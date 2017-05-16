Telkonet's (TKOI) CEO Jason Tienor on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Jason Tienor – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Gene Mushrush – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Brick – National Securities

Greg Boots – Private Investor

Steven Santo – Private Investor

Mike Breard – Hodges Capital

Ed Stein – Private Investor

Greetings and welcome to the Telkonet First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jason Tienor, please go ahead.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, operator. And thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Telkonet. Since we spoke just 45 days ago during the 2016 year end earnings call, at the end of Q1 will be keeping today’s remarks brief well, updating you on the company’s performance and significant changes since that time. We’ll also have time to answer any questions you might have regarding our recent divestiture, the first quarter and our plans moving forward.

Much is taking place, since our last presentation due to the divestiture of our networking assets. In addition to the planning and execution of the separation of our networking operations from Telkonet overall, it’s also necessary to physically move our operations, staffing, offices, inventory and production facilities as part of this divestiture.

In addition to this required activity, we’re utilizing the recapitalization provided by the sales to strategically invest in growth areas moving forward including R&D, sales and marketing. Throughout all of this, the second quarter has begun with the large degree of sales activity and new interest and a continuation of an extensive military projects that’s consumed much of our development efforts.

To begin, in the last 45 days we’ve been able to planned and initiate a significant amount of the activity necessary to separate our operations from the standpoint of software, systems, services, and utilities. While this transition is underway, we’ve identified and least additional office space expanding our existing headquarters to how is all of Telkonet’s operations minus to our inventory, production and shipping, and should be completed in transitioned within the next 60 days.

While our organization is shrunk overall, we’re now better able to focus these resources on the key areas of our business. Through the divestiture of our HSIA networking assets, we’ve seen a dramatic change in our financial reporting, as well as will be shared by Gene shortly. While our full revenues to decrease due to the loss of the HSIA activities. This segment has been decline over the last several years, while our EcoSmart revenue has seen significant growth over the same period.

While it’s been masked by the decline of the HSIA performance historically, this divestiture will ensure that our financials demonstrate the growth potential of our EcoSmart operations. All our expectations are that not only will be reached the same levels of revenue we’ve seen previously in short order. But that will do so at an increasing pace and with greater profitability due to the higher margins of our EcoSmart business and growth of our EcoCare services and licensing.

The divestiture also provides the capitalization that will fund to the growth of our EcoSmart business moving forward. Since the completion of the sale, Telkonet’s operating cash is continued to rise demonstrating our ability to strategically invest in areas of growth and achieve a return on those investments.

We expect to continue to make targeted investments of this nature moving forward, including identifying international opportunity, strategic technological innovation and development and investing in sales and marketing automation, while focusing on channel development. Also, due to the greater insight into our business, we’re better able to manage the operational costs, the field services, support and project management to account for cyclicality in our business and adjustments for industry performance.

With the relocation of these services in placement of them under one department, we expect to see further efficiencies and cost reductions, in addition to further improvements in customer service and deployment timeframes. In addition, our engineering department is able to ramp development efforts to focus on priorities. This currently includes one of the company’s most significant opportunities ever, and then expansion into the residential market, through associations with ESCOs and the growing interest in the military space.

Telkonet’s EcoSmart platform has a current opportunity to be a leader in an emerging market and it’s driving a significant development effort. In addition, the recent release of our EcoSmart mobile apps, EcoInsight and EcoSource+, and international certifications has all been driven by these market expansion efforts.

Moving forward, further OEM work, product integrations and international certifications are core it’s where R&D efforts. As it is a new modular platform and API driven development named Project Titan. This is an incredibly exciting time for Telkonet. With the influx in capital, we continue to make timely and intelligent decisions and it’s used in order to maximize return and capitalized on our innovation.

Now with a singular focus on the rapidly evolving Internet of Things industry, we also understand that in order to ramp our growth, we need to make thoughtful and strategic investments in our channel, our markets and our sales resources. We’ve seen a dramatic ramp in the opportunities being brought to us by ESCOs, OEMs, borrowers and integration partners. Because of this, we’ve identified an opportunity to increase market penetration through the use of automation, both in our sales and marketing efforts.

