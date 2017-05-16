Concurrent Computer's (CCUR) CEO Derek Elder on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concurrent Computer Corporation (NASDAQ:CCUR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Davina Furnish - SVP, General Counsel and CS

Derek Elder - President and CEO

Emory Berry - CFO and EVP, Operations

Analysts

Manoj Nadkarni - CIG

Brian Adams - Carter Terra & Company

Timothy Clarkson - Van Clemens & Co., Inc.

Kyle Krueger - Apollo Capital

Davina Furnish

Thank you, Tom. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Concurrent’s conference call to discuss our fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results and the corporate development announced today, including the sale of our Real-Time Business segment. Joining me today is Concurrent’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek Elder; and Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations, Emory Berry.

You should all have a copy of the press releases, Concurrent distributed today, announcing the sale of its Real-Time business segment and its fiscal 2017 third quarter results. If you do not have a copy, please visit the company’s website, at www.concurrent.com, where you can find them in the Investors section, under the company tab.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Derek Elder, Concurrent’s President and CEO. Derek?

Derek Elder

Hello, everyone, thanks for joining us today. Today, we announced the sale of our Real-Time business segment, along with our fiscal third quarter financial results. Before we discuss our transformation, let’s take a quick look at our third quarter financial highlights.

Emory, will walk - quickly walk us through our results. Emory?

Emory Berry

Thank you Derek. Total revenue in the third quarter was $15 million which was evenly split between our content delivery and Real-Time segment. Gross margins came in at 56.8% and we reported a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1 million, which included $1.1 million in transaction costs, related to the sale of our Real-Time Segment. In the quarter we generated $600,000 in cash flow from operations, with total cash and short-term investments of $18.2 million and no debt.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Derek, to talk more about Concurrent’s transformation.

Derek Elder

Thank you, Emory. We are very excited to announce today, the continuing transformation of Concurrent, creating a focused leader in video linear storage and delivery. As part of this transformation, we announced the sale of our Real-Time business segment to the investment firm Battery Ventures, for a purchase price of $35 million in cash.

The trailing 12 month revenue for the Real-Time segment was $32.5 million. As a result of the transaction, which closed today, we are focusing our resources and operations on maximizing the large and growing video media delivery and storage opportunity. Analysts at Frost & Sullivan and Copper Associates [ph] has t published estimates, that this market is already a $3.7 billion annual opportunity, is estimated to be growing at 10% a year.

Concurrent is already an early established leader in this market. We have been providing delivery solutions for many years and have a Blue chip customer base. We have made strong progress in 2017, which I will talk about more in a few slides.

I’d like to briefly review the terms of the Real-Time transaction. Gross proceeds from the sale are $35 million, subject to working capital adjustments. The sale closed today, except for the related European operations. The European operation is subject to regulatory approval by the French ministry of economy, with $2.8 million of gross proceeds held in until that approval is received.

Additionally, $2 million will be held in escrow and will be available one year from today, subject to the terms governing the escrow. With the proceeds from this transaction, we will have significantly strengthened our balance sheet and increased our pro forma working capital position by approximately $30 million. Our Board of Directors has initiated a review of our options on how to maximize shareholder returns from this transaction. Our objective is to complete the review after we finalize our FY 2018 operating plan and we will communicate more, once the process is complete.

With our business plan now dedicated to expanding our leadership position in the storage and delivery, of high value visual media assets, we believe Concurrent is a compelling investment opportunity. We offer unique value-added video storage solutions that are highly differentiated in the marketplace and expand the addressable market for our products. Based on the growth of our customer base, which I'll go to in a few moments, we believe we have the proven go-to-market model and our current customer list is definitely Blue Chip.

Factoring the stability of the strong balance sheet and I hope you'll agree we are well positioned to become a leader in this large and growing market. There are powerful trends taking place in our target markets today. These trends provide significant product drivers for our product lines. For instance, the global amount of digitally stored data is doubling every two years and our customers and prospects have urgent need to manage the storage and delivery demands created by the explosion of video traffic on the Internet.

