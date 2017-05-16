Cartesian's (CRTN) CEO Peter Woodward on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cartesian, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Peter Woodward - CEO

John Ferrara - CFO

Analysts

Peter Woodward

Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today. After the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 1, 2017, a copy of which is available in the Investor Relations sections of our website. As we forecasted on our Q4 earnings call, our results for Q1 came in softer than we had expected despite the fact that we did see a few positive signs throughout the quarter. I will expand on reasons and specific trends in a few minutes.

Overall the TMT sector continues to be in a state of rapid change and Q1 was a prime example of this transformation as seen by the ultra-competitive customer acquisition environment which was coupled with considerable M&A activity. Customer budgets have been under pressure making it easier to pair back the demand for consulting. This has ultimately contributed to the lower volume experience during the quarter especially from some of our smaller customers. In many cases, projects within this group were delayed due to several factors beyond our control.

Fortunately, we also had some very positive takeaways from the quarter. To start with, we experienced solid sequential growth at each of our largest North American and EMEA customers. In North America specifically, we successfully completed our first significant project for a new logo in the region. On top of that, we're starting to see an increase in pipeline activity with key customers on large transformation programs. This should help support improvement in our topline going forward, especially in the back half of the year. And when we combine this with our continued cost reduction efforts, we see the potential from improvement in our bottom line in Q2 and beyond. However, the long-term challenges the business has experienced is causing management and the board to look at why these episodes occur and how the business can be positioned to improve the model and seize the opportunity we all see in the large and rapidly evolving TMT space.

I'll dedicate more of this call to that consideration but first we'll ask John to review the quarter's results. John?

John Ferrara

Thank you, Peter. Turning to our financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017; our revenues in the first quarter of 2017 decreased 30% to $14.3 million from $20.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the completion of a large customer engagement in North America during the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was also partially due to the impact of a $1.5 million unfavorable change in foreign currency exchange rates.

On a non-GAAP revenues on a constant currency basis for the first quarter of 2017 were $15.8 million, a decrease of 22% from the first quarter of 2016. Looking at our revenues by segment for the first quarter of 2017, EMEA accounted for $9 million or 63% of total revenues and North America accounted for $5.2 million or 37% of total revenues. Now looking at our revenues by source, for the first quarter of 2017, excluding Farncombe, execution accounted for $7.2 million or 56%, management consulting accounted for $2.9 million or 23%, strategy consulting accounted for $900,000 or 7%, and managed solutions accounted for $1.8 million or 14%.

Our gross profit for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 36% to $4.5 million or 31% of total revenues from $7 million or 35% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower revenues and an unfavorable project mix in North America. On a more positive note, we are continuing to see a revenue mix shift towards our higher margin solutions such as strategy, management consulting and managed solutions.

Execution, which typically has the lowest margins, made up 56% of Q1 2017 revenue compared to 60% in Q1 2016. Although execution is still an important part of what we do in an important that can serve as a vital entry point into a customer relationship, we believe this shift demonstrates that we are gradually moving closer towards a higher margin gross margin model. In line with this effort to optimize a revenue mix we will continue to maximize consultant utilization which will help us reduce our cost even further and improve our bottom line.

SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 23% to $6 million or 42% of revenues from $7.8 million or 38% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to lower compensation and other related expenses as a result of lower headcount. The decrease was also partially due to the impact of a change in foreign currency exchange rate.

Our GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $1.5 million compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $700,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Our GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.5 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $900,000 or $0.10 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2016.

Now turning to our non-GAAP financial results; our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations for the first quarter of 2017 totaled $700,000, compared to a non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations of $400,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Our non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2017 totaled $800,000 or $0.09 per diluted share compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $600,000 or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2016. Please see today's earnings release which is posted on our website for further details included a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.

At the end of the first quarter, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.2 million compared to $4.1 million at the end of fiscal 2016. Our net working capital at the end of the quarter was $2.8 million compared to $4 million at the end of fiscal 2016. As a reminder, our working capital at the end of the first quarter 2017 includes a liability of $2.2 million for the earnout related to the Farncombe acquisition, 60% of which or approximately $1.3 million is to be paid in stock and 40% or approximately $900,000 is to be paid in cash. Therefore excluding the non-cash portion of the earnout liability, our adjusted working capital would be approximately $4.1 million.