Moving through initial deployment activities, we’ve already identified a margin accretion in our ability to reach our audience and greater capacity to engage with them. Through new analytics and tracking tools will be provided with increased insights to utilize making decisions and evaluating the success of those decisions. Through the use of sales automation, we’ll expand on the cadence and reach of our sales force, while maximizing the return that we recognize.

These activities have already begun the bear fruit, both in the performance of the first half and Q2 since the acquisition, through employee morale and performance and through increased interest in Telkonet and our EcoSmart platform. An introduction into opportunities that did not exist prior in an ability to meet the timeframe, technology needs and job requirements of these opportunities is only available to us due to the completion of this divestiture.

As I mentioned, this is an incredible time for Telkonet and its shareholders. Our ability to achieve the potential for EcoSmart and our business as we identified several years ago is now within our reach. And we look forward to demonstrating this potential and our success in achieving it.

Thank you again for your interest and I will now hand the call over to Gene Mushrush, Telkonet’s CFO to share a financial review of our quarterly performance.

Gene Mushrush

Thank you, Jason. Ladies and gentlemen good afternoon and thank you for joining. Today, I will be summarizing our first quarter 2017 financial results. As reported for the 8-K filed on March 30, 2017, the company and the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, EthoStream LLC, entered into an asset purchase agreement with DCI-Design Communications LLC, whereby DCI would acquire certain assets and liabilities of EthoStream for a base purchase price of $12.75 million.

For generally accepted accounting principles resulted this transaction are separately identified and presented as discounted operations in our condensed consolidated financial statements. My presentation will specifically address results of our continuing operations. For the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, Telkonet reported total revenues of $1.9 million and $2.9 million respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, non-recurring revenues were $1.8 million, a decrease of 36%, when compared to $2.8 million last year. Recurring revenues related to our professional support services remained relatively unchanged year-over-year. We posted gross profits of $875,000 compared to $1.6 million for the same period prior year.

The gross margin percentage of 46% was a decrease of 9% compared to prior year, resulting from a decline in product margins and an increase in inventory reserves. Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 4% to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million for the same quarter prior year.

Executive bonus is related to the aforementioned sale or main contributors to this increase. We incurred operating losses from continuing operations of $1.3 million and $490,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Income from discontinued operations was $572,000 and $611,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The gain from the sale of discontinued operations was approximately $6.4 million. We reported negative adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure from continuing operations of $871,000 and $462,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

We reported $10.7 million in cash and equivalents at March 31, 2017 compared to $685,000 last year. Presented as restricted cash is approximately $1 million representing monies held in escrow for certain networking capital and indemnification items identified in the asset purchase agreement. When successfully satisfied the $900,000 of indemnification escrow will be released at the one year anniversary mark of the closing date. Our current ratio improved 4.7 from 2.1 year-over-year.

We reported working capital surplus is measured as current assets less current liabilities of $11.4 million and $5.3 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

And finally, at March 31, 2017, our debt-to-equity ratio a measure of a company’s financial leverage decreased from 0.86 to 0.28 when compared to prior year. Sale proceeds were used to pay off the outstanding line of credit.

As would be expected, the process of selling EcoStream required a significant amount of time and resources during the quarter. However, the end result has provided working capital not witnessed in recent memory. Simply, it affords us the ability to devote all efforts solely on a business with a greater top and bottom line potential.

Once again thank you for your interest and to our shareholders specifically thank you for your continued support.

I’ll now turn the call back to Telkonet’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Tienor.

Jason Tienor

Thank you Gene. With that, I’d like to hand the call over to the moderator to take any questions are audience may have. Moderator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Brick with National Securities. Please proceed.

Michael Brick

Good afternoon. Can we just have a little bit of a sense of – maybe some – I don’t know if you can give guidance, but some idea of what you expect in the second half of the year. And I don’t know if you explained or not, but the EcoSmart platform was down 36% from last year. Can you sort of going to that a little bit more. Thank you.

