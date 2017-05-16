Dynasil Corporation of America's (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)

Patty Kehe

Thank you, Ryan, and good afternoon, everyone. With me are Peter Sulick, Dynasil’s Chairman, CEO and President and Rob Bowdring, Dynasil’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that various remarks management makes on today’s conference call that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, designs, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions and future events or performance are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in Dynasil’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dynasil’s filings can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.dynasil.com. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views as of today, May 15, 2017. These statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. While Dynasil may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Now, let me turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Sulick

Thanks, Patty. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today to highlight our financial results and other activities for the second quarter of our 2017 fiscal year.

The press release includes a table showing our results by segments which separately breaks out our Xcede loss. You may want to refer to this press release and our 10-Q for specific information during this call. If you have that release available now, you will note the table with columnar results for each of our segments, Optics, Research and Biomedical for both of the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

Rob will summarize our results in a few minutes, but I would like to begin by reporting that both our operating segments are continuing to make strides in improving yields and productivity. For both the quarter and the six months, the Company realized a 2% overall improvement in margin despite an overall reduction in revenue from the prior year.

Additionally, our Optics and Research segments were once again profitable for the quarter and generated approximately $267,000 of net income. Including Xcede, which comprises substantially all of our Biomedical segment, we essentially broke even at the net income line.

Our Optics segment revenue decreased $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period last year, primarily the result of initial system orders and safety stock order to a large UK customer shipped in both the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2016. The first half of 2017 represents a more normalized shipping schedule for this customer. The devaluation in the British currency following the June 2016 Brexit both also had a negative impact on revenue year-over-year.

Our Contract Research segment revenue was essentially the same as the same three-month period of 2016, and the current quarter decreased revenue from government-funded research was somewhat offset by increased commercial product revenue for items originally developed by the research teams, including the segments of our CLYC scintillation crystals to Thermo Fisher Scientific for use in their RadEye SPRD-GN spectroscopic personal radiation detectors.

Despite the decreased revenue, the Company's profitability was roughly equivalent to the prior year. For the year-to-date, due to the tax benefit realized in the first quarter, our net income attributable to common shareholders improved to $2.8 million or $0.16 in basic earnings per share as compared to net income of approximately $100,000 in 2016.

You will note from the press release chart the negative effect from our continued consolidation of the Xcede Biomedical venture has on our earnings. Although as I mentioned last quarter, we can no longer include Xcede in our consolidated federal tax return, Dynasil still owns approximately 60% of Xcede's outstanding common and preferred stock, and as a result, Xcede's results remain included in the company's consolidated financial statement. Absent that effect, we would be reporting substantial profitability on our bottom line.

Xcede and our partner Cook Biotech continue to be on track to begin a first-in-human clinical trial later this year. We will keep you advised of the progress of the elements of the work plan leading up to the trial are completed and as the trial begins. I'd like to spend a few minutes updating you on some specific topics of interest, as follows. Beginning with Xcede, as we announced, Cook Biotech has committed to manage the Xcede Patch first-in-human clinical study on behalf of Xcede. This support will be in the form of a $1.5 million Xcede note that are not due until 2025. Additionally, Dynasil committed to provide $1.2 million of support to Xcede for G&A costs over and above clinical trial costs.

As of March 31, 2017, we have provided 1/4 or $300,000 of that support. As of today, we funded an additional $150,000 for a total of $450,000. In addition to these funding, for both the trials and ongoing administrative costs, all Xcede notes have been converted to equity, thereby, removing them as a liability from the Dynasil consolidated balance sheet. This has also had the added benefit of increasing Dynasil's stockholders equity by approximately $2 million. It has also triggered the tax event disclosed previously.

There are several other events which could trigger recognition of a gain for Xcede. First, the further dilution of Dynasil's interest in Xcede below the 50% ownership level, in conjunction with another financing. Or two, the monetization of the Xcede investment through a sale or public offering. We have previously mentioned these events could trigger a sizable gain to Dynasil and the tax event in our first quarter was one step along this process.

Additionally, Xcede is no longer looking at acquiring the sealant business we mentioned last quarter. We are now focused on moving Xcede down a path that will be beneficial for the stockholders of both Dynasil and Xcede.

Optics segment information. The decrease in our Optics segment revenue is the result of a temporary scaling back of demand for one product in the UK, the effect of the devaluation in the pound sterling, and as previously mentioned, the 2016 one-time order affecting our UK subsidiary, Hilger Crystals.

