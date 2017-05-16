Avigilon's (AIOCF) CEO Alex Fernandes on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avigilon Corp (OTCPK:AIOCF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Darren Seed - Vice President of Capital Markets and Communications

Alexander Fernandes - Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Ric Leong - Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Pardeep Sangha - Haywood Securities

Paul Steep - Scotia Capital

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Justin Keywood - GMP Securities

Steven Li - Raymond James

Darren Seed

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Avigilon Corporation fiscal 2017 first quarter conference call. I am joined today by Alexander Fernandes, Avigilon's Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; and Ric Leong, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President.

Management's presentation today, including any forward-looking statements is qualified in its entirety by Avigilon's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 and the associated management's discussion and analysis, which can be downloaded from the Avigilon website. Listeners are invited to contact our Investor Relations department for any assistance. Unless otherwise stated, please note that all figures discussed are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis.

Now I'll turn the call over to Alex.

Alexander Fernandes

Good afternoon and thanks for participating on today's call. Today I'll focus on some key financial results and product introductions. I'll then pass the call over to Ric Leong for a more detailed review of our financial results.

Q1 marks our 37th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. In the quarter, we increased cash flow from operations by $12.5 million and reported strong gross margins. As part of four increased focus on profitability, total operating expenses decreased as a percentage of revenue compared to Q1 2016.

In addition to strong revenue and operating results, we launched innovative new products and led the industry with powerful video analytics. Subsequent to quarter-end, we promoted James Henderson to Chief Operating Officer and entered into an agreement to sell and lease back our downtown Vancouver office tower for expected gross proceeds of CAD $107.5 million. These actions demonstrate our commitment to unlocking value across the business as we focus on increasing profitability.

Turning to financial highlights for Q1 2017, they include quarterly revenue of $80.3 million, cash flow from operations of $8.4 million, gross profit of $40.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million, and diluted adjusted EPS of $0.07. There are hundreds of millions of surveillance cameras around the world recording billions of hours of footage every day, making video the world's largest generator of digital data.

Currently, very little of this video is ever viewed or analyzed even though that is valuable metadata contained within it. As a recognized leader in video analytics, Avigilon's groundbreaking artificial intelligence and machine vision technologies make the real-time automated analysis of all this video possible.

In Q1, we launched version 6 of Avigilon’s award-winning video management software. Featuring among many other capabilities the introduction of Avigilon appearance search, video analytics technology. We also announced two upcoming powerful feature enhancements Avigilon face and vehicle appearance search. As we indicated last year, our plan was to progressively introduce lower-priced and higher margin variance of our industry-leading H4 cameras.

In Q1, we launched several H4 SL variance; strengthening our competitive position at the entry level of the market. Around the world the demand for security is increasing. Our first quarter revenue grew 15%, significantly outpacing the markets estimated annual growth rate of 6%. Our revenue remains diversified across many regions and verticals with no single customer accounting for more than 3% of our total revenue for the quarter.

We are gaining market share and our technology and solutions are backed by what we believe is the industry's strongest patent portfolio. The demand for video and analytics is increasing globally and we believe that all video surveillance systems will eventually feature video analytics. This growing demand is increasing the opportunities for Avigilon’s video solutions and the Avigilon patent license program.

I will now pass the call over to Ric for a detailed review of our financial results.

Ric Leong

Thanks Alex and good afternoon everyone. Q1 was another strong quarter for Avigilon. Revenue increased for the 37th consecutive quarter on a year-over-year basis. Revenue was $80.3 million, an increase of 15% or 16% on a constant currency basis over Q1 2016. Gross profit in Q1 2017 was $40.7 million, up from $39.7 million in the same period last year.

The increases in revenue reflect increased unit volume, due to greater customer adoption in existing markets, further penetration of target regions, the ongoing success of the H4 camera platform, new product introductions, and broader adoption of video analytics. Gains in operating leverage in the quarter as a percentage of revenue include sales and marketing expenses decreased from 26% in Q1 2016 to 23% in Q1 2017.

G&A expenses decreased from 16% in Q1 2016 to 15% in Q1 2017 and total operating expenses decreased from 54% in Q1 2016 to 51% in Q1 2017. Management expects the company's total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue will continue decreasing year-over-year as we focus on increasing profitability and benefit from previous investments in economies of scale.