Jason Tienor

Sure. We can give you a little bit of an insight into what we expect for the second half the year. While we don’t provide guidance, because of the cyclicality in our business in the limited revenues that we see. We do try to provide and understanding of what our business experience is on a quarterly basis. We typically see an increase in business overall in the second and third quarters largely because of the education market having a significant increase in our overall operations and majority of our activities within that market take place during the second and third quarters.

We also see a ramping up the other markets that we participate including hospitality, military, healthcare, as the year endorse, we typically see – it’s start to tail off moving into the fourth quarter with the first quarter being the lowest quarter for us historically. Last year was a standout quarter for us as of first quarter itself, largely because much of the business that we recognized during the first quarter was held over from the prior end of year and proceeded to close in the first quarter itself.

Thus, as I mentioned we expect to see a continued increase in business through the remainder of this year. We have a strong educational market activity taking place right now. So we expect to see not just in line with last year’s performance, but increasing over last year’s performance. To the point that we very quickly believe we will ramp up to the same levels of revenue that we saw previously.

The decline in overall revenue as you mentioned through the first quarter was as I mentioned previously holdover from the fourth quarter revenue for the prior year, last year. This first quarter’s performance was the second highest in the company’s history, thus, giving you an idea that while we may have had 36% decline year-over-year for this particular year, it was significantly a one time event.

Michael Brick

Got it. And do you have a ballpark plan on when you think you’re going to become cash flow positive, because it’s way too earlier.

Jason Tienor

We don’t believe its way too early and as a – answer to that question I’ll described to you how we determined, when was the appropriate time to execute on our divestiture. We knew for the last several years that the revenue provided by our EcoStream HSIA networking business was what drove our ability to develop EcoSmart from a ground up technology build to markets that we participate in. And allow us to achieve the type of success that we’ve seen and its growth.

That being said, we also knew that the HSIA industry itself was in decline with a limiting of customers a saturation of the market itself within hospitality and our ability to continue to participate in a increasing nature was declining. Simply because our focused on EcoSmart.

Thus, that being said, we always understood that we wanted to maximize the value that we found in EcoStream. And the opportunity for a divestiture at the point in time that we executed on it was when we believe that the market value for EcoStream was at its highest. While it was a bit early for us on the – behalf of EcoSmart were not entirely profitable as of today.

We believe that we would be able to achieve that profitability on EcoStream’s – I’m sorry EcoSmart’s operations alone with in the upcoming year. Thus, making the decision to maximize the value of EcoStream, while being able to achieve the profitability of EcoSmart was within our goal.

Michael Brick

Just – and I’ll finish with this. When you say, within the next 12 months or by the end of the calendar year?

Jason Tienor

Within the next 12 months.

Michael Brick

Okay. And then finally, just what is the growth rate of your target market.

Jason Tienor

When you state target market – are you looking at all markets that we service, are you speaking to one market specifically. As I mentioned…

Michael Brick

As a whole.

Jason Tienor

As a whole. I really can’t quantify that, because as I mentioned earlier, the industry that we participate in several names for it. But we refer to it as intelligent automation or the Internet of Things. This market continues to grow as more and more technology evolves and is added into the overall universe of the IoT. That being said, when we first released EcoSmart’s, we were in HVAC company providing intelligence, HVAC controls.

Since that point in time, we have now added lighting, we’ve added plug load, we had third-party integrations, overall software monitoring systems, and lastly we’ve added analytics and ongoing recurring support services. So as we continue to evolve the universe of what EcoSmart provides as a platform, that market continues to grow for us overall as well.

So the best answer that I can provides you conduct research into commercial markets for automation or commercial markets for IoT, that is the customer that we provide our solution into, but the opportunity or the revenue opportunity for us within that market extends beyond just revenue for hardware, extends beyond revenue for software, it extends all the way to revenue for services and a combination of all the above.