We believe some of these are temporary and expect product demand will increase as our customers scale back up their production to 2016 levels and reduces a rather substantial oversupply of arrays. We anticipate this happening later in the year. The devaluation will continue to affect our reported results as compared to prior year through our fiscal third quarter.

Website and other future opportunities across our commercial companies. As previously mentioned, we launched an e-commerce website in early April. Thus far, Optometrics products are the only one available for purchase through the website, but we hope to have EMF and few silica products available before the end of the year. If you haven't visited our new site yet, I recommend you take a look.

As a low-cost manufacturer, we are optimistic about our e-commerce effort, in general, in a very competitive marketplace. As we discussed previously, Optometrics submitted a bid on subassembly business for an existing grading customer. If successful on obtaining this business, Optometrics will move up to full change to assemblies rather than just components.

Once fully operational, this opportunity represents an additional $2 million in annual business to Optometrics, more importantly; Optometrics will demonstrate capabilities in high-volume optical assembly thereby opening up other similar opportunities over time. We are in discussions with this customer on the terms of this business and it's too early to predict the outcome. That said, this type of opportunity is exactly the kind of business Optometrics will be going after in the future.

RMD Contract Research and product sales, as mentioned, RMD Contract revenue is essentially equal to the same quarter last year. While we are continuing to see funding delays for awarded projects, partially as a result of the federal government's transition to a new presidential administration as well as government budget pressures on spending, the research backlog for the Contracts Research segment remains strong for approximately $31 million at March 31, 2017 as compared to $30 million at September 30, 2016. In addition, we’re encouraging sign is the increased demand for RMD commercial sales.

Now let me turn the call over to Rob Bowdring, our CFO.

Robert Bowdring

Thank you, Peter. As Peter touched on significant items for the quarter, I will only spend a couple of minutes summarizing a few points. Dynasil's revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $10.1 million an 11% decrease compared to $11.3 million in the same quarter last year. As Peter mentioned, this decrease was related to the extra orders received in 2016 for a live UK customer.

This year, we are moving forward with a lower volume of product being shipped to the same customer. The Contract Research segment revenue was pretty much equal to the second quarter of last year. And as I discussed during last quarter's call, we anticipate that certain items were going to be different in 2017 as compared to last year, such as lower revenue. So we prepared for it and we continue to make adjustments throughout the organization to improve our profit margins in our overall performance.

Gross profit for the quarter was $3.8 million or 38% of revenues compared to $4.1 million or 36% of revenues for the three months ended March 2016. Gross profit for the Optics segment increased by 2% to 36% of revenue or $1.9 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to 34% of revenues for the second quarter of 2016. Due to the focus within this segment to improve yields and pricing on certain products.

Moving on to Contract Research segment, gross profit increased to 39%, compared to 38% in the second quarter of 2016. This was a result of mix in business, with an increase in commercial product revenue, which carries a slightly higher margin.

Total operating expenses decreased to $3.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 from $4 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating expenses for the Optics segment decreased $300,000 as a result of managed lower spending in response to the anticipated lower revenue levels.

Both the Contract Research and Biomedical segments expenses remain close to the same levels of spending this year as last year's second quarter. As we've explained in the last investor call, the provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2017 was a benefit of $2.7 million as a result of Xcede's deconsolidation for federal income tax reporting, the remaining tax valuation allowance on our books as $1.5 million for the state taxes and Xcede.

At this point, we have determined that the uncertainty surrounding our ability to use state and separate Xcede deferred tax assets is sufficient for us to keep a full valuation allowance against them. As this situation becomes clearer, we could recognize additional income in the future.

Net income or loss attributable to our common stockholders was approximately $100,000 or $0.00 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and approximately breakeven in the same 0% per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Now for a quick review of our cash situation, our cash declined by $300,000 compared to year ended September 30, 2016s balance of $2.6 million down to $2.3 million. The decrease was the result of working capital requirements across the company. I would like to note that we have increased our cash since December's call with only $1.6 million.

I would like to mention, we received a commitment this month from Middlesex Savings Bank extending our $4 million line of credit to May 2020. We will be finalizing the paperwork in the next couple of weeks. In addition, Middlesex extended the company a new $0.1 million equipment line of credit that will be consolidated into a five-year term note at the end of the one-year anniversary.

With these items, we believe we have sufficient cash resources to carry out our plans for the remainder of the year. As we have discussed in prior conference calls, Dynasil agreed to invest $1.2 million in Xcede over the next two years to fund Xcede's non-clinical operations.

