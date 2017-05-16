Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q3 2017 (Including Future Dividend Considerations)

My thoughts on Prospect Capital's quarter, including my buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target, are stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the end of the article.

There were several notable events that occurred with its investment portfolio during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. This article discusses how these events impact current and future operations.

Introduction/Recap

On 5/9/2017, Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income ("NII") of $0.203 per share, earnings per share ("EPS") (also known as "net assets resulting from operations") of $0.054 per share, and net asset value ("NAV") as of 3/31/2017 of $9.43 per share. I had projected the company would report quarterly NII of $0.237 per share, EPS of $0.269 per share, and NAV as of 3/31/2017 of $9.64 per share in the following article:

Prospect Capital Corp.'s Fiscal Q3 2017 NII and NAV Projection

When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of $0.034, $0.215, and $0.21 per share, respectively. PSEC's EPS and NAV amounts were basically at the low end of my projected range.

I will now summarize my prior article's account projections and compare each account to the company's actual results. I will discuss its accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article linked above.

PSEC's Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview)

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC's actual results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Table 1 - PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal Third Quarter of 2017 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

PSEC's Income and Expense Accounts

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I projected the company would report a fairly stable quarterly loan originations/add-on investments figure for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 when compared to the prior quarter. I also anticipated it experienced a slightly lower level of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings.

These two assumptions/projections came to fruition, as PSEC reported loan originations/add-on investments of $450 million during its fiscal third quarter of 2017, while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings (prior to all quarterly "fair market value" ("FMV") fluctuations and scheduled principle payments) of ($303) million. When calculated, the company's total investment portfolio increased $147 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments). When compared to my projected loan originations/add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of $100 million, the actual increase in its investment portfolio was an additional $47 million. As such, with all other variables being held constant, one would assume PSEC was "set up" to have a pretty good quarter when it came to revenue.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report "total interest income" of $177.1 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. However, in comparison, the company reported total interest income of only $161.7 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $15.4 million. This variance mainly stems from four negative events, from an interest income perspective, that occurred during the quarter.

First, one of PSEC's largest portfolio companies, First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower), refinanced its loan with the company, whereas the payment-in-kind ("PIK") provision was reduced from an interest rate of 12% to 7%. When calculated, this was a (5%) decrease in the interest rate of PSEC's debt investment in First Tower. This reduction was mainly due to the less optimistic performance metrics within this consumer finance lender. Due to the fact the outstanding principle balance of First Tower's Subordinated Term Loan was $258.9 million as of 3/31/2017, this refinancing notably reduced accrued interest income during the quarter. Going forward, this refinancing calculates to a quarterly interest income decrease of approximately ($3.2) million. It should be noted PSEC did not disclose this refinancing within its intra-quarter disclosures.

Second, on the first day of the fiscal third quarter of 2017, PSEC restructured part of its debt investment in National Property REIT Corp. ("NPRC"), where $55.0 million of Senior Secured Term Loan E was exchanged for common stock (debt-to-equity exchange). When calculated, this lowered PSEC's accrued interest income by approximately ($2.2) million during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Again, it should be noted the company did not disclose this debt-to-equity exchange within its intra-quarter disclosures.

Third, PSEC added one of Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC's (Edmentum) debt investments (Unsecured Junior PIK Note) on non-accrual status on the first day of the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, I anticipated the company would put this particular debt investment on non-accrual status towards the end of the quarter. When calculated, this lowered PSEC's accrued interest income by approximately ($0.8) million during the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Fourth, I over-projected the accrued interest income within the company's "collateralized loan obligation" ("CLO") portfolio by $3.5 million during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Simply put, I anticipated a (0.5%) decrease in this portfolio's annualized Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") yield, while PSEC actually reported a (1.2%) decrease. While some of PSEC's recently refinanced CLO investments experienced a slight increase in GAAP yields during the fiscal third quarter of 2017 (as anticipated; a favorable trend), the remaining CLO portfolio (especially older/legacy securitizations) experienced a notable decrease in GAAP yields (a negative trend).

