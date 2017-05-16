Agile Therapeutics: No Reason For The FDA To Approve Another Inferior Patch

Given the thrombogenic history of the hormonal contraceptive patch, a high bar is in place, and the FDA will comb through the data package very carefully.

We have uncovered that the methods used to explain away the high Pearl Index for the first phase 3 are simply invalid and ineffective when it comes to SECURE.

Company Synopsis

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is a clinical-stage biotech company located in Princeton, New Jersey. It is developing hormonal contraceptive products utilizing Skinfusion for transdermal delivery of drug. The lead product candidate, Twirla, is a combined hormonal contraceptive patch containing 30 micrograms of ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel. The current available patch, Xulane (previously Ortho-Evra), contains 35 micrograms of EE but delivers an average dose absorbed into the bloodstream of 20 micrograms/day. Oral contraceptive pills on the market typically contain anywhere from 10-40 micrograms of EE. The lower dose of EE in the patch is thought to translate into a lower amount of EE reaching the bloodstream. However, there have been no head-to-head studies comparing Twirla to Xulane with respect to bioavailability and average daily dose.

After submitting an NDA for Twirla in 2012, the company received a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, in February 2013. The CRL identified certain issues, including efficacy concerns, request for additional clinical data, quality information and chemistry, manufacturing and controls information. Since then, Agile has completed an additional phase 3 study enrolling 2032 healthy patients from 102 clinical sites across the United States. The phase 3 SECURE trial was a single-arm, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Twirla. When the results were released on January 3rd, 2016, the stock had a sizeable drop from around $6 a share to a low of $1.82 the following day. Why? Here are the efficacy results:

The Pearl Index was 4.80, with an upper bound of the 95% confidence interval (CI) of 6.06.

In an effort to make more sense of this measure and why it was interpreted as bad, I would like to offer a little background on the efficacy measurement for hormonal contraceptives.

Efficacy, The Pearl Index

Contraceptive efficacy is most commonly evaluated by the number of failures (pregnancy) while on the treatment medication. In other words, how many women get pregnant while on birth control. To evaluate the performance of a contraceptive device, trial investigators and clinicians rely on a metric termed the Pearl Index (named after the Hopkins biologist Raymond Pearl in 1933) The Pearl Index put in simple terms is the number of unintended pregnancies per 100 woman years. In other words, if 100 woman took the birth control method under investigation for 1 year each, the resulting number of pregnancies would equal the Pearl Index.

Below are Pearl Indices of several approved hormonal contraceptives. This chart was provided by the company (since the original table uses light ink, I recreated the chart myself). To examine the chart, we can see that there is a range in the Pearl Index for FDA-approved products from 0.4 to 3.19.

The first product listed on top is Ortho-Evra. It is the only other patch on the list. It was first developed in 2001 by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). A generic version was developed and is still being used today by Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) under the name Xulane. This generated $210 million in gross revenue last year, or around 3% market share, down from about 10% when it first launched. This reduction is in part due to an increased risk of thrombosis that is associated with the patch. The FDA acknowledged this increased risk but felt the benefits of pregnancy prevention outweighed the risk and allowed for a label modification. Nevertheless, the patch is stuck with this stigma of thrombosis, and sales have slowly deteriorated since.

In addition, newer options have been brought to market with lower doses of EE as well as convenience benefits. NuvaRing by Merck (NYSE:MRK) is applied directly into the vagina and remains in place surrounding the cervix for 3 weeks. In addition, the dose of EE delivered is 15 micrograms (half that of Twirla), and the Pearl Index for NuvaRing is 2.02. There are also seasonal/quarterly CHCs that deliver 20-30 micrograms of EE and provide the benefit of having only 4 menstrual periods per year.

So let's compare the Pearl Index of Ortho-Evra (Xulane) with the result achieved by Agile's Twirla. The Xulane patch has a PI of 1.07, while the Twirla PI is 4.80. In fact, the highest PI for a hormonal contraceptive ever approved by the FDA was 3.19, with a highest upper bound 95% CI of 5.03.

