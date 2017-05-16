Pernix Therapeutics' (PTX) CEO John Sedor on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTX)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

John Sedor - Chairman and CEO

Graham Miao - President and CFO

George Jones - VP, Sales and Marketing

Angus Smith – VP, Business Development and Strategic Planning

Analysts

Patrick Dolezal - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Pernix Therapeutics’ First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference. My name is Isaac, and I will be your event specialist today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session at the end of prepared remarks, and additional instructions will be provided at that time. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes.

On the call today are John Sedor, Chairman and CEO; Graham Miao, President and Chief Financial Officer; George Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Angus Smith, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Planning of Pernix Therapeutics.

Please be advised that Pernix issued a press release this afternoon containing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The release, including the financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial results is available on the Company’s website at www.pernixtx.com.

During today’s call, the Company may be making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ from current expectations. Please note that under Safe Harbor rules, Pernix has no obligation to update the information contained in these forward-looking statements, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. The Company recommends that you refer to the cautionary statements contained in the SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Sedor. Please go ahead, sir.

John Sedor

Thank you, Isaac. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to review Pernix's continued progress with you. From a comparison standpoint due to the seasonality of our business from quarter four to quarter one, a sequential comparison is not a true indicator of our business and how it performed during the quarter. Therefore I'm going to focus my remarks on a year-over-year comparison of our business.

With that, let's take a look at our performance in the first quarter. We continue to be pleased with the trajectory of our business. Prescription volumes of Treximet and Silenor were in line with our expectations for the quarter, while volumes of Zohydro ER did not meet our expectations, largely due to the impact of the 20 milligram back order, which we will discuss later on the call.

Total prescriptions for Treximet was down less than 1% in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the corresponding period of 2016. This is an indication indicative of the reversal of the five year downward trend the product has seen through mid 2016.

Additionally, we achieved year-over-year growth of 2% and 3$ in prescription volumes for Silenor and Zohydro ER with BeadTek respectively. Importantly, driven by the restructuring of our sales force which we executed in July of last year, we saw a 22% decrease in SG&A expenses year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 improved to a loss of $300,000 in the first quarter of 2017. That's compared to a loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. I earlier mentioned the back order of the 20 milligram Zohydro ER.

Let me now provide you with an update on the availability of this trend. As we announced earlier this month due to manufacturing issues with our supplier, we now expect it to 20 milligram strength will be on back order until at least the first quarter of 2018.

Since that time Pernix has and will continue to market and distribute other trends of Zohydro ER with BeadTek, including the 10 milligram, 15 milligram, 30 milligram, 40 milligram and 50 milligrams strength. Pernix continues to work directly with the wholesalers and prescribers to minimize any distraction - disruption caused by the stock. And with our supplier to ensure that Zohydro 20 milligram strength shrimp to the market place to return it to the marketplace as soon as possible.

For our utilization of the 10 milligram, 15 milligram and 30 milligrams strength of Zohydro ER with BeadTek are expected to increase in order to fulfil the patient’s need. The company anticipates that the temporary stock-up will impact the overall Zohydro ER with BeadTek prescriptions volume and growth. Pernix is currently evaluating the scope of the impact and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Now with that, let me turn the call over to George Jones, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing to discuss our commercial progress.

George Jones

Thank you, John. The first quarter is typically soft for most of the pharmaceutical industry due to changes in patients insurance, deductible resets and a higher overall out of pocket costs for patients relative to the fourth quarter.

In addition, we continue to operate in a challenging manage market environment for branded products. Understanding that, our business remains headed in the right direction. We remain focused on the highest volume prescribers we believe have the greatest potential for growth. Our prescription performance for Treximet and Silenor during the first quarter was largely in line with our expectations and we continue to be pleased with our results.

As John stated, two, three of our core brands, Zohydro ER and Silenor achieved year-over-year growth in quarterly total prescriptions and Treximet although down slightly outperformed some of our key branded competitors.

Reviewing the first quarter of 2017 performances each of our each of our core brands in greater detail, Treximet prescriptions decreased by less than 1% year-on-year. In an opioid market place that continues to be challenging and the same sort of back order of the 20 milligram strength of Zohydro ER, the total prescriptions for Zohydro ER with BeadTek grew 3% year-over-year in the first quarter 2017. I believe that products continues to be well positioned in the opioid market with the 5 strengths of Zohydro ER we have available because they offer prescribers a wide range of dosing options and flexibility.

Four of these five strengths fall below the morphine milligram equivalents that are suggested by the CDC guidelines for opiod prescribing in chronic pain that were published in March of 2016.

In regards to Silenor prescriptions, we delivered year-over-year growth of 2% versus first quarter of 2016. We are looking to really reaccelerate the growth in Silenor moving forward with the initiatives that we've recently begun to execute, including the addition of 1500 high potential sleep prescribers to our pain team target list who will receive first position calls, as well as increased incentive compensation waiting for our pain sales force. We are confident that the increased focus on qualified sleep prescribers will lead to increased growth for Silenor.

Taking a closer look at our prescription trends, the field force optimization previously implemented and use to have a positive impact on our business. You'll recall that in the third quarter and first - fourth quarters in 2016 we saw an increase in the call frequency towards top prescribers, as well as in the average cost per day.

This continued in the first quarter of 2017 and the impact of our efforts has been translated into higher prescribing and market share for our products overall and more specifically within our targets.

For Treximet, first quarter market share was 5.4% within our target. This is up 10% versus Q1 2016. Total prescriptions in our targets increased by 14% in Q1 2017 over Q1 2016. For Zohydro and BeadTek, first quarter market share was approximately 1% which was up 10% over Q1 2016. As mentioned earlier in the call, the opioid market continues to be under pressure declining 10.3% within our targets in Q1 2017 versus same period in 2016. Finally, Silenor market share was 1.46%, up 25% versus Q1 2016.