What was particularly troubling this quarter was the fact the following PSEC CLO investments had a GAAP yield of 0% (or under 1%) as of 3/31/2017: 1) Apidos CLO IX, Ltd. (Apidos IX); 2) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-I, Ltd. (Halcyon 2012-I); 3) Voya CLO 2012-2, Ltd. (Voya 2012-2); 4) Voya CLO 2012-3, Ltd. (Voya 2012-3); and 5) Madison Park Funding IX, Ltd. (Madison Park). These five CLO investments went from generating a GAAP yield of 9.57%, 5.30%, 14.82%, 13.27%, and 20.22% during PSEC's fiscal second quarter of 2017 respectively to generating no GAAP yield (or a yield less than 1%) during the company's fiscal third quarter of 2017. Simply put, this is a negative future consideration when it comes to both accrued interest income and projected future discounted cash flows. In particular, the notable GAAP yield decrease within the Voya 2012-2, Voya 2012-3, and Madison Park CLO investments was very disappointing.

Due to the fact all four events described above negatively impacted PSEC's accrued interest income for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 (and likely accrued interest income in future quarters), I believe this "underperformance" should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Moving down Table 1, the company's combined dividend and structuring/fee income was as expected. I projected it would report combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $8.5 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $9.3 million. Consistent with my thoughts from the prior quarter, I wanted to see more dividend income being reported by PSEC in regard to its profiting control investments, thus offsetting the income lost from one-time monetization events such as the Harbortouch Payments LLC (Harbortouch) sale three quarters ago. Simply put, this did not occur during the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

When PSEC's total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee income are combined, I projected the company would report "total investment income" of $185.6 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, it reported total investment income of $171.0 million, which was a modest disappointment.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report "total operating expenses" of $100.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, the company reported total operating expenses of $98.0 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of only $2.3 million. This was well within my stated range. When taking a look at all the accounts that make up this figure, since PSEC reported total investment income that was modestly below my projected figure, the company also reported an "investment advisory fee" below my projection ($21.3 million projected versus $18.3 million actual; a positive strictly from an expense perspective). Its reported "base management fee" was close to my projection ($31.0 million projected versus $30.5 million actual). This slight variance was due to the larger net decrease of PSEC's investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, when compared to my projection for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 (discussed later in the article). The company's reported "interest and credit facility" expenses were also close to my projection ($40.6 million projected versus $41.5 million actual). PSEC's "audit, compliance, and tax related fees", "allocation of overhead from Prospect Admin.", and "other general and administrative expenses" were also very close when compared to my projections.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $85.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, it reported NII of only $73.1 million. Simply put, the company's reported NII was an underperformance of ($12.2) million, or ($0.034) per share. Let us now discuss PSEC's valuation accounts.

PSEC's Valuation Accounts

I believe PSEC's investment portfolio, as a whole, underperformed my expectations in several areas, which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.054 per share when compared to my projected EPS of $0.269 per share. This directly led to the company reporting an NAV as of 3/31/2017 of $9.43 per share versus my projection of $9.64 per share. This variance was just outside the low end of my projected range, which I believe was a disappointment.

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated continued stress on certain oil & gas investments and several struggling portfolio companies. However, the amount of net depreciation within several non-accrual portfolio companies was greater than anticipated. In addition, I was surprised/disappointed with the net valuation fluctuations of the remaining investment portfolio as a whole. In addition, I believe net depreciation within a couple portfolio companies should be seen as a "cause for concern" going forward. While I was encouraged by the valuation fluctuations within most of PSEC's CLO portfolio where refinancings occurred during the fiscal third quarter of 2017, most of the company's remaining CLO investments (especially older/legacy securitizations) had notable decreases in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. These factors will be further discussed within PSEC's "unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments" account later in the article.

First, continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a "gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt" of ($0.1) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, the company reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of less than ($0.1) million. Due to this immaterial variance, further discussion of this account is unwarranted.