Growth and net R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were consistent with Q1 2016. With our investments in R&D, we continue to leave the industry with our groundbreaking video analytics technologies and powerful new products. The first quarters adjusted EBITDA increased to $9.4 million, compared with $8.9 million in the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to increased revenue and gross profit as a result of strong unit volume from the ongoing success of the H4 camera platform, new product introductions and broader adoption of video analytics.

Adjusted earnings in a dilutive adjusted EPS for Q1 2017 were $3.2 million and $0.07 respectively, compared with $3.8 million and $0.09 for Q1 2016. Q1 2017 results were impacted by increases in non-cash amortization and depreciation, investments to expand the company's sales and marketing initiatives, and investments in R&D. Avigilon had strong cash flow from operations this quarter. Compared with Q1 2016, cash flow from operations increased by $12.5 million to $8.4 million.

As of March 31, 2017 we had working capital of $98.6 million, including $25.2 million of cash and cash equivalents. Our balance sheet remains strong and we have the necessary capital to support our business. As of March 31, 2017 we had total debt of $100.6 million and the amount undrawn on our credit facility was $139.4 million. As we announced subsequent to quarter end, we've entered into an agreement to sell and lease back our downtown Vancouver office tower for expected gross proceeds of CAD $107.5 million. We expect to use the net proceeds of the sale to substantially pay down our outstanding debt.

I’ll now pass the call back over to Alex.

Alexander Fernandes

Thanks Ric. We are off to a strong start in 2017. I would like to thank all of our employees, partners and customers for their support and I look forward to updating you on our upcoming achievements.

The call is now open for questions.

Q - Pardeep Sangha

Hi and good afternoon. If you can just give us a bit more color with regards to the Asia-Pac region, this quarter seems to be down a little bit; can you just go through region by region, geographically and just give us some color on that?

Alexander Fernandes

Hi, Pardeep. So essentially what happens is Asia Pacific is one of a smaller regions, I believe it is pretty much in line with Latin America, maybe just a little bit stronger and really all it is it is just larger projects lumpiness and sort of more enterprise type of larger projects. So because of the smaller region our given project will have a bigger impact, either positively or negatively on a comparative basis.

So really what we're seeing is, last year we just had some kind of one-time larger projects that just didn't occur, but on an average the region is performing very well and averaged out over like sort of 12 months type of period is performing nicely in-line with the other markets. So it is really sort of a larger project lumpiness issue.

Pardeep Sangha

And any other commentary on the other regions you could provide us.

Alexander Fernandes

Well just that generally the growth is very strong across the board, Canada in particular we’ve had a very, very strong quarter relative to last year. I guess nearly 50% growth. The US remains very, very strong. Latin America is growing nicely, so generally we are just seeing a lot of positivity and continue growth. We are very happy with the quarter, keeping in mind that over the last 10 years Q1 is historically a seasonally the softness quarter of the year for us, and so we're pleased with the performance in the revenue growth.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. And then if you can comment on the H3 product line, where is that right now. Now, I have noticed that you have launched the H4 SL products which are sort of lower prices and would they sort of compete sort of in a same price level of H3 product lines that you had previously or can you give us a sense of where you guys were at in terms of your H3 product line that you previously were just pricing on?

Alexander Fernandes

Yes thanks for the question. So we continue to sell the H3, it remains one of our strong selling products from the unit volume perspective. And we had done some substantial re-pricing on that product last year as I think everyone is aware. And that was to bridge the gap until we fill out the H4 SL line which is a variant of our H4 platform designed specifically for the entry-level of the market, so it has a lower cost and a lower price point.

And what we have seen is the H4 SL's are selling very, very nicely, volumes are ramping up as we had hoped for and have planned for. So, we continue to sell H3’s, but the H4’s are definitely a very quickly increasing in unit volume and ultimately we expect them to surpass H3’s. So at the appropriate time we will look to end up like the H3, but at this time we have no plans to discontinue that product.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. Can you comment on the, may be your rate on the CapEx on the quarter and just sort of what we should expect for the full year as well?

Ric Leong

Sure. For the quarter we had CapEx of $12 million mainly related towards renovations of the downtown office building, as well as demonstration equipment. As you know Pardeep we don't provide CapEx guidance, but what I could say is there will be ongoing renovations that need to occur with the building.

