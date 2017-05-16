Sundance Energy Australia's (SDCJF) CEO Eric McCrady on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (OTCPK:SDCJF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 6:00 PM ET

Executives

Eric McCrady - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Grace Ford - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global Securities, LLC

James Bullen - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sundance Energy First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Eric McCrady, CEO and Managing Director.

Eric McCrady

Thank you. And thank you for joining us for Sundance’s first quarter earnings call and operations update. During the first quarter, we produced about 6,700 boe a day. It was about two-thirds of that being oil, primarily out of the Eagle Ford. As you all know, we have two primary development areas in the Eagle Ford and McMullen County and Dimmit County.

In McMullen, we have about 140 net remaining locations and at Dimmit County, we have about 230 net remaining locations. In the quarter, we produced about 500 boe a day out of Dimmit County, about 650 boe a day out of our Oklahoma assets and the remainder out of the McMullen County position.

During the quarter, we production tested one well. That well came on line in the second quarter. So the primary story around production for the first quarter was really just declines from the fourth quarter. And then we have obviously drilled and started to complete wells here in the second quarter, so we’ll start to see production growth kind of wait second and into the early third quarter, throughout the rest of the year.

During the quarter, the company completed restructuring its field operations and we focused on resolving a number of well productivity issues in the field, which resulted in higher than historical average work-over expense. We do anticipate work-over and lease-operating expense will continue to run slightly higher than our historical levels through the second and into the probably middle part of the third quarter. At which point, we would expect to see our work-over and lease operating cost trend start to move back down.

The majority of the issues that we identified have been resolved and our operations team is very diligently working on optimizing well performance going forward.

CapEx for the quarter were about $25 million. We drilled six wells. We completed three wells and we spud an additional three wells that we completed drilling in the second quarter. So overall, our development plan is roughly on pace with what our expectation was at the start of the year. And we start to see IPs as we move into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, we have a couple of factors from a production standpoint and we expect to be producing about 5,500 boe a day during the quarter. The two primary drivers of that decline, first are just normal declines from PDP wells that were producing at the start of the year and secondly the sale of the Oklahoma assets.

So the PDP wells will decline about 1,000 boe a day this quarter. And as we move into the third and fourth quarter, we would expect that PDP base to be declining about, call it, 8% to 10% percent and then it actually continues to decrease as we move into 2018 and beyond.

In Oklahoma, where we produced about 650 boe a day, we sold the assets. We signed the PSA in the first quarter and closed that transaction in the second quarter, so the volumes from that asset are no longer included in our production totals going forward. That was counted for in our guidance, but obviously, it’s - from an actual production standpoint those numbers come out of our production levels starting in the second quarter.

The declines from the PDP and the Oklahoma sale are partially offset as we start bringing wells online. We have four wells that we have coming online here in the second quarter. Two of those wells have already started producing. The Peeler Ranch 11 H and the Woodward well both are under McMullen County area project.

And then, we have two Dimmit wells that we started flowing back, that we would anticipate hitting peak production on over the course of the next 15 to 30 days. The second quarter production rates are, again, roughly in line with our expectation for the quarter from the start of the year. And so, we’re still from a guidance standpoint, on track to hit our full-year guidance of about 8,000 a day for the year and to exit somewhere between 9,000 and 10,000 a day.

As we bring wells online the remainder of the year, we’ll continue to increase our hedge position. We’re not really opportunistic hedgers. We’re really more kind of market average or weighted average hedgers. And so as we bring production online, we’d anticipate continuing to build that hedge position throughout the year.

Today we have about 1.6 million barrels hedged through 2019, with a weighted average floor of just under $50 and a weighted average ceiling of about $58 dollars. As I mentioned earlier, we announced the sale of our Oklahoma assets in the first quarter and that transaction closed in the second quarter.

I think importantly in addition to the bringing the proceeds in, subsequent to that sale, our lending group reaffirmed our borrowing base at $67 million. And strategically this transaction completes our transition to being a pure play Eagle Ford operator.

I get asked quite a bit about M&A activity and we are actively seeking to grow the company’s Eagle Ford positions through M&A. And that said, we do perform very thorough technical and economic analysis before making new investments. And we also account for our cost of capital. We ensure that the transactions that we are evaluating and potentially executing on are accretive for our shareholders.

