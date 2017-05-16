Do Not Short General Electric

My dad hasn't shorted General Electric (NYSE:GE) -- not yet.

So now I am left wondering if there is more downside than upside embedded in a stock that, admittedly, doesn't look like a hard bargain, despite a 3% drop in two trading sessions since Friday and an apparently endless fall since the end of 2016.

Braveheart

I stick to the investing strategy I outlined last week. That's for the brave retail investor, needless to say.

A conservative approach to equity risk, as I argued, should limit downside, although in the comment section of my recent story the debate raged, with the bears and bulls battling over stock option prices; disagreeing on the direction of a stock that doesn't seem to be positioned particularly well at this point in the business cycle.

Charts also conjure against a bet on GE, you noticed that?

Winners

Calling charts and options my bread and butter would be an overstatement, but certain signs are evident: General Electrics is at a crossroads, not only in terms of quarterly performance.

Enter possible downside for shareholders.

Recent upgrades and downgrades from brokers left me unimpressed, but impacted the performance of several blue-chips, and GE in particular was affected.

After a pre-dinner drink with my dad during the weekend, all he mentioned was that Brexit and the snap election might create more problems to my sister's real estate investment in Horsham, while the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro and the British pound is less certain going forward than it was only a few weeks ago.

Go Figure

Investing across all assets classes is worse than playing poker, given the odds, of course.

A treasurer in the early days of his career, my dad still has nightmares, yet matching assets and liabilities is not his problem.

For GE executives, it's an entirely different story.

If he is getting bullish on the euro, and he is right, GE's latest financing round could be less convenient than it may seem at first sight, excluding other related cost, hence hedging.

GE needs inflationary forces to prevail, but will it slip on such a tiny, little detail, though?

If it does, its cash flow would support a bear-case scenario according to which GE could actually fall to the low $20s within 18 months.

But, I think, my dad was paying more attention to his retirement than GE's troubles.

Reaction

News broke today that "CEO Jeff Immelt purchased 100K shares of company stock (roughly $2.8M worth), bringing his stake in the firm he leads to 2.57M shares," Seeking Alpha reported.

That's small change, one could argue.

My dad, too, was unimpressed.

Of course, we argued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.