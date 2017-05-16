Beasley Broadcast Radio Update - Liquidity Trap

A month ago, I wrote a piece about Beasley Broadcast Radio (NASDAQ:BBGI) a small-cap radio company that had extraordinary FY 2016 results relative to its size and previous EPS. I pointed to the abnormality of earnings, and how they were most likely driven by overstating intangible assets from their last two acquisitions. I also mentioned that its indebtedness spanning from their last acquisition is going to pose serious liquidity and solvency issues going forward. The latter seems to be materializing, and going forward, I expect illiquidity to get more reflected in their share price, which was largely volatile lately.

Since I posted the article, shares skyrocketed from $11.65 and touched high of $18.9, only to fall to $8.75. All this within roughly a month.

Latest revelation from Q1 report showed that BBGI had once again positive net income solely because of unusual adjustment. Net income was roughly $7.49 mil, and the adjustment of $7.5 mil essentially put the company into black numbers. This is a recurring issue as I mentioned in my previous article. These "profits" are not real cash flow. As a matter of fact, the CF statement looked much different, BBGI had $1.45 mil in negative cash flow.

Source: 10-Q

Let's take a look at the adjustment and what it is. The adjustment is related to the acquisition of Greater Media and basically represents an amount of shares that Greater Media shareholders will return. It's because their shares, which they received as a part of acquisition transaction, are now valued much higher than was agreed. This marked to marking gets us those $7.5 mil.

First of all, is this going to repeat in the next quarter? I doubt it because BBGI shares would need to rise above $11.6, which was the closing price on 31 March that was used for mark-to-marking. Second, if they continue with this marking, then as of 12 May closing price of $8.75, the adjustment will be downward this time $-3.7 mil. Thus, if there is no such other adjustments in Q2, the company will most likely report a net loss of up to $5 mil.

What is more severe though is the liquidity of BBGI, or illiquidity.

Interest expense was $4.8 mil. for the quarter. This represents roughly 8.9% of revenues, or 79% of operating CF. The EBIT/interest expense (adjusted by the $7.5 mil. mentioned above), is 0.83 - which means normal business operations are not sufficient to cover the interests.

BBGI is selling assets to repay debt - in January, they sold $24 mil of assets, and in May another $11 mil. It is never a good sign if debt is being repaid by something that's supposed to drive the business. The outstanding balance of debt is $240 mil., which given 7.25% interest rate makes $17.4 mil in annual interests. And Fed certainly isn't going to make it easier - each 0.25% hike will cost BBGI additional $0.6 mil in annual interests.

I don't think BBGI has a lot of options out of the illiquid downward spiral - selling assets, issuing stocks, or raising additional debt. None of which can have positive impact on the stock price.

Given these reasons and clearly materializing debt problems, I still maintain my target for BBGI - mid-single digits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.