According to industry analyst reports, by 2020, video alone with account for 79% in all global Internet traffic. One year later, they expected that 290 hexabytes or 290 trillion gigabytes of new video storage will be used for digital archiving and trans-coding. Video file types will continue to change as well, from standard definition to high definition to 4k to 8k and beyond.

Today's video content storage and delivery systems using flexible closed architectures, that are unable to scale to meet the growing demand for media storage. Importantly, these systems are not flexible enough to accommodate the rapidly changing media business models. I'll give a key example of this in a few slides on why these traditional systems do not meet the needs of our target customers.

Modern, open, agile video storage and delivery architectures like ours are needed to handle these changes, and there is a clear demand for software solutions like ours that will displace legacy storage solutions for a wide variety of applications. We believe Concurrent is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this rapidly growing $3.7 billion market opportunity.

A recent industry report by Frost and Sullivan highlights the lack of dedicated media and entertainment storage provider and the increasing demand for intelligent storage solutions. The report notes that more clients are demanding reliable storage solutions that manage data with policy based provisions without compromising the software logic necessary to administrate video content. An intelligent storage must be able to allow different workflows facilitating documented [ph] storage of video and photography resolution without slowing down the business process.

Let's take look at how Concurrent's supply solution is uniquely suited for the media and the entertainment market. [indiscernible] addresses the storage requirements of content creators and broadcasters, to store their programming and definitely typically using outdated type solutions. This invaluable content capture on tapes and not available online on average tend 20 terabytes each, which equates to 1 million to 2 million hours of high definition video. These companies have realizing that these assets are extremely valuable and could be monetized if they're made available on-demand to their customers.

They will never be able to accomplish this using their data tape technology from proprietary traditional storage solutions. And the solutions available for traditional Enterprise applications do not scale to support these massive libraries. This is where Concurrent clearly differentiates ourselves because we understand the unique needs of this marketplace. To a new breed of open flexible high performance technology, that can cost effectively scale the massive libraries of content online as necessary is needed, and this is exactly where the Aquari solution fits.

Aquari's unique feature set delivers high levels of performance and reliability not previously seen in software storage solutions which we believe gives us a significant competitive advantage for the major competitors positions Concurrent to become the market leader in the storage transformation and delivery of high value media asset.

I mentioned earlier, that Concurrent is already a well-recognized brand in the media and entertainment segment, which encompasses nearly 500 major blockbuster and content owners worldwide that average approximately 10 to 20 petabytes of video storage each. Historically our focus has been at the edge of the video delivery network that recent content to store and stream to consumers but older content is regularly deleted. However today with our new open video storage solution Aquari, we have significantly expanded our addressable market and the potential customers we can serve to address the rapidly growing storage requirement of these broadcasters and content owners as they look to be able to store and access the content indefinitely.

We have a solid foundation of Blue Chip customers that include many of the world’s leading telecommunications, cable, television operator. Some of those customers are listed here and include household brand names in the U.S. such as Cox Communication, Charter Communication and RCN. Our reputation and Blue Chip customers’ base extends globally and include Liberty Global in Europe and [indiscernible] in Japan.

So how our investors know if we are succeeding. There are three key metrics we’re measuring. First, we’re entering into new partnerships, with the technology partners and general partners to extend our offerings as well as our reach in the market. We currently have 18 channel partners with 8 additional ones in the near-term final. These channel partners have helped us gain attraction with some of our new customers and expanding the sub currency [ph].

The second metric is the number of new accounts and the number of new design wins. Year-to-date we’ve added seven new customers. Finally there was a number of existing customer relationships that have been expanded. Year-to-date the number of active customers is 26. In the next slide we’ll outline why this metrics are so important.

As existing content delivery customers become storage customers and as we add more new storage customers through our expanded market approach, we create a significant long-term revenue opportunity with each new customer. We’ve outlined what we would consider continued revenue opportunity for a medium size deployment with an initial $400,000 purchase in this example.

