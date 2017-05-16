Northrop Grumman: Look For A 10% Dividend Increase On Wednesday From This Dividend Achiever

Here's why NOC will pass along at least a 10% dividend increase on Wednesday.

NOC has a high-quality business model with significant competitive advantages. It generates billions of free cash flow, and is growing revenue and earnings.

NOC has increased its dividend for 13 years in a row. It is scheduled to deliver its 2017 dividend raise at its shareholder meeting on Wednesday, May 17.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is firing on all cylinders. The stock has increased more than four-fold over the past five years.

NOC has scheduled its annual shareholders' meeting for this Wednesday, May 17. It is very likely NOC will announce its 2017 dividend increase at its shareholder meeting, as is the company's tradition.

Last year, NOC increased its dividend by 12%. Over the past year, the company's fundamentals have continued to improve. It enjoyed a very strong performance in 2016, and the momentum has continued so far this year.

NOC has a long track record of steady dividend growth. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

As a result, there is little reason why the company cannot pass along another double-digit dividend increase this time around. This article will discuss why investors should expect the company to raise its dividend by at least 10% on Wednesday.

Business Overview

Northrop Grumman is a global defense company. It has three operating segments:

· Aerospace Systems (41% of revenue)

· Mission Systems (41% of revenue)

· Technology Services (18% of revenue)

The Aerospace Systems segment designs and develops manned aircraft, autonomous spacecraft, and laser systems. The Mission Systems segment provides mission solutions to the Department of Defense, intelligence communities, and various international and federal civil and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides logistics for global defense customers.

The AS and MS segments performed the best in 2016, with revenue growth of 9% and 2%, respectively. As these segments account for the vast majority of the overall business, growth more than offset flat revenue in the TS segment. The AS segment enjoyed 20% revenue growth in the fourth quarter. The strong growth rate was due to increased F-35 deliveries, which more than offset weak volumes on the B-2 program. NOC is heavily involved in the F-35, including production of the center fuselage and fire control radar.

Overall, 2016 was a very good year for NOC. Company-wide sales increased 4%, to $24.51 billion. Cost cuts fueled significant improvement in operating margins. Diluted earnings-per-share increased 20% for the year, to $11.05. Adjusted earnings-per-share rose 17%, to $12.19.

Growth Prospects

The company is off to a very good start so far in 2017. First-quarter sales and earnings-per-share rose 5% and 20%, respectively. Once again, the Aerospace Systems segment led the way, with 13% sales growth in the quarter. And again, growth was due primarily to higher F-35 deliveries. Elsewhere, Mission Systems revenue increased 1.7%, while Technology Services revenue declined 1.6% for the quarter.

2017 should be another good year for NOC. Management expects at least $26 billion in sales, and double-digit operating margins across the company's three core segments.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 5

This would imply a 2017 revenue growth rate of at least 1%-2% from 2016. NOC also forecasts diluted earnings-per-share to be in a range of $11.80-$12.20 this year, representing a projected growth rate of 7%-10%. This gives the company plenty of room for a strong dividend raise.

Future growth will be driven by the company's impressive backlog. NOC ended 2016 with a $45.3 billion backlog, up 26% from the end of 2015. NOC has built up such a large backlog thanks to high research and development investment.

NOC's R&D expense over the past few years is as follows:

· 2014 R&D expense of $569 million,

· 2015 R&D expense of $712 million

· 2016 R&D expense of $705 million

NOC retains customers, and acquires new ones, because of its innovation. This is a major competitive advantage for NOC, which paves the way for high revenue and earnings growth. In turn, this gives the company the ability to raise its dividend each year.

Dividend Analysis

NOC has a current quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.60 per share annualized. The current dividend yield is 1.5%, which may be relatively unattractive for investors interested in high yields. The average yield of the S&P 500 Index is around 2%. However, NOC more than makes up for its below-average current yield with high dividend growth.

NOC has increased its dividend for 13 years in a row. And, it typically raises the dividend at a high rate. In the past five years, NOC has increased its dividend by approximately 13% per year on average. This growth can help make up for a low starting yield. For example, in 10 years NOC stock will generate a yield on cost of more than 4%, assuming 10% dividend growth and reinvested dividends along the way.

The company's high dividend growth is due to its strong cash flow. NOC generated $1.9 billion of free cash flow last year, up 12% from 2015, which allowed the company to raise its dividend and return cash flow through stock buybacks. For example, in the first quarter NOC reduced its share count by 4% year-over-year.

NOC's current annualized dividend payout represents 33% of its 2016 earnings-per-share. NOC is distributing only one-third of its earnings, which easily justifies a double-digit dividend raise, as earnings are only going to grow moving forward.

Final Thoughts

NOC is a very successful company. It is highly profitable, with future growth potential thanks to its strategic capabilities and innovation. This has been a winning formula for shareholders: NOC stock delivered a 25% total return in 2016.

This year is likely to be another good one for NOC and its shareholders. Sales and earnings are likely to grow once again, which will almost certainly lead to a solid dividend hike. As a result, investors can expect a dividend raise to at least $0.99 per share quarterly, or $3.96 per share annualized, at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.