Obviously, there is a number of criteria that go into that evaluation. We are seeking to grow our business and our footprint in the Eagle Ford, both through bolt-on leasing, and merger and acquisition activity. But we are very focused on ensuring that that growth is done in accretive fashion.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Grace Ford, our Chief Operating Officer to discuss operations.

Grace Ford

Thanks, Eric. Eric’s covered most of the drilling and completion activity that occurred in the first quarter of this year. I want to highlight or emphasize his point on the fact that the operations team has worked diligently to reduce unplanned downtime in the field. And then we’ve moved into production optimization with multiple - from multiple aspects, both from artificial lift and a new chemical program that we’ve initiated.

As Eric stated, we IPed one well during the quarter, but early on, we’ve brought on a second well, our Peeler Ranch well. Our Woodward well, we’ve announced two different IP rates, because that well is being choked back. We’ll start to open it up still conservatively over the next couple of weeks. But on 12/64 Choke that well, which is the first well that we drilled under Choke Canyon Reservoir and at southern McMullen area, 24-hour IP rate of a little over 560 barrels of oil per day, and a little over 2 million in gas, which is outperforming our type curve.

In addition, Peeler Ranch well, which started flowing back early in the fourth quarter, so early in April, it’s outperforming and we’ve announced the IP - 24 hour IP on that on a 16/64 Choke of a little over 1,000 barrels of day, and 420 mcf. But that well is - second well that Sundance has drilled and completed in that Atascosa area.

And second well is outperforming again our type curve just like our first well, and this Peeler 11H continues to outperform our initial well, reemphasizing changes in our 2016 completion design, which we’re very excited about. Eric mentioned the two Dimmit County wells. Here early in the fourth quarter, we have completed those two wells and they are flowing back.

We’ll be releasing initial rates on those wells probably later on in the second quarter. Bu so far we are very encouraged by the results of our new completion design, which really is emphasizing perforation proficiency, try to increase our near-wellbore connectivity with the reservoir. In addition, decreasing the amount of fluid we’re using.

As we move into the remainder of the second quarter and into the third quarter, we plan on drilling an additional eight gross wells and production through - we’ll bring on those wells into production throughout the third quarter and three wells in the fourth quarter of 2017. That’s pretty well from an operational update, and I’ll turn it back over to Eric.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, Grace. And, operator, we are happy to take any questions anybody on the call may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from John Aschenbeck from Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

John Aschenbeck

Hey, Eric and Grace. Thanks for taking my question here.

Eric McCrady

Hey, John.

John Aschenbeck

I was hoping you could walk us through 2017’s production profile a little bit more. And in your opening remarks, you mentioned the exit rate of 9,000 to 10,000 barrels of equivalent a day, so that certainly helped. But I think Q1 production and Q2 guidance came in a little bit light versus what we were expecting, but I just kind of read between the lines, between that exit-rate in the full-year guidance.

It looks like that may be a timing or completions matter, because if I [put here kind of] [ph] what’s implied with that accelerated 9,000 to 10,000 a day, it looks like you are due for a pretty heavy sequential increase in Q3. So I was just hoping you can walk us through what 2017 production profile would look like and on top of that what we should expect out of the commodity mix as well.

Eric McCrady

Sure. Yes, that’s correct. It is driven by completion timing. So the next six wells that we bring online, which are three wells on the Teal Hoskins pad, and then three wells on the Liverstat [ph] pad. They’re all being completed and brought back online simultaneously on a pad basis, sort of one frac crew that will hit both of those pads. And so there is a chance that some of that production could get brought forward into the second quarter.

But most likely, those wells will IP early in the third quarter. Those all - six of those wells are long laterals in probably our second best area from a productivity standpoint. And so, as those six long lateral wells come online, we do anticipate a pretty significant jump in production in the third quarter. We obviously haven’t released third quarter guidance since we haven’t - we don’t have kind of final timing on when the completions will be done.

And I would expect that those wells will come online likely in mid to late July. There is a chance that they can come on a little bit earlier. But right now, that’s the expected timing for them. And then we - after that we have another five wells that will come online likely late in the third quarter. And so we should have full fourth quarter production from all 11 of those wells, getting brought online in the second half of the year.

John Aschenbeck

Got it. That’s really helpful. And then kind of a follow-up here, just curious if you’ve been able to lock in frac gates [ph] to secure the timing of those completions. Then maybe just as a follow on to that, I was hoping you could give us your current thoughts just in terms of the current service environment in terms of availability of services [and then price as well] [ph]?