To date we are provide them $150,000. Additionally, Xcede had a promissory note of $500,000 on the balance sheet from Cook Biotech, which is not due until December 2025. This note is the first of three installments from Cook for developing and executing the first-in-human trials for hemostatic tissue sealant patch.

With the committed resources from the company and Cook, Xcede's management believe it has sufficient funding to complete its planned first-in-human trial, but is continuing to seek various financing alternatives to fund further development activities in pursuit of regulatory approval.

With that, I'm turning it back over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Sulick

Thank you, Rob. Well, we typically open this section of the call to comments and questions from participants, but we're going to do something slightly different this time. I received from one of our investors a list of questions he's unable to be on the call but he asked if I would consider reading some of these questions and answering them prior to the question-and-answer period, so that I thought I would try it.

The first question is, there are some truly innovative technologies coming out of RMD, particularly with advanced simulation materials. Could you please help me better understand the Dynasil business model for capturing the value of these innovations? How exactly do these contract research agreements typically work? And are you looking at more effective models for capturing the value from its truly innovative materials i.e. producing them in house?

So that's a couple of questions there. But the basically, I want to spend a few minutes talking about RMD business model and how we are converting that model over from one that has been up to this point, to last year essentially 95% to 98% commercial revenue up to a mix of commercial revenue and, - I'm sorry 95% to 98% research revenue and converting it over to a combination of research revenue and commercial revenue. RMD essentially participates in the small business investment research program that's offered by the government.

So certain percentage of government research dollars are allocated through SBIR, which is for smaller companies that do some very innovative and important research. In RMD's case, they were world-recognized leaders in scintillation science. Scintillation is the development of synthetic crystals and other kinds of synthetic products that essentially generate light in the presence of various forms of radiation.

These kinds of simulators are used by the military, the medical industry, homeland security, oil and gas for well logging and radiation detection and a variety of other kinds of applications, but those are the primary ones. And RMD has been developing products for these applications for close to 40 years. We also, at both our 2016 and 2017 annual meetings for the prior year-end, we had, in those meetings, presentations that were given by Kanai Shah, who's the President of RMD and a leading scientist in this space.

Detailed discussions about some of the kinds of projects that RMD was working on and the kinds of materials and they were developing, and there's an interesting our range of those things that RMD works on, and we have the benefit of being able to occasionally select some of those that we believe have commercial opportunities, let's say.

Now these kinds of products take a long time to develop and it starts from a very small seed of particular kind of product. And ultimately, you increase the volume of the production of these through a series of trial-and-error experiments to get it up to commercial sites production, which typically means that a crystal is something in the order of four inches or greater in size.

And we've reached that point with three or four different materials over the last five years, one is CLYC, and other is CLLBC, and another is a product called CLLB. All three of those are in various stages of commercial development. And when we talk about CLYC, that is the product that is currently being used in the Thermo Fisher SPRD-GN plus pager, is now being offered for sale by Thermo and we are providing the detectors for that product. So we are in full commercial production for the CLYC detectors right now at RMD. At one point production was at Hilger, but we have since switched it back over to RMD.

We are also providing prototype products for CLLB and CLLBC. So those are some of the new synthetic simulators which ultimately become detectors and we sell the detector which is the simulator plus the solid-state multiplier to the commercial company that's doing the development.

Some of the other products that we have in development at RMD that we think had excellent commercial potential and which we've disclosed over the last couple years and you can go in and see what they are, is the HiRIS system, which is a scanning system that used for a border and port scanning for containers. So containers that come off ships that and are on trucks going through the border and that kind of thing.

And we're very excited about that product. We've provided detectors for it. The product is currently in under construction and by the middle of this year it will be heading to a test facility for testing of it - how it's working. And we believe that if that product works as well as we expect it to work, it will result in a further upgrading of these HiRIS border scanning systems, and so additional commercial revenue four us.

Couple other products I just want to mention, one is that personal radiation detector which we have developed in conjunction with another company. That has reached the point where it's also in prototype development and is also going to testing and we believe that we will have the ability to commercialize that product once it gets through commercial testing. Hard to say at the moment what the size of that market is, but it could be quite robust.

And then another product that we've mentioned in the past is the [C product] which is a - it's a process we developed which is a combination of both hardware and software for doing mechanical. Mechanical I guess you'd call it alignment of the systems within a drone helicopter and we develop this product for the government.

