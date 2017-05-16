Clean Diesel Technologies' (CDTI) CEO Matthew Beale on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 15, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Becky Herrick - LHA

Matthew Beale - Chief Executive Officer

Tracy Kern - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brad Noss - ROTH Capital

Thomas Boyes - Cowen and Company

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. You joined the CDTi First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Becky Herrick

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thanks to everyone for joining us for CDTi's first quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

If you would like to be added to the distribution list or if you would like additional information about CDTi, you may call LHA at 415-433-3777. Speaking on the call today from CDTi are Matthew Beale, Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy Kern, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Matthew, I want to emphasize that some of the information you will hear during management's discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements that are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in today's results press release, in the comments made during this conference call and in the risk factors section of our Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Matthew Beale.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Matthew Beale. Matthew?

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Becky. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. CDTi has now entered the final phase of its positioning. By the end of the year, the Company will be an asset-light technology company uniquely positioned to serve the global emissions catalyst market. The steps we will complete in the coming months will result in the sustainable operating platform capable of capitalizing on the enormous commercial opportunity represented by our technology.

As highlighted in our press release, those steps include the following initiatives. Number one, exit the high-volume lower-value coating, we have now scheduled production to wind this activity down before the end of 2017. This will allow us to eliminate the significant manufacturing overhead and operating expenses driven by this activity and position the Company within reach of breakeven.

Two, extend the technology provider models to the North American aftermarket. With our recent success in landing important private label business CDTi has established the foundation for its transition in this market segment. With this approach, we are providing enabling technology to a handful of players with strings in other products to the value chain. While exceeding these arrangements had a negative impact on first quarter margins, the enormous scope for CDTi to focus on specialty coating as part of these partnerships will enhance margins as the year progresses.

Number three, release capital tied up in downstream distribution activities. Through our discussions with commercial and manufacturing partners we anticipate reducing the amount of capital of this currently deployed to downstream distribution. This is not where CDTi's value, but where our partners due and can. Our focus on coating to support our partners' downstream distribution and manufacturing efforts to create an obvious win-win opportunity.

And number four, drive our commercial pipeline for ramp of our power business in 2018 and beyond. The supply agreements completed with Chinese catalyst manufactures provide a significant revenue pipeline among an OEM customer base of about 2 million vehicles per year. We expect shipments to begin later this year and the forward revenue run rate to gain momentum as the year progresses.

In addition Panasonic is committed to building its own coating capability in China, providing another path to market for our material systems. Once these four initiatives are complete, we expect CDTi will be a scalable technology company with approximately 5 million in quarterly revenue targeting 40% of gross margins and approximately 2 million in quarterly operating expenses. While we would begin with less revenue than under our previous model we will have higher margins and a streamline infrastructure resulting in a significantly lower breakeven point just described.

In terms of our commercial pipeline, we are focusing our efforts and resources on pursuing opportunities with catalyst coaters and producers in fast growing markets in China, India and North America. As mentioned above, at the beginning of 2017, we established ourselves as a technology provider of the heavy duty diesel aftermarket segment in North America. We have created partnerships with global aftermarket leaders DENSO as well as two other additional partners who are launching their lines of DPF and DOC products for their heavy duty customers using our technology. With the handful of strong downstream partners, CDTi can become the referenced technology in this $500 million market segment.

China continues to be a cornerstone of CDTi's powder strategy. It has an extensive emissions control system supply chain serving domestic and international automobile manufacturers that produce approximately 24 million vehicles per year. Somewhat unique to China, there are many domestic catalyst manufacturers serving the automotive market in competition with large global catalyst producers. The channels are global incumbent and to adhere to increasingly stringent emission standards this segment of the market requires lower cost catalyst technology to defend and grow market share.

This is the ideal environment for CDTi's powered and coat capabilities. We gained initial, commercial traction for our powder business by entering into agreements with three domestic catalyst manufactures, but the suppliers of our BMARS SPG and DOC and Spinel material systems. We expect initial revenue for them customers beginning in the second half of the year while the magnitude of our revenue will be modested at first, we expect annualize volumes in 2018 and beyond to be transformative.