Eric McCrady

Sure. We have locked in a frac crew. We had a frac crew that came kind of late first quarter and that frac crew, aside from a brief visit to another operator’s well, is dedicated to us for the entire 15-well program this year. And so, we do have within some tolerance frac dates that we’ll start fracking each pad, although it is contingent on there not being issues with the other operator’s wells. Right now, that frac crew is scheduled to come back in late May. And then we have that frac crew through the remainder of our program.

From a cost standpoint, we’ve seen some inflation primarily around sand and chemicals. The majority of our frac costs have been locked in since the start of the year. So we’ve seen some very minor kind of increases overall in the scheme of things, but nothing material to date. But we have seen some pretty significant upticks in sand and chemicals. They’re just not - we had already budgeted some increases in those line items. And so they aren’t really driving well costs significantly higher than - significantly higher than what we’re currently planning for.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, got it. That’s helpful. Then last one for me, just - and you touched on the M&A a bit and that was helpful, but kind of a two-part question for me. One, I was hoping you could speak to what your preferred financing source would be for that type of transaction. If you were to pursue a larger transaction specifically would you opposed to adding on additional debt.

And then kind of the second part there, I was hoping you could maybe frame the opportunity set that’s available both in terms of on the organic leasing front, how much you think you can take down per year. And then maybe if you could talk to kind of bigger deals that are available right now in the market?

Eric McCrady

Sure. Financing-wise, it really depends on the transaction. I think, as I mentioned, we do look pretty closely in our cost of capital, our cost of financing. And so, when we look at our cost of capital it can be challenging for us today to go out and acquire a larger set of assets. Does it mean it’s impossible? There are ways to creatively find and structure deals, such that we can make deals accretive.

But there are fewer of those deals than some of our peers, who have lower cost of capital that we can pursue today. And they’re generally a little bit longer lead-time and a little bit more challenging to execute on.

So with that said, our general preference from a financing standpoint is to maintain our debt-to-EBITDA at a ratio right around 2 times, so debt to forward 12 [ph] EBITDA. And so it really depends on - the mix of equity and debt would really depend on the mix of assets that we were acquiring.

So if it’s something with a heavy PDP component, we’d be more inclined to use a bit more debt. And if it’s something that has - that’s more of an acreage style deal or has more of an acres or drilling inventory component, then we would - we’ll fund something more weighted towards the equity side.

In terms of the deal set out there, I think to date we’ve added somewhere in the neighborhood of, I’ll say about 80,000 acres a year organically since we entered the Eagle Ford. And I would expect that we can continue adding somewhere in that kind of say 5,000 to 10,000 acre a year range kind of in and around our core area in McMullen County.

And generally, those are smaller bolt-on leases. And so, I think today we probably have somewhere between 15 and 20 different small tracks that kind of are in and around our McMullen area that we’re pursuing and after the relationships with landowners and maybe able to start closing on over the remainder of the year.

In terms of larger M&A there has been some uptick in activity in the Eagle Ford recently, but more of that’s been focused kind of further west in Dimmit, obviously with the Sanchez and Venado acquisitions down in Dimmit County, and then obviously WildHorse picked up some assets, further I guess, pretty far east in the trend. So that there are some opportunities kind of in the central Eagle Ford area, where we think we have a competitive advantage with our completion designs.

And so we are looking at a handful of opportunities today, but again some of those can be challenging given our cost of capital.

John Aschenbeck

Got it. That’s it for me. Thanks for the time.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, John.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from [Sam Gesenjones from Morgan Financial] [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Eric, share price was moving along quite happily, as we’re coming to the first quarter of this year then you made an announcement just about first quarter expected cash flows. And then things like share prices fallen quite substantially. So any comments on the shareholder base, the trading in your stock, whether you think that shareholder base is stabilized now, and have you received any criticism from any sources about level of debt financing anything like that?

Eric McCrady

Sure, and thanks for the question. In terms of shareholder base, I think the biggest trend that we’ve noticed since September of last year has been an increase in U.S. shareholdings. When we launched ADR and NASDAQ in September of last year, we were about 10% or 11% held by U.S. investors just over that. And today the last time we looked, we were well over 25% with a number of large institutional investors from the United States having come on the register. So that’s probably than the primary shift in the register over the past let’s say six or nine months.

I think the selling that we’ve experienced recently in part I think there’s been general kind of downward trend in U.S. small cap E&P companies. So while we have sold off a little bit harder than some of our peers, we’re not the only ones that are sold off.