Michael Brick

Great, thanks a lot.

Jason Tienor

You’re welcome.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Greg Boots, Private Investor. Please proceed.

Greg Boots

Yes, so I was wondering on this board switchover that we had a while back with the new board members. I didn’t know what the status was on them wanting us to pay towards their getting onto the board, I’m not sure just what those costs were, it seems like it was around a $0.25 million. And I’m just wondering if you’ve got any update on whether we’re going to be paying that money or not.

Gene Mushrush

Yes. This is Gene Mushrush, the CFO. The – it’s actually $160,000 that was the amount of the expenses incurred during the proxy challenge last year. And that will be paid in full in May of this year.

Greg Boots

How was things going with them in regards to the different things that we’ve disagreed with them and I know one of them had to do with the a reverse split, so that we could uplift I understand that they are now kind of with us now on doing the reverse split. And I’m just wonder are there anything – other things that we still disagree with them or maybe also on the reverse split, what all is going on there with them.

Jason Tienor

Absolutely. This is Jason, once again. As you probably understand, as a new board takes over as new members come onto an existing board. There’s a transition where the board members are brought up to speed with where the company has been where it’s moving towards. What is the strategy is. And what condition that company has in. We’ve moved through that that path and process with the current board and the current board has taken an enormous amount of interest and active interest in the business to the point of meeting with all of our executive management. We have regular board meetings I believe at this point, the cadence is about every other month. I have consistent calls with the board themselves, in fact, to just minutes before this call itself.

So, the one thing you have to understand as new members join our board is, regardless of what the differences of opinion might have been prior to the contested proxy. It’s in the best interests of all involved to the board, management, shareholders overall for everybody to get on the same page and be oaring in the same direction, which is where we stand today.

If you look at the upcoming proxy for the 2017 annual shareholder meeting, you’ll see that on that proxy. It has once again been added to vote for the approval of a reverse split. As it has been in the past, this vote for approval of the split is not to exercise an immediate reverse split within the company, but simply to authorize the board’s proceed with that ability if it chooses to do so without the need or expense of going through a special proxy in order to do so.

It’s simply stated. It’s putting the company in a position to exercise on events at the appropriate time, without the additional time, resources or cost necessary. The board once having a conversation with management understood that, as well as the board has taken different not a different position, but an active position in the strategy of the company moving forward.

So this is simply one step in an overall strategy that the company might take moving ahead. And it has been undertaken obviously with the entire agreement of the board and management.

Greg Boots

Okay. And I guess my last question in relation to the new board members and the – I don’t know how to word, it was some of our customers were a little worried about this transition. And I’m just wondering if you could share any laid on whether there’s still any issues there or all of our customers now are comfortable with what’s going on.

Jason Tienor

The difficulty with customers and moving through contested proxy service simply the fact of the contested proxy and the lack of knowledge of an outcome. But once that had been achieved the proxy was completed and the board and management begin moving forward, and the company moving forward positively, continuing conversations within those relationships as comfort to those same customers to moving us to the point where we are today having provided some of the largest opportunities that the company’s participated in its history.

I can share with you that just the single opportunity I spoke up during the call is one that has been underway for more than a year and a half on the company’s behalf, and while it may have been slower during the process of the contested proxy. We have demonstrated to our partners, to our customers to the market overall that the company is strong, we just strengthen their selves through this divestiture and pointed to the fact that we are now fully focused on our intelligence automation and IoT piece of the business.

So we’ve been able to secure and solidify the business that we’ve been doing comfort our customers and continue our growth on the path that we began when first bringing EcoSmart to market.

Greg Boots

Okay, thank you very much.

Jason Tienor

Thank you.

Our next question Steven Santo with Private Investor. Please proceed

Steven Santo

Hi, I have a question regarding the VRF opportunities, you guys mentioned I think a quarter ago. So my question is, how do you guys identify the opportunity. And what kind of hurdles or obstacles do you think go encounter on the way to sort of penetrating that market.