Given the dynamics of how these system grow, we would expect the customer within initial sale of $400,000 to require a total product investment of $2.4 million over a ten year lifecycle and this was not include the services related to this customers. As we build our install based over the next few years, this creates a virtues cycle of system expansions that will help drive the growth of our business.

We've assembled a senior leadership change with a solid track record of success [indiscernible] momentum. We’ve represented by leaders who have both successful companies across the cable telecommunications and media industry to bring critical customer relationships, technical strategy and execution expertise to help us drive shareholder returns.

Scott Ryan, who leads our product organization as a successful track record both as an executive and a non [indiscernible] including successfully selling the company to EMC working remained after that transactions by the joining concern.

Clay McCreery who leads our worldwide sales and severs organization came to us from areas regulars responsible for our sales team and delivered over $1 million a year and revenue to key customers in our target markets. And as part of this transformation we’re excited to introduce Warren Sutherland, who has been named our Chief Financial Officer. Warren previously served as a Vice President of sales operations information technology and financial planning and analysis. He has more than 16 years of financial and operational leadership experience with public and private companies in the high-tech and fin-tech industries including serving for many years with publically listed firm.

He succeeds Emory Berry as leaving the company after the real-time prospect of sales. I sincerely thank to Emory who worked tirelessly to improve the operations of Real-Time over the years, who worked slide-by-side with me to executive transactions.

In summary with our unique value added media storage solutions and an exceptional balance sheet favored by our target market we believe we’re well positioned to capitalized on the rapidly growing $3.7 million market. We have a proven go-to-market model of both direct and channel sales, a Blue Chip customer base and a proven leadership team in place executing our growth strategy.

As we expand our product portfolio and our addressable market opportunity through our employee video storage top line, we believe we’re well positioned to grow our revenue as we bring cost, efficient media storage and deliveries portion to the bottom line..

Lastly, we will be presenting this Wednesday, at the Needham Emerging Technology conference, in New York and we will love to see you there. With that Tom, we would like to open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today, comes from the line of Manoj Nadkarni with CIG. Please go ahead.

Manoj Nadkarni

Yes, hi, good afternoon. Can you please walk us through the Real-Time unit sales and specifically how did you arrive at the valuation?

Derek Elder

Sure, so we have been working on this process. We announced this strategic process back in March 2015 and worked with our bankers, worked with the market to look at really the format of the business there. And what we worked out was revenue multiples, EBITDA multiples, growth of that business overtime and ultimately ended up with the value that we announced today.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. And did you receive any competing bids for this sale?

Derek Elder

Yes, this was the superior proposal.

Manoj Nadkarni

So any color on that, what kind of competing bids you had?

Derek Elder

This was clearly the superior proposal.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. And so your approximate cash position after the sale will be $48 million or about $5 per share, is that right?

Emory Berry

That’s close, yes.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. So I know you will be looking at options, the board will be looking at options. Will you consider giving shareholders one-time dividend, say in the range of $3 to $4 a share?

Derek Elder

It’s a fair question, and I am going to defer it until we get going with those Board discussions that we expect to be in line with closing out our fiscal 2018 budget planning, that will happen in the next six weeks or so.

Manoj Nadkarni

All right. Now coming to you content delivery business, you have been running it at about $7 million to $7.5 million per quarter. What’s your outlook for the current quarter, which is already we are half way through, do you expect to stay flat sequentially, or do you expect any kind of growth?

Emory Berry

When we laid out our 2017 guidance previously, we have expected good sequential growth in our business and we continue to expect that to be the case. We are not providing as clear a guidance for Q4 as we were previously, but we expect the sequential growth to be very solid there.

Manoj Nadkarni

So here we are not talking only about the content delivery business, for the June quarter compared to the recently completed March quarter and you are saying, we should expect some sequential growth. Is that what I am hearing?

Derek Elder

Oh, I am sorry Manoj, you must not have heard my answer yes, yes your thinking is right.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay, all right. Now the specifics of your new business. You added nine new video storage customers. Can you give some color on the type of customers by end markets, business volume initially and subsequently and how we should view average sales per customer?