Next, I projected the company would report a "net realized gain (loss) on investments" of ($1.0) million during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. As stated within my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article (see link above), I anticipated several minor gains (losses) within the company's investment portfolio during the quarter. However, in addition to the events I correctly anticipated, it also recorded several undisclosed minor realized gains during the quarter, which ultimately led to a total net realized gain of $0.2 million. Still, this led to a minor variance of only ($0.8) million, which was well within my stated range.

This leads us to one last projection within PSEC's income statement, the company's unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account. I projected PSEC would report net unrealized appreciation of $12.5 million in regard to the company's entire investment portfolio for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, it reported net unrealized depreciation of ($53.7) million for the quarter. Simply put, out of the several years I have been covering PSEC here at Seeking Alpha, this was the largest variance the company has reported when compared to my projections when it comes to valuation fluctuations. This directly led to PSEC's NAV per share amount being outside my projection range (albeit by only $0.01 per share) for the first time since I began covering the stock back in 2013. As such, I was particularly disappointed with the company's investment portfolio when it came to valuation fluctuations. With that being said, I believe four key areas of PSEC's investment portfolio should be examined to compare projected versus actual results within this account.

1) PSEC's CLO Portfolio

First, while I was encouraged by the valuation fluctuations within most of PSEC's CLO portfolio where refinancings occurred during the quarter, most of the company's remaining CLO investments (especially older/legacy securitizations) had notable decreases in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows. Simply put, this negatively impacted valuations within this particular portfolio.

When analyzing PSEC's CLO portfolio, market participants need to consider there was a continued "flattening" of the forward London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curve during the calendar first quarter of 2017. This factor partially offset broader CLO price increases and valuations gains from refinancings during the quarter. Due to the fact most of a CLO's liabilities are "floating rate" in nature, which are directly tied to current/spot LIBOR, including the fact that most investments currently have cash LIBOR floors of say 1% (typically higher floors with more vintage securitizations), an increase in current/spot LIBOR up to 1% actually negatively impacts current and projected near-term discounted cash flows.

When considering these factors, as stated earlier, I projected a (0.5%) decrease in this portfolio's annualized GAAP yield, while PSEC actually reported a (1.2%) decrease. Simply put, this mainly stems from the notable underperformance of some of its CLO investments. This includes, but is not limited to, the following securitizations: 1) Babson CLO Ltd. 2014-III (Babson 2014-III); 2) Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2016-3, Ltd. (Carlyle 2016-3); 3) Voya 2012-2; 4) Voya 2012-3; and 5) Voya CLO 2012-4, Ltd. When combined, the net depreciation from these five CLO investments was ($12) million. In comparison, the rest of PSEC's CLO portfolio had net depreciation of only ($3) million.

I projected PSEC's CLO portfolio would record net investment appreciation of $10 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, the company recorded net investment depreciation of ($15) million. Due to the size of its CLO portfolio (FMV of $1.07 billion as of 3/31/2017), I believe a $25 million variance was a modest underperformance.

Due to the longer weighted average "age" of PSEC's CLO portfolio as a whole, the continued yield compression witnessed throughout virtually all facets of credit markets, and the recent enhanced levels of prepayment activity to "lock in" lower borrowing costs, this quarter the company's CLO portfolio had both a notable decrease in weighed average yields/accrued interest income (current cash flows per se; shown within the income statement) and in the actual valuation of the portfolio itself (projected future discounted cash flows per se; shown within the balance sheet).

It should also be noted PSEC's CLO residual interests are in the "lowest tranche/bottom basket" when it comes to income distributions. If, in the future, there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults) and/or a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization, the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is also known as a CLO's "waterfall" calculation, which I have discussed at length in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can have highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say, north of 25%), yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say, single-digit or even negative yields). This all gets back to an investment's "risk versus reward" metric. Within a CLO's residual interest/equity tranche, there is heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations.