Jason Tienor

Well, thank you for the question. It’s a fairly tactical question, but easy to answer. The matter with which we identified the opportunity was that we had one of our largest partners Trane themselves approach us, and asked if we would be interested in integrating our EcoSmart energy management platform directly to their VRF HVAC controls. They commissioned us to build a product specifically for them within the domestic markets for hospitality and we did just that they currently have the full license to that product here within the domestic U.S., and while that has seen significant success through the Trane opportunity and efforts.

We’ve continued to build out our VRF technology and integration into our energy management platform, both here domestically and internationally. So a lot of the developments or technology that we look to expand on we make decisions based on how much we’re going to spend and how we’re going to prioritize it based on market demand. So largely when you asked where we came up with particular idea or why it is moving forward faster than something else. It’s market driven.

Steven Santo

Okay. Thank you. And what kind of – I guess, again barriers do you think you’ll encounter when trying to install or trying to create this technology for VRF specifically.

Jason Tienor

Well, VRF is growing very quickly in the last – I would say 12 to 18 months to become a preferred technology within the hospitality space. It’s expanding within MDU or MTU, what is what we call large residential complexes as well. So the market for VRF is really driving our success. Our platform is one of the most prolific and has the greatest potential for being compatible with more as HVAC technology on the market today.

So as VRF came out early on we did not evolve to expand EcoSmart’s to cover VRF technology, but as I said over the last 12 to 18 months with market demand, we’ve seen it taking on a larger and larger role within those markets that we service. We created integrated products and products manufactured specifically for our partners for them to address this market. So largely our ability to be successful with VRF in the market that we service is going to be driven simply by being first to market and having the most comprehensive intelligent automation or energy driven solution in play today and that’s largely what we have.

So when I talk about sales and marketing tools in order to drive our abilities from a revenue perspective moving forward. This is exactly what I’m describing. We already have the innovation. We already have the relationships and the marketing position. We simply need to be louder in the market itself, token it’s a small company in a large industry of large players we have to be able to speak to our audience to a larger degree and more frequently, which is where a lot of our capitalization is driving our efforts moving forward.

Steven Santo

Okay, thank you. That was helpful.

Jason Tienor

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mike Breard with Hodges Capital. Please proceed.

Mike Breard

Yes. I was wondering could you give us an idea of what the breakdown is between the educational market and military market and various other markets breakdown in revenue?

Jason Tienor

Yes. Mike I’m going to have to give you, I don’t have that information directly in front of me right now. So I give you a fairly open estimate, but I can state that hospitality itself is roughly 50% to 60% of our overall revenues with the remainder of being driven by education, healthcare, military, MDU, MTU. The quarter itself is going to dictate where that revenue breakdown is, so largely the first quarter would not have had a significant component of education. But that being said second and third quarters more than a half of that remaining 40% to 50% is going to be driven by education. First quarter, it was more I want to say MDU and MTU being followed by military and healthcare is a growing space for us. So in answer to your question largely hospitality 50% to 60% remainder driven by our secondary markets, that remainder being split based on what quarter we’re dealing with. Does that help?

Mike Breard

Yes. Are you had a point now if we’re a one university suggest to another one that they should get your product and one military base suggest you another base.

Jason Tienor

Yes. That’s a fantastic question, right now, the bulk of our performance in the educational space is driven largely by referrals and after referrals the bulk of all of the work that we do in education is driven by our ESCO partners companies like Johnson Controls and MR ESCO and their existing performance contract relationships with educational institutions, but that being said to your former question, we have probably two to three of our largest institutions being New York University, UC Davis, East Schools actually conduct a tour as on our behalf where they bring other schools in to see exactly how they’re deploying our sustainability technology, not just from a technological nature, but how they’re engaging with their students in order to increase the performance of the deployment themselves.

In the military space, it’s a bit different, well obviously they share word via referrals from one engineering staff to another again a large amount of our activity is simply driven by our ESCO relationships and the existing performance contracts that they have in place on military bases. That being said we’re extending beyond simply working in the military through the military to where currently the military housing is operated by third-party commercial companies, companies like Forest City, Lendlease, Corvias, Jones Lang LaSalle.

