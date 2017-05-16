Chanticleer Holdings' (HOTR) CEO Mike Pruitt on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTR)

Mark Roberson

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon everyone. We will start on Slide number 3. This is a very exciting time here at Chanticleer. Our balance sheet was just significantly enhanced and we have a surge of interest in franchising our LBB concept. And we've made great progress in bringing cost down over the course of the past two years and improving margins. There are some very good elements to our results for the quarter particularly again enhancing our balance sheet. But they also reflect our Oregon and Washington state stores being impacted for several days in January and February by some unusually bad weather which reduced their operating days and customer traffic as the area endured the storms and then dugout of those storms.

In spite of this, our G&A improved as a percentage of sales in the first quarter and our operating results overall were consistent with the first quarter of last year. We are now starting to open stores in 2017 and increased franchising operations will benefit in the future periods.

On Slides 4 and 5, we provide details of our recent financing. A little over week ago, we announced that we closed $6 million in financing. The financing has allowed us to take several key steps to strengthen our balance sheet. $5 million of those proceeds were used to payoff in full, Florida Mezzanines note. For the remaining $1 million, we use $500,000 for transactional expenses as well as working capital and $500,000 is reserved for new store development.

Additionally, we reduced the interest rate on this debt to 8% from 12%. Our enhanced balance sheet removes the uncertainty and provides a stronger foundation for growth as we shift our focus from internal integration projects to organic growth and franchising initiatives. I'd also like to point out that among the strategic investors who participated in this financing to our partnering with Chanticleer for the continued rollout of LBB restaurant via joint ventures and franchising.

One of the lead investors will work with us in a joint venture capacity to open Little Big Burgers in the Pacific Northwest and the other lead investor has executed in multi-franchise agreement to bring Little Big Burger eight stores to the Southern California area. We're pleased to be working with these investors who understand our vision for the company and they recognized the strength of our Little Big Burger brand and the growth opportunity in front of us.

It is important to periodically step back and see how far we've come since 2009. As shown on Slide 6 and 7, we did not open any new stores during 2016. Our store count actually came down in 2016, as we strategically discontinued underperforming international Hooters location but we're back to growth mode opening new stores for 2017 and beyond. In 2017, we are looking to open a total of 8 to 12 new stores and again expect to double our system-wide store count by 2020.

Mark Roberson

Mark Roberson

Thanks Mike. I'll start on Slide 9, if you're keeping up with the slide will represent the consolidated results for the quarter. As I'm sure, you all know our revenue declined 2.5% in Q1 versus Q1 of last year that decline was largely due to unusually bad weather in the Pacific Northwest during January and February, which forced some closures for several days and also impacted customer traffic even beyond those few days that were closed, certainly more than normal for both our Hooters and our Little Big Burger locations in that region.

Approximately 30% of our consolidated revenue in greater than 40% of our restaurant profitability is generated in that region. So missing a few days and having slower traffic certainly has an impact on both the top line and the flow through to gross margin and EBITDA profitability. We also saw some softness in traffic on East Coast during that period that was unrelated to weather. However, we did see revenues picking back up in March and that trend continued in April and May. So we would expect to see revenues recover in Q2 from the lower than normal Q1 levels.

As a point of reference, when we look at January and February revenues as compared to March within Q1, we saw a balance of about 16% from January through March between those two months. And again we expect to see that continue into Q2. Cost of sales were unchanged quarter-over-quarter at 33.1% and near our target range of 33%.

Operating expenses did increased to 58.8% of revenue in the current quarter, again largely due to the lower than normal revenue levels in January and February and of the portion of our operating expenses are relatively fixed on a month-to-month basis. General and administrative expenses improved to 14% from 16.6% in the prior year, as we continue to rationalize our cost structure and integrate our back office and accounting operations. We're continuing to focus on reducing G&A. However cost in Q1 tend to run higher than other quarters due to the year-end audit, compliance, annual meeting and other expenditures.

