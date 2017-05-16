ParkerVision's (PRKR) CEO Jeffrey Parker on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Laurie Little - IR

Jeffrey Parker - CEO

Cindy Poehlman - CFO

Analysts

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Louis Tinderton - Private Investor

John Reynolds - Private Investor

Operator

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the ParkerVision Inc. First Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast.

Today’s conference is being recorded and all listeners are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will open up the conference call for questions and answers. The company has requested that questions and answers be limited to one question and one follow-up per caller.

As it is now time for opening remarks and introductions, I'd like to turn the conference over to Laurie Little, with The Piacente Group. Please go ahead.

Laurie Little

Thank you, Ashley. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties about our business and the economy as well as other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from expected achievements and anticipated results.

Included in these risks are the Company's ability to maintain technological advantages in the marketplace, the ability to secure new customers for our products and technologies, maintaining our patent protection and the outcome of litigation, among others. Given these uncertainties, as well as other factors related to our business, we caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained on this conference call. Additional information concerning these and other risks can be found in our periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today’s call, we will hear from Cindy Poehlman, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a review of the Company’s financial results for the first quarter 2017. Following Cindy’s remarks, Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the Company’s business.

Thank you, again and with that, I will turn the call over to Cindy. Please go ahead.

Cindy Poehlman

Thank you, Laurie and good afternoon to those of you joining us for ParkerVision’s first quarter 2017 conference call. Today we reported a net loss of $4.8 million or $0.32 per share for the first quarter of 2017, which compares to a net loss of $5.1 million or $0.45 per share for the first quarter of 2016.

The decrease in our net loss is primarily attributable to the decline in litigation expenses, offset by increases in ship and product development costs during the quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, our adjusted net loss was $4.3 million or $0.29 per share for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $5.1 million or $0.45 per share for the first quarter of 2016, excuse me.

We were able to strengthen our balance sheet in the first quarter with receipt of approximately $9.6 million in net proceeds from our At the Market or ATM sales transaction, which enabled the sale of register common stock over a period of approximately eight weeks at an average market price of $2.46 per share.

We ended the quarter with just under $7 million in cash, restricted cash and short-term securities. Our use of cash in the first quarter of 2017 included approximately $0.6 in prepayments for inventory, marketing and other costs, largely related to our upcoming Wi-Fi product launch, which Jeff will address in his comments momentarily.

There is one additional item I would like to point out before I turn the call over to Jeff for his update. On April 27, we received notice from NASDAQ that ParkerVision has regained compliance with the NASDAQ standards for continued listing on the NASDAQ capital markets and that outstanding matter is now officially closed.

I am available for questions at the end of today's call, but for now, I will turn the call over to Jeff Parker for his updates.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you, Cindy and good afternoon, and thanks to those of you attending our first quarter 2017 conference call. Today my comments are going to be fairly brief and as we had our last update just six weeks ago, but I will update on two key areas, the Wi-Fi product, we've been preparing for launch into the marketplace and the status of our international licensing program and I’ll start with the status of licensing and patent enforcement that’s related to that program.

In our last update, I discussed the motion to withdraw our complaint at the ITC and our plans to pursue an expedited District Court schedule against Apple, LG and Qualcomm. On April 28, the International Trade Commission granted our motion to withdraw officially ending our ITC action.

Accordingly, on May 4, we filed a motion in the Middle District of Florida to lift the stay on that case and to expedite a case schedule which will establish the dates for the proceedings in that court.

It is our belief that all of the discovery materials collected and the expert reports that were created in that’s corresponding ITC proceedings should significantly reduce the time and effort necessary to bring this case to a jury trial. We’ll provide further updates as the court rules on our motion.

Meanwhile we have actively pending cases in Munich, Germany against LG and Apple. We are still awaiting the nullity or what's also known as validity decision from the German patent court in the nullity cased filed by Qualcomm.

It’s our understanding that the German patent court is quite backed up due to an unusually high volume of proceeding and we do not yet have a date certain for this decision.