These are all commercial operators that don’t operate under the same issues with regards to GSA schedules, et cetera. We have a greater capacity and greater ability to work with those types of organizations, because it doesn’t have as much red tape and doesn’t require or – isn’t as onerous for it calculate as a small business.

Mike Breard

Okay, yes. You’re getting the much better now in the marketplace.

Jason Tienor

Growth has definitely helped us and our ability to perform within the markets that we service has helped us over the past several years to enter into the type of opportunities that we’re now undertaking, yes.

Mike Breard

Okay, good. Thank you very much.

Jason Tienor

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Greg Boots, Private Investor. Please proceed.

Greg Boots

Yes. So I just wanted to briefly go back to something where we’re discussing with the new Board members, I know one of the things that they had stated they wanted to do was to try to market the company and sell the company and obviously related to that would be our customers and how they would feel or if they would be uncomfortable with such a move. And I’m just wondering if there’s any way you can shed on both of those issues?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely. Obviously any discussion or consideration of a sale of a company has an impact on the perception of that business prior to customers, partners and vendors. We experienced that to a smaller degree just moving to divestiture of Ethostream and how it impacted our ability to work with our customers and vendors moving through that process. That being said it doesn’t preclude you from performing that type of an activity or moving through a divestiture or sale action you just have to be more conscious and considered of the relationships and more upfront in your dealings with customers and vendors.

That being said in describing where our Board is myself as a member of the Board of Directors the conversations that we have, this is always been a consideration not just since the new Board having joined, but the entire history of Telkonet as a business, because of being a smaller business in a very large and emerging industry, it’s very difficult to appropriately fund your development efforts and achieve opportunities to the same degree that your competitors can whether it comes to binding costs, whether it comes to inventory build up or preparation time. All of these are issues that are definitely more difficult for a small company like Telkonet to experience and move through in our larger company which we might be competing with.

But that being said there is also an appropriate time to exercise a transaction with regards to the business, because you want to maximize shareholder value in the business itself. And there are two pieces to that equation the Company’s value internally and the Company’s value externally what somebody else is willing to pay for it is what – as well as what the Company’s staff is willing to take. And making the decision to move through potential transaction involves additional costs, resources, a greater impact on the business from moving through the action itself. So we continue to have ongoing discussions and continue to evaluate what the right timing for both the industry and its appetite for a business like Telkonet as well as the opportunity to Telkonet – where Telkonet to move through the transaction without significantly impacting its overall business moving forward.

I don’t believe that anything has been taken off the table. At this point in time and the Board will continue to evaluate and share its message with shareholder as to where it stands, but at this point in time, we simply haven’t decided to perform on that transaction. And honestly if you understand the points of time that it took to move through an Ethostream to divestiture and have that completed, it relatively where we are today was driven by the need to exercise and complete that action first and foremost.

Greg Boots

And I definitely agree that right now timing – the best time to sell the company, because obviously we could be worth a lot more if we waited anyway for some of our innovations. So development obviously that would make us a lot more if we were just patient in all that. And so I would definitely agree with holding off at this point. I was just more or less in regard to our customers at this time of uncertainty with the new Board members want to sell, if this was something that they were kind of leery or uncomfortable about and if there was anything you can shed on that if it is affecting our business at all.

Jason Tienor

No. I can absolutely share with you very briefly that I myself have relationships with a lot of our larger ESCO partners and integration partners. So I’m quite in tune with where those customers are and what their concerns might be with regards to our business, our technology, et cetera, at any point in time. As I mentioned earlier even just our engineering development efforts are market driven based on the need within our industry and how quickly we can get to market prior to our competitors.

So that being said having a consistent dialogue with these same partners, I’m able to understand where their head’s at and be able to answer their questions on an ongoing basis. I mentioned during our presentation we have the largest opportunity of the company has ever participated in taking place at this point in time, and it itself is what is driving much of our development efforts. That being said, I consistently share our process, our status, our current activities with the board and we have a discussion around timing around, what’s in the best interest of the business.