We've gone from a prototype to a now development of a commercial prototype and there is a potential again for the sale of this two both the Navy which we're developing this product for and other government applications and potentially it could expand into the commercial marketplace as well. It's a combination of a piece of mechanical attachment to the system in the helicopter plus software development and probes that are used to ultimately retune the helicopter drivetrain.

And it's actually quite interesting, but we'll see where it goes. So those are just some of the commercial products that we're working on within RMD and we are very, very hopeful at over the next couple of year RMDs revenue which commercial revenue this year will be in a range of $1.5 million to $2 million. We're very hopeful that we can get that up to $3 million, $4 million, $5 million over the course of the next two to three years. Not sure where it's headed to but we know it to be higher. And if some of these things come to fruition, it could be significantly higher.

So another small aspect of this question is how do these research agreements typically work?

Within the SBIR world, you get essentially two or three bites at the apple. The initial is an SBIR Phase I, which is a description of what a potential project could look like. It's seasonally - it’s typically relatively small, $150,000 to $250,000 to investigate the feasibility of something is that usually then segues into a Phase 2, which can be anywhere from $1 million to $2.5 million, which is further development of up to a commercial prototype product. And then Phase 3, which is the further development of that commercial product into a commercial launch of some sort

And RMD typically participates in these kinds of products across a broad range of possible applications. And so, we typically own VIP for these products as they're developed, and we pick and choose those that we believe might have the best commercial applications. And so far, we've had a relatively good track record. We have limited resources, we can put into these things, but we do pick the ones that we think have the best opportunity for commercial development.

A couple of other questions that this individual has of, one is on the - our commercial businesses and the target markets that we have and the niches, whether we have a niche or whether we have large pie growth opportunities, et cetera?

You all probably know, we've been talking for some time, we have mature businesses for the most part that have been around for a very long time and they provide component products for very, very large users that are typically OEM customers or, let's say OEM customers or, let's say, large catalog companies and that kind of thing.

We've been doing this kind of business for a long time. And a couple of the things that we're changing slightly now is we are number one, moving up the proverbial food chain by trying to get some, let's call it, higher-level business, where we mentioned earlier that we're going after something for another one of our grading customers that we think has a great opportunity for us to move up the food chain where we're not just in the component space, but we're actually adding value to our products.

And the other as the launch of our website, so we believe that we can, over time, capture additional revenue through our website offerings and by capturing revenue at that level, we will capture significant margin. And then the component business, you kind to be margin squeezed when you're offering your product directly to end-users you tend to be able to capture margin.

So we are excited about the rollout of our website. It's going to take a little bit of time for us to be able to offer some of these products in quantity because we now have to build inventory, which we didn't have to build previously. But we're in the process of doing all of that and we're also in the process of rolling out a marketing plan for our websites as they come online.

On the final question that this individual had was with respect to Xcede. Is it a potential game changer for the hemostatic biotechnology business? Could you give us an idea of the expected probabilities of the clinical trial success from market approval? What are the largest risk factors?

We continue to be very excited about Xcede. We've obviously committed additional Dynasil resources to Xcede because we believe that investment is very significant for our shareholders. We have, as you all know limited liquidity but and so we allocated in the best way we think possible for our shareholders. Management recommend in the board enthusiastically supported our recommendation that we continue to support Xcede over the next year and a half or so.

So we we're excited about it. And we believe that all of the toxicology studies leading up to the clinical trial will be successful. We've done quite a few of them already with earlier variations of the patch. So far we've completed three of the nine toxicology studies and they all path. So we are hopeful that that will be the case going forward.

What are the largest risk factors? Well there's a great deal of risk associated with biotechnology development. We believe that we have in our partner Cook Biotech a very significant company backing the product and we also believe that they will get back the product at this level. If they hadn't felt strongly about the products future success. Cook is a company that doesn't take on these kinds of things lightly and when they do they've done a fair amount of work to determine the likely outcome of it once they do take it on.

So we are encouraged by that and we believe that the - all of the tests leading up to the clinical trials will be successful. We think that the selection process during the clinical trials will be watched very closely. So that the outcome will be successful. And frankly, so far the biggest risk factor that we've had with Xcede hasn't necessarily been the product or the management or you know our partner support or other things it's been our ability to actually raise money for Xcede outside of Dynasil. Because these kinds of product developments require cash and funding.

So we've been bootstrapping this thing a bit and fortunately we've been able to take it quite a long ways through a combination of angel funding and now our partner Cook and Dynasil funding. So hopefully as we develop further data points such as the toxicology study outcomes and the outcome of their early clinical trials. It'll change the nature of our ability to finance this venture and we can bring in the necessary funding in order to launch the product.