Our partnerships with Panasonic and Halder Topsoe also continue to progress. With Panasonic, we expect revenue contribution to expand during the second half of 2017 as retrofit funding flows increase in intensity. Underscoring the potential long-term benefits of this partnership, Panasonic is currently competing for Chinese commercial vehicle OEM business by deploying our DOC technology. As a sign of their commitment to market, we expect Panasonic to complete its investments in a DOC coating line in China by the end of the year to better serve OEM customers and the commercial pipeline. Also in the OEM heavy duty segment, we continue to pursue commercial opportunities with Halder Topsoe in China and beyond.

In India, air quality is an important market driver, where we have 4 million vehicles were produced in 2016. The country has many domestic and international vehicle manufactures served by both global and local catalyst manufactures. As such, we see significant opportunities provide CDTi’s enabling technologies to domestic catalyst producers with the appropriate manufacturing expertise. In this regard, we established a partnership with Sud-Chemie leading supplier of catalyst for major OEMs in India and abroad. Our joint marketing efforts are focused on cost down programs for existing vehicle platforms with passenger car and commercial vehicle OEMs. Overall, we continue to build a strong revenue pipeline with superior profit and growth potential. We will continue to report on progress as our commercialization initiatives begin converting into higher margin revenue.

With that, I’ll turn the call to Tracy for review the financials.

Tracy Kern

Thank you, Matthew. For the first quarter of 2017, revenue was 8.2 million compared to 9.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. Coated catalyst revenue was 4.7 million compared to 6.5 million. Lower revenues are largely attributable to the timing of sales to Honda.

Emission control systems revenue was 3.3 million compared to 3 million. The increase is due primarily to DuraFit sales to new customers. Technology and advanced materials revenue remain consistent at just over 200,000 for both periods. Gross margin was 17% compared to 28%, the decrease primarily reflects the ongoing realignment of our business strategy for heavy duty applications in North America including introductory pricing to new customers, the launch of our new private label programs and the elimination of certain product offerings outside that strategy. We also saw significant increase in palladium prices, which negatively impacted our PGM liability.

Total operating expenses were 3.8 million, compared to 6 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decline reflects the positive effects of the Company’s cost reduction initiatives undertaken in 2016, offset by increased year-end accounting expenses. We anticipate quarterly operating expenses will continue to decrease to between 3 million and 3.5 million by the end of 2017. Operating loss was 2.4 million compared to 3.2 million in the same period last year. Net was $3.1 million or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $2.8 million, or $0.76 per share in the same period last year.

Turning to the balance sheet at March 31, 2017, we had cash of 2.4 million as compared to 7.8 million at December 31, 2016. The equity raise and debt conversion we completed in the fourth quarter of 2016 enables us to significantly improve our balance sheet. We paid 2.1 million to Kanis S.A. in the first quarter of 2017 to settle our debt and interest with them raising the line of credit is the only debt on our balance sheet. Our line of credit is down by $600,000 since year-end and we also paid down our accounts payable and accrued liabilities by over 5.2 million since the end of the third quarter of 2016.

And now for our guidance, based on current business configuration as well as first quarter results, we continue to expect revenue to be between 32 million and 35 million. Gross margin is expected to be between 23% and 25% and we continue to target achieving breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis in the second half of 2017.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Matthew.

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Tracy. Our strategy is simple we aim to become the leading provider of the enabling technology to be automotive catalyst industry. As we approach the second half of 2017, we would be focusing on further repositioning into a pure technology company, which we expect will translate into improve financial performance as described previously. We are confident our technology provider model has the potential to deliver long-term sustainable and profitable growth.

Thank you for your continued support to CDTi. With that operator, we’d like to open the call for questions.