We also incurred additional and in some cases duplicate costs related to our systems transition and completion of the accounting integration that we don't expect to continue past Q1. Loss from continuing operations was relatively unchanged at $1 million versus $900,000 in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations was $0.08 per share in the first quarter of 2017 compared with a net loss of $0.07 per share last year.

Restaurant EBITDA was $900,000 in the quarter as compared to $1.1 million again largely from the margin impact of lower revenues in January and February. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $296,000 compared to a loss of $230,000 last year. Moving to Slide 10, we look at same-store sales by brand and region. Same-store sales were negatively impacted again largely due to the weather and traffic patterns in January and February as we've already discussed.

The good news is we did see that traffic coming back in March and April. In addition in South Africa, we're finally seeing some strengthening of the currency rates and that benefits same-store sales on the U.S. dollar basis there. In the UK however, the currency continued to weaken following Brexit, which had a significant impact on the U.S. dollar revenues from the Nottingham location.

Moving to Slide 11, our trends over the past eight quarters are moving in the right direction. Cost of goods has improved from the mid-to-high 30s to near our target range of 33%. G&A is down from 21% of revenue two years ago to 14% the past couple of quarters. We expect that to continue to improve as we move into more favorable revenue quarters and continue to streamline operations.

Given the revenue headwind in the quarter, restaurant EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA was down slightly compared to recent quarters. We're focused on driving improvements across all of these key metrics and we do expect to be EBITDA positive for the year.

On Slide 12, our near-term targets as we've discussed in the past provide a general indication of where we see the business heading and capable of performing in the next 12 to 24 months. Our key priorities are begin to capitalize on the growth potential of our burger brands and you'll see a significant increase in new store openings in 2017 that will drive revenue and profitability gains as we leverage our higher performing brands.

Moving to the balance sheet on Page 13, the balance sheet improved considerably during the course of the quarter, primarily as a result of the renegotiation of our convertible debt in the repayment of Florida mezz debt in April. Current liabilities have been reduced by almost $6 million from $12.1 million at year-end, $6.4 million at March 31. With the debt restructuring behind us, we're now in a much better position financially which are much stronger platform upon which to grow the business.

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Thanks Mark. As we look forward, we're very focused on growing our exceptional brands and have a clear strategy to do that. Our brands have a loyal and growing customer following and have experienced local managers are doing a great job with store level operations and performance. We are beginning to accelerate growth in our company stores and we're – we are seeing substantial interest in our Little Big Burger franchising opportunities as well. Our better burger brands led by LBB are our growth engine and we are excited on our strategy to drive expansion, build scale and drive efficiencies throughout our restaurant network.

We continue to improve operations across the store base. And our model is becoming more attractive and scalable. Our restaurants are small, easy to open and manage, so ideal for franchising. We're seeing good cash-on-cash returns and this has been very helpful and generating substantial franchises interest as we see are same.

On Slide 17, details of the store level economics, in short all three burger concepts have attractive economics with Little Big Burger certainly demonstrating the most attractive returns at 66%. That is why we are seeing considerable interest from this concept.

During the quarter, we launched our Little Big Burger franchising strategy. Little Big Burger is an award-winning restaurant, which is very successful in the Pacific Northwest with the very loyal, broad customer appeal and significant local and national press coverage. Importantly, it’s uniquely simple and profitable concept perfect for scaling with the franchise model. And we are excited to expand the brand’s footprint through the multi-franchising agreement we recently announced that will bring a minimum of eight stores to a new audience in Southern California.

We are also expanding our BGR brand through franchising. And during the quarter, we announced a lease signing for the first new location in Salt Lake City, which is part of a multi-store, multi-unit agreement to open five BGR restaurants in that market. BGR has a strong following in the mid-Atlantic and we are pleased to sign franchise agreements for also a new BGR in Reston, Virginia.

As a result of that agreement, the franchisee can develop up to three additional stores and we look forward to working with them as well. We also have two corporate stores under construction with one scheduled to open in this quarter in the D.C. market. Given the strong performance at our LBB stores, we are focusing though much of our growth initiatives around this concept and have as you can see profiled on Slide 20, 10 to 12 new store openings planned in 2017 and as of today, we've opened two. And we have a third scheduled to open soon.