So those are the three questions that someone had that I thought were interesting, I wanted to tackle.

And now I will turn it back over to you Ryan for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Now ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And we do have a question from Robert Cooper, Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good evening, gentlemen. Question back on the e-commerce. I know it's a little early, I mean it's a little over the months since it's been live. Can you - has there been acceptance on it yet as far as any orders?

Peter Sulick

We’ve got at least one order. No, I don't want to be good. The answer is, we are getting orders and we are continuing to do the necessary operational steps within Optometrics to be able to support the e-commerce site once we begin to market it more robustly. We've not done that because we have to have a certain amount of filter product in inventory, grading product in inventory and other things that we know that people will begin to order once we start to market the product more aggressively.

And the general marketplace is expecting these products within a period of a few days. So two, three, four days product delivery time tables. And so we built the site, we’re going to be adding EMF and Fused Silica to the site I think we are going to be doing Fused Silica first at this point and then EMF. Once we, and we are in the process of interviewing a Marketing VP. He will be here again next week and so we will then begin a more aggressive marketing and advertising process to let the world kind of know that we have site out there.

At the same time, we're doing search engine optimization so that it starts to pop up once people put things into Google and that kind of stuff. So we don't want to fail with this, so we've been a little bit cautious in our approach to it and we've been building up our both our grading and filter inventory as best we can with the demand that we have and with the capacity that we have. So we're slowly adding to that so as people begin order and we have the product on the shelf that we can ship out.

Unidentified Analyst

How long does it usually take to build the inventory?

Peter Sulick

I think we should have it over the next month to two months would be my guess. We have - if we're successful in hiring this marketing guy, we have coming in - he is coming in for his third or fourth interview at this point. He can begin developing the advertising and marketing plans and by the time that is ready to roll out we should have the inventory in place to be able to support the effort.

So first step was to get the website going and then we still have a lot of regular customers we have to service, we can’t just take those people offline and start doing inventory just for the website. But we're doing it all kind of in a coordinated way. And I would say in the next couple months, we should be fully rolled out this thing, but we want to EMF and Dynasil and Dynasil Fused Silica until a little bit later in the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Going back in early April that was news, scintillator research in the resupplying mission payload International Space Center? Experiment to grow scintillator crystals, I mean it sounds good, but can you discuss that further what that means?

Robert Bowdring

Sure. I mean it really doesn't mean a lot to our bottom line or to our revenue. It's a wonderful project that we obviously were selected for. There is a lot of this kind of research that’s going to be taking place on the space station now that they have the ability to do it. We were one of the very first companies selected.

It's a real feather in our cap to have been put in that position. Will that ever translate into significant amount of revenue for us? Who knows? I doubt, we're going to be building commercial grade crystals up in space anytime soon, but we’ll see. It's a long-term interesting project and we're excited about it. So it's a good project for us. And it’s an indicator of how strongly the government use RMD, so.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Question as far as public, if you dig online, because a lot of the government agencies, as far as grants I see that there's a $500,000 was in May, a $500,000 grant. Last month there was a $700,000 and a couple of other 150 whatever. So my question to you is what is the protocol for when there is - when Dynasil disseminates news as far as this being worthy of being news or not being news because sometimes you'll see that you guys will publish news as far as the grants and sometimes I'm digging and digging and I see a $500,000 grant on the SBIR or one of the other websites, but I don't see the news on from Dynasil. I was curious what the protocol is…

Peter Sulick

Typically we look to do the major Phase II or Phase III grants, meaning if there is a $2 million or $2.5 million grant or we can take a combination of two or three grants that are going to be something in the range of a couple million dollars. That's when we generally want to disclose those. There's something that’s really interesting and exciting that is unique, we will probably disclose it.

Another issue that we have to deal, with two other is we have to deal with. One is occasionally these kinds of things while they are public, they're not that easy to find. You have to look for them and occasionally, there are things that we don't necessarily want to disclose because it may be that we have a project from one agency and we have a similar project from another agency, and we don't - and they're competitive among each other. So we want to sometimes we don’t necessarily want to highlight that.

And the other is that we have to get permission from the federal agency in order to disclose them. We have to give them our press release ahead of time, get it approved and then we can then release it. So that typically lags behind the time that you might see this in a federal legislation or some other document or some other public announcement.