So those dialogues have been very fruitful. The board has been very helpful on guiding discussions and timing. And it’s worked out very well for maintaining consistency and loyalty of our customer base internally by being able to share a solid and ongoing story with them. So, we’re in a good position as of today and we intend to keep it that way.

Greg Boots

Okay, sounds good. Thanks a lot.

Jason Tienor

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Ed Stein, Private Investor. Please proceed.

Ed Stein

Hello, Jason. How are you?

Jason Tienor

I’m doing good, Ed. How are you?

Ed Stein

Okay, thanks. Couple of my questions will be follow-ups to previous ones and variations some of the things you’ve already said, but I’ll try to make them not too duplicative. The first is, are we still talking with Johnson Controls and Tyco about making our platform, the thing that they can put both of their technologies on, are there any progress there?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely. So we have a very strong relationship with Johnson Controls. And it’s in a number of different areas, when you talk about technology it’s the ability to integrate one’s products into as another software platform, and alternatively, vice versa their technology being able to speak to our EcoCentral platform. As well as from a development nature, we also have a sales relationship that has grown significantly over prior years, we had relationship internally with a different organization within Johnson Controls that sold largely into the educational space.

At the end of last year, because of my relationship with Johnson Controls and our discussions thus far, we formed a new sales relationship that extended into the building solution space, which is not specific to education, but across this all commercial vertical markets. And largely it was a domestic relationship in January of this year.

We conducted a sales presentation for their national sales force in Las Vegas at the – one of the largest HVAC conventions called AHR. That has shown extensive progress with regards to sales efforts and sales opportunities other than brought to us during that period of time. To the point that, since domestically the relationship has been working so well, they’ve brought additional alternatives with regards of relationship to us i.e., we’ve been introduced into two different international areas to execute agreements or extend our existing agreements to cover.

Thus, we have a lot of opportunity and a lot of activity taking place with Johnson Controls at any one given point in time. And those same types of activities extended beyond to other relationships similar to JCI, but in a different way in groups like Trane, groups like MR ESCO. So we try not to talk about or to focus too largely on any one particular institution simply because they all compete with one another and we enjoy the benefit of being able to work with all of them at the same time.

Ed Stein

That sounds good. One other specific area you mentioned, although it’s a huge one. If I remember correctly, about three years ago Google bought a Nest and they were the biggest factor in the residential market. Are you saying that there is an ESCO out there, who recognizes that we are a better technology and therefore willing to join with us and trying to compete with that powerhouse.

Jason Tienor

I’m going to be very cautious, since I’ve responded to that, because by no means are we saying we are a Nest or a Google, but the benefit that we have is that Nest technology is targeted to a very specific space as to a consumer markets to a residential markets to a small physical area and it does not require large aggregate reporting capabilities or additional control capabilities. The difference of that Telkonet’s EcoSmart platform has is that, it was developed from the ground up with those very key features as the heart of our technology platform.

The ability to scale extensively, the ability to be controlled in aggregate from any one location across multiple mediums and multiple platforms, and the ability to provide comprehensive services across the entire platform meaning the hardware, the software, the services, and the analytics that provide a comprehensive platform owned by one owner but managed across large scale deployments 1, 100, 1000 homes. That’s where a ESCO partner of ours has identified our technology is being a leader in this space.

We’ve typically existed within one building but scaled up to 100s and 1000s of units within one building. The only difference in this particular environment is they’re working with us to scale the platform across any number of buildings across to the same number of products or devices deployed.

So we’ve been working extensively on the developed platform for work within the space, as well as the reporting platform. We have identified and developed for the first beta installation that we have had running now for roughly 60 days a mobile application, develop to help deploy and help analyze the deployment of afterwards this particular market.

So we’ve been working through the initial steps in deploying within this space and it’s been very eye opening for us the number of ways both from product development, as well as scale deployment opportunities moving forward. So to answer your original question, are we Nest, no. But do we fit different niche and have superior technology for working within that particular niche, absolutely yes.

