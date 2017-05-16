Cisco is very likely to beat earnings.

Thesis

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) does not have a lot of room to produce an earnings beat. This is partly because of their sizable revenue, which requires a lot of extra revenue to move the needle on an EPS basis. The other part is that the company isn't really growing and is actually declining somewhat in terms of sales. Still, I think that the company will produce an earnings beat. This has little to do with performance. Rather, it is the result of management's lengthy experience and relationship with Wall Street. Of course, after explaining what I mean by that, I will take a quantitative approach and produce my own earnings estimates.

What Do I Mean

As I alluded to in the introduction, I'm pretty sure that Cisco will beat the earnings estimate, but not as a result of unexpected outperformance. Before I work out the numbers, let me explain to you how earnings work on Wall Street. Take a look at this snippet:



So Cisco has consistently outperformed Wall Street expectations for at least two consecutive years now. Very impressive. Or is it? You see, the problem with these Wall Street estimates is that "getting it right" is not exactly the top priority for sell-side analysts.

Even if you believe that Cisco manages to constantly genuinely surprise Wall Street analysts, you'd have to wonder: Are these analysts that bad at their jobs? After all, in the eyes of the retail investor, these analysts are trying to produce accurate forecasts. A good job would imply that estimates would equal actual numbers and not "beat" or "miss." Alas, this is not how Wall Street works.

How Wall Street Works

Analysts, that is to say, sell-side analysts, need good relationships with executives in order to do their job. Their real job. Which in essence constitutes the selling of shares through their investment bank to institutional investors. Perhaps, I should rephrase that: Their job is to entice the purchasing of shares through their firm by providing research and recommendations. Institutional investors will often perceive good relationships with executives as an edge. Whether this is actually the case, is debatable. In any case, institutional investors become more likely to do business with a firm that has analysts with an "edge." If you don't believe me, open up 10 random transcripts of 10 different companies on Seeking Alpha, click "single page view" when necessary, press control+F on your keyboard and then type in "offline." Chances are you'll come across a sentence that reads something like "we'd best take that offline." Cisco's current transcript does not contain such language, but it is safe to say that this is Wall Street culture.

For those that don't believe me, this is an excerpt taken from Aegon's transcript, a $10 billion insurance company (bold phrases are my own doing) I was following a while back.

Albert Ploegh - Analyst at ING Bank Okay. Maybe we can take it offline, but I thought there were some industry reports on the [indiscernible] peers to take some charges but… Darryl Button - CFO There was. There was a large GMIB writer in the U.S. that took some large assumption changes this quarter. There was - you can go back and have a closer look at that, and I'm happy to have an offline conversation with you on that if you want."

This behavior would obviously not be so blatant if they thought they were doing something wrong. Remember that many people are listening to these conference call, including but not limited to potential investors, fellow analysts, and journalists. In other words, this behavior is part of the culture.

The second part is that executives know that analysts desire a good relationship with them. That is to say, they know that analysts are very reluctant to damage relations with them since it affects their bonus. Most analysts get paid a bonus in proportion to the revenue they help bring in. This revenue mostly consists of fees derived from the selling of shares. Executives also understand how investors think - very unrealistically. Investors expect earnings beat after earnings beat and constant outperformance even though the term - constant outperformance - is an oxymoron.

To appease investors, most companies usually under-guide. Now, executives couldn't get away with this if analysts were very serious about "getting it right." After all, consensus estimates would reflect the real performance and thus result in a "meet" in most cases. Instead, analysts adjust their estimates to the company's under-guidance. Obviously, this isn't a crime, but it is still a very important aspect of earnings that investors should understand. Wall Street has many of these kinds of open secrets. Aspects of investing that are common knowledge to insiders, and completely unknown to retailers.

The Actual Numbers

The pleasant part about Cisco's size is that it is very predictable. Sales and earnings are rather robust, and substantial external forces are required to impact these in a meaningful way. The downside to this is that growth is unlikely as is evident by its slowing sales. The upside to this is that it makes for an easy earnings forecast. I'm projecting a year-over-year sales decline of 1%. With margins relatively unchanged and a slightly higher tax rate of about 22%. The EPS works out to be $0.59 after adjusting for some OpEx items and dividing by the total amount of shares outstanding. In other words, this is a slight 1 cent earnings beat.

Final numbers:

Revenue $11,900 million

EPS $0.59

Take Away

While this article was about Cisco's earnings beat, the most important takeaway should be the disclosure of Wall Street culture. Many retailers act as if sell-side analysts are there for their benefit. In reality, no such agreement has been made. Of course, Wall Street is fully aware of this misconception among retailers and actively contributes to it in some cases. An analyst need only pose one question to justify this behavior: Am I deceiving you if I simply abstain from correcting your factually incorrect assumption? Does abstinence equal deceit here?

What say you, folks, is the analyst deceiving you or does it fall on personal responsibility?