This is an analysis that constantly needs to be "tweaked". As is the case with all my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) and business development company ("BDC") research, I constantly evaluate all applicable factors/variables that go in a modeled projection. In this instance, this includes a non-simulated future discounted cash flow projection, various modeled forecasts through a privately accessed intranet valuation software (includes "Monte Carlo" modeling), and comparable research tools/models from outside resources (including Intex).

With that being said, I continue to stress to readers that valuing a CLO portfolio is not an "exact science". This is dealing with various imputed factors/variables and providing certain "judgments". That is why these types of investments are classified as level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification 820 (ASC 820), which I have continued to reiterate since I began covering PSEC several years ago. In the end, if a company were to engage three independent valuation firms, I believe each firm will likely derive three different valuation ranges for a particular portfolio (though a partial overlap of these three ranges would likely occur). Currently, that's just the "grim reality" that investors/market participants have to deal with regarding these types of more illiquid investments/securitizations. Let us now move on to the next area.

2) PSEC's Oil & Gas Investments

Second, I correctly anticipated PSEC would continue to see net investment depreciation within the company's oil & gas portfolio companies. In particular, the following oil & gas portfolio companies had notable net depreciation (proportionately speaking) during PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2017: 1) Arctic Energy Services, LLC (Arctic Energy); 2) Freedom Marine Solutions, LLC (Freedom); and 3) Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan). It should be noted this net depreciation occurred even as crude oil prices remained around $50 per barrel during the calendar first quarter of 2017. This is because crude oil prices are still materially below levels from several years ago. As such, PSEC's oil & gas portfolio companies continue to struggle, which management has continued to admit.

When combined, I projected PSEC's oil & gas portfolio companies would record net investment depreciation of ($5) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, when excluding the debt transfer of Ark-La-Tex (Ark-La-Tex) Wireline Services, LLC's Senior Secured Term Loan A to Wolf Energy Services Company, LLC ("Wolf") (which was then converted to equity), PSEC recorded combined net investment depreciation of ($9) million. I believe this $4 million variance was a minor underperformance.

3) PSEC's Non-Accrual Portfolio Investments

PSEC recorded notable amounts of net investment depreciation (proportionately speaking) within several of its non-accrual portfolio companies during its fiscal third quarter of 2017. Simply put, I did not anticipate the level of net investment depreciation that PSEC actually recorded on its non-accrual portfolio companies. For instance, it recorded the following net investment depreciation within the non-accrual portfolio companies: 1) ($4) million on Gulf Coast Machine & Supply Company (Gulf Coast); 2) ($21) million on USES Corp. ("USES"); and 3) ($6) million on Nixon, Inc. (Nixon). Out of the three non-accrual portfolio companies listed above, the biggest surprise/disappointment, in my opinion, was USES. In addition, USES still had a fair market value ("FMV") balance of $23.5 million as of 3/31/2017, which has a high probability of continuing to be written down in future quarters.

When combined, I projected PSEC's non-accrual portfolio companies would record net investment depreciation of ($15) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, when excluding the Ark-La-Tex to Wolf debt transfer (which was then converted to equity), PSEC recorded combined net investment depreciation of approximately ($35) million in regard to its non-accrual portfolio companies. Again, the main surprise/disappointment was the severity of net investment depreciation when it came to USES.

4) Remaining Companies within PSEC's Investment Portfolio

Finally, there were several notable FMV fluctuations when it came to the rest of PSEC's investment portfolio. While some valuation fluctuations were positive in nature, several were negative as well. Notable net investment appreciation occurred within the following portfolio companies (excludes all CLO investments discussed earlier): 1) Echelon Aviation LLC (Echelon); 2) MITY, Inc. ("MITY"); 3) NMMB, Inc. ("NMMB"); and 4) R-V Industries, Inc. (R-V Industries). Due to improving/continued attractive performance metrics, these four portfolio companies witnessed at least a modest increase in valuations (proportionately speaking). This should be seen as a positive trend/catalyst.