Pardeep Sangha

I think last time you mentioned we should expect 2017 CapEx to be in line with 2016 CapEx, is that still reasonable?

Ric Leong

That is still reasonable, but as you know the majority of our investments have been completed. Substantially completed with the likes of our ERP system, manufacturing facilities, so they would be more on the maintenance CapEx and related to the building.

Pardeep Sangha

Right. And lastly, I haven't heard anything about your guidance, I’m assuming you are leaving the guidance the same as you have done, given us before between $390 million and $425 million, I think was the previously guided?

Ric Leong

That’s correct. That’s our guidance as previously issued on February 28. There is no change to our guidance.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay, thank you very much.

Your next question is from Paul Steep from Scotia Capital.

Paul Steep

Great, thanks. Alex could you maybe just talk a little bit, we touched on a minute ago which the H3 there, what is the mix looking like right now in terms of the move to the lower volume, have you generally seen an uptick in overall volume as deal size has sort of moved or what’s that dynamic looking like respecting that it moves quarter-to-quarter, but just wanting to get more color on that H3 move in terms of you moving spend to the broader market?

Alexander Fernandes

Yes, Paul thanks for the questions. So if we go back towards the end of 2015, beginning of 2016, H3’s where our mainstay, sort of bread-and-butter product line on the camera front, and that was a very strong selling product for many, many years. It is a great value point for the - it is a very full featured robust product line with indoor, outdoor capability, various mounting and any closures, and so that’s been a very, very strong selling product for us for many years.

We launched in the late part of 2015 and early part of 2016 that H4 platform and with - featuring advanced analytics, one of the key differentiators is our H3 platform does not support analytics as an older product and whereas our H4 is essentially, can basically do everything and H3 does plus the full feature of all our analytics. And those products with the firmware are also upgradable from time to time as new features get released into the market.

And so the idea was that there is an opportunity for us to expand deeper into the - expand our addressable market deeper into the entry level of the market, which has been traditionally occupied by analog producers, analog camera manufacturers, as well as typically low-cost Asian digital cameras, camera makers, and so the idea there is, it was our plan to launch the SL variant of the H4, which has somewhat reduced feature set, but it is available at a much lower cost.

So in many applications where maybe costs are more constrained as budgetary constraints. The H4 SL offers a very, very compelling; a very compelling value proposition and it can do many of the things. The H4 cannot everything, but it comes at the much lower price tag. It is interesting to know our H4’s are still our strongest selling in terms of unit volumes, so they have surpassed H3, as well as H4 SL's, but H4 SL's are rapidly becoming one of our harder unit volumes selling.

So, what’s happening is H3 sales are generally flattening out and as we round out the H4 SL camera family, we are getting ever increasing unit volume there and so the trend is very good. So, people are adopting the new technology, but there still remains a strong demand for the - let's call it the legacy products as well.

Paul Steep

Great. I guess the second one I would have is, you touched on it a second ago, could you talk maybe in general what you have seen in terms of analytics uptick, I know product is shipping with it, you’ve made substantial bets on it or investments in this area, over the past few years, what are you seeing in terms of client sort of driving this and I don't know if you have any view on terms of, hey here is the activation rate of analytics or clients sort of drove the decision purely on the analytics capability.

Alexander Fernandes

Yes it sounds a great question, so we just to clarify for everyone so that we understand because in some industry analysts, analysts that cover these security markets specifically often in our view misleadingly refer or reference basically the analytics market as if it is a distinctive market or a market in and onto itself. We view it little differently. We view it that video analytics is just a set of features that are becoming rapidly; essentially necessary for all reduce imminent systems, so it is not something that we sell separately from our video surveillance systems.

Today the majority, not all, but the majority of our software and the hardware features some level of video analytics and we are constantly adding to that. So, to note, the majority, if you add all of our analytics enabled software by unit sale and if you add up our video analytics capable hardware we by far sell more video analytics enabled software and hardware than otherwise. And that number is increasing to the extent that in the coming quarters eventually all of our hardware and software will feature some level of video analytics, so we're just kind of rolling that out, but video analytics enabled software and hardware is substantially outselling non-video analytics.