Not to mention the product for which the FDA approved the highest Pearl Index ever, Quartette. This product provides an additional benefit to women by minimizing number of annual menstrual periods to four, hence the name Quartette. So the higher PI achieved by Quartette is a trade-off for convenience - a benefit not afforded by Twirla. So, this initially could account for the negative reaction to the announcement of the SECURE phase 3 trial results.

Taking a Deeper Dive

The company released the PR on January 3rd, 2017, and it was entitled "Agile Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-line Phase 3 Results." The market disagreed. Here is a list of arguments that the company and bullish investors argue to justify the possibility of FDA approval and the currently inflated market cap.

High number of obese patients in the SECURE trial skewed the Pearl Index higher High number of Black and Hispanic subjects enrolled did the same Improved safety profile

Going forward, I will address each of these points one at a time.

Issue # 1) It has been established that the efficacy of hormonal contraception is lower in patients with obesity. So hormonal based-contraception does not work as well if you are obese. Basically, there are a number of physiological changes in obese individuals as compared to normal-weight individuals. Some of these changes have the ability to affect how drugs are handled by the body (absorbed, distributed, metabolized and eliminated). To save you from boredom, I will not go into pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) here, but one important mechanism of note is that hormones are lipophilic, and the high amount of body fat content found in obese individuals acts as a trap for these active ingredients, preventing them from reaching the target organ in quantities similar to those with normal body weight.

In 2015, the FDA conducted a meta-analysis on the effects of obesity on contraception. What they found was in line with theoretical and experiential knowledge, that obese individuals taking hormonal contraception may have a higher pregnancy rate. So, since Agile Therapeutics enrolled a high rate of obese individuals, they thought perhaps this could explain the high Pearl Index found in the phase 3 studies. However, even in this FDA-drafted paper that management cites, the PI estimate for the obese group was only 3.14, whereas the PI for obese population in the Twirla study was 6.42, with CI upper bound of 8.88. That is, the Pearl Index score for the obese cohort in the Twirla study was 104% higher than the obese cohort in the FDA-conducted meta-analysis. So, adjusting for obesity, Twirla still seems to severely underperform the available FDA-approved hormonal contraceptives. Here are the results of the FDA paper:

Issue # 2) It has also been established, for mechanisms unknown, that for Black and Hispanic populations, the Pearl Index seems to be higher. When the data came back from the two phase 3 trials that the company ran, prior to the SECURE trial it noticed that Black and Hispanic subjects had a much higher average Pearl Index than the Caucasian population. This is another point which the company likes to use to justify the high Pearl Index. This is direct quote taken from Agile's 10-K:

"... In addition, our two Phase 3 trials completed prior to SECURE also included a higher proportion of black and Hispanic subjects than most recent hormonal contraceptive trials. Although the underlying reasons are not well-understood, several articles in medical journals, such as Contraception and the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and in at least one report by HHS, state that contraceptive failure rates are highest in black and Hispanic subjects. In our two Phase 3 trials completed prior to SECURE, rates of laboratory-verified noncompliance were substantially higher in blacks and Hispanics compared to non-Hispanic white subjects in the larger of our Phase 3 trials, and as shown in the table below, there were substantially higher PI values in the black and Hispanic subpopulations than in non-Hispanic white subjects..."

See image below:

As you can see, the initial phase 3 trials run by Agile did demonstrate a much higher Pearl Index in the Black and Hispanic population. However, when the results from SECURE came back, although the Pearl Index of this trial is higher than anything the FDA has previously approved, the minority population actually scored a lower Pearl Index than the Caucasian population. So, the explanation that worked nicely to justify the high Pearl Index for the first set of phase 3 trials could not be used in the SECURE trial. If anything, the minority PI scores actually pulled down the Pearl Index from the ITT analysis.