Derek Elder

So the new customers in most of the cases were a combination of our [ph] portfolio. So they were a mix of acquired storage or our edge caching [ph] platform and our larger platform. All of the customers are in the video market. So you can imagine, that all of the customers are within the definition of what we laid out today, either cable operator, Telecom service provider, or someone in the video ecosystem, all fall into that definition.

Manoj Nadkarni

And geographically, how are they distributed?

Derek Elder

They're actually pretty well distributed. I don't have the exact numbers here in front of me, but I think the geographic distribution is in line with what our historical geographic distribution has been there.

Manoj Nadkarni

And that is mostly all U.S. or you have some presence in Europe and Far East Japan, Korea?

Derek Elder

Yes, we have several deployments in Europe. I would say it's 65, 35 domestic or I would say Western Hemisphere to non-Western Hemisphere at that penetration in the U.S. and Europe we have new deployment in South America and we have done our first installation.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. So you would say roughly 65% United States very little in Far East but rest of it would be Europe and South America?

Derek Elder

Right, U.S. and Canada and Europe.

Manoj Nadkarni

North America okay, all right. And you added three new content delivery customers in the quarter, is this separate from your Aquari business new customers or is there - are they the same.

Derek Elder

There is some overlap and not perfect overlap.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay. And what kind of revenue contributions are you expecting for the content delivery, new customers?

Derek Elder

Manoj, we're not going to go into that kind of granularity for revenue guidance.

Manoj Nadkarni

Okay fair enough. Thank you.

Derek Elder

Okay. Thank you so much. It's good to hear from you again.

Operator

Our next question today comes from the line of Brian Adams with Carter, Terry & Company. Please go ahead.

Derek Elder

Good afternoon Brian.

Brian Adams

Good afternoon. Congratulations on the sale that you were long working. So I congratulate you guys on that. It looks to me like you're really pivoting more towards the service side with the assumptions of margins being higher. Has a lot of the build out already been done and we could expect margin expansion even greater with the Aquari out layer or could we get some color to that?

Derek Elder

Sure. So the margins for this business typically sit in the mid-50s gross margin range and we expect that to stay. I think the margins are going to stay roughly the same. These products are a combination of product of services, it's typically two-third, one-third service type revenue and two-third product. So we expect we have to continue that trend will be the same.

Brian Adams

Okay. That's pretty much, and I guess my only other kind of commenting question will be that it's clear you're probably chewing on it. But a special one-time dividend to shareholders in my opinion would be appropriate course of action and I'm sure will have answer in the next few weeks. So thank you for your time.

Derek Elder

Thank you very much. Appreciate Brian.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will go to Timothy Clarkson line with Van Clemens. Please go ahead.

Derek Elder

Good afternoon Tim.

Timothy Clarkson

Hi. Hey Derek, I was just wondering what's the connection between your technology and the cloud, is there a direct connection or how's that work?

Derek Elder

There is. So you can imagine our technology sits in a framework of hybrid cloud where we actually like the cloud and we interact with the cloud, but there are certain types of storage requirements that need to be closer to the content source, need to faster and need to be lower latency. When you're talking about these types of massive storage pools the cloud is fantastic for content that never needs to be touched again. We called that the cold storage.

So you can imagine a piece of content that you need for compliance reasons or it just has to be there, but you hope you never need it. When you're talking about petabytes, and petabytes of storage or even hexabytes, gigantic scale, the cloud's perfect for things that sit still. But when you're talking about these types of content where there will be an access on a fairly regular basis, the cloud is challenging, because first off the economics of the cloud are really good when it's all in one direction you put it there in sits and that's cost effective. But you put it there and it has to be accessed a lot, the cloud economics are pretty bad actually.

So and then there is the bandwidth that has to get connected into the cloud. I mean that’s something that isn’t really talked about very much, which is in when you have your content then a single place or even multiple places in the cloud and there are million people trying to access simultaneously scaling becomes an issue. So you start to hear things about fog, computing hybrid, computing edge, computing. We fit into that where the - where content needs to be closer to the folks that are accessing it, we fit perfectly.