So, I think to give you an idea, the uptick is very strong and simply put, video analytics if it is done properly, does not add really cost to system, but it adds a lot of value and so simply put, video analytics systems have the ability to give you much earlier warnings and to process and monitor the activity within a given area and provide automatic alerts, and that is extremely valuable.

So you could try to attempt to do with manpower, but it is very, very expensive and is generally cost prohibitive to have people monitoring any large quantity of video feeds and people often - 99.9% of the time there is nothing really of interest or bad happening and so when something does happen, very often a human operator will miss the event if their eyes aren’t really glued to it.

And so with the automated analysis of video, we are able to provide a tremendous amount of untapped value with all those video basically not really being looked at. And so with video analytics you have a much more proactive system so you can get early warnings and in some instances prevent a bad event, a bad occurrences from happening or a very least have the opportunity to intervene much more quickly in real time as opposed to post incidence. So, we - the value proposition is quite compelling.

Paul Steep

Great. Thanks very much.

Alexander Fernandes

You're welcome.

Your next question is from Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital Markets.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Hi good afternoon. Alex may be to follow up on the analytics, historically analytics have been adopted by enterprise customers to a much larger extent then by SMB customers and so giving your commentary that you are seeing more analytics are enterprise customers becoming a larger part of your business or are you seeing increasing adoption in the SMB segment as well of analytics?

Alexander Fernandes

Yes, Thanos. I am not sure where you got that impression, I mean we at the very entry level the small deployments that tends to be less use of video analytics, the systems are just inherently more basic in nature, but the midmarket is a equally strong user of analytics, relative to enterprise customers, so it’s not really just enterprise customers. So, we're just seeing really a very strong adoption across the board for video analytics and our ratio of enterprise to SMB in terms of revenue remains constant at about 80/20 split being 20% of our revenue is generally we define as enterprise, 250,000 or higher system sale and so that remains fairly constant and really what we're just seeing is across the board more and more end-users are using analytics as the technology just becomes more prevalent system integrators, as well as our own sales staff become more well-versed in the use and deployment of it. So, we are seeing just an uptick across the board.

Thanos Moschopoulos

And can you talk about the uptick in appearance search specifically since you launched that fairly recently, is it still early days or there is some specific verticals where you're starting to see some very good interest in traction?

Alexander Fernandes

Yes, it is being very, very well received. It is a feature that we recently launched, so as in with any new product or new feature there is a ramp up of period for the market, our sales people internally, resellers, as well as end-users to basically contemplate and learn the new technology. So there is always a bit of a learning curve, but it is a very exciting feature. It is actually quite easy to use, once you get the hang of it. It’s a very useful feature, so we are getting a lot of interest in that.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Great, maybe one for Ric, DSOs ticked up this quarter, is there any non-trade receivables in their or would that have been due entirely to trade receivables?

Ric Leong

Yes there is traditionally some nontrade receivables within our AR balance. If we look at the DSOs in our internal metrics as well and actually its improved quarter-over-quarter is so it will be because of the nontrade items.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay, that’s helpful. And then finally in terms of OpEx, in prior years we’ve often seen that Q2 is a little point for operating margins due to the timing of your annual investments, you previously said that we should expect to see growing operating margin, so notwithstanding the seasonality, I mean should we think about margins going up or down in the upcoming quarter based on the cadence of how you will be spending your investments this year?

Ric Leong

Well again there is seasonality within our revenue. So our Q2 revenues will be increasing as well. The OpEx dollar amount as you had noted with our trade shows would be in the second quarter in line with the trade shows that are occurring and as a percentage of revenue; our focus is to focus on decreasing our expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay, got it. Thanks, I’ll pass the line.

Ric Leong

Thanks Thanos.

Your next question is from Mike Walkley from Canaccord Genuity.

Mike Walkley

Great, thank you. Just building on that last question, since you’ve no focus on increased profitability, the operating margin target is still good for the year and if so would you expect to already be at or even may be above the midpoint of that target for the remaining quarters of the year just given the normal revenue ramp you would expect?

Ric Leong

So, we do focus on our profitability, but I would say that it takes time and we are in early days of achieving our operating leverage to your point, if we are at the midpoint or higher with the seasonality that occurs throughout the year, there will be dips and valleys, but our focus is for providing our annual guidance that will be in line with our operating model that we provided.

