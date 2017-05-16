Valeant: Overbought And Overvalued

The positive reactions from investors due to the earnings result pushed the share price as much as 45% within four days.

Bull & Bear

Investment Thesis

Since the earnings result (Q1 2017), Valeant (NYSE:VRX) ran a massive bull-run. The stock closed in a bullish manner four days in a row. The cumulative gain in the last four days stands at as much as 45%. There are many reasons why I believe that there will be significant pull back in the share price.

Source: Tradingview

End of Bull-run?

The company's Q1 earnings result was not impressive. The total revenue has declined about 11%. However, investors reacted positively to the guidance and update on the debt reduction status. Based on the bearish outlook, I believe that the stock has reached its peak level.

Source: Ycharts

Bearish Outlook

Write-downs of goodwill/in-tangible assets and loss of revenue: The company will have to write-down the goodwill and in-tangible assets close to $2 billion associated with the assets held for sale. This will affect the shareholders' equity and book value per share. The loss of revenue from the assets sale will affect the company's net income.

Source: Q1 2017 earnings report

Pending cases: There are numerous pending cases of government and regulatory inquires, securities and other class actions, antitrust, intellectual property, product liability and general civil actions. The company also said in its SEC filings that no assurance can be given regarding the ultimate outcome of any present or future proceedings relating to most cases. According to the most recent report, On May 1, 2017, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, a New Jersey federal judge, allowed a large portion of the securities class action against Valeant Pharmaceuticals and its top officials to move forward; the report further says as follows:

The class action is brought on behalf of purchasers of Valeant equity securities and senior notes between January 4, 2013 and March 15, 2016 (the "Class Period").If you purchased Valeant common stock during the Class Period and suffered losses of more than $100,000, then you may wish to consider opting out of the existing class action. If you would like to learn about the options available to you, please call 1-800-221-0015, email info@SafirsteinMetcalf.com or visit www.valeantshareholderlitigation.com

Sentiment: As we can see from the charts below, the trading volume is fading. The short volume is increasing gradually. This month many investors such as mutual funds, institutions or hedge funds either reduced their positions or sold off their entire positions. They probably think that this might be the end of bull-run and they wanted to take the profit instead. The combination of these things clearly tells us that the sentiment is very negative. In terms of technicals, according market volume, the MFI (money flow index) readings above 80 are considered as overbought. The MFI readings for May 11, 2017 stand at 89.01. This suggests to us that the stock is in an extremely overbought condition. The short volume is gradually increasing. I expect a strong pull back in the share price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Shortvolume.com

Conclusion

The company had total assets of $42.3 billion and $38.3 in total liabilities. This leaves the shareholders' equity at $4 billion. The balance sheet of Valeant contains $18.18 billion worth of intangible assets and $15.75 billion of goodwill. If we subtract the goodwill and non-tangible assets associated with the assets held of sale, the total assets will decrease and book value per share will decrease accordingly. The book value per share as of March 2017 was $11.19 per share. Valeant is currently trading above its book value. Valeant still has a long-term debt of more than $28 billion, which is quite massive. Valeant's revenue has been continually declining. I expect revenue will continue to decline. Therefore overall, the negatives outweigh the positives.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange " Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.