In April we entered into a letter agreement with the sellers of Farncombe agreeing that the earnout target is expected to be achieved. Under the terms of this agreement we are required to pay the full amount of the earnout, no later than July 31 of this year. Farncombe has done well since we acquired the business in 2015 and we are pleased to bring this consideration process to a close and officially consolidate the two businesses.

For our accounts receivable arrangements, we had approximately $3.1 million outstanding at the end of the quarter compared to $800,000 at year end. The increase in borrowing was primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable due to the timing of payments. We are also working to increase the availability of the funds under the existing invoice discounting agreement with EMEA. We plan to do this by adding the Farncombe accounts receivable to the eligible lending base and by increasing the percent of accounts receivable to include in the lending base to above 50%.

As we mentioned on our last call, we also have a no outstanding Elutions which matures on March 2019 but which can be called to redemption by Elutions at any time. We continue to expect the Elutions note will be called and we believe that our currently available cash and cash equivalents, cash flow from our operations, the working capital available from our accounts receivable arrangements will be sufficient to meet our cash requirements for both, our short-term working capital needs and long-term growth initiative. However, if the Elutions note is called for redemption, we believe we would need to raise additional debt or equity financing to pay-off the Elutions note and continue to fund our operations.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Woodward

Thanks John. Since the middle of last year, we've known that revenue levels were shifting sharply downwards. This is due to a number of specific factors, not a long-term trend. These factors include the completion of a large project for a North American client in Q1 of 2016, pricing in volume challenges with our two largest EMEA customers a year ago and a few macro effect like Brexit and M&A consolidation in our industry.

I'd like to remind everyone this isn't something new; we've attempted to communicate on prior calls that the revenue levels were essentially reset. It was in fact, positivity around activity with certain customers that has led us to believe revenues would rise from the current run rate but we have not experienced enough of that yet. Let's become clear is that our Q1 results, the status quo and incremental improvement are not acceptable.

Let me first comment on the Q1 activity. The softness we experienced was fairly widespread and occurred even within customers with whom we have a generally growing trend in business. A good example would be a Tier-2 service provider in the UK which has been a solid growth account for us, one that's grown from few hundred thousand pounds of business to likely a couple of million this year with potential to grow from here. Our projects are priced as relatively short-term engagements but on a long-term network program that will certainly continue.

However, in the first two months of the year the client was very quiet. Projects weren't signed off on, start dates were pushed. This occurred with several customers and they reflect temporary extreme competitiveness among the large carriers, dislocation in budget processes due to M&A activity or all of the above. Business activity can reverse quickly; with the customer I referred to just now, we certainly have between 500,000 and a million pounds of work proposed with high likelihood of success. Granted this is an extreme example, it demonstrates the variability in certainly elements of our business. With that, we're not forecasting enormous jumps in revenue as we look sequentially through 2017 but we do think there is ground to conservatively expect improvement from Q1 levels.

All that said, we did have positive sequential growth at our two largest customers in EMEA and in the U.S. as I said earlier, but that revenue was not enough to offset the decline in other areas. Without lingering [ph] the point, it's worthwhile to know that this is a very long-term problem for Cartesian; going back to the mid-2000s when the company acquired several businesses, we have experienced periods from short-term strength and periods of decline. As a result, our business has cycled between revenue levels and the low $50 million range to the $70 million range. The goal of evaluating our structure and strategy now is to break that cyclicality to evaluate our offerings in terms of the customer requirements, our ability to differentiate and the scalability of the human and technical solutions we can bring to market.

In response to our 2016 revenue reset, we have continually worked to right-size our cost of support to smaller business. As I mentioned on prior calls, we have reduced headcount, consolidated operations, improved communication and coordination. We took approximately $4 million of cost out of the business last year on a run rate basis enabling us to achieve positive non-GAAP adjusted income from operations. We are seeing some positive non-financial dynamics from this effort also and the form of improved communication and simplification of our business structure.