So, looking at the two prior factors that may have skewed PI to the upside - obesity and ethnicity - it is clear that neither of them could explain the lack of efficacy for Twirla in the SECURE trial.

Additional trouble with the data

New Users: The company also likes to compare the SECURE data with the data from the Quartette trial, since this recent FDA approval had the highest Pearl Index ever approved by the FDA. So, by comparison, the incremental change might not look like that much of an increase. When taking a closer look at the numbers, the Quartette ITT Pearl Index was 3.19, while the Twirla ITT Pearl Index was 4.80. That is a 50.5% increase above the highest-ever approved Pearl Index. When looking at the upper bound of the 95% CI, the Quartette CI was 4.03. For Twirla, the upper bound 95% CI was 6.06. That would be a 50.4% increase in the 95% CI when compared to the Quartette interval.

Now let's look at another important metric that the FDA will analyze when combing through the data: the percentage of new users. Inexperienced (new) users are thought to add to pregnancy failure and skew PI to the higher side. In the Quartette trial, there were 17.2% new users, whereas the SECURE trial for Twirla enrolled 9.4% new users. So that means the Twirla trial had 91.6% users who were experienced at using the product, whereas in the Quartette trial there were only 82.8% experienced users. So again, if anything, this would indicate a better efficacy performance for Quartette as compared to Twirla for this metric. Just like the issue with ethnicity and race as mentioned previously, a method used to explain away the high Pearl Index in the first set of failed phase 3s could not be used to explain the high Pearl Index in the SECURE trial.

Math Risk: It is also important to note that the Pearl Index that is presented is typically not the same number that the FDA reviewers come back with when making their analysis. For the Quartette trial, here is the FDA summary review. Also see the image below taken from FDA review documents for Quartette. As you can see, the FDA reviewers felt the company, Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), under-calculated the PI and CI. I would expect the same risk to apply for Agile Therapeutics. Below the following table, see a similar statement from the company.

Safety: As stated previously, the contraceptive patch comes with a stigma of increased thrombosis. Shortly after the patch was approved, there were reports of women experiencing myocardial infarctions, ischemic stroke, and deep and superficial vein thrombosis. In 2007, a large retrospective study comparing the rates of thrombotic events in women on the Ortho-Evra patch to an oral equivalent (35 micrograms of EE) was published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. They compiled data from 49,048 woman years of exposure to the Ortho-Evra patch in comparison to 203,344 woman years of norgestimate-containing oral contraceptives and found more than a two-fold increase in the venous thromboembolism rate (IRR was 2.2) among transdermal (patch) compared to oral contraceptive users with an equivalent dose of EE and progestin.

Additionally, it was found that it was not necessarily the higher dose of EE conferring the hypercoagulable state, but rather the steady, constant basal release of EE. If you look at the image below from the Ortho-Evra early clinical work, it is clear that there is a higher area under the curve for the patch when compared to the spikes seen with oral contraceptives. In fact, the Xulane (Ortho-Evra) label states the following:

"... The pharmacokinetic profile for the ORTHO EVRA® patch is different from the PK profile for oral contraceptives in that it has higher steady state concentrations and lower peak concentrations. AUC and average concentration at steady state for ethinyl estradiol (EE) are approximately 60% higher in women using ORTHO EVRA® compared with women using an oral 12 contraceptive containing EE 35 mcg..."

So while the development team at Agile was focused on the dose of EE being lower, they overlooked that the the patch delivery system itself creating a high AUC and average concentration at steady state is most likely the culprit in creating this hypercoagulable environment in young females looking for safe contraception.

Prior to reports of women experiencing deep vein thromboses (DVT), Ortho-Evra had roughly a 10% market share. Soon after these reports, it slipped to around 2-3%. So, from the standpoint of the prescribing physician, the onus is on Agile Therapeutics to demonstrate a superior safety profile with respect to thrombogenicity. The company can say that it is using a lower dose (5 micrograms lower) of EE in Twirla, but it cannot claim that this has translated into lower daily absorption, since there have been no head-to-head studies.

