CBS: Not A Buy Until New Strategies Emerge

I am not a buyer of CBS stock at this time. There are better ideas in the sector, and the company does need to focus on revenue growth.

Company management wants to diversify its revenue streams. I would like to see more focus on movies, OTT subscriptions and even more ownership of the prime-time lineup.

CBS reported Q1 results earlier in the month, and while the numbers were okay given a tough comparison, they also weren't impressive in the overall context.

CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) reported earnings for its first quarter earlier in the month. The results were okay but not necessarily impressive overall. I'll go over the numbers and then attempt to imagine where the business will be in the future and how that may relate to the stock.

To begin with, the bottom line came in ahead of expectations. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.04 was eight pennies higher than the analyst consensus. Revenue was ahead by $70 million and came in at $3.34 billion - not too significant of a beat there, and unfortunately, that number represented a decline of 7% in relation to the previous year's quarter. The $1.04 number represented an increase of 9%, according to the company's press release.

Cash flow decreased this quarter. CBS generated operating cash from continuing operations in the amount of $678 million versus over $900 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow was $651 million this year against $889 million last year. However, this is just the first quarter, and looking at the most recent full-year report from February, we see that free cash flow came in at $1.26 billion in 2016 against $1.02 billion made in 2015. (One thing to note in terms of numbers for the first quarter is the tough comparisons sourced to a lack of some football games.)

CBS is an interesting company and I've owned it in the past, but I don't currently own it. I think it's a business one can certainly look at, but it has some disadvantages in today's marketplace. I own both Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), and with those two ideas my thinking should be pretty clear: they have a higher number of robust assets from which to generate growth. CBS has brand levers it can pull as well, but on a comparative basis, an investor new to the media sector might not look at CBS first. In fact, it has been better known in some years as a dividend stock rather than something one buys for growth.

Here's what CBS has going for it. It's a major broadcaster with exposure to the cable sector. The company is doing well with re-transmission fee growth. It has strong programming in shows such as 60 Minutes and The Big Bang Theory. It's a media brand.

However, CBS is very much tied to the volatile industry of advertising. Management wants to diversify into other revenue streams - a desire that was stated right in the first sentence of the second paragraph of the linked press release. That means a few things.

CBS will have to increase revenue from subscription-based services. The company owns Showtime, and while that service isn't as successful as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), I'd like to see a focus on that asset. Showtime needs a new breakout hit, and management needs to look at the service as a Netflix-in-training. To CEO Leslie Moonves: Get more serious about it! CBS also is working on promoting its over-the-top concept CBS All Access, which will hopefully grow over time with more content (the company will launch a new Star Trek iteration on it later in the year, which should help build the subscriber base).

I applaud management for focusing on the ownership of CBS programming. That is extremely important. This Variety article from a couple years ago attests to that fact. The new media geography demands the ability to own digital and other rights. The goal should be for 100% ownership, although I always wonder what would happen if every network refused to buy from outside suppliers - would that lead to a sort of boycott of all content that isn't originated from the parent? If CBS made a hit movie for theaters, would ABC never license it?

It's an interesting question to me, and it segues to my next point - CBS and movies. CBS does make movies, but it isn't a huge business for the company. It should be, though, and management should perhaps make movies one of the larger strategic priorities for the company. If the idea is to diversify revenue streams, then theatrical releases most certainly would help. They would increase the risk of capital investment, however, as the movie business is inherently a dangerous place for capital. Still, this is an area that CBS must continue to explore.

I won't buy CBS right now. As I've mentioned, there are better alternative ideas in the sector. For example, there's Disney, and if you invest in that stock, you get a theme park and a thriving consumer products concern to go along with ABC. When you buy CBS, you basically get CBS; yes, a bit of an exaggeration, but you get the point.

Another bearish issue about the stock was explained in a recent Seeking Alpha article by Mott Capital Management. CBS does need to grow its top line, and the article goes into that aspect in detail. My hope is management finds more opportunities in the OTT part of the company's overall business model to balance out the ad-based services.

Let's look at the stock chart:

As can be seen, it hasn't quite been a steady rise for CBS stock. Given the current fundamentals, the stock performance, the investment alternatives and the current yield, I am not interested in this company right now. When strategies change, I will take another look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.