Mike Walkley

Okay thanks Ric and then Alex just a longer term question, a lot of comments on the call about increasing mix of analytics that should really try both your licensing business and the mix of software, as you look at your business model longer term, how do you see the licensing business developing and where do you think gross margins might be on a longer-term basis given that higher margin revenue mix over time?

Alexander Fernandes

Mike that’s a good question. So definitely video analytics is an area of innovation or industry that is here to stay, some years ago there was a lot of early pioneers in the area of video analytics and for various technical and sometimes business issues, legacy issues there was, I guess some reticence because of cost issues and technical difficulties around deployment for analytics. We feel like we’ve uniquely solved all of these problems by embedding all of the relevant video analytics, capabilities in both, a distributed manner in both our cameras and in our video management software.

So unlike a lot of other video analytics producers, which tend to do the majority or all of the analytics either in the camera or in the BMS there were advantages and disadvantages to both approaches, and we feel the ultimate approach is really a hybrid approach where a certain amount of processing is done in the camera hardware, but not too much to the extent of making the cameras themselves too expensive. And conversely if insufficient or processing is done in the camera you end up consuming more bandwidth, as well as meeting a lot more processing power in the backend with the [indiscernible] and so all those things tend to de-tune the system or drive system cost.

So what we see is long term ever increasing year-over-year for many years to come of video analytics capabilities and features, obviously with Avigilon leading the pack, but we see others jumping on, as they will need to in order to remain relevant and that bodes well for both Avigilon product sales, but as well as increasing our royalty payments derived from our patent portfolio and so the two things, the two dynamics really as we see, as we see an ever increasing commoditization of the hardware, particularly at the entry level of our industry, which has the effect of increasing unit volumes.

So as the average selling price, not just for Avigilon, but across-the-board from all manufacturers as the average selling price goes down, it makes the technology video surveillance coupled with analytics more accessible to an ever increasing market. And that has the benefit of essentially enabling companies like ourselves who produce the video management software to sell more software and to derive essentially extract more value from the software as opposed to the hardware.

And so eventually the hardware we see will just become purely commoditized and then the value will be really in the embedded software that’s contained in the software along with the video management software. So, what we have is really we have sort of two opposing forces one of hardware commoditization, which of course shrinks revenue and gross profit, but at the same time we have increased software sales with increased analytics and coupled with a high margin royalties, which have a margin enhancing feature and so long term those two kind of balance out if you like.

And so we kind of feel comfortable where our business is today and so we would expect essentially growing revenues top line with ever increasing unit volume coupled with more sales of video analytics rich software, and then increased royalty revenues. And so those two kind of cancelled, neutralize each other. So, we don't see really gross margins going up or down because of all the factors that I just told you. The blended rate we think would be sort of in line with where we are and then we of course over the long term will continue to focus on profitability as well.

Mike Walkley

Great thanks for taking my questions.

Alexander Fernandes

Thank you, Michael.

Your next question is from Justin Keywood from GMP Securities.

Justin Keywood

Hi, thanks for taking my call. Just given all the advancements in analytics, would there be an opportunity for acquisitions in this area or do you feel like the product offering is pretty close to where you want it to be?

Alexander Fernandes

Thanks for the questions. So, we - well there is a few things. Our growth strategy is primarily centered on organic growth developing these technologies, video analytics in particular ourselves. We are however remaining open-minded, we do get from time-to-time unsolicited offers for various companies and as you know we have made some acquisitions in the past, some and strategic acquisitions, so we would, the short answer is, if something came along a certain feature or a piece of technology or a company that had something complementary that could be reasonably integrated, we would certainly look at that, but for the most part our analytics we feel our more advanced.

And so if there is limited of opportunity, because mostly what is out there is we either already have it or it is inferior and I guess with respect to the feature sets I mean it is really the imagination is really the limit when you get into the area of video analytics. We have a roadmap stretching out over many years and so we don't foresee really a day where the innovation will ever stop. So there is always new ways, new features and new ways of combining information to derive value and so it is not like the job is ever done in the sense continues improvement and new features are always possible. So given the innovation, I think it is going to continue for us, as far as I can see.

Justin Keywood

Okay thanks. And then just on that point with continued innovation, I assume there is going to be a lot of upgrades needed to the software, is that an opportunity to charge a potential recurring fee for this?

