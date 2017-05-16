Intersections' (INTX) CEO Johan Roets on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Johan Roets - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Barden - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Travis Hogan - Riva Ridge

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Intersections’ First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Business Update. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

During this call, Intersections will make certain projections and forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the company’s future revenues and earnings, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. These projections and forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and that actual results could differ materially from the results projected in these forward-looking statements. For some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, you should review the SEC filings at our corporate website at www.intersections.com. We do not attend and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or projections we may make unless required by applicable law.

The financial highlights and certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call are also available in the press release Intersections distributed for our first quarter 2017 earnings release, which is available currently on our website at www.intersections.com.

I will now introduce Johan Roets, Chief Executive Officer of Intersections Inc. Please go ahead, sir.

Johan Roets

Good afternoon and welcome to the Intersections’ first quarter 2017 earnings call and business update. The agenda for today’s call is, first, I will provide a business update, then, Ron Barden, our CFO, will comment on our first quarter 2017 financial performance, and finally, we will open up the call for your questions. A presentation of today’s business update is available on our Investor Relations website.

We have more than 20 years experience in the identity theft monitoring industry and it takes 20 years to get 20 years experience to better phrase what someone much older than me once said, when I was looking to be prematurely promoted. Our extensive experience in working with big marketing partners, our longstanding relationships and trust with our data providers and our comprehensive compliance processes to ensure that we explain what we do accurately and transparently to prospective subscribers and then continuously deliver what we promised, all help us to be competitive in the marketplace.

Intersections has an established track record of continuous product innovation in identity theft monitoring. Our new Identity Guard with Watson product is the first identity theft monitoring product in the U.S. to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to monitor for threats to subscriber’s personal information, potentially being misused. Intersections is the largest independent identity theft monitoring provider in the U.S., generating $164 million of revenue from identity theft monitoring in 2016 and $39 million of revenue for the first quarter of 2017. Our strategic focus since January 2017 is exclusively on providing identity and personal information protection services to consumers, conducted through our Identity Guard business. To this end, we have made good progress during this quarter to exit all other non-core activities.

In December 2016, we stopped our efforts to pursue commercial revenue in the veterinary space from our Voyce animal health monitoring platform and substantially scaled back our commercial operations. We are currently engaged in a process to monetize the intellectual property of Voyce through a strategic relationship or other transaction. This process is still ongoing, spearheaded by a small team of scientists and management has an internal deadline of June 30, 2017 by which to reassess our progress. We are currently incurring approximately $150,000 per month in this regard.

Effective January 31, 2017, we sold out our bail bond industry e-commerce business, Captira. This sale reduces operational losses resulting from that business by approximately $40,000 per month. And we also signed a definitive agreement on March 31, 2017 to sell our Habits at Work insurance consulting business. The sale will be effective on June 1, 2017 and will reduce operational losses resulting from that business by approximately $50,000 per month.

We established five key strategic objectives for the turnaround and growth of Identity Guard, starting 2 years ago. We will report progress against these five objectives at every investor call. Our quarterly progress towards our strategic goals was as follows. One, we will continue to protect and optimize revenue from our historic financial institution subscriber base. Our financial institution revenue and subscriber base is very stable, turning at 1.1% per month. We have partnered contracts in place to allow us to continue to service a material part of the run-off base through to June 2022. Two, we will deliver the best personal information protection product and user experience of its kind in our chosen market through the full rollout of Identity Guard with Watson. We launched a beta version of the new product in Q4 2016 at the IBM World of Watson Conference in Las Vegas. Since then, we have continued to add substantial new features to the product and also redesigned the user interface and enrollment flow. The market launch for the completed product is targeted for the beginning of Q3 2017. Identity Guard with Watson is the first identity theft monitoring product in the USA to use the Watson artificial intelligence platform from IBM to drive extensive monitoring of personal information threats.

Three, we have been working to restore growth in our Canadian business, together with our new Canadian marketing partner. Our new marketing partner in Canada is solely focused on selling identity theft protection products and services. They are very entrepreneurial, fast moving and their leadership team has extensive experience in marketing our types of products and services. We have already seen an increase in our sales pipeline and are in contract negotiations with two new and substantial distribution partners in Canada, for market launch potentially as early as Q3 2017.

Fourth, we have been adding talent and processes to mature our sales and distribution capabilities across all market opportunities. We have hired an additional business development executive, with extensive industry experience in identity theft in April 2017. We have had our first substantial business development success by signing a large U.S. based distribution partner in March, for which the market launch is planned for July 2017. Our overall marketing pipeline for new partners in the USA and Canada is healthy and we are converting opportunities at a steady pace.