We were also pleased to report continued strong uptake of the Pernix prescriptions direct program, our prescription fulfilment program. PPD continues to gain traction as more patients utilize the program with prescriptions for Treximet and Silenor increasing by more than a 192% compared to the first quarter 20160.

The continued rapid growth of PPD during the first quarter contributed to the improving prescriptions trends across our portfolio and allowed us to mitigate some of the typical Q1 impact for our brands. We expect this trend to continue a 2017 move forward.

As evidence of this, as I mentioned earlier, PPD as a percentage of total prescriptions has reached 27% in recent weeks for Treximet, which compares to the 25% we reported on our fourth quarter call. The filed pilots for PPD for Zohydro ER has been completed and due to the positive results we are currently in a process of a full scale rollout.

Finally, as we execute our commercial plan, we completed our speaker training programs for all three brands in Q1 and have begun to ramp up our investment in peer education through Q1 and into Q2 2017. We are very pleased with the progress our commercial team has continued to achieve to begin 2017. I look forward to continuing the positive momentum throughout the year.

I will now turn the call over to our Presidents and CFO, Graham Miao for his review of the financials. Graham?

Graham Miao

Thank you, George. Good afternoon, everyone. I will now discuss our overall financial results for the first quarter of 2017. The sales performance of our core brands and operating results. I will then address our balance sheet and liquidity in further detail.

During the first quarter of 2017 net revenues for the company were $29.7, a decrease of 8.6% year-on-year from $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower net price for all of our core brands and the lower shipped volume for Treximet and the Zohydro ER.

Now let me look at - let's look at the specifics for each major product. For Treximet net revenues decreased by $2.5 million or 15% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Gross to net for the first quarter were 37%, down from 43% percent in the prior year period.

The decrease in gross to net year-over-year is due primarily to higher managed care rebates in the payer mix, as well as an increase in co-pay coupon deductions. For the four year 2017 we expect gross to net for Treximet to improve to the low 40s.

For Silenor first quarter 2017 net sales were down slightly, as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Gross to net for the first quarter were 27%, down from 33% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross to net was due primarily to the higher managed care rebates.

For full year 2017, we expect gross to net for Silenor to be in the low to mid 30s, an improvement from 30% in 2016. For Zohydro ER net sales decreased by $0.3 million or 5% during the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Gross to net for the first quarter were 58%, down from 66% in the prior year. The decreasing gross to net was due to reductions across a variety of categories. For full year 2017, we expect gross to net for Zohydro ER to be in the low 60s.

Gross margin for the company in the first quarter of 2017 was a 66%, up from 65% in the first quarter of 2016, due primarily to product mix and a discontinuation of certain low margin products.

SG&A expense decreased by $5.7 million or 22% during the three months ended March 31 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31 2016. The decrease was driven primarily by lower selling and marketing expenses, as a result of the initiative we implemented to restructure our sales force in operations last July. We expect full year SG&A expense for 2017 to be lower than 2016, as a result of the annualized benefit of these restructuring initiatives.

R&D expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease was related to the lower spend for Treximet. First quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.3 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Now let me turn to our financial condition. As John stated, we continue to work to improve our financial flexibility and strengthen our balance sheet. We recently amended our credit facility with Wells Fargo and we intend to transition to another financing source on or before July 31st, 2017.

Additional details of the amended agreement are available in our 8-K filed on April 20th 2017. We have engaged in discussions with parties that have expressed interest in refinancing the revolving credit facility.

As of March 31 2017, the company had a total cash balance of $23 million. Total principal amount of debt outstanding at March 31 2017 was approximately $321 million and net debt was $298 million. The total principal amount of debt consisted of approximately $177 million of 12% senior secured notes, $130 million of 4.25% convertible notes and a $14 million under our revolving credit facility.

As discussed on previous calls, we continue to analyze various alternatives in order to proactively address our liquidity and a capital structure in a constructive manner, including strategic and the refinancing alternatives, asset sales and mergers and acquisitions.

I will now turn the call back to John Sedor. John?

John Sedor

Thank you, Graham. Let me conclude. The changes that we implement in July 2016 have led to stable or improving prescription trends for our three core brands, as well as a reduced cost structure. In the face of having to navigate through a seasonally change - challenging quarter, our performance in the first quarter indicates to us that our commercial team is really beginning to hit its stride operating within the new structure.

I am pleased with the progress we've achieved with prescriptions and truly believe that our business is making great progress. We also remain focused on further improvements to our capital structure. We will keep you updated on our progress through 2017.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Isaac to open up the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Patrick Dolezal with LifeSci Capital.

Patrick Dolezal

I just have a couple of questions here. So what do you attribute the growth of PPD to and also why doesn’t Silenor have the same percentage of prescriptions going through PPD as Treximet does?

George Jones

I'll take that call or that question, this is George Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Good question Patrick and for us the growth of PPD, we believe can be attributed to the fact that really we've put together a world class program and the feedback that we've been getting from the prescribers that use the program has largely been positive. And their experience when they send the patients prescriptions to our PPD program positive leading to increased penetration, increased use of the program.

Regarding Silenor, with Treximet it's a largely a commercially insured patient base. Silenor for sleep medicines the mix is more towards Medicare Part D. And we know that you cannot send government insured patients into a program like PPD, you're going to get less penetration of the program for a product like Silenor than you will for a product like Treximet.

Patrick Dolezal

Great. Thank you.

George Jones

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears there's no further questions over the phone at this time.

John Sedor

Okay. Thank you Isaac. And that concludes our first quarter call.

Operator

Once again this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.