However, notable net investment depreciation occurred within the following portfolio companies (excludes all specific CLO, oil & gas, and non-accrual investments discussed in the three areas above): 1) First Tower; 2) PrimeSport, Inc. (PrimeSport); and 3) United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting). The net depreciation in First Tower was mainly due to the refinancing discussed earlier. In addition, there was an "uptick" in consumer delinquencies when it comes to First Tower's underlying loans. I was most disappointed with net investment depreciation of ($10) and ($8) million, respectively in regard to PrimeSport and United Sporting. This was mainly due to deteriorating operating performance within both portfolio companies. As such, I will pay particular attention to these two portfolio companies regarding future FMV fluctuations (heightened credit monitoring).

When combined, I projected PSEC's portfolio companies (excluding the company's CLO, oil & gas, and non-accrual investments) would record net investment appreciation of approximately $22 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC recorded net investment appreciation of approximately $5 million. I believe this $17 million variance was a minor-to-modest underperformance when compared to my expectations.

Therefore, when analyzing PSEC's entire investment portfolio, I had the following overvaluations when compared to the company's reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal third quarter of 2017: 1) CLO portfolio by $25 million; 2) oil & gas portfolio companies by $4 million; 3) non-accrual portfolio companies by $20 million; and 4) remainder of the company's investment portfolio by $17 million. Simply put, when analyzing PSEC's valuation fluctuations, I believe the company underperformed my expectations. As such, this should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Conclusions Drawn

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of "update/follow-up" articles showing how my quarterly projections "stacked up" to PSEC's actual results. I believe the analysis above meets this request. Since a company's operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers. In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter, which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined PSEC's NII, EPS, and NAV per share figures were an underperformance when compared to my projections.

I believe the following quote from PSEC's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), John Barry, appropriately summarized the company's performance for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 (baseball fans will understand this analogy):

"... This is one of those quarters where it's like you've got a baseball team and your three batters just went up and all three struck out. You say, 'gosh thank goodness the last inning wasn't like this' and we hope the next inning will not be..."

For readers curious about its future dividend sustainability, management actually did not provide any Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") metrics when the company provided its earnings press release for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Management's reasoning behind this lack of data was due to the complexities surrounding PSEC's net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") when it comes to the company's CLO portfolio. PSEC stated it will now only provide taxable income ("TI") metrics on an annual basis. With that being said, I will still provide readers my PSEC quarterly dividend sustainability article that will be available prior to the company's next set of dividend declarations. This article will include my PSEC estimated quarterly net ICTI and cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI") balances.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) recent price increases within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters; 3) recent refinancing/resets of some CLO investments (positively impacts projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments; 5) continued minor exposure to the oil & gas sector; 6) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments; 7) continued extremely large percentage of fixed-rate liabilities; and 8) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock (since 2013).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued suppressed dividend and structuring/fee income (excluding the recent one-time fees associated with the Harbortouch sale several quarters ago); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants (negatively impacts NII); 3) continued modest-to-material depreciation within several control/non-control investments (including most oil & gas portfolio companies) and increase in non-accruals during 2016-2017; 4) "non-amendment" of the company's Investment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the "2%/20%" fee structure); 5) continued delays regarding the company's three proposed spin-offs; 6) high weighted average cash LIBOR floor and cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers; 7) recent notable cumulative UTI decrease due to various true-down adjustments in relation to the company's CLO portfolio (negatively impacts future dividend sustainability); 8) recent notable decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company's CLO investments (negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); and 9) lack of share repurchases initiated by PSEC (the company itself; not insider purchases which do not impact the amount of dividend distributions accrued for/paid).

PSEC recently closed at $8.01 per share as of 5/12/2016. This was a ($1.31) per share discount to the company's NAV as of 3/31/2017 of $9.43 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.8595, or a discount of (14.05%).

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (10.0%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) but less than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017. These percentage ranges are a minor decrease when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago), due to disappointing earnings.

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD (since earnings, the stock price has already decreased approximately 12%). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.