers' ability to pay remains a real concern. I expect that investors will continue to be willing to pay a premium for this emerging market pharma story, and the price isn't so unreasonable relative to EBITDA growth, but I would remain alert to the various macro challenges, as well as the sub-standard liquidity of the ADRs.

A Multiyear Transformation Has Delivered Results

Aspen management has made it clear for some time that it intended to become a global pharmaceutical player and the company has taken numerous steps to advance that goal. South Africa is still a very significant market for the company, but it has declined to about 20% of revenue versus its prior weighting at around 40%. Aspen now leads the private drug market with mid-teens share (well ahead of Adcock, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)) and has maintained strong share (close to one-third) in the South African generics market ahead of rivals like Cipla and Adcock.

Asia-Pacific remains a key operating region for Aspen, but the composition has changed significantly. Australia is still a very successful market for Aspen (where it has roughly 5% share by value and closer to 20% share by volume, more than double Sanofi and Pfizer), but growth in other markets has reduced Australia's contribution to around 15% of total sales. In the interim, markets like Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia have emerged as meaningful contributors and long-term growth opportunities. India remains a notable gap in the coverage, and though China isn't presently a major contributor, the company has taken steps to build this business.

Arguably the biggest change since my last update on Aspen is the rise of Europe as a major contributor to sales and earnings. At that time, Aspen was in talks with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to acquire its European advanced pharmaceutical ingredients (or API) facility and that deal did occur. Subsequent to that deal, Aspen also acquired Glaxo's (NYSE:GSK) anti-coagulant business and a portfolio of drugs from Merck. Now Aspen generates more than a quarter of its revenue from Europe, with about 40% coming from anti-coagulants and another third or so coming from APIs.

Latin America has continued to offer growth opportunities for Aspen, though this region is still a smaller contributor at around 10% of revenue, with Brazil making up close to half of this. Aspen has seen serious challenges in Venezuela due to that country's economic crisis, but markets like Brazil and Mexico continue to offer meaningful long-term growth prospects.

The U.S. has also emerged as a credible opportunity for the company. Although the company generates only a trivial amount of sales in the U.S. today, the company is looking at a series of niche product launches over the next two years focused around hormonal and oncology products based on its Oss API business. In many cases, Aspen is targeting total market opportunities of around $1 billion or so, and this could be a good below-the-radar strategy as there is often less competition and generic pressure in these niche markets.

M&A Has Generally Been A Positive Contributor

Aspen has never been shy about spending money on M&A, and the company has a long record of acquiring the rights to Glaxo drugs in non-core markets (typically meaning markets outside North America, Western Europe, and Japan). Over the last few years, though, Aspen has also acquired Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) infant nutrition business in markets like Southern Africa, Latin America, and Australia, Glaxo's anti-coagulant business, Merck's API business, and a portfolio of anesthesia drugs from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Glaxo.

On the whole, these deals have worked out for Aspen, but there have been bumps in the road. The anti-coagulant franchise contributes about 15% of the company's revenue, but it has underperformed relative to expectations since the acquisition. On the other hand, the business gives Aspen close to 20% share in the relevant markets (with Sanofi well ahead in #1) and it really helped put the company on the map in terms of branded drugs in Europe. What's more, while Aspen has struggled to gain ground on Sanofi's Lovenox in markets like Europe, emerging market consumption of anti-coagulants remains a tiny fraction of that in developed markets and this remains a long-term growth opportunity for Aspen even with the prospect/risk of generic rivals.

The anesthesia business is likely to have some bumps too. The deals with AstraZeneca and Glaxo gave Aspen about 20% share of the market outside the U.S. (a market worth around $3 billion) and a stronger position in Asia (where about 50% of the segment's sales are generated), but it will dilute margins due to profit-sharing with AstraZeneca.

Even though net debt is around 3x EBITDA, I'd say more M&A is a virtual certainty. Management has talked of wanting to acquire global pain products and branded products in the U.S. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the company use M&A to gain enhanced market access/market share in markets like India, Mexico, and the U.S. Aspen could also be more active on the generics side; it's a top-5 player now, but with only around 5% share, there's room to grow this business.

Numerous Challenges Remain

For all of the positive long-term underlying drivers at Aspen, there are certainly some challenges that management must face.

Pricing pressure remains an issue almost everywhere the company competes. Many emerging market economies have struggled over the last few years and that has pressured governments to clamp down harder on pricing and it has likewise pressured private markets - in markets like South Africa where Aspen enjoys a strong private market presence, many consumers have traded down to cheaper brands and/or smaller packages. Looking ahead, I don't see pricing pressure easing up, as too many countries have little choice but to sit on drug pricing as a way of containing rising healthcare costs. I expect that Aspen will push pricing where it can (the U.S. market, international private markets, and maybe APIs), but doing so risks backlash, as seen with recent British press coverage on steep price increases in Aspen-owned cancer drugs.

Aspen is also likely to see more pressure in its anti-coagulants business. Portola's (NASDAQ:PTLA) betrixaban could shake up the market and more generic/biosimilar competition is a near-certainty. With the anesthetics business still in its early days, it remains to be seen how well management will run this business and whether it will be a repeat of the thus far disappointing anti-coagulants business. One market in Aspen's favor is that innovation in anesthesia has been pretty low and few companies target their R&D dollars at this indication.

Execution also remains at least a work in progress if not a risk factor. Supply chain issues hurt Aspen's first half results and that's really not an acceptable outcome for a would-be serious global player. I'd also note that Aspen's margins have long lagged the global benchmarks for generic and branded businesses. Globalizing the business and owning more valuable assets like anti-coagulants and anesthesia drugs should help, as should a $200 million cost savings program and a greater focus on rationalizing manufacturing around those products where the company has competitive advantages (and outsourcing the rest).

The Opportunity

I expect bigger things from Aspen. Not only should the company benefit from the meaningful growth potential in emerging markets, but the company should also increasingly see scale benefits as it leverages the investments made to establish sales forces and operational infrastructure around the globe. Moreover, I like the prospects for the anesthesia business to provide a strong "anchor" for the business (in a good way), with supplemental product acquisitions in markets like the U.S. offering upside.

The problem is that a lot of other people expect big things from Aspen too. I think there's a good chance that Aspen will generate high single-digit revenue growth, with per-capita consumption growth offset by tighter price regulation. I also believe Aspen can get its operating margins meaningfully higher through operational leverage and cost-saving maneuvers.

Valuation remains problematic. I can't really drive an attractive fair value on a cash flow basis, but I would note that the company's forward EBITDA multiple is more or less in line with my expected EBITDA growth rate over the next three to five years.

The Bottom Line

I can't call Aspen a bargain, but the valuation may not be totally out of line relative to the growth prospects. This is a risk/reward balance that doesn't really suit where I am as an investor today, but I'll happily acknowledge that there aren't many investable plays on emerging market pharmaceuticals (at least for U.S. investors) and the recoveries underway in many emerging market economies could support a better outlook over the next couple of years than I have in my model.