Five, we continue to pursue cost control opportunities through streamlining and optimizing our business processes. First quarter actions reduced G&A by more than $1 million on an annualized basis, a portion of which will be reinvested in new product and business development capabilities. On April 20, 2017, we refinanced our term loan, which had an outstanding principal balance of $13.4 million, with a new $20 million credit agreement, which was fully funded at closing.

The new lender is PEAK6, a Chicago-based investment firm. The new credit agreement provided the company with approximately $6.1 million of net cash proceeds to use to accelerate both subscriber acquisition and product development. Furthermore, the terms of the agreement extends the maturity date, reduces and defers mandatory quarterly principal payments and carries a low interest rate. Additionally, PEAK6 purchased for $1.5 million in cash a warrant to purchase 1.5 million shares of the company’s common stock at an exercise price of $5 per share. The warrant is immediately exercisable and has a 5-year term. The company used the proceeds from the sale of the warrant to repurchase 419,498 shares of the company’s common stock from PEAK6 Capital Management LLC at a price of $3.60 per share. The repurchase was made pursuant to the company’s previously announced share repurchase program. However, the company is prohibited from repurchasing additional shares of common stock under the new credit agreement without the prior consent of PEAK6.

There has been very little product innovation by our competitors in the identity theft monitoring industry over the last decade. Most solutions are reactive based on historic credit data only and offer limited monitoring of other critical data sources. Our new Identity Guard with Watson product is based on; one, identification and notification of potential identity theft threats as early as possible, two, helping subscribers take preventative measures to adjust their risk profile and digital footprint, which can reduce the risk of identity theft and three, recognize that every subscriber’s risk profile is unique, requiring customized advice and tools. We have built our new Identity Guard with the Watson product based on three pillars of identity theft protection. Pillar 1, that prevention is better than cure. Pillar 2, that early detection is better than late or no detection. And Pillar 3, that customized advice, tools and monitoring are better than the generic alternative.

Identity Guard with Watson premiered at IBM’s World of Watson 2016 Conference in October and is our platform for all further product development in 2016 and beyond. The product combines the financial account monitoring of traditional identity protection services, with comprehensive monitoring of consumer self-reported behavioral, social and professional data. Identity Guard with Watson leverages Identity Guard’s proprietary technology platform and monitoring processes to analyze this data and provide near real-time alerts to subscribers.

Now here is Ron to discuss our 2017 Q1 results.

Ron Barden

Thank you, Johan and good afternoon. I will make brief comments on the financial information that is included in the presentation available on our website. I encourage you to review our earnings release that was issued on Thursday, May 11, 2017 and our Form 10-Q that was filed with the SEC on the same date. These documents are also available on our website.

As a reminder, our Personal Information Services segment has three primary categories of subscriber revenue; our Identity Guard subscriber base, our Canadian subscriber base and our legacy financial institution subscriber base, which is in runoff. Our Identity Guard business generated $13.3 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. The Identity Guard revenue declined and corresponding subscriber base declined for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the prior year quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in subscribers acquired through one of our partners, Cosco, that is no longer marketing our products. Additionally, revenue for the first quarter 2017 from subscribers acquired through our direct-to-consumer marketing channels was lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to the trailing effect of reduced marketing spending during 2016, which resulted in fewer subscriber acquisitions.

We noted a year-over-year increase in revenue from breach response services in the first quarter as a result of a new breach client, which began on-boarding subscribers in late fourth quarter 2016, which served to partially offset the decrease in our direct-to-consumer revenue. We had 367,000 Identity Guard subscribers as of March 31, 2017 compared to 380,000 as of December 31, 2016. This decrease was caused by the completion of a 12-month breach response service agreement that began in the first quarter of 2016. We continue to see many market opportunities to provide breach response services and believe we are well positioned to provide highly competitive offerings to companies seeking these services.

Our Canadian business, which is conducted through a joint marketing arrangement generated $3.1 million of revenue in the first quarter, which is slightly higher than the first quarter of 2016. Our Canadian marketing partnership began transitioning to a new partner in the second half of 2016 and as Johan mentioned, is in the contracting phase with two new and substantial distribution partners that may launch as early as the third quarter of 2017. Along with our Canadian marketing partner, we jointly serve a base of 160,000 Canadian subscribers as of March 31, 2017.