I admit, this has been a more tactical strategy; in order to break the revenue cyclicality I referred to earlier and truly grow the value of our business for both customers and shareholders alike, we need to flip that perspective, take a longer term and more proactive approach and reevaluate how we invest in the business given the way the industry is changing today and how we develop service offerings to drive a business model that can lead to more sustainable profitability.

We have all the tools to reconstruct aspects, if not all of our business. We have great people, great customer relationships and qualifications in key areas and a strong technology base. Business transformation carries risk with it but so does the status quo. I started the call by taking about how the TMT sector is undergoing extreme and rapid changes. Digital transformation is accelerating cost pressures on our customers as they are being asked to deliver more value at lower prices to the end consumer.

To be more specific, we are seeing bundled services like triple play gradually turn into quad play without a commensurate increase in price to reflect the incremental value being delivered by the upgraded service. There is added competition in mobility from MVNOs including Charter and Comcast off late, they recently announced their plans to offer wireless service. Broadband offering will at some point see competition in certain applications from 5G and other wireless broadband innovations. We're also seeing greater consumer and enterprise demand for over the top video, cloud and digital services which is causing service providers to invest heavily in their infrastructure and product development to keep customers and hold ARPU.

What this means for us, as well as the other vendors in this space is that we in turn now are also being pressured to deliver greater value at a lower price. Cartesian, as many of you know has built -- has been built on the tremendous breadth of capabilities it's developed and delivered over the years. However these new, this new industry paradigm requires us to focus on fewer topical areas and sharpen our overall capabilities and differentiation in key offerings.

The good news is that our business already has in place the key elements to align Cartesian with the direction the industry is headed. Take network transformation for example, a core part of the overall growth strategy, this area of our business has consistently experienced strong growth in both North America and EMEA. Customers recognize the value we deliver in maximizing the return on their capital spend and helping to successfully manage their -- the transformation of their networks to minimize customer churn and internal conflicts between converging internal functional areas like IT and network ops; these programs, it's important to note, are generally massive and complex in nature.

Cartesian brings the subject matter expertise and proven track record of a large firm along with the nimbleness and ease of use of a boutique. However, even our revenues associated with such programs can be volatile as we just experienced. Network transformation is a great example of Cartesian having good positioning in the right market but we need to be more specific about what form of service we want to offer and what gaps in industry capabilities we think we can service profitably.

Since acquiring what was originally called Cartesian in 2007, we have placed a significant emphasis on technology managed solutions to supplement our strong consulting tradition. Our business and technology solutions has fluctuated with the market for revenue assurance. Off-late, demand and activity have been increasing, including most recently in Q1 which gives us confidence that we can reorient our longer term capabilities and technical road map to address next generation challenges. Revenue assurance is still a relevant skillset but the business assurance market is more broad and may encompass next generation issues, including for example, network assurance and IoT.

Again, there are several directions we could take and we will product course and focus on executing in the coming weeks. Importantly, of course we plot will be oriented around more consistent revenue potential and improved scalability.

There are several other strong building blocks in the business. We announced recently that we have concluded the earnout associated with the Farncombe acquisition in July 2015 as John referred to. The Farncombe principles were clearly on target to reach their revenue milestones in July of this year and they no longer made sense to live under the self-imposed compartmentalization we have been living under while the earnout was active. We're now working on the next legs of integration and growth planning around technical video services, content security and device testing.

I hope this discussion has conveyed an appropriate sense of dissatisfaction with the status quo and recent business results, yet an optimism that Cartesian has all the makings of a successful company if steered in the right direction. There have been other attempts to alter the business model in the past but they were made without the commitment to see the transformation through. We expect to complete the evaluation of our business strategy and to be able to more concisely articulate it by our next earnings call.

In the meantime, we expect operating results to improve from our Q1 levels. We should also see more realistic apples-to-apples comparisons of our revenue beginning in Q2 and even more so in Q3 as comparisons exclude the events of 2016 previously discussed. The discussion on this call should not be interpreted as negativity towards the near term outlook but rather the expressed intent to reduce the quarterly volatility Q1 has shown we can encounter; and to add value to our company through focused differentiation and scalability.