So we believe highly in the cloud, we interact with the cloud, we can tier our content from our system to the cloud if it is continuously is not accessed. So we fit right into that.

Timothy Clarkson

Sure, thanks, that’s helpful. One other question. I assume when you sold the division for the $35 million here, $30 million, I mean it's part of consideration that you feel like you need to spend a lot more money to accelerate the growth of your current legacy business that you really like or what’s the logic there, do you feel like to become a big player in this market that you need to spend more money?

Derek Elder

So we, I will answer a couple of things. First of it’s a step towards creating a simple operating model. We had two very different businesses focused on very different customers with different technologies and we think that we got a very good return for our shareholders with this transaction. So we capitalize that with just good timing and with the exceptional buyer with the very complex asset.

At the same time we think the intermedia that long-term growth possibilities and the video processing market are higher and we think that we fit in a sweet spot that's been ignored right now and that’s just where we’re placing our bets.

Now I want to be careful with the spinning a bunch of extra money because that isn’t our intent. Our intent is build the company that focused on profitable growth, but as we get into laying out our operating plan for 2018, that’s going to be foundational. So our intent is to go in file a whole bunch of lawsuits [ph], we think. We have got the technology to a point where we are happy with its capabilities, we sales organization in placed and we think to go can execute and we know the customers. So now it's market time [ph].

Timothy Clarkson

Now on the Real-Time, I am relatively new to this company. Was that a technology that was developed internally or is that any acquisition that was made some years ago?

Derek Elder

No, was an internal technology. We have had the fundamental technology for 50 years, its evolved a lot overtime. It was - it’s a Real-Time operating system there a set of applications that are really focused on dealing with very, very low latency problems and things literary like [indiscernible]. So the - on both sides of the house, it was fundamental technology creator and that technology was [indiscernible].

Timothy Clarkson

Okay. One last comment, I know some people have talked about $2 cash spin-off, I think another consideration should be money for stock buybacks, if in fact you feel strongly about the future of this new technology.

Derek Elder

We appreciate your feedback on it.

Timothy Clarkson

Thank you. I am done.

Derek Elder

Thank you very much.

Operator

And speakers, there are no other participants queuing up at this time. We just have one more if you'd like to take it.

Derek Elder

Yes sure. Thank you.

Operator

Okay, we will go to line of Kyle Krueger representing Apollo Capital. Please go ahead.

Kyle Krueger

Thank you guys and congratulation. I know that you have withdrawn your guidance and I heard during the answer to the last caller in terms of not wanting to spend a lot of money. But can you give us any information, even big picture information, as it relates to the pro forma operations going forward. You eliminated roughly little over half of revenues with the sale well half of expenses R&D, I mean give us some sense as to sort of where we hit the ground running with the new company?

Derek Elder

Sure, it’s a very fair question. You will be able to pull some clues out of the transaction 8-K that has the pro forma as of 12/31. You will also be looking some of the segment information that's contained in the 10-Q and you can see what we’ve been doing in Q3 around OpEx and the continuing operations.

So we’ve continued the tweaking of operating expenses in Q4 when we have much more guidance then that but in the transaction 8-K and our Q3 10-Q or certainly it depends about where we’re taking our mix.

Kyle Krueger

Okay. And one further question, there is a negotiated a royalty free license for three years on some of the sold IP, will any of that sold IP be used in the retained business?

Derek Elder

We’re using some of the tools in the Aquari Storage pipeline today. This has been we’ve had line of cycle this happening for a while so we’ve while and even working to make sure we didn't have dependencies on that long-term. So the license agreement is primarily to support this portal. It’s not being sold as a separate product line or anything like that.

Kyle Krueger

Okay. Thank you, good luck going forward.

Derek Elder

Okay. Thank you so much. Thanks for the question.

Operator

And no other questions at this time.

Derek Elder

Okay. Thank you very much for joining us today. We look forward to continuing to post better results in the future and thank you very much.