On May 4, I attended the hearing in our first case against Apple in Germany, we believe those proceedings were favorable on the issue of infringement and we further believe that we presented a compelling case for our ruling of enforceable injunction.

The judge has set a court date of June 22 to make his decisions in this case. This date is only days ahead of the scheduled hearing in our second Apple case in Germany which is before the same court but is based on a different patent and the infringement claim is based on an Intel chip that used in the iPhone 7 models.

We remain confident that our international efforts will help support a licensing business for ParkerVision and we look forward to bringing you further updates following these court dates.

I'd like to now turn to our product strategy which we’re very excited about. In the first week of June we will begin a digital marketing campaign which will publicly introduce our new Wi-Fi product and the start of our brand messaging.

Shortly thereafter we plan to begin shipping limited product quantity that will allow us to verify in the field our final production hardware and software as well as exercise our customer service our fulfillment and the manufacturing processes as we put in place.

Our goal to fine tune our processes during the initial program so that we’re positioned to ramp up production to meet what we believe will be a strong demand for this product in the second half of the year and particularly taking advantage of the upcoming holiday’s season then. Our product will by the way be fulfilled through both our own site as well as Amazon.

We expect our product will be differentiated from others in the market based on customer experience and affordable price. By our projection the caption of only a fraction of one percentage point of the total available North American market for this product enables us to move our company to profitability.

While we focus our efforts on this exciting product launch we will also continue to further develop our product roadmap which includes a number of opportunities to position ourselves as a leader in this space. Part of that effort includes our ongoing ship development program and I look forward to bringing you further updates on that program later this year.

So, before we turn the call to your question I’d like to conclude by reinforcing our commitment to a multipronged tragedy which includes enforcement of our intellectual property, the rollout of the successful competitive consumer product line, and the ongoing development of products and intellectual properties to sustain our longer-term success in this business.

And with that, I'd like to open this call for your question?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jon Hickman of Ladenburg. Your line is open.

Jon Hickman

Hi. Jeff, I have a couple of quick ones, is there any like do you even know if the German court is looking at the patent on the nullity side yet or if it’s still buried in the queue, do you have any idea.

Jeffrey Parker

Hey Jon our understanding from the last update I got from our attorneys is that it still in the queue has not been reviewed yet and that the queue is quite lengthy, but they didn't give me an exact number they just simply said it's very congested right now because there are many cases that have been coming to Germany at a rate that's kind of unprecedented. So, my understanding it has not come up in the queue yet.

Jon Hickman

So, this could be like we're still looking at months away from a decision?

Jeffrey Parker

They haven't given me guidance other than to say I pushed in and pressed in and all they have said is we can’t you and if we go in and try to press for more information we’re probably just going to annoy the people who are working through the backlog. So, we don't know any more then there's a large queue.

Jon Hickman

My other question is how do we find out about this website for the Wi-Fi product?

Jeffrey Parker

We will let you know, when we get that website up we’ll definitely put out information, there'll be e-mails that will go out. There will be links and it will be the start of the campaign and it will begin to generate updates and awareness on this whole product that you'll see a continuum of stream worth information that will be coming out.

Jon Hickman

Do you have a price for that product Jeff?

Jeffrey Parker

We do but I’d rather not announce it on our call today I’d rather unveil it when the marketing campaign is officially launched and we kind unveil the whole thing. So, I will just tell you that from what we’ve seen in the marketplace we do think it’s going to be very competitive and attractive to a pretty audience.

Jon Hickman

One last question the District Court in Florida when do you expect to hear back from them?

Jeffrey Parker

That’s a great question, we filed our motion and I don't have an exact answer for you, I have to actually our team this morning that question because I wouldn’t be surprised if I got that question on this call they said they don't know for certain but they would hope that it would be at least the matter of weeks not months that we’ll at least get a scheduling order off that motion.

Jon Hickman

And who is the team?

Jeffrey Parker

The team handling that case is the Mintz Levin team.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you, Jon.

Operator

Our next question comes from Louis Tinderton a private investor. Your line is open

Louis Tinderton

Okay. Hi Jeff.