Our legacy financial institution base generated $21.9 million of revenue in the fourth quarter and we ended the quarter with 682,000 subscribers in this business line. This subscriber base is in runoff, meaning that all marketing efforts by our financial institution clients have ceased. As discussed over the last few years, we believe these actions by our U.S. financial institution clients are in response to greater regulatory scrutiny in the United States, surrounding the sales, marketing and administration by financial institutions of add-on products, including identity theft protection products. The subscriber base decreased at an average rate of 1.1% per month in the first quarter, which we believe continues to represent a normal attrition rate.

Last Thursday, we reported consolidated loss before income taxes of $4.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to a consolidated loss before income taxes of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.6 million compared to a consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2016. Throughout this presentation, adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA before share related compensation and non-cash impairment charges.

Our presentation includes an analysis of adjusted EBITDA to show the amount generated by our core business, which comprises all businesses of Intersections, with the exception of Voyce. In the first quarter of 2017, our core business generated a loss before income taxes of $4.2 million compared to income before income taxes of $800,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Core business adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $900,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. This decrease resulted from reduced adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.8 million, resulting from lower year revenue year-over-year, $1.4 million related to severance charges recorded in the first quarter of 2017 and other costs associated with the agreement to sell the Habits at Work business and approximately $1.4 million of spending, primarily on new product development and new business development cost.

These activities to wind down the commercial operations of our Voyce business and to monetize the intellectual property of that business generated a loss before income taxes of $600,000 and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $700,000 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to a loss before income taxes of $5.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. We expect to substantially complete the wind down in intellectual property monetization process in the first half of this year.

Consolidated cash flows used in operations in the first quarter of 2017 was $3.8 million compared to cash used in operations in the first quarter of 2016 of $500,000. Our consolidated cash flow from operations was negatively impacted by lower revenue in our core business compared to the prior year. Prior cash spending for subscriber solicitation cost compared to the prior year and a higher level of cash received in the prior year quarter related to fees paid in advance for a breach services – response services contract. Consolidated cash and cash equivalent was $5.2 million and the outstanding principal balance under our credit agreement was $13.4 million.

As Johan mentioned earlier, subsequent to quarter end on April 20, 2017, we refinanced our term loan with a new $20 million credit agreement, which is fully funded at closing. The new credit agreement provided the company with approximately $6.1 million of net cash proceeds to use to accelerate both subscriber acquisition and product development and also extends the maturity date, reduces and defers mandatory quarterly principal payments and carries a lower interest rate.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is provided on Pages 15 and 16 of the presentation on our website. Again, please see our earnings release and website at www.intersections.com for additional details on our quarterly results.

Now, I will turn the call back to Johan.

Johan Roets

Thank you, Ron. As I have said in my previous investor call, it is our intention to continue with these quarterly calls, during which, we will update our shareholders and other stakeholders with our progress in rebuilding Intersections. We are satisfied with the progress we have made during the past quarter. We look forward to showcase the market-ready Identity Guard with Watson product during our Q2 2017 investor call, and the main theme for our Q3 2017 investor call will be to report on progress with signing up new marketing partners and adding net new subscribers to our revenue base.

We are now going to open up the call for questions. Again, we will not be providing any guidance in our responses. I want to thank you for your continued confidence and support. Operator, please open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Travis Hogan from Riva Ridge. Travis, your line is now open.

Travis Hogan

Hey, guys.

Johan Roets

Good afternoon, Travis.

Travis Hogan

Hey, good job in the quarter. Can you review the Costco relationship? What happened there? Why was that relationship ended?

Johan Roets

Travis, in June of 2015, Costco decided that they wanted to do their own product and that they wanted to market it themselves under their own brand. So, they went directly to a data provider for a specific kind of a product and went ahead and marketed it themselves, rather than the previous decade-long relationship that we had with – they were marketing the Identity Guard product and we were actually doing the marketing for them. So they wanted to change the relationship and wanted to market their own product. Partners come and go. We shouldn’t see that as an extraordinary event. We gain new partners, new market for a period of time, partner strategies change or they decide to do something different and that’s just a normal course of our business.

Travis Hogan

Okay, got it. And then you had a quote in the earnings release where you said we aim to have our revenue from new subscribers exceed that of our run-off base by the end of 2017. Are you saying that the new subscriber – are you saying that the Identity Guard line item is going to be greater than what is now – what now reads as U.S. financial institution’s line item on the revenue side? Is that what you meant by that comment?

Johan Roets

Yes.

Travis Hogan

Okay.

Johan Roets

And Canada of course, so the two together, right?

Travis Hogan

Okay, got it. Understood. Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Johan Roets

Thanks, Travis. Thanks for joining the call.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I am showing no additional questions.

Johan Roets

Well, thank you very much. I think we can then close the call.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.