Brad Noss

Hi, guys, this is Brad Noss on for Matt. I wanted to dig into the manufacturing partners that you are looking at for DuraFit. Could you just expand on how long you would be until you would be able to outsource to them and how we can keep impacting margins for the DuraFit business?

Matthew Beale

Sure. As we try to layout a little bit in the prepared remarks there is a real opportunity here. Our strength is in technology and coating. We have partners who are very good downstream, very good in managing supply chain and manufacturing and that's where they make their margin, so there is really an opportunity for our win-win situation. What we are in order for those characteristics some of the partners that we're talking to are very active obviously in the heavy duty diesel space. That have good downstream distribution in some instances they also have very, very relevant manufacturing directly relevant manufacturing capabilities. So is there are any number of scenarios here I think the ultimate end game here really for us to be able to focus on what we do effectively which is you've developed and deliver technology in the form of specialty coatings for this market segment and to really enabled partners that are far better to the other at the downstream distribution and manufacturing.

Brad Noss

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks for the color. And just in regards to any sort of timing expectations there as it sounds like it would be a little way off and maybe more towards 2018 time frame or any color on the specific timing?

Matthew Beale

The conversations continue on and again it's part in partial very similar to what we're doing in the private label as we transition and position ourselves to do what we do best and we've got a variety of partners that are interested in the downstream area this could be commercial, it could be more strategic. There is a number of ways that we will look at it, but the end game again here is that we focused on where our competency which is the technology in coating.

Brad Noss

Okay perfect. And then just looking at the gross margin, you referenced a few items that sort of weighted on gross margins for the quarter, but would be able to just breakout and what the impact of between sort of the private label ramp up as well as the palladium price increase.

Matthew Beale

It's difficult to provide -- we can’t really provide an exact without -- I think there is competitive issues in others with providing some real detail to break out there, given that it's a new business segment as well, not to be coy there. But I think certainly the commercial side and trying to get is probably evenly weighted between the repositioning and then some of the more structural thing such as the palladium.

Brad Noss

Okay and for the palladium, are there any hedges do you have on that or I believe is there sort of like a pass-through and to sort explain how that works now and we would see that coming through on the revenue line, if there is a -through on palladium.

Matthew Beale

We don’t have a hedge on in terms of the exposure we have. We have customers that can sign PGM to us. We have to account for the liability and it price has changed in the cost of underlying commodity. There can be an impact, it's not necessary a cash impact, but there could be suite that gets pass-through.

Brad Noss

Okay and then looking at the margins from that private label business, I know we've further expected to obviously improve as volumes improve. But on the introductory pricing specifically how long do you anticipate having that pricing for and then just overall truly just expect a gradual increase as the volumes ramp through the end of the year for the margin or should we take some sort of snap back in Q2 and then increase from there?

Matthew Beale

I think there will be -- there should be a marked improvement in Q2. We're not -- we won't at anywhere, I don’t -- I wouldn’t suggest that we be the steady state margins which reflect far more technology in coating content in terms of our contribution, but we will certainly come back from where it was in the first quarter, which was there is some significant impact of the launch of these programs which is typically the case.

Brad Noss

Okay, and then looking at I guess, you're still targeting breakeven in the second half of this year It looks like you had stayed quite a bit to your, some of your suppliers as well paying down some debt. But can you talk about the strategy in fortifying the balance sheet until you're able to reach breakeven or how you're thinking about that?

Matthew Beale

Sure, in the -- when we talked about guidance, obviously we talked about the current configuration of the business that -- as our business is today certainly in the first quarter, we were at all levels of the value chain for example with the heavy duty diesel after market product lines, not to say that we would continue to be there. So, we obviously have to make an apples and apples comparison. So I would just simply point out that on the same level of configuration or activities of the businesses is how we're continuing to reflect the formal guidance, if you will. As these initiatives though continue to one, obviously come -- impact profitability which is extremely important, but to our ability to retrench again and not be quite as heavily invested, have capital is heavily invested in the downstream distribution side.

