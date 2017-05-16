Cyber-Security Revival, Buy SecureWorks Corp.

Cyber-security is becoming more important than ever on all levels of society. We have experienced many hacks over the past few years - of celebrities, confidential client data of all kinds of companies, security threats, and perhaps, also country or corporate espionage. Late "Russian Hackers'" comical and populist comments of now elected Trump got a lot of attention.

This weekend one of the biggest and unprecedented malware attacks that spread throughout many parts of the world and gained a lot of attraction in media occurred. Maybe in part because a lot of different government and public agencies were affected. Given the widespread nature that didn't target particular company/agency/or country, most likely, it wasn't politically motivated. Attackers - that by coincidence probably originated from Russia - were simply looking for money. The malware is asking for paying ransom within 72 hours, otherwise, it wipes out data from the affected PC.

These and similar attacks, or hacks, are becoming increasingly more frequent. No one would like to see delays of flights and public transportation, or their medical and other confidential data stolen or corrupted in any way. Especially banking accounts and transaction processing data might be seen as very sensitive. More threats and more demonstration of hackers' ability will, in my opinion, lead to increasing spending on cyber-security by corporations in pretty much all industries. This traction is creating opportunity for cyber-security companies that are on the market, and some might also see immediate stock gains due to the Saturday's attack. Based on Morgan Stanley's survey of chief security officers, the spending for cyber-security will accelerate to 9% compounded growth over the next three years.

Looking at the tradable opportunities on the market, there are few options; anti-virus and malware software such as Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), which is the only company from the lists of top 10 in their industry and still publicly traded. There are other large multinationals that have divisions focusing on security and cyber-security as well - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), IBM (NYSE:IBM). Broad ETFs - HACK (NYSEARCA:HACK) and CIBR (NASDAQ:CIBR) that gained 25% and 35% respectively over the past 12 months. Or other companies that focus on wide solutions for corporations, and there are plenty of them. I will focus on a small-cap stock called SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

This stock is not very favourable and price momentum is not very good.

SCWX is an April 2016 security spin-off of Dell, which still owns majority of the stock and voting rights. The company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The company is focused on protecting its clients from cyber attacks. SCWX services over 4000 customers in 61 countries. I think current situation of the stock provides good risk-reward opportunity because of these reasons - large growth, good potential to improve bottom line margin, industry and broad cyber-security spending momentum, under-priced earnings upside.

The closest competitor is Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS), which trades at significantly larger price than SCWX. Below is the comparison of their income statements for past few fiscal years, as well as their last reported quarters.

SCWX had stellar growth over the years, and yet its market cap is merely $758 mil., whereas VRNS capitalization is $950 mil. The latter has somewhat larger growth, but the difference is not that large, especially when considering that SCWX has roughly 2.5 times the revenue of VRNS. Neither of the companies had any profitable year yet, but that's natural characteristic of the growing phase. SecureWorks seems to be working towards black numbers.

The major drop of price that occurred from 29th of March wasn't due to announced FY 2016 results, but due to forward-looking guidance. FY 2017 will most likely again see loss of $-0.49 EPS, or $42 mil., and this alone caused the drop. Markets were projecting smooth transition towards becoming profitable by FY 2018, but it doesn't look like it. However, the revenue growth is expected to be roughly 8% and end up at $460 mil for full year, and SCWX's monthly recurring revenue, which is subscription based revenue, is expected to increase to roughly $35 mil per month, which is 12% increase.

The profit is the market's issue with this company. From their income statement, costs are declining steadily over time, although the company is bulking up R&D expenditure. If they capped it at a steady rate, there would be good possibility that SCWX could bring in profit. But do they need cash? Not really - cash and cash equivalents stood at $117 mil, and receivables at $113 mil. Hence, they can fully focus on growing revenue without worrying much about income at this stage, although this might not maximize shareholder value. The balance sheet looks particularly healthy, given how young the company is. Current price/book value is 1.1, which is very small for a fast growing tech company. However, I must point that $416 mil of assets are goodwill.

Members of the board of directors seem strong as well: CFO of salesforce.com - Mark J. Hawkins, Michael Dell, CEO of SAP - William R. McDermott. I believe SCWX can benefit from their guidance and broad network, as well as existing network of Dell's clients. Dell still owns majority of company stock - 86.9% and majority of voting rights - 98.5%. I am not sure whether this might create conflict of interest between Dell and other shareholders - it very well might. However, why would Dell spin off a company that it wouldn't want to eventually sell for maximized price? Dell is a private company and doesn't need to care about market moods anymore.

SCWX exceeded expected earnings and revenue over all the past quarters since its IPO - since April 2016. It might be that market/analysts expectations are too low for the company. This sector is gaining increasing momentum, which will surely be further ignited by Saturday's malware attacks. If I used anchoring to its market competitor VRNS (which behavioral economists hate), having the same price/sales ratio would result in $2.48 bil market cap for SCWX. It's too huge of a difference relative to current price. Even if VRNS has a little bit higher growth, it doesn't explain why SCWX is not a favorite for markets.

For these reasons, I believe there is potential hidden in this stock.