And in our case specifically there have been a small group of institutional investors that are diverging the stock out of Australia, and the majority of that stock again has gone to U.S. institutional investors. In terms of criticism over debt load, we’ve given the kind of mixed shareholder base between the U.S. and Australia. We have a - it’s a very bimodal kind of discussion generally speaking the investors that we speak with in the United States aren’t particularly concerned about our debt level, and generally what like to see is have some more liquidity, but really want to see us focus on growing the company.

And generally more of the Australian shareholders are more concerned about the balance sheet. So I think that, that’s probably run down of, kind of what we’ve seen happening on the register, and kind of the feedback we get from the different markets.

Unidentified Analyst

And then regarding your forecast, third quarter, fourth quarter cash flows that come from those higher production levels, I know before that you’ve got about - it must be well over 200 maybe even close to 300 net locations listed to drill. Our current oil prices with that sort of level of production are you self-funding to drill the rest of those locations now?

Eric McCrady

It really depends on our development pace, this year’s development program are expecting to fund our capital expenditures out of our EBITDA number. And then on top of that, we do have about $13 million of interest expense - $13 million to $14 million of interest expense. And then we’ve obviously sold the Oklahoma asset. So all-in we would roughly expect our cash balance at the end of the year to be roughly equivalent to what it was at the start of the year setting aside timing differences.

And from the majority of the development program this year out of our operating cash flow. In terms of going forward, obviously, that’s very contingent upon pace, we can drill seven or eight or 10 wells a year, and we can drill up the entire block of acreage over the life of the acreage, and do that all within cash flow, probably, drilled at a little faster pace than that in fact.

But we haven’t gone through an evaluator, but we think the best way to add net asset value per share is yet when we look at 2018, 2019 and beyond. So those are things that really would be contingent upon our capital allocation decisions and the oil price as we move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Final question, what’s your - with your new completion techniques, what’s your current average well buyback period for the new ones that you are drilling?

Eric McCrady

It’s really hard to say, we only brought, I think two wells online now with our new completion design. And then have two wells in Dimmit that are flowing back. So given that we have about a month’s production data on one well, couple of weeks on the second well, and very limited data on the other two. It’s really hard to say how fast those wells are going to payback with the new program or with the new completion design.

I would expect, well, there is better handle on kind of the long-term productivity and the long-term impacts to the type curve of the new completion design, likely, in the fourth quarter or the first quarter of next year. We really need to see what the kind of decline rates are and how things stabilize out from a production standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, that’s it. Thank you, Eric.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, Sam.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from James Bullen from Canaccord. Your line is now open.

James Bullen

Hey, Eric. Could you give us an update on how Peeler Ranch 11 is performing? And then, perhaps talk about whether Atascosa, you see that as a core area for your or something that could be divested?

Eric McCrady

Yes, the Peeler is continuing to hang in around its IP rate. So it’s been - since we started flow back on the well, it’s been ranging between, call it, 750 to 1,000 barrels a day with associated gas. So we’ve seen so far a very favorable response from that well. It’s outperforming the Peeler 10, which is our first well in Atascosa. We really view Atascosa as part of our McMullen area project. I will say that the Peeler 11 is outperforming our expectations pretty significantly. So we’ll see how that well declines.

We don’t have any plans to divest the Atascosa asset today. I would say that the McMullen area is an area where we see good growth opportunities. We very much like the drilling inventory we have and the opportunities to add inventory. And we have a good core operating-base there.

The Dimmit asset were generating today about 30% rates of return, pending the results of these wells. So that’s an asset where we’d like to see returns improve a bit to continue allocating capital to it. There are some other operators that are very active in Dimmit County and have more efficient operations down there, simply because their focus area is Eagle Ford.

So we haven’t made a call on divesting that asset. But if we were going to divest something in the Eagle Ford, it’s more likely we would seek a buyer for the Dimmit asset than we would for Atascosa or anything in the McMullen area.

James Bullen

Great. And just around those 30% rates of return, I mean, how much more central processing facilities, gathering systems, do you have to put in? Well, I guess is that 30% inclusive of an allocation to other construction?

Eric McCrady

Yes, that’s an all-in number. So it includes all the various surface costs, the cost of obtaining water, drilling, completions, infrastructure build-out, et cetera. So those are those are all-in returns from the drill bit forward.

James Bullen

Great. Thank you.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, James.

Operator

Thank you. And at this moment, I’m not showing any further questions. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