Further, even with a lower daily dose, would this translate into anything clinically meaningful? SECURE was not designed to do this. In fact, the recent Quartette trial reported four total thromboses - three DVTs and one pulmonary embolism. The rate of thrombosis for the trial was 4/3737 = 0.11%. Whereas in the Twirla study, five events were reported. So 5/3057 = 0.16%, which is roughly comparable but not better. I could not find how many of these DVTs were pulmonary embolisms. I reached out to the company via email in early May and asked for the breakdown of the thrombotic events. Specifically, I asked how many of the thromboses were stationary and how many were embolic. I received an email back from Mary Coleman at IR with this response.

Thank you for your inquiry.



The company has stated that there were 5 subjects with potentially study drug related DVTs or PEs, 4 of whom were obese (BMI >30kg/m 2 ).

So, while I do appreciate the reply, that really did not answer my question. I am sure the FDA will be asking the exact same question.

Summary

What stands out here are that the arguments used to explain away the CRL from the FDA due to the high Pearl Index in the first set of Phase 3 trials are not going to work this time. Taking that a step further, after the analysis of the first set of phase 3 trials, obesity, ethnicity and new user percentages were a logical explanation for the bloated Pearl Index. In the SECURE trial, these explanations simply cannot be applied. The Pearl Index in the SECURE trial is 345% higher than the Pearl Index for Ortho-Evra (Xulane) (4.80 vs. 1.08). The obese-specific cohort Pearl Index for the SECURE trial is 104% higher than the obese-specific cohort identified in the FDA meta-analysis. So what is causing this high Pearl Index for patients using Twirla?

The company looked at this data after the CRL came back from the first set of phase 3 trials and made adjustments and explanations. However, in the SECURE phase 3 trial, the Pearl Index continues to underperform the standard of care. Is it the lower dose of estrogen (ethinyl estradiol)? Perhaps it is the Skinfusion delivery system the company is using. It has long been established that the combination of EE and LNG works. Then why isn't the Agile version of this combination working? The only difference is in the patch itself (Skinfusion).

Looking at the CRL, there were also manufacturing concerns brought up related to skin adherence and laser etching. Furthermore, the FDA also requested in the CRL additional information regarding manufacturing and control information related to the Drug Master File of one of the raw materials in Twirla. I am unsure as to exactly why the Twirla phase 3 trials have a Pearl Index that is 50% higher than any FDA-approved hormonal contraceptive. What I am sure of is that the Pearl Index is unacceptable. Does the world really need another contraceptive patch with a higher price and higher failure rate? Is the FDA going to be compelled to approve a contraceptive device that adds no incremental benefit to the existing marketed patch? Especially considering the controversy and thrombogenesis surrounding hormonal patches. Consider having the choice between a patch with an established efficacy and safety track record, a cheaper price and a Pearl Index that is 78% lower. What would you chose? Twirla is unapprovable and non-prescribable.

Based on remaining cash and the imminent CRL letter, the only path forward for this company would be massive restructuring. If Agile Therapeutics intends to pivot and focus resources on the remaining pipeline candidates, it will need a large dilutive raise. Based on the aforementioned, I think a more reasonable price for the stock would be to trade around projected remaining cash levels following the CRL. Based on a cash burn rate of around $8-9 million per quarter and current cash balance around $41 million, this will be around $20 million, or $0.80 cents a share.

What Lies Ahead

The company plans on re-submitting the NDA by the end of the second quarter this year. I see this providing minimal - yet some - upside risk to the stock price as speculative investors and day traders go to work. Soon thereafter, as the market catches up to the true impossibility of FDA approval, the stock should quickly lose value. Additionally, if the NDA submission is delayed for some reason or not accepted by the FDA, the bid will drop out. Ultimately, when the company receives the CRL, the stock price will trade for a fraction of the current price.