A couple of final notes before turning the call over to questions. First, on our last call we informed shareholders that we continue on with our strategic partnership with Elution. We announced we completed the addition of a second phase of deployment with our joint customer. There has been new and additional customer activity in the pipeline and we are optimistic that we can move that activity towards closure in the second half of the year.

Also, we announced earlier in the year we had regained compliance with the NASDAQ listing standard after notification in 2016 we were not in compliance with their minimum bid price standard. Today the company received another letter from NASDAQ notifying the company of its failure to maintain minimum closing bid price of $1 over the preceding 30 consecutive days for its common stock. The letter stated that the company has until November 2017 to demonstrate compliance by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

The notification letter received from NASDAQ has no immediate effect on the listing of the company's common stock. The company has not yet determined what action or response, if any, it will take regarding the non-compliance. I hope you received today's remarks with the same optimism I have that Cartesian can become a consistently profitable and vibrant company. We have too much value in the DNA of this organization now to excel and we are dedicated to taking a more dramatic approach doing the right thing for shareholders. Including changing the direction in our business strategy, we have the opportunities in the market, we've got the talented people who care that this company is a success.

And with that we're ready to open the call for your questions. Operator, please provide the appropriate instructions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from [indiscernible] from Pinnacle Associates. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. My first question is, have you ever hired [indiscernible] yet to formally begin to self-assess? Thank you.

Peter Woodward

Hi, thanks for the question. That's not information that we readily disclose to the public. We have an engaged Board of Directors that are quite conscious of shareholder value and -- I think that's all we have to say on the matter at this time.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Kevin Houser [ph] from GMGH Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

We've seen a decrease in the share value quarter-over-quarter, close to 35%; now you've got a minimum bid letter from NASDAQ, what in the interim do you plan on doing until you come out with fewer plan in next Q to increase shareholder value, if anything? And two part question, certainly it all sounds great and you're looking to make a transformation; certainly if you want your shareholders to believe in what you're doing in transformation, certain million side of buying would be one thing that would certainly beat to us every little bit more energy to see that your plan is really going into fruition.

Peter Woodward

Thanks for the question. To deal with the second part first, we have a fairly long history of insiders buying and always like to see more and I can certainly pass that comment along to our board. I brought shares at overtime as have other directors but I'll pass the message along. With respect to what do we do in the interim before the release the plan, I think the comments that I made earlier was about to having that plan by the next earnings call, certainly we'd like to get the market informed and shareholders informed of what we think we can do with the business as soon as we possibly can. And then, and certainly customer activity that we have between now and then is normally the best indication of our focus going forward; so absent any other discrete changes, additions to the business, reductions in the business, etcetera that are identifiable, disclosable events; we will try to get out the plan as soon as we can and get everybody fully informed on what needs to change in this business to make it a more consistent, more profitable business.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Is there a room for follow-up on this?

Peter Woodward

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

With regards to investor relations, it seems to be almost non-existent; I know in the recent weeks I've actually tried to get in touch with investors relations of Cartesian and really there is no department; it's been a little bit frustrating as a shareholder to try and find out specific things and I understand that they are both yourself and the executive positions of the CFO, that is not -- well, probably should not be to your attention but from the investor standpoint there are things, especially when you're now in the crux of a full transition that we would want to be really notified of changes as they occur, of course understand with regulation but certainly to be a little bit more vocal as to what's going on inside the company to give us a little bit of insight; so if there is something to hold on to that you guys are really doing the best that you can to get things turned around?

Peter Woodward

Sure, I appreciate the comment. Our investor contact from LS [ph] is on all of our press releases. It's -- ours is a business that doesn't -- unfortunately doesn't lend itself to a lot of large customer announcements, those types of things that I would love to put out into the quarter but we'll pick up the activity with getting out and seeing more investors face-to-face which for a small company like ours is sometimes the most predictive way to try to build more interest in the business as well as to educate everybody about the [indiscernible] milestones that we expect to hit and give you something to hold us accountable to.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Certainly I wish you the best of luck and hopefully we can see a little bit of pricing moment going forward the next quarter.

Peter Woodward

Appreciate the question.

[Operator Instructions] And if there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Peter Woodward

Thanks everyone for participating today and we look forward to speaking to you after our second quarter earnings. Thanks.