Alexander Fernandes

Yes, those are two - well there is kind of two questions in that question, so the way we run our software, we do sort of quarterly revision updates, so these tend to be either smaller features or sometimes little bug fixers, and sort of on an annual cadence or so, we put out a new version of software, and so like many other software producers with the revision updates are typically no charge. So if you are within a version of a software, one of our software modules you can upgrade that no charge, but if you want to do a version upgrade that often incurs an upgrade fees, so you get some credit, and some value for your previous purchase, but you do have to upgrade, and as far as selling our software as a sort of as a either a monthly or annual recurring model.

At this time, we do not do that. There certainly is opportunity for us to introduce different products with that type of the subscription model, but that’s not something we do at this time, and the reason for that is, the industry as a whole for the most part prefers to buy software in the traditional way, like a traditional, let's say for example Microsoft kind of sale where you pay for the entire license upfront and there is no maintenance required, but as more and more IT people get involved in security, younger generation people are involved.

That is a trend that may change, but in the short term and from a historical perspective the feedback has been very, very clear that the vast majority of system integrators and end users prefer to simply have a prepaid fully prepaid license. A lot of the end users in our industry view the annual maintenance fees for software as a - essentially as a penalty or a tax for being a customer and we in fact in many instances win projects because of the fact that we don't sell our software that way. So that’s actually one of our competitive advantages, and - but like I said we remain nimble and open-minded and if and when it makes sense we would certainly look at that.

Justin Keywood

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Alexander Fernandes

Yes, you're welcome.

The next question is from Steven Li from Raymond James.

Steven Li

Thank you. Hi Alex, on your IP licensing business, can you give us a sense of the progress you have made? May be the number of licenses you have today, I think we had about 18 when you bought them?

Alexander Fernandes

That’s a good question. I don't remember, I haven’t counted them up recently, but we are adding new licensees and the program is growing. And so it’s going really two-fold, one is as we quarter-by-quarter and more licensees to the program and coupled with that - the - just our industry as a whole, so unit camera sales and recorders, video management software are increasing just as the global demand for security is increasing and then finally the attach rate of video analytics is on a rapid increase, and so all of those things are driving our licensing program over the long term. So it is a growing revenue stream for us.

Steven Li

And so far when you look at all your licenses has it been predominantly lump-sum arrangement or is it more royalty based on shipments? Thanks.

Alexander Fernandes

Yes, thanks Stephen, so the program generally involves both components. So what typically happens is, there are hundreds of target licensees in the industry. So we are at the early stages of this program and for logistical reasons it’s just not feasible for us to engage let's say 100 or 200 targets all simultaneously because there is an outreach process, there is negotiations and so on. And setting up the agreements and so we break them down into smaller bite chunks and so all of that just takes time, and so what happens is, a particular target industry participant may have been infringing for a couple of years, they may have had some analytics features, and so we may get around to setting them up with the license, maybe two years three years after they’ve been selling video analytics products.

And so what will typically happen is, once the agreement is executed and put in place there will be sort of two components, so there will be kind of a retroactive catch up payment, which tends to be lump-sum typically and then on a go forward basis there will be quick charge if you like based on the revenue, on sales. And so there is lumpiness in the program because if you, let’s say one quarter sign up two new ones we may get a couple of lump-sum payments for catch up, which of course won’t occur the next quarter unless we sign up another license that has past infringement, but not all licensees have these sort of lump-sum catch ups, because some licensees are newer to the adoption of video analytics, and so this similar to enterprise-type projects.

There is quarter-to-quarter lumpiness and then, but as time marches on the revenue will be more and more coming from just a regular quarterly payments as supposed to catch up payments, but we expect for the next couple of years to continue having this kind of lumpiness because as I mentioned we are sort of in the very early stages of the licensing program overall.

Steven Li

That is very helpful, thanks. And then quick one Ric, your CapEx in Q1, most of it was innovation so maybe it is less than 50%.

Ric Leong

Yes, I think I mentioned earlier on the call that the majority of the 12 million in CapEx is related to the renovations as you have mentioned, yes.

Steven Li

Okay, thanks.

Alexander Fernandes

Thanks Stephen.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Alexander Fernandes

Thanks for participating on today's call. And we appreciate your questions and ongoing support. Bye for now.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