As you can see, we plan to continue LBB’s presence in the Pacific Northwest with the additional three Seattle stores and will introduce LBB to our home market of Charlotte, North Carolina as well. Importantly, the locations you see here are all company-owned stores. This does not include the franchisees sites which we are rolling out in 2017 for LBB.

So to reiterate, where we stand the company’s development, you can see Slide 21 that we’ve gone from an aggressive acquisition phase, a successful integration and cost reduction phase. And now we are focused on achieving profitable growth to drive cash flow. While we were not EBITDA positive in Q1, we do expect to be EBITDA positive for the year.

Slide 22 highlights our vision for 2020. The entire organization is focused on doubling the store count by 2020 and given the incremental profitability due to improved asset-light strategy. This should drive 10% to 15% bottom line EBITDA margin. We will get there through a combination of company-owned and franchise stores and providing a capital-light model that limits working capital needs.

Side 23 to conclude, we are shifting our focus from internal integration projects to driving organic growth and capitalizing on our franchising efforts. We expect again to open 10 to 12 better burger stores this year and remain committed to our target of doubling our store count by 2020, with much of that growth again coming from a capital-light franchising model. We're pleased to have made progress this quarter strengthening our balance sheet, which we believe positions us well with a solid foundation which to drive growth in our high performing brand.

Our restaurant brands represents tremendous growth potential both in terms of expansion of our regional presence and adding to our customer base. And we look forward to bringing our concepts to new customers and to new market.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Joe Gomes

Good afternoon guys.

Mike Pruitt

Good afternoon, Joe.

Mark Roberson

Good afternoon.

Joe Gomes

Joe Gomes

Mark Roberson

Mark Roberson

So we're certainly looking at more than eight and potentially more than 12 over the next 12 months. By December 31, we think 8 to 12 was a conservative range of both company and franchise, given the things that we all know happen with construction timelines.

Joe Gomes

Joe Gomes

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

But overall, we still were very, very positive about Little Big Burger’s overall performance for the quarter and continuing to maintain its 20 plus store level EBITDA margins, which are very attractive. So again to Mark’s point, we said in the call, we saw a significantly bounce back in March and that continued into April. And as Mark said also it's continued into May. So that certainly gives us a great deal of comfort as we go forward.

And also as we said in a press release, the store that we just recently opened Little Big Burger up in what we call Platform, Orenco either one of them in the press release, smallest store that Little Big Burger has yet in the first month it's been number one or two each week in sale. So that’s given us a great deal of excitement for the brand because as we looked at the eight stores that we acquired, the seven that were in Portland were largely in urban areas. And this is the first time, it went out into the suburbs out in Hillsboro and now this in the very near future here, any day that we're hoping to get the store opened out in Beaverton near Nike’s corporate office which everyone's really excited about.

Joe Gomes

Joe Gomes

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Joe Gomes

Joe Gomes

Mark Roberson

Mark Roberson

Joe Gomes

Joe Gomes

Mark Roberson

Mark Roberson

And so that's encouraging and the groups that we're talking to I'm actually heading the Little Big Burger, the week after Memorial Day to meet with some perspective, franchisees out there myself that are again well experienced, well capitalized, already in the industry, already in the market and they see the results of Little Big Burger and have signed up to pursue at least seeing if we can get a deal done together.

Joe Gomes

Joe Gomes

Mark Roberson

Mark Roberson

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Operator

Operator

Paul Strigler

Paul Strigler

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Paul Strigler

Got you.

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Paul Strigler

Paul Strigler

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Paul Strigler

Paul Strigler

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Paul Strigler

Paul Strigler

Mike Pruitt

Yes.

Paul Strigler

Paul Strigler

Mark Roberson

Mark Roberson

Mike Pruitt

Right.

Operator

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Mike Pruitt

Mike Pruitt

And so with that, we’ll look forward to talking to you after Q2 and if you have any questions, please, please e-mail me at mp@chanticleerholdings.com or feel free to call me at the office, which are both listed on our corporate website. Again thanks to everyone, talk to you soon.

