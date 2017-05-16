Buy Signals Before Earnings For Home Depot And Staples

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) report earnings before the open on Tuesday and our Stocks In Demand system has buy signals before earnings. We want to drill down into the fundamentals and the technicals to verify what our system is coming up with using its expert rules. We should be able to see these same signals looking at the fundamental data and the chart. Naturally if there is any negative surprise in the reported earnings, the selling will take price down and probably change our signals. The analysts might downgrade their ratings and targets that determine our implied return calculation. Let's go to the analysts ratings and targets to see what they are saying.

The analysts are the pros who know these companies like the palm of their hands. That is why they are paid very big salaries. Whether they are willing to share that research with us publicly and on a timely basis is quite another story. After all they want to get paid for their research and we are not willing to pay for it. The institutions are the ones that pay for it. Nevertheless, the analyst's public ratings and targets are useful for the long term, small investor who does not need timely research in the way the institutions require it. The small investor can afford to be late in buying and selling because he can execute trades instantaneously and the institutions cannot easily do this. Further, in an efficient market, timely institutional research is already in price. The small investor has to accept this reality. The chart should show us what the institutions are doing with their timely research. That is why the small investor must use charts and the institutional investor can get away with just using fundamental research reports.

Nasdaq.com shows the consensus 12-month target to be $159 for HD and $9.50 for SPLS. Finviz.com shows $160 and $9.80. So the current prices of these stocks are a little too close to consensus for comfort. These stocks need to see analysts upgrades after earnings or I expect price will go down. There are no recent upgrades by analysts showing up before earnings. However, recent analyst's targets are as high as $168 and $182 for HD, according to flashratings.com. They also reported $11 and $10 targets for SPLS back in April for two analysts. Obviously the current market price is anticipating higher analyst targets. Earnings better not disappoint, because these stocks seemed priced to perfection. SPLS may be in play again and accounting for the price premium.

Let's go to finviz and look at some detailed fundamentals before going to the charts to see what the market is saying with technical signals. The PE, PEG and FPE confirm that there is a growth premium built into HD and any bad news on the growth rate will take price down. Nasdaq.com shows recent analyst upgrades in earnings pegged at $7.19, a bullish signal. Six out of 13 analysts revised their earnings up over the last 4 weeks with consensus at $1.61 and the high at $1.65. My guess is HD better come in with $1.65 or better or price sells off on the news.

Let's go to my stock chart published to the public at Stockcharts.com. This chart looks beautiful but short term overbought. Notice the strong uptrends in the 20,50 and 200-day moving averages. Money flow is peaking in the green. There is a long term uptrend of price outperforming the Index. This chart (market pricing) expects good news in earnings and has already put some of that in price. It is priced to perfection and the earnings news better be good. Just meeting forecasts will probably result in some profit taking selling.

SPLS is a value play, not a growth play like HD. Almost all of the fundamental indicators confirm this is a value play. The FPE is low and looking for a turn around in earnings. P/B, P/S, and P/FCF also show value, as well as the low debt. There is little to no growth in the forecast. Recent analysts were dropping earnings but still above the consensus of $0.89 for the year. For the quarter the consensus is $0.17 with a high of $0.18. Out of 8 analysts there are no upward revisions in the last 4 weeks. Our public chart shows a nice pop in price in April, but weak going into earnings. Money flow is in the red and it is underperforming the market. Expectations are low going into earnings. Any surprising good news will take it back up to test the recent high of $10. Otherwise it looks like support will hold around $9.