We will release the significant amount of capital for us. It's having a downstream business with stock inventory holding inventory, sales and in an aftermarket context that's just not our core business. It is our partners and our private label guys it is absolutely their core business and they do that well. We don’t do that as well so. As the business as we managed to effect that shifts that shift we've got some very motivated partners and so we're excited about how quickly we expect that to happen, we think that will also have a positive impact on ultimately on cash and how much is tied up in that activity.

Brad Noss

Okay, perfect. So sort of that shift encourage we should see that reflected or sort of an ancillary benefit in the working capital improvement and generating some cash through there?

Matthew Beale

Correct.

Brad Noss

Okay. And then just last one for me here just for and the China revenue ramp, I know it sounds that with respected to start shifting in the second half of this year. Is there any possibility to see revenue in Q3? Or should we really just think about sort of the initial revenue as pretty nominal and in Q4 and then 2018s where we should really start to see some impact on the top line.

Matthew Beale

I think that I mean overall for the year is I think we've depicted that this is it's unlikely the powder revenue from China to the middle markets is unlikely to move the dial in the CDTi context but I think it will point to a meaningful run rate in '18. In terms of when we see, we start to see I think it is possible that we will see some initial powder revenue as early as the third quarter, but certainly in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Boyes

Yes, just couple quick ones from me. Just to kind of piggyback off of the DuraFit discussion. Now that you have a three distribution partners, do you anticipate kind of entering to into more of those agreements domestically? Or is this kind of like when you said there is closed small handful of people you are looking for work for or is this sufficient coverage for kind of that market? Or would you have to expand?

Matthew Beale

I think we're close to what is kind of an optimum, it is true [Technical Difficulty] for market approach it's kind of defined this product category.

Thomas Boyes

I believe that call may have dropped out for me, if I am still on the line I had just one big picture want to follow up with. Was really just kind of given Spinel's kind of ability to reduce the PGM content and vehicle catalyst and you kind of hit that same emissions control mark. How do you see the regulatory landscape evolving in the U.S.? Should we expect kind to see this more as a state driven enterprise kind of California and the CARB centers leading the ways? Or is there kind of read on certain central levels as well?

Matthew Beale

We don’t see any real evidence and I think we're back now. We had just at the momentary the line drop off now, but I can hear you. Hopefully, I can be heard, operator can you hear us.

Operator

Yes sir, loud and clear.

Matthew Beale

Okay, all right very good. We don’t see any change, shift in the paradigm where you do California taking leadership and setting standards, just most recently as well approving new rigs for aftermarket diesel particular filters for example that would be launched in California. So, we think that paradigm with the carbon leadership and I don't want to say following, but setting the standard is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Thomas Boyes

Excellent. And actually one more quick one just kind switching over to China and obviously through the heavy duty applications and other initiatives. Is there any opportunity in the bus market because I know that predominantly they been really the battery technology and fuel cell aspects that have been kind pushed by the government? Is there an opportunity there?

Matthew Beale

There is -- the heavy duty market overall and again this is market that we're addressing both through our coating partners but also though Panasonic and Halder Topsoe. And Panasonic has well establish relationships with the two largest heavy duty engine manufactures, so there is absolutely it’s the bus market but perhaps more the long haul market, but there is a market -- there is a bus market there is the penetration of CNG and LNG is little bit higher perhaps but the CNG more than LNG in the bus market but there is an opportunity absolutely.

Brad Noss

I just had one more quick question here. Would you be able to break out the revenue from DuraFit for us as well as the private label and program, if you're able to?

Matthew Beale

I think before the in terms of the DuraFit or the heavy duty replacement market product category, this was the strongest quarter that we've had in that area. In order to break it out between DuraFit and private label is not something I'm able to do right now but it was a very strong quarter, part of that reflecting the launch of these new programs.

Matthew Beale

All right, thanks you very much and thanks everyone for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you update on our progress. Good bye.