So I guess short answer is, we try to do the best we can with this disclosure of these things and sometimes, we're more excited about some disclosures than others. We don't do every one. We get a lot of them. So we don’t do everyone, but we try to do the more exciting ones and the ones that we think might move the needle.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. I guess two more.

Peter Sulick

Okay, only two more Robert.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. As far as it going back to the higher risk, the prototype you said that there should be some development towards the end of the year?

Peter Sulick

Well, so the high risk we provided all of the detector modules, all of the detector modules have been built up into a very large array. Those arrays are being assembled in California. And my understanding, the latest timing on this, is that by the end of June, the entire high-risk product is going to be shipped to third-party testing company to actually validate the testing and how it's performing.

So it's progressing along a very along a very logical path, and we're really hopeful that it could turn out to be a wonderful appropriations project. Because at the moment, it's still a research project, But if it converts over to appropriations project, we're going to be in very good shape to be able to provide detectors for it. Yes it will be - it will essentially be commercialized at that plan. RMD is the only company at the moment that’s providing the detectors, so pretty good.

Unidentified Analyst

Something with the partner?

Peter Sulick

Yes, we have a partner in this, yes. We do the detectors. They do the assembly of the arrays. They do the software on them - kind of thing. There's actually two other partners in this project.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, is it a well-known partner not only been on the name, but I mean like a Thermo Fisher type or…?

Peter Sulick

Not quite as big as Thermo, but well-known.

Unidentified Analyst

Well-known, okay. And my last question is - the last call and you just to have touched on this call as far as that you said there were some bidding going on. Is there other biddings for other projects at the bidding going on?

Peter Sulick

Well, absolutely I mean we are bidding regularly on large number of projects across the government. So as an example, you see that our - we had a certain amount of revenue during the quarter for a project dollars our project backlog went from a $30 million at the end of the year, up to $31 million today.

And that’s the result of continually bidding and being awarded projects and then working on those projects over a six-month period of time. So it's pretty easy to say well, okay, your backlog has gone from a $30 million to $31 million. You’ve had project revenue during the six months of $8 million, so you essentially were granted over the course of that six months another $9 million in projects. That's a pretty good way of thinking about it.

Operator

Our next question today comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Actually on the last call, you referenced the process that you go through with the Board relative to the small number of shareholders holding 40% of the stocks and other shareholders can sort of have exit monetization strategy. I thought you would talk about that on this call, since you talked about it and update in May?

Peter Sulick

I'm sorry, can you repeat the question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I believe on the last call, you talked about relatively small number of shareholders you have in the Company that have a large amount of stock and the process some of them looking for exits, and I thought you said you are going to have an update in May which is where we set now, so I wondering what the state of that process is?

Peter Sulick

So to just to summarize, we have relatively few shareholders that are a very, very significant portion of the company. Three of us myself, Gerry Entine and Craig Dunham own approximately 40% plus of the company and a handful of others and another 10% or so.

I think if we get in - if we were counting those as we would say that there are probably 10 shareholders that aren’t greater than 50% of the company. And we have in total approximately 1,440 shareholders, so we have a great, great many number of shareholders that own 100 shares or less or 200 shares or less or something in that order.

We have over the last three or four years studied and done work around multiple different scenarios of trying to monetize both for our large shareholders and potentially for our smaller shareholders their investment in Dynasil. Those kinds of things include - I mean they are predictable, they include potentially going dark, doing an LBO variety of different, I’d say alternative around those things. And we continue to look at those options regularly.

We also look at options of is it in the interests of our shareholders that potentially split the company up or to potentially dividend out portions of the company to our shareholders which would result in two separate public companies and we continue to study that.

So the answer is we are looking at all these things, [Jerry] and we don't have a specific answer for you at this time. We do recognize that many of our shareholders have been in this investment for a long time. The price is very difficult to move the price of the stock. What we have found over time is that as the price gets up in the range of $2, some of the larger shareholders are, let's say, longer term shareholders, not larger but longer term, do tend to sell and it drives the price back down because of the volume.

So it is an issue that this near and dear to all of our hearts. We're looking at it regularly. And as ask me again three months. I'm not sure I’ll have a better answer, but hopefully I can give you an update.

Unidentified Analyst

You haven’t set a timeframe, we're trying to - make a decision about any one of those actions you outlined?

Peter Sulick

We haven’t - no we haven’t set a timeframe, but I can tell you that the board is actively looking as this. It is a regular board level topic.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you say it's a high priority of the board?

Peter Sulick

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Sulick for any closing remarks.

Peter Sulick

Thank you all for participating in our second quarter analyst call.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