Jeffrey Parker

Hi.

Louis Tinderton

The one concern I have in this whole thing is stock-outs how fast can you ramp up production of those things really a success?

Jeffrey Parker

Lou that’s been part of the time it’s been taking to get this product together as we’ve been selling it up so that we can’t do a relatively fast launch and we’ve been trying to make sure the product is something that can be assembled in short timeframes, tested in short time timeframes etcetera.

So, I’m hesitant to give you exact numbers for competitive reasons, but let's just say that we think that if the response is as strong as we hope we will be able to work with our suppliers and ramp pretty fast.

Louis Tinderton

Okay.

Jeffrey Parker

I think when you see the product you’ll appreciate – how this came together and why we’re able to do pretty quick ramp.

Louis Tinderton

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from John Reynolds a private investor. Your line is open.

John Reynolds

Yeah hi Jeff. Good afternoon. My question is the case that we just heard in Germany regarding Apple will that will you have to wait for the nullity ruling on that case as well or is the decision on June 22 going to be the end of all decision that will cause an injunction?

Jeffrey Parker

Well we don’t know but I do believe that June 22 ruling will at least inform one way or the other on that. Our explanation to the court which I thought was favorably received was that because we’ve addressed the concerns that the court had on validity from the LG case and we address it by adding limitations to our claim that are supported clearly by the patents in Germany you can do that, that we've overcome any concern that were generated from prior art that the defendants have cited or we’re aware off.

And so, we're hopeful that the judge will agree with us and not wait for a nullity ruling based on how we’ve modify the claim to overcome the prior art. So, June 22 we’ll find out if he agrees with that view as I said I thought the hearing was favorable but you just have to wait and see how the judge rules so I am glad he set a date and that we’re going to find out – just a matter of weeks from now.

John Reynolds

Yeah. Okay. Thank you.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you.

Operator

And we do a follow-up from Jon Hickman of Ladenburg. Your line is open.

Jon Hickman

Jeff could tell us why the judge is delaying and why he didn’t just rule?

Jeffrey Parker

Well I can give you Jon my best belief again I am not the judge so I don't want to put words in his mouth or tell you I know exactly what he is thinking. But the hearing was pretty lengthy he actually gave significant amount of extra time to hear the explanations and our hope is that heard new things that we’re encouraging and positive to explain why this claim is being asserted against Apple’s has not be contemplated by any prior art.

And so perhaps what he's doing is assessing our explanation and we hope he will agree with our view that there is no prior art that is even close to this claim and that therefore an enforceable injunction should be granted.

So, my impression at the end of the hearing was that he had heard new information and that he was thoughtfully going to consider that and then give a ruling that he didn’t want to just on the spot make ruling which I think is encouraging but let’s wait and see how that plays out.

Jon Hickman

And then I have a question for Cindy how are your current spending rates? How long does your cash can last?

Cindy Poehlman

Listen Jon as we indicated a week in last update and nothing has changed to labor my view on that I believe we have sufficient cash to get this Wi-Finding product launched successfully.

And as I said previously depending on what the ramp up and demand is for that product and what requires in terms of inventory planning and the such could impact certainly our assessment for how long that cash will last but right now we’re comfortable that we have enough for the launch of the product and realize that some of the cash spent in the first quarter was in preparation for this product launches and some prepayment towards some marketing things certainly towards some inventory that we’re bringing in-house.

So, I can’t give you a definitive exact but I think we’re comfortable right now and it’s obviously something that we continuously assess.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you.

Cindy Poehlman

Sure.

Jeffrey Parker

Well folks, thank you as I said earlier in my comments six weeks ago we had our last update. So, I thought this will be relatively brief call but we appreciate your interest and staying up to date with our events and we look forward to turning on our marketing launch and having you all participating in it. So, have a great afternoon and you’ll be hearing from us again soon. Thanks a lot bye, bye.

Operator

That does conclude today’s conference. If you wish to access our archived audio cast replay of this call you may do so by visiting the company website www.parkervision.com. Thank you.