Ed Stein

Sounds exciting. Okay, and here’s the question I’ve been asking for two or three years and I think there’s a different answer now. I’ve always wondered why if we have one of the best if not the best technologies in this space. We have great partners, we have – you’ve done wonders instructing, I was going to use training, the folks from trained to do their own installations. And then if I remember correctly, you’ve even put the instructions for how to install our technology online. So people can either refresh themselves or learns from scratch, and that’s pretty impressive.

So despite that, over the last couple years, and I know there have been reasons for it that there were distractions and costs from the proxy fight. And now from divesting yourself of a whole division, which you had wonderful results with. With that money, we now be able to capitalize better and start to see more volume and more profitability, now that you have that fund to take advantage of all of these advantages that we have in the marketplace.

Jason Tienor

All I have to say – we have use that money

Ed Stein

How you use that money to capital – more capitalized. That’s redundant. But, how will that help you. How will that get us across the finish line, but getting to constant and consistent profitability?

Jason Tienor

Well absolutely. And thank you, it’s a very broad question. So I’ll make an effort to cover it, yes. So one of the biggest disadvantages that Telkonet is had in the past is that while we’ve had superior technology, we were first to market and fastest to market with a number of different products and continue to out innovate anybody in the verticals that we service. We were unable to expand much for our Glassdoor resources and broadcasting our knowledge and our awareness of the marketplace.

Largely, as I mentioned previously, our development is market driven. So we’re working with customers, who require technologies. We develop those technologies get them in their hands and ultimately win their business moving forward and through their referrals, additional business, et cetera, et cetera and ongoing. But with a firm of seven individual internal salespeople prior to building out the base of relationships that we have within our channel, that’s a very small workforce to take your message to market and build a large scalable ongoing revenue.

That being said, if you look at EcoSmart first product deployment took place in February of 2011. The final platform product deployment took place in December of 2015. So through those four years, while selling to our audience HVAC controls and an expanding platform, but not a complete one, we continued to out innovate and out develop a platform that our customers wanted needed and wanted to utilize on a very low cost R&D budgets and minimal barebones sales and marketing budget.

Now as the full platform has been released, we’ve gained a reputation within the verticals that we service having the appropriate certifications within hospitality franchises, having the appropriate partnerships through ESCOs, OEMs, buyers and integrators. We’ve moved from being 100% internally sales driven to now bought roughly 50% of our sales and growing is channel driven, and as that continues to grow. We expect to see that hockey stick type of revenue climb that we always talk about in the business.

The difference here is that, we now have capitalization to assist both ourselves internally as well as our partners by providing the market awareness and market penetration by providing the training through our channel partners and support of those channel partners with internal resources. And by provide in the prioritized development of those products that they need to get to market, most quickly and will help us solidify our positioning within the verticals that we service.

So thus, as I mentioned during the presentation, the three key areas that we invest in using this capitalization, while we do it intelligently not just simply invoking an enormous amount of investment, because we have it but simply adding areas where we know that we’re weak. We will be participating and increasing our investment in R&D, in marketing, and in sales, utilizing those three areas we believe they’re going to generate their own ROI to provide the type of profitability that we expect to see moving forward, and increase our revenues as we expect to see as well.

Ed Stein

Thank you. That sounds exciting, because what we’ve been waiting for.

Jason Tienor

I appreciate it. I appreciate you continuing to follow us, and if there’s anything I can ever answered any time and please feel free give us a call internally. With that I think moderator, we’re going to wrap up this call. So I appreciate everybody joining us today for Telkonet’s 2017 first quarter earnings call. Don’t forget with regards to our June first upcoming shareholder meeting, which will be held here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. If you have any questions have not received your proxy or require additional information, you can contact us here at ir@telkonet.com or by phoning our offices at (414) 302-2299. Again I appreciate everybody’s attention today and hope to everybody has a wonderful